LaVondilyn Watson San Kitts: “Build a well-rounded support team”

Build a well-rounded support team. Successful coaches know they cannot do it all by themselves — not for long, at least. Be willing to invest in help. Outsource the things that aren’t in your wheelhouse. Don’t waste your time doing tasks that you can hire out! I have a team of outside contractors that help me with graphics, podcast production, editing, publicity, etc. because I cannot do it all — nor should I.

The coaching industry is now tremendous. It is a 15 billion dollar industry. Many professionals have left their office jobs to become highly successful coaches. At the same time, not everyone who starts a coaching business sees success. What does someone starting a career as a life coach, wellness coach, or business coach need to know to turn it into a very successful and rewarding career?

In this interview series, called “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach” we are interviewing experienced and successful life coaches, wellness coaches, fitness coaches, business and executive coaches and other forms of coaches who share the strategies you need to create a successful career as a life or business coach.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing LaVondilyn Watson San Kitts.

Affectionately referred to as That FIA Coach, LaVondilyn San Kitts has been coaching entrepreneurs of faith for over 15 years and continues to bring the heat to the stage, the screen, and the airwaves. Through her live courses, mastermind programs, podcast and online faith-based business school, FBS3, LaVondilyn has helped hundreds of women FIA up their faith so they can use it as a catalyst to achieve supernatural success in their lives and businesses.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and what brought you to this particular career path?

Coaching was chosen for me. I was born for it but I didn’t know it. I actually had my sights set on the American Dream — I wanted the corner office in Corporate America. I wasn’t quite sure of the path to that office, but I got on the fast track. I finished my BA in less than three years, and did my MBA in a year-and-a-half. I moved from position to position, trying to climb the proverbial ladder to success — I went from customer service in banking to sales with one of the leading logistics companies, to leadership in Academia and a short stint in real estate. I performed well in each of them, but I constantly felt disconnected from the work. It wasn’t until I lost my mother in the early 2000s that I came face-to-face with the reality that time here on earth is precious and valuable, and I couldn’t keep wasting it. My plan for my life wasn’t working, and I needed some divine guidance. A prayer on my knees at the back of a little church in Charleston, South Carolina led me to tapping into my God-given gifts and skills. With the gift of encouragement and a natural knack of writing, I wrote and published the city’s first minority-owned faith-based magazine called, Joyful Noise! That magazine led to radio and television interviews, which led to speaking engagements, and then ultimately to faith-based business and life coaching. It’s been a windy road, but it’s also been the most gratifying and fulfilling work I have ever done.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

My ability to take action and move quickly. Once I feel a pull in my spirit to do something, and I get a clear directive, I move on it. Whether it’s offering an event, launching a new course, or creating a product, I don’t hesitate, procrastinate, or deliberate. I begin to put those wheels in motion as soon as I get the go ahead — whether I am ready or not. I remember early on in my coaching practice, I had a speaking engagement at a women’s conference on a Sunday afternoon. On Friday morning, I got a “divine download” for a product to go along with my talk. Within 24 hours, I had mapped out and created the content, recorded and edited the audios, and designed and packaged the physical product. I learned the power of back-of-the-room (BOR) sales and multiple streams of income that weekend. I have never gone to a speaking engagement without BOR products since. Moving quickly on ideas directly impacts your growth and influence in the marketplace — and it directly impacts your income.

My ability to focus. Distraction is a productivity killer. For many years I have taught and used time-blocking to get things done. There has to be an emergency in order for me to actually come out of a time-block. I remember once, the UPS guy was ringing the doorbell to deliver a package that had to be signed for, but I was in a time-block. He could see me working through the window, so he just kept ringing and I just kept working. Finally, he just released the package and left (probably incredibly frustrated). Unless it’s an emergency, nothing distracts me from the work that needs to be done. That’s how I have written six books, produced over 30+ packaged products, written a comprehensive course curriculum, and published countless articles and digital products for my community. I am naturally a visionary, and most visionaries aren’t implementers. Typically we start, and never finish, but I learned early on the importance of focus.

