Christian Hines of Semy: “Don’t be afraid to pivot often and early”

Don’t be afraid to pivot often and early. When people tell you to pivot, they aren’t necessarily questioning your concept. It can be difficult to hear constructive criticism when you’ve poured your heart and soul into something, but be open to listening. You might just find the key to success.

As a part of our series about cutting edge technological breakthroughs, I had the pleasure of interviewingChristian Hines.

Drawn to technology at an early age, Christian studied computer science and engineering at Washington University in St. Louis. One year after receiving his Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, he returned to Washington University to earn his Doctorate Degree in Law with a focus on patent law. Working within these industries has been his focus for more than a decade, but he has always been drawn to entrepreneurship.

With the development of Semy, Christian was able to call upon his previous experiences, building a company that required the intersection of both technology and law. The idea was spawned while living across the country from his twin brother Christopher. The two of them became acutely aware of how impersonal sending presents for birthdays and holidays could be. Together, they set out to capitalize on the idea of reversing this sentiment and created a platform through which thoughtful gifts can be shared and experiences enjoyed the moment those gifts are given — whether you’re miles or a country apart. As co-founder, Christian has found immeasurable gratification in building a first-of-its-kind social network that brings a new level of connectivity to food and beverage operators and their customers.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

When I was in my late twenties, I was practicing patent law and clerking for a judge in Washington, D.C. It was the first time in my life that a great distance had separated me from my twin brother, and I often found myself sending emojis and texts at the end of the day to touch base and stay connected with him. Having a background in computer science, I began wondering if it would be possible to create a more engaging and meaningful platform for sharing experiences with people from a distance.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

As a start-up, many of our “interesting” stories also involve a hurdle that we’ve had to overcome in order to get to where we are now. One of the toughest challenges that we’ve faced happened early on when someone from our team stole from the company and disappeared without notice or warning. It was a shocking experience, and I’ve learned that when you’re first starting out, you will likely find yourself in situations that you never could have anticipated. People may disappoint you and you may get discouraged, but when you move through these obstacles, you come out of them stronger than ever. In every challenge there is an opportunity to learn and grow — especially the tough ones!

Can you tell us about the cutting edge technological breakthroughs that you are working on? How do you think that will help people?

With the help of my twin brother Christopher, we are bringing a more engaging and meaningful experience to friends and family, near and far. Semy is a social app that connects the virtual world and the physical world, allowing users to conveniently order ahead and virtually send thoughtful gifts to friends and family. Think of it as Venmo meets Snapchat, with a dash of Facebook.

How do you think this might change the world?

The answer is in the name! Semy is an abbreviation for the phrase ‘SEnd MYself,’ which represents our primary mission — to allow users to ‘send themselves’ to be a part of all of life’s meaningful moments. Whether you want to show your appreciation for a big moment — a birthday, graduation, or anniversary — or a small moment, such as your best friend’s first day of work, you can say it with Semy.

Keeping “Black Mirror” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

As a team, we’ve worked very hard to avoid causing additional harm to our users with respect to unnecessary dopamine hits when using a mobile device or cell phone. Nevertheless, Semy is a mobile app that does require time spent on a screen. However, Semy gifts are redeemed in the real world, which encourages physical social connection — ultimately, bringing people together in person!

Was there a “tipping point” that led you to this breakthrough? Can you tell us that story?

There was no ‘tipping point’ per se, but when I realized that there was a market for an app beyond just the ‘user’, everything clicked. At Semy, we have created a first-of-its-kind social network for food and beverage operators to connect with their customers. It is social gifting, mobile ordering, digital community management and a touchless transaction experience all rolled into one. We focus on both sides of the market, which is really what makes it viable.

What do you need to lead this technology to widespread adoption?

Ultimately, we need to generate more brand awareness. Brand recognition will create confidence, which in turn will lead to more meaningful transactions on the Semy platform.

What have you been doing to publicize this idea? Have you been using any innovative marketing strategies?

Like most start-ups, we’ve dipped our toe in marketing with a grassroots approach — social media, word-of-mouth and influencer partnerships. We also work closely with our merchants to help them market the opportunity for their customers to benefit from utilizing Semy through in-store promotions and email marketing. Our team is very much focused on ensuring that we understand our value proposition and make any major updates to our app before we start widely promoting it, but we are beginning to do so now — starting with this interview!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

The relationship I have with my twin brother Christopher not only inspired the idea for Semy, but has also propelled it forward. As co-founders, our unique connection has allowed us to push through every fight, challenge, and debate without affecting the company. I’m grateful for his partnership, honesty and his willingness to take on this challenge to build something with me from the ground up.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

In addition to allowing our users to easily “Say it with Semy,” one aspect of this platform is helping businesses — especially small and medium sized businesses — to thrive. We take on some of the work that businesses don’t have the time or resources to do themselves. In particular, using the Semy platform allows businesses to gain traction and easily reach their customers in a technologically advanced, social, and engaging manner.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

It always takes longer than you think. When building out our minimum viable product, we had to push our release date back at least three times. At the time, I treated each setback as an emergency. After the fact, I realized it’s all just part of the process. I learned to be patient with each setback, understanding that investing the time upfront to make sure the product is set up right leads to success down the road. It always takes more money than you think. No matter how thorough our planning was, I seemed to always need more money to complete any given task. What I discovered along the way was that I needed to budget at least 20% more than what I thought in order to cover all of the expenses. Lesson learned! Don’t be afraid to pivot often and early. When people tell you to pivot, they aren’t necessarily questioning your concept. It can be difficult to hear constructive criticism when you’ve poured your heart and soul into something, but be open to listening. You might just find the key to success. Include people on your team who disagree with you. Like-minded thinking leads to like-minded results. Steer clear of tunnel vision and surround yourself with people from different backgrounds, with different mindsets and new ideas to challenge your own. Semy has been able to improve tremendously just by opening up to those that have different perspectives and opinions — and most importantly aren’t afraid to speak up. Initially, the people who don’t believe in your idea may outweigh the people that do. If at least 25 people haven’t told you no, you’re probably not trying hard enough. Keep believing and continue to push forward. Someone out there will believe in your idea, just as strongly as you do!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would focus on raising awareness around mental health and epilepsy. These causes are near to my heart because they’re ones that I’ve personally experienced or have had a loved one experience. My ultimate goal is to one day produce a fundraising experience — as influential as Susan G. Komen’s breast cancer walk — that could be integrated into the Semy platform. For example, daisy-chaining Semys — the more you send, the more we donate!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“The person who risks nothing, does nothing, has nothing, is nothing, and becomes nothing. He may avoid suffering and sorrow, but he simply cannot learn and feel and change and grow and love and live.” — Leo Buscaglia

I live by this quote. It’s what led me to leave a lucrative and successful law career to go after my dream of developing Semy.

Some very well known VCs read this column. If you had 60 seconds to make a pitch to a VC, what would you say? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Semy is a first-of-its-kind mobile platform that connects small businesses with their customers. Semy allows users to conveniently order ahead, virtually send thoughtful gifts to friends and family, and soon it will allow users to aggregate their reward points with participating merchants (launching in late 2021). Semy has created a community of loyal, engaged customers and opened up new growth opportunities for businesses. It’s a true game changer in the social space.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

We’re on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter! Just search @semyapp.

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.