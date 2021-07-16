Carina Ewens of Fresh Food Journey: “Dive into what motivates you”

Dive into what motivates you: Not the six pack, not the dropped dress size — what do you want energy and attention for, what lights your soul on fire? Then link that to the lifestyle changes you are making. For example, you might be incredibly motivated to be running a young woman’s leadership group — how can you change your lifestyle to make sure you can show up as your BEST self for those women? A great nights sleep, nutritious and nourishing food, being hydrated, having walked off your negative energy? Tying your lifestyle to the things that are really important to you means you put yourself in the best position to have the impact on the world that you really want.

Carina is a Nutrition and Behavioral Coach at Fresh Food Journey who specializes in helping women break free from the diet culture they’re stuck in and step into their superpowers! She helps her clients to re-create their lifestyle by turning their focus onto their deep, true motivators — not society’s demands for “six pack abs”. Her nutrition knowledge coupled with behavior change techniques mean her clients are supported with implementing their incredible new lifestyle into their daily lives.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Sure, I grew up in a small town in New Zealand with an older sister who I followed around everywhere! Luckily for us, growing up in New Zealand always included fun activities — team sports were encouraged and when we weren’t climbing trees we were cycling, rollerblading or running away from our pet goat (yes, we were that small town). At high-school I built my identity around being the sporty girl. On our last day before graduating I was awarded “Most likely to become a professional sportsperson”, that is how much I was committed to that sports life. But, at the time I thought it was a joke, I was “overweight” and while I was active no one would say that I was the fittest or the quickest…

I decided to go to University to study Nutrition because I was passionate about how it could effect sports performance. In my first year we had a lecturer who was a larger woman and everyone in class had the opinion that no one would go to her for nutrition advice. Weight and health were so strongly linked that, to the group, it was laughable to consider taking her advice. I think that colored the rest of my University experience. Even as I learned more and more about the body’s requirements for food and nutrition, I was starving myself more and more to try and lose weight.

Once I graduated my confidence around how people saw me was so impacted that I almost immediately gave up on the idea of working in Nutrition and instead went into the corporate world. Without fail, I always found myself involved in the well-being for the company I worked for, I would run competitions, I did talks about food and nutrition for them and for kids at my local sports club. No matter what job I was in, I was always compelled toward the nutrition and coaching, using what I knew to help others live their lives fully.

Eventually I built my confidence back up, and dived into the behavioral side of nutrition and have since set up my own business and now run group and 1:1 coaching for wonderful women who want to undergo the same journey I went through, but much quicker than the 10 years or so that it took me!

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

What really inspired me to become a Nutrition and Lifestyle Coach was that I felt like people like me weren’t well represented in the media, and in society. The incredible Honey Kinny and Meg Boggs as stunning, larger women are out there shouting sensational inclusion and body positive messages! And there are also so many people, with great qualifications, spreading similar messages who tend to meet societies current expectation of a “healthy size”, but I felt like I fell between the two groups. I am an ordinary gal who always struggled with her weight, but not so much so that strangers felt the need to comment on it (Yup, that happens!). I desperately wanted to represent the in-betweeners, the obsessors, the unseen, people like me. Diet culture has infiltrated so many parts of our lives that we have so many years of it to unlearn and I wanted to add my voice to the ever growing number of people talking about such a powerful, incredible shift of perspective. Because, until trends stop cropping up in teenagers like wrapping headphones or your face-mask around your waist to prove you are thin enough, more needs to be said!

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

One of my best friends has been an absolute star in supporting me and encouraging me to go for it and stick with it even though it was such an extreme change for me. I remember, she turned up on my doorstep on the day I officially launched online for the world to see, with a bunch of flowers and a handwritten card. I was so deeply touched by how much she cared about my success! I still have that card proudly pinned up on my wall actually. I’m not sure she knows how much that still helps me on the tough days, I am incredibly thankful to have such a great woman in my life!

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

One of the first corporate wellness involvements I had was a “biggest loser” style competition. And knowing what I know now, I cringe when I think back to it. I remember hearing that one of the team ate carrots, just carrots, for dinner because she was so driven by winning the competition. We made the staff do weigh ins, even if it made them uncomfortable and it placed incredible importance on losing weight. I don’t think anyone’s overall health would have improved throughout the process. It was crash dieting, without a doubt.

I learned so much about what motivates people, what doesn’t, how people are all wired so very differently and what might be appropriate for one person isn’t necessarily even possible for another. It was a complete eye opener at the time. And I wish I knew then, what I know now!