The love I have for my community. I am not sure love is a “character trait,” but I believe service is and love is at the very heart of service. I genuinely love the women in my community. I know them. I know their husbands and children by name. I am invested in the success of their businesses. They are not just “clients” — they are a part of my extended family. And that allows me to serve them from a deeper, more committed place. I have clients who have been with me for a decade or more. I have seen them flourish in the marketplace — literally go from trying to find their purpose in life to building beautiful brands and flourishing in life and business. One client who left the military to raise her children came to me more than 10 years ago, looking to find herself and her next step in life. Today, she has a health and wellness coaching company with a proprietary bath and body care line of products. It’s so awesome to watch her do amazing things in the marketplace! I’ve seen her strive and struggle and also expand and thrive over the years. I have watched her grow as a mom and wife and watched her children grow up. The relationships I have with my clients are grounded and rooted in love. I believe love is at the heart of “good success.”

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

Habits are critical to success. They allow you to produce consistently and that ensures longevity in the marketplace. Time-blocking is a habit that helps me to get things done and not waste time during my workday. There are also a host of health habits that give me the energy that I need to serve my clients day-in and day out, like juicing, taking natural supplements, and eating nourishing foods every day. Having a morning routine is also a must, and mine doesn’t change, even when I travel.

This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

Habits lead to consistency. And, the more consistent you are in business, the more stability you create for your clients and your team. One of my clients commented in a group coaching recently, “Coach, you never change. You have been the same all these years. We can trust you.” Several others immediately chimed in to agree with her. I was very humbled by that. They know they can count on me for that daily podcast. They can rely on me to deliver the weekly encouragement, and the books and products that support them in life and business. They know they can send an email or leave a message and get a direct reply. But they can only count on that consistency because of the habits I have developed over the years. Habits like spending time on Sunday evenings hashing out my schedule for the week, and planning out those profit points for the year before the year even begins. Habits like intentionally putting time on calendar for connecting, follow-up and customer care. There are things I can definitely do better, systems that need to be perfected, but my habits help to make up for those shortfalls.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

The absolute best way to develop good habits is to have a checks-and-balances system in place. Whether it’s a person (like a good mastermind partner), or an electronic app or digital device–whatever you use–give it permission to keep you accountable. In the beginning, I used to use a timer in my time-blocks, and I didn’t move until that timer went off. Over time, I didn’t need it anymore. I am also a huge advocate for mastermind partners — I am never without one. I need someone who can hold me accountable to the content, productivity, and health goals I set for myself. When you know someone is going to ask you if you outsourced those graphics, you make sure you get it done! And, investing in support helps to create good habits, as well. If you know you can’t motivate yourself to get up and get that workout in, hire a trainer. If you can’t rely on yourself to eat well, hire a meal prep company or personal chef. Nothing makes you commit like putting your money where your mouth is!

When it comes to bad habits, creating boundaries is the key for me. I do what I know to do, not what I feel to do — well most of the time. For example, instead of watching foodie shows on Netflix all day, I motivate myself by using them as rewards for ending my day well. When I get my day wrapped up — I get those podcast episodes recorded and off to the producer, and I get my content calendar checked off, emails answered, etc., then I know I can spend a couple of hours in the evening indulging. And the agreement I make for myself is no Netflix before 4PM. If I don’t create that boundary, I will “Netflix and chill” all day!

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

The absolute best advice I have ever been given in my life is from Mr. Jim Rohn, who had an incredible impact on my life and business. He used to say, “Learn to discipline your disappointment.” Powerful. The very first time I heard that was in the Fall of 2005, and it stopped me dead in my tracks. Since then, I have made it a point to not get stuck when something or someone disappoints me. Things in life and business don’t always go as planned, but we have the choice as to whether we will allow it to consume us and cause us to emotionally spiral, or whether we will accept it, learn from it, and move forward. I have had quite a few disappointments in my personal life — like divorce for example — and also a few in business that could have stopped me and thrown me off course. But instead, I learned to discipline my disappointment and kept moving forward. Things happen, but you have to keep evolving. That’s true success.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am about to launch a membership program for entrepreneurs of faith called City of Light. In it, I will offer monthly classes taught by other coaches who are setting this marketplace on FIA! From branding and personal styling to PR, marketing, and financial accounting, these classes will help my community to hone every area of their businesses. I want to help them build businesses that are truly thriving, not just in one or two areas, but thriving overall.

I will also offer access to live interviews with other entrepreneurs of faith who are building their businesses and experiencing what we call “good success” in the marketplace. I want this to be a community of entrepreneurs of faith that the world can look up to and ultimately learn from and celebrate. I am excited about this community because it’s bigger than business. It’s about being light and being of great service!

