Michele Garber of The NipTuck Coach: “Believing in yourself and your mission is key to your success”

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing Michele Garber.

Michele is the founder of The NipTuck Coach, a plastic surgery coaching and patient advocacy practice. She is the leader in consumer plastic surgery safety, helping people make safe, healthy self-loving, and informed decisions when considering plastic surgery and aesthetic medical procedures. For over 20 years Michele has worked closely with plastic surgeons. She is nationally recognized as the “go-to” person when considering plastic or cosmetic surgery. Through full transparency, education, and unbiased plastic surgeon referrals, she helps people nationwide navigate the complex and confusing world of plastic surgery.Michele hosts The NipTuck Talk Show Podcast. She is a sought-after speaker and frequently lectures at aesthetic medical symposiums. Michele is a former instructor at Quinnipiac University School of Communications. She has dedicated her career to ensuring consumers make the best and safest aesthetic choices.Michele has been featured in Big Medicine Magazine, Women Business Times, Med Esthetics, SF Gate, VICE, and on ITV Daybreak, Fox, ABC, KGO Radio and more.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I’ve always had an entrepreneurial spirit. I learned early in my career that I flourished most when I was challenged and creative. Growing up in the late ’60s, I struggled with authority. I liked pushing the envelope and frequently got into trouble in high school, then with employers either by opening my mouth or wanting to change the system. I was fired a few times. However, instead of wallowing in self-pity, I picked myself up, learning from the experience, and moved on to the next challenge. In the late 1990s, I was living in Connecticut, divorced raising two teenage girls, and working in the marketing department for a Warner Bros TV. Affiliate station. I met the sales director’s wife who owned a television production company. She was impressed with my work and offered me a job as sales director and creative assistant. I was her first employee. She worked out of her kitchen and asked me to work from home. As a single Mom with ADD, working from home had many challenges. I had to learn how to organize my time and not let everyday life get in the way of my work. I was eager to learn everything I could about her business and entrepreneurship. I learned quickly that entrepreneurs had a hard time letting go and delegating. I thought I had more autonomy than I actually did. I overstepped my bounds by taking control of a project. I thought that I had done an exemplary job. Instead, I was admonished and told that I overstepped my role. She told me, in a fit of anger that the project was “her baby”. It was at that moment that I realized; it was time to move on. Despite not having any start-up funds, I had a strong urge to take what I learned and build something new. I was following my dreams and felt confident that I could start my own company. I combined my marketing communications background with my love for the media and started dMk Communications, a boutique lifestyle Public Relations practice. This was my first real experience as a female entrepreneur. In 2002, I moved to California. Feeling a bit burnt out I went back into the workforce for a few years. In 2011, I had a life experience that led me once more into entrepreneurship, where I am today as the founder of The NipTuck Coach.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

I actually had the vision for my company two times. The first time was when I first moved to California in 2002. I was still in public relations mainly working with plastic surgeons and dermatologists. Since I worked on the PR side of the industry, I worked closely with plastic surgeons, their staff, and other aesthetic medical practices. As an “insider” I knew about the newest aesthetic technologies and as a publicist, I had the opportunity to engage with patients who were receiving these treatments, sometimes for the first time. Sometimes, I was a model for some of the practices. I had an idea for a plastic surgery coaching practice, but it was not very well developed. I tried the concept on several people and found that my timing was not right, so I put the idea on the back burner. Plastic Surgery was not as accepted as it is today. Plastic Surgeons were slowly marketing their practices and social media was in its infancy. The real “aha moment” came when I decided to have a facelift in 2010 and went down the rabbit hole after a bad experience which started the day of my surgery and continued through my recovery. What I thought I knew, I realized I did not know. Everything from choosing the best surgeon for my aesthetic goals, to preparing for surgery and my recovery. I made many costly mistakes and did not follow my instincts. I climbed on an emotional roller coaster for many months and couldn’t seem to get off. There was no one I could turn to. I felt alone and angry at myself for making poor choices. My husband met the surgeon for the first time at my pre-op and did not like or trust him. He did not want me to have the surgery in the first place, so it was hard to look to him for support.

It was during my long recovery that the NipTuck Coach was born. I wanted to save other people from making the same mistakes that I did. I was determined to become the missing link between plastic surgeons and the reality of plastic surgery procedures. My goal was to create a holistic coaching practice where I provide unbiased information, education, support, and preparation of the mind and body throughout a person’s transformational journey. My hope was to spare people from having botched surgeries and make costly mistakes by choosing the wrong surgeon.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

I believe I was a natural-born entrepreneur. I’m an only child of Eastern European parents who fled the Nazis. As a young child, I was an independent thinker, searching for ways to break the “norm” and go outside of the box. I felt different because my parents were immigrants. I developed an aptitude for changing the conventional and taking risks. I loved challenges and would rise up to the occasion, even at a high cost. During high school in the lates1960’s, I was headstrong and wanted desperately to change mindsets