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

This is tough! I think it probably changes for me almost weekly, but at the moment I love everything that Brendan Burchard has to say, specifically “You can be wildly happy with what you have, and still strive to grow and contribute.” I think this is so powerful, because we often hear about showing gratitude and being grateful for all that we already have. Especially when we show any indication of wanting to improve or change. And I always tried to show gratitude but it didn’t quite sit right with me, it seemed like another glass ceiling I came up against. Now, realizing that I can both be happy with exactly where I’m at and also be on a growth and change journey all at once, is so incredibly empowering!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am in the process of launching a series of videos for the corporate environment to start talking to busy professionals about their relationship with food which is incredibly exciting! I love the idea that it could spark conversation in the office over the water cooler and really get people thinking about why they do what they do. It is wonderful to be launching such positive programs, that really focus on “glowing up” your lifestyle, not focusing on how we look.

I’m also hoping to start a program for parents and how they can introduce foods to their kids. The intention of the program is to break the cycle of food bias, and negative food beliefs that we tend to absorb from our parents. This one feels key to me, to draw a line in the sand from passing on family habits, but also is hopefully a way of influencing our children’s relationships with food so as they become teenagers they become the positive influence on their friends moving others away from weight loss pressures and trends.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field?

Of course, I have a Bachelor of Science in Human Nutrition and Sports & Exercise and have spent the last 10 years interested and learning more about nutrition, wellness and fitness. I played competitive football in the UK so I have spent plenty of time in and around the gym. I have training in cognitive behavioral therapy to link together nutrition and our habits or behaviors. I’ve used all of this knowledge and passion to create a program to help my lovely clients rebuild their lifestyle so they can step into their superpowers, through breaking diet culture and tuning into what is truly important to them!

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Healthy Body Weight”?

A healthy body weight is the weight that our body maintains when we are providing it with a wide range of vitamins, minerals and energy, everything that it needs to function effectively and with enough enjoyment to feed our souls. It can be reached when we have enough protein to build muscle, enough fat to provide us with energy and enough carbohydrates to fuel our brains. Alongside that, having meals with others to fuel our drive for community and connection, enjoying food that we think is delicious or makes us remember a great memory and enough familiarity and comfort that we will want to eat it again. There is so much more to consider to be “healthy” that isn’t our weight.

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is “too overweight” or what is “too underweight”?

My opinion is that if we are having to starve ourselves to maintain a certain weight, we aren’t at our healthy body weight. And in terms of overweight, not being able to show up in the way you want to and not being able to have the impact you want to on the world, are great indicators. For example, not being able to play with your kids in the backyard without getting out of breath or waking up sluggish making you unable to focus in an important meeting.

There are so many little occurrences in our bodies that we tend to ignore or that we don’t link to what we are eating. Struggling to wake up in the morning, muscle cramps, dizziness when we stand up to quickly, cold feet or hands, a twinge or a pull here or there — could very well be linked to our diet. Maybe there is something we are missing that is preventing our body working at its best.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

Being under a healthy body weight likely means that the body isn’t getting everything that it needs to function well. If you are following an extreme diet like Keto when your main source or energy is fat which means your body likely lacks the carbohydrates that your brain needs to function well.

Two of the most recognized deficiencies when under a healthy body weight are;

One — a lack of Calcium and Magnesium in the diet leads to a higher risk of osteoporosis or brittle bones.

Two — iron deficiency, which is also called anemia. This is when oxygen has trouble moving around our body so we are out of breath doing something as simple as sitting up in bed.

Just as common or even more so, is the impact that keeping ourselves under a healthy body weight has on our mental well-being. This can show up in so many ways; treating foods as “bad”, or restricting and bingeing, guilt for going over calorie goals or feeling like we are failing for eating something we enjoy, or even possibly disordered eating behaviors.

Being over a healthy body weight likely means the body is getting too much of what it needs, but depending on the variety in the diet, it is possible to still develop deficiencies in some areas. Generally the health risks of being over a healthy body weight are a higher chance of developing heart disease, high blood pressure and diabetes.

And alongside these, there is again, the impact on our mental wellbeing. It can impact confidence and feelings of worth because the message in the media places so much emphasis on our weight.

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

1 — They will have better focus and be able to sustain detailed work for longer

2 — They will have more time to chase what really matters to them as their mind won’t be consumed with diet ideas.

3 — They will have the confidence to speak up for themselves

4 — They will be more present in their relationships with family, friends, co-workers

5 — They will have the energy to get out and do things they’ve always wanted!

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently?”. If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

1 — Get rid of the scales: Weight is a poor judgement of health and if the scales don’t say what we want, it can cloud our entire day. Imagine stepping on the scales and even though you’ve worked SO HARD, it says you have put on a few pounds yet this might be because of the time of day, hormone levels, exercise, hydration, there are so many other factors. But seeing that number go up on the scales can leave you feeling deflated and demotivated in your change journey which could lead to eating for comfort! It can be a vicious cycle.

2 — Move in ways you love: Exercise isn’t a punishment, when was the last time you laughed out loud while exercising? Get the roller skates out! Being a gym regular or a 10 mile runner isn’t a must. If you would rather play in the yard with your kids, or walk around the block with a friend, swim in the local lake or anything that gets your body moving more than you do now, you are on the right track!