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many coaches are successful, but some are not very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful coaches from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Build clients relationships based on trust.I know “trust” sounds cliché, but in reality, it is the determining factor for retention. If you want clients to stay with you — to move from one coaching program to the next, or to purchase every product or service you create for them — you have to establish a relationship with them. Get to know your clients. Coach them, yes, but also engage with them, follow them, support them, pray for them. Make them feel like they are more than a credit card swipe to you. So many coaches want to have a full practice and increase financially, but if you really want to be successful, you have to be willing to serve at a deeper level. If you have to, start small, but go deep. Be open, vulnerable, and accessible. Genuinely care about those you serve and they will trust you. One of the clients who recently came through my faith-based business school told me that she watched me for years before she could afford to enroll in FBS3. She said in all of those years of engaging with me and learning from afar, she came to this conclusion: “You are who you say you are.” You can’t market your way to that kind of trust, you have to serve your way there. Create systems that help your business function. I heard a trainer say once that SYSTEM means “save yourself some time, energy, and money” and I agree wholeheartedly. I can do a lot better with my systems right now, but I find them to be critical to my success. Whether it’s a flow for moving prospects to clients, a follow-up system for client care and retention, or technology that helps me with bookkeeping, I need a clear, consistent way of doing things. Having documented processes takes the guesswork out of my business activity, and allows me to work smarter, not harder. Gone are the days when I wake up and piecemeal everything (because, let’s be honest here, we all start there). There was a time in my business where I was the bottleneck — every call, email, and booking request came through me and I had to personally and manually intake everything. Now, there is a healthy balance between automated processes and personal engagement, and responses are now properly timed. That’s growth! Successful coaches rely on systems — and we create them for everything. Offer creative coaching solutions. Successful coaches are creative, and they see outside of the “coaching box,” We all coach in the one-to-one model, but we also coach one-to-many via physical and digital products. We also coach via information platforms like podcasts and vlogs. We coach from the stage and through published articles. We host weekend retreats and live events. When I began to lead with all of my strengths, instead of only coaching 1:1, I became a more effective (and attractive) coach. A few months back, I did a 4-day challenge in my community called the FIA Money Maker Challenge and in that challenge I coached via video each day, and gave them exercises to do. One of the clients currently enrolled in FBS3 told me that she did every one of those exercises and shared how much they helped her step out of her comfort zone and really prepare for greater increase. Make sure you have your finger on the pulse of your community, both on and offline. Reach them where they are and endeavor to creatively meet their needs. Build a well-rounded support team. Successful coaches know they cannot do it all by themselves — not for long, at least. Be willing to invest in help. Outsource the things that aren’t in your wheelhouse. Don’t waste your time doing tasks that you can hire out! I have a team of outside contractors that help me with graphics, podcast production, editing, publicity, etc. because I cannot do it all — nor should I. This also applies to support at home. There have been seasons in my work where I needed to focus on particular projects, like getting a book finished, or launching a new group coaching program, so I hired a personal chef to prepare our meals, or a personal assistant to handle shopping and run errands. The successful aren’t afraid to be supported — in whatever capacity they need it. I am so grateful for the team around me as they allow me to focus on what I do well, and not get hung up on the things that I am not strong in. Make sure personal development is a priority. Though it has morphed many times over, I started this business in 2004. In that 16-year period, I have had numerous mentors and coaches who challenge me — some unpaid, but most paid. I have attended too many live events, masterminds, and growth retreats to count. I continuously learn from countless podcasts, videos, books and blogs. Why? Because personal development is a priority for me.

I once heard it said that you have to work more on yourself than you do your business, and I took that advice to heart. Each year, personal development is my greatest expense, because I have to stay lit if I expect to light a FIA under those who come into my practice. Successful coaches have coaches — usually several of them. And this isn’t solely professional development, it includes spiritual and emotional development, as well. I am in a Bible Study year round, and I have a faith-based therapist that provides a safe place for me to share and work through challenges I face in both life and business. Success is an investment of time, money, and effort. To whom much is given, much is also required.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen coaches make when they start their business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

The most common mistake I have seen coaches make (and one that I made myself) is coaching everyone who comes through the doors of your practice. You are not called to serve everyone. Take the time to target your market and build a brand that attracts that specific market. That allows for the best use of your gifts and skills, and the greatest, most rewarding experience for your clients. It takes time on the front end, but it is so very worth it.

