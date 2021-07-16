Randall Hartman of Groundwrk: “Filter the advice you receive”

Filter the advice you receive. I love asking questions and learning how other folks are managing their business. One thing I’ve noticed is that everyone does things differently, even if they offer the exact same service. Listen to what works for them and take the advice that sounds helpful but be quick to move past the advice that you know in your gut is not for you.

As part of our interview series called “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became A Founder”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Randall Hartman.

Randall Hartman is the Interactive Director and Founder of Denver-based website and branding agency Groundwrk. Hartman has been leading web design and development projects since 2011 with clients such as Frontier Airlines, RE/Max, GolfTec, The Boppy Company, Air Methods, and hundreds of additional small to midsize businesses. He is currently an associate board member for Project Helping, a non-profit dedicated to suicide prevention, and donates 1% of all company revenue to local non-profits. In his free time, Randall can be found posting an incredibly high score on the golf course or hanging out with his 120 lb pup, Charlie.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I’ve always been a creative thinker who asked a TON of questions. The universe blessed me with the ability to make friends from every walk of life and most importantly the ability to effectively communicate my ideas. Relationships are my superpower but my passion is marketing and advertising. It wasn’t until my late 20s that I realized I had a knack for leading web design and development projects, and after working nearly a decade in the industry for 3 different agencies I took the leap to start my own shop in 2019.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

The start of my journey was littered with rejection. I applied to nearly every major ad agency in the US and made it to the final round countless times. Never got the offer — even for the unpaid internships. That took a toll on my ego but I kept trying. After graduating with no job, I worked at a college town bar and offered “marketing consulting” services for free just to build my work portfolio. Thinking back, the advice I gave makes me laugh.

Finally, nearly a year after graduating and spreading naive marketing advice around town, I landed an unpaid internship at a boutique shop in Denver, 50+ miles from where I lived. So I commuted 3 days a week for about a year before I got my first offer. $20k a year was my salary — and this was 2011, not 1975.

What this story doesn’t tell is the financial hardship, car breakdowns due to the 100+ mile commute (roundtrip), and humility as I saw my close friends all land great jobs out of college. I’ll never forget the feeling that a college buddy gave me when he came back to town for a visit and asked why I was still working at the bar I worked at in college.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

First, I’d love to say my tenacity, courage, and drive but let’s be real. I come from a middle-class family that allowed me to live at home for free. I had a paid-off car that wasn’t super reliable but got me from A to B and most importantly I had a security net. I never had to borrow money but the privilege is real and my “worst-case scenario” was not that bad. So I was able to stick with it.

Second, I dreaded just getting a corporate job, putting on a suit and losing control of my future. The dread of being like everyone else scared the crap out of me and I NEVER seriously considered a corporate job.

So, how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

I am extremely lucky and even more grateful for how things are going today. No, I am not living debt-free and traveling around the world, my golf game still sucks no matter how much I practice, and I have water damage lifting up my brand new kitchen floors, but things are great. I am my own boss and my boutique agency is attracting larger and larger clients from around the nation. I do not rely on anyone to bring me business, it all comes straight to me which is very important.

My experience and the bumpy road led me to start my own shop and I wouldn’t change a bit of it. Honestly, it is less stressful working for myself than it ever was working for someone else. I am the type of person that lives for “attaboys” and I care so much about what people think that it makes me sick. As an entrepreneur, I only seek the approval of my clients and team and have no red tape to limit what I can offer.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

At my $20k a year job my boss asked me to take our biggest client out to dinner. He and I had already built a friendly relationship so I made it a night out rather than just drinking.

Anyway, the next day my boss was mortified and asked me if I thought I was Don Draper. She also made me pay out of pocket for the night out and at $20k a year, that stung.

Now, I save the “going out” for my friends and business dinners are just that.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I say this often, “there is no best designer, developer, agency, strategist, etc”. My site and our client work reflect my design style and likes and it is nothing but pure luck that a high caliber of client is drawn to it. What sets us apart is that we value communication, organization, and creativity equally. Saying that we are the “best” at anything is simply ignorant.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

The amount of people that say meditation, exercise, journaling, etc to this question makes me gag. We know, we know, it’s 2021 and yes those things do help but enough already. Some people may not like this answer but you are either stressed because you are slow or stressed because you are busy…the latter is much better. I don’t have kids either and I have deep appreciation for working parents. I hope to be one someday and will be reaching out to you for advice.