3 — Fall more in love with yourself every day: Respect for yourself goes such a long way! Working on how you think about yourself, your body, your actions is all super important for sticking to the change journey. You wouldn’t do something difficult for someone you don’t like or respect right? Same goes when we have negative opinions of ourselves.

4 — Dive into what motivates you: Not the six pack, not the dropped dress size — what do you want energy and attention for, what lights your soul on fire? Then link that to the lifestyle changes you are making. For example, you might be incredibly motivated to be running a young woman’s leadership group — how can you change your lifestyle to make sure you can show up as your BEST self for those women? A great nights sleep, nutritious and nourishing food, being hydrated, having walked off your negative energy? Tying your lifestyle to the things that are really important to you means you put yourself in the best position to have the impact on the world that you really want.

5 — Change a little bit at a time: A complete life overhaul in one day isn’t going to stick long term, our minds hate change. The key to long term change is little and often. You could think of it as watering a plant. If you soaked it and then forgot about it, do you think the plant would survive? Or if you gave it a little water every day, a little attention and love, is it more likely to sprout? (No plants were harmed in the making of this metaphor).

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain an ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person who loses weight maintain that permanently and sustainably?

I know this is a bit cliché and is spoken about often, but making these changes are for a lifetime, not for a season. Yo-yo dieting happens when we restrict ourselves severely to lose weight, realize that we are unfulfilled and unable to keep it up long term and then throw it out the window and go back to what we used to do.

The key to long term, sustainable change is to treat it like a journey. It isn’t always going to be smooth but accepting side steps as expected and being able to redirect ourselves back onto your new path is so important. When we hold on to the idea of perfection, and we inevitably go off track, we throw it all out the window because we weren’t perfect.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? What errors cause people to just snap back to their old unhealthy selves? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

I think the most common mistake is making lots of huge changes all at once. Our mind and our body hate change, they try to keep things the same. So when we throw out all the food in our cupboard and replace it with foods that are completely foreign, it can be incredibly overwhelming and difficult to stick to beyond the first couple of weeks.

We tend to revert back to old behaviors when stressed or emotional — our mind actually reads signals differently when we are in a stressed state and we are less able to make informed decisions. When this happens and we do something we are trying to change, being able to treat ourselves with compassion and understanding, like we would if it was our mother, our daughter, our best friend in that situation is incredibly powerful. Between that, and not expecting to be perfect that I mentioned earlier, means we can forgive ourselves for the side track and re-correct onto our new path.

How do we take all this information and integrate it into our actual lives? The truth is that we all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

I think that the traditional thinking has been to rely on fear as a motivator for change. Fear of gaining weight, fear of developing a disease or illness for example which we actually respond to really poorly. But when we set goals, we are significantly more likely to stick to them if they are framed in the positive. I think to really integrate the changes we want into our lives, we need to find our true motivators. Because when we have something we want enough, we can move mountains. And often these are hidden a long way underneath wanting to drop a dress size, or get ripped, or be complimented on how we look.

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

A great place to start is with curiosity and with finding the joy in trying new things. Look up some fun new recipes to try out, get your friends around to try and make them with you, or to cook it for them. Find the fun in the new habits you are trying to put in place, because we are more likely to do things we enjoy, if we are dreading it, we will find an excuse to avoid it.

Identify the things that tend to be the trigger that sets you off track and build an alternative. If you do a little shop everyday to buy food for dinner and that always ends up with you buying more than you want to eat because you are just SO HUNGRY, can you instead do your shopping for a few days at a time so it’s already in the house?

One of the biggest barriers in setting a new behavior is even remembering that you wanted to do something differently. I use my phone alarm all the time to help me set new behaviors. Or tie them to habits you already do. Brushing your teeth in the morning is a great one to tie new habits to — like thinking what you are grateful for today, or as a reminder to make lunch to take to work with you, anything you like!

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would love to inspire a movement that prevents the advertisement of diet culture by celebrities and companies on social media. We care so much about what celebrities are doing and unfortunately some of them use that platform as a way to sell products and ideas that can be really harmful. I would love a movement towards caring and focusing on the people who are directly in our lives, who we can support, positively influence and lift up. Because at the end of the day, our personal connections are one of the most important parts of our lives!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would absolutely love to chat with Danae Mercer. Her body acceptance messages are so important, I love what she is doing! Her influence is incredible and everything she posts as a reminder that all body’s are perfect is sensational! I would love to thank her for being such an advocate and support for all women who need to hear that they are enough, and that they are worth more than the value the media puts on their body.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Please jump on Instagram if you want to hear more about the Fresh Food Journey @fresh_food_journey. or you can check me out at www.freshfoodjourney.com.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.