Another mistake I see coaches make is focusing too much on activity that gives them “visibility” but doesn’t convert prospects. Entrepreneurs across the board, I think, are afraid to sell. They don’t mind posting on social media, sending emails, doing stories, and doing photoshoots, but put them on a sales call where they have to actually sell a product or service and they sweat bullets. It’s great to market and drive traffic, but you have to be able to sell when those leads come in! Learn to sell via inbox, via zoom, via phone, via the stage, in the grocery store line, if you must. If you want to last the long haul, master the skill of selling…and learn to love doing it. At the end of the day, it’s only a business if there is monetary exchange for those products and services.

Based on your experience and success, what are a few of the most important things a coach should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience? Please share a story or an example for each.

I think these days clients aren’t wowed by frills and pomp and circumstance. They are wowed by the coach who truly listens. A life coaching client casually mentioned to me that she was having struggles at work with a particular co-worker. Several months later she posted a picture on social media of her with that co-worker and shared a heartfelt story. In a later session, I told her I was happy to see that things were better between them and asked her to share how she broke through in that situation. She was so surprised that I remembered the struggle and thanked me profusely for listening and caring. It was a breakthrough at work that was very important to her, but she didn’t think anyone else really cared about it. People want to be heard and seen. They want their experiences to matter and mean something. Coaches who deliver that experience excel.

They are also wowed by the coach who over-delivers. I often under promise and over-deliver. Business coaching clients receive “happy mail” from me — surprise gifts, birthday cards, branded merch. Sometimes just to let them know how much I appreciate them. On a more practical level, I am not a stickler for time when it comes to my coaching sessions (which I know is not the popular thought). If a client is having an emotional experience, or we are breaking through in an area, if my schedule permits, I keep working. I don’t interrupt the process just because our time together is up — and I don’t bill them for the overage. I have had several clients remark at how much they appreciate that, and how it makes them feel valued and important. I consider that simple courtesy to be giving and generous. It comes back to me in so many beautiful ways!

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business, and particularly in coaching. What are the best ways for a coach to find customers? Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

I have been truly blessed because for eight years or more over 90% of my clients came from referrals. The more I help my clients to grow, the more they do the same for me. And we know that birds of a feather typically flock, so my clients tend to send their friends and family. I have also created an incentive system for those who refer into my faith-based business school.

My second favorite lead generator is content marketing. Whether it’s a weekly live on social with a strong call to action, an email marketing campaign with embedded videos, or information-packed live webinars, I have found that pouring into people and encouraging them in their faith consistently leads to new coaching clients for me.

Coaches are similar to startup founders who often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to end up burning the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to your fellow coaches about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting their business?

When I started this business, I was young and ambitious. I worked around the clock and I loved it! Now, I see the value of being intentional about nurturing the relationships in my life and business. I recommend that new coaches allow themselves to take their feet off of the gas at least one day per week. I’d advise them to be intentional about spending quality time with friends and family — put them on the calendar if you have to schedule it. I don’t work on Fridays. Everyone knows that Friday is my “friends & family” day — that’s the day I have breakfast with friends, go bike riding with my husband, Zoom with my mastermind partner, grab lunch with my younger sister. It’s the day I check out a matinee or take a walk on the beach. Growing your business and blasting through income goals are important, but “love God” and “love others” are the two commandments all the other laws hang upon.

And secondly, I would strongly recommend both a morning and evening routine. I dedicate an entire class to this in my faith-based business school curriculum. A slow, intentional start and finish to your day helps you to nurture your mind and body. Whether you begin with prayer or worship or quiet reflection, or end with a walk, or reading, or an aromatherapy bath, you must be deliberate in renewing and restoring your temple. You cannot build a successful coaching practice — or any business for that matter — if you are physically, emotionally or mentally depleted. Your health truly is your wealth, and you need it to attain longevity in the marketplace.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Honestly, it would be a movement toward health and wellness — something simple like have everyone drink 8oz of green juice every day. Just that one glass of juice is chock-full of nutrients to fuel your body and power your day. I am a huge proponent for simple daily disciplines — those are the consistent actions that have the ability to completely transform your life. Imagine a world where everyone is healthy and well!

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I have always been inspired by Celine Dion and her meteoric rise to stardom. She overcame so much, particularly age and language barriers when she came to the States. Not many international artists achieved the kind of success she has and sustained it for so long. I’d love to hear her life in her own words. I’m a huge fan of her story and music.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

They can visit www.thatFIAcoach.com or follow me on Facebook or Instagram @thatFIAcoach

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!