Here is what I would say:

Do not rely on anyone else for new business other than yourself. Referral networks are great but what if they find another partner to refer to? What if they are terrible people? Knowing that your business is self-sustainable provides a ridiculous amount of relief. Networking takes a toll, so do it, but at your own pace. Networking out of desperation for business is a killer of your motivation. Delegate tasks. This is pretty cliche business advice but it is something I am just learning. There are TONs of freelancers and part-time folks looking to help. Find specific talent to help with tasks you hate to do and focus more on what you love. You won’t win an award for being “too busy” or working weekends. Take days off. For me, a day off includes looking at emails and responding to important ones but I feel refreshed when I get back in the office.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Back to luck and being grateful. I found my person. Business school doesn’t teach you how important a supporting, loving, and empathetic significant other is. She is my biggest cheerleader and uber-successful to boot. She pushed me over the ledge to start my own thing and I feel like she is in the passenger seat through all this. She celebrates my wins more than I do and my losses are never as bad as they seem. I don’t think I would have taken the risk without her.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

We donate 1% of all sales to local nonprofits in Denver. We also joined The Art of Good where we donate one website per year to a business in need. Lastly, no matter the size of the business I take their call and get them in the right hands. Groundwrk is expensive for most folks and I know that. But that does not mean that I can’t help them get a great product elsewhere.

I also respond to every inquiry for my time. Whether it is a student looking for career advice or a seasoned vet looking for a career change, I always will make time to hear them out and provide my experiences as advice.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my company” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

What you think is a weakness could be a strength. For YEARS I tried to portray myself as someone that didn’t care what other people thought. In reality, I care so much about what other people think about me that it causes me severe anxiety. It also makes me extremely good at what I do and now I own it. There is no “right way”. Most business books and coaches are in the sales business. Read and listen to them but pick out the things that work for you and create your own business model. For me, I have 5 bank accounts for my business and 7 for my personal life. My career was littered with money issues and my system has kept me far away from those issues. Balance is relative. For me, I feel better spending a bit of my vacation time checking emails and making sure things are on track and my clients are happy. That’s okay, that is my balance. Your leadership style should change and grow with your career. The book “What Got You Here Won’t Get You There” was life-changing for me. When I read it I was in a new role where I was hired to run the agency. I steamrolled the team and they hated me. It affected everything at the agency and it felt unnatural for me. I learned so much from that time. Filter the advice you receive. I love asking questions and learning how other folks are managing their business. One thing I’ve noticed is that everyone does things differently, even if they offer the exact same service. Listen to what works for them and take the advice that sounds helpful but be quick to move past the advice that you know in your gut is not for you.

Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

I am looking forward to how others answer this because I am driven by anxiety and stress but here is how I cope.

I am actively seeing a therapist. I jumped right in with a few but now am interviewing a few before I make a decision. The power of therapy is real. I have a business coach that I trust with my life. I hide nothing from her and she has been with me since day one. She’s my ride-or-die business partner in my eyes. I am open with my team. I let them know if I am having a day ruined by anxiety or depression and they respect it and have learned how to work with me in those times. I have learned to celebrate my wins…which feels amazing. I celebrate within reason, even if it is a brag to my significant other or a glass (okay bottle) of expensive-ish wine.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

This may be the best question I have ever been asked, thank you for the opportunity to answer.

Let’s bring mental health and diversity to the forefront. Leaders tend to isolate themselves rather than open up about feelings and emotions such as depression and anxiety. I am not saying to pull your new hire aside and fill them in on your depression, but have mental check-ins amongst your leadership teams. Provide optional therapy to your employees and make mental health a discussion. It is MUCH easier to crawl into an emotional silo than it is to get out. When your team knows that you truly care about their well-being and not just offer a nice “culture” you will leave a lasting impact on their lives.

Second, the old saying “hire the best man for the job” is sexist and elitist and statistically, this means a white male. As business leaders, we must make uncomfortable yet conscious decisions to build more diverse teams. This may mean hiring the second, third, or tenth most qualified person in your talent pool and training them properly. I don’t know the answer here but let’s start a conversation about including a historically excluded segment of the population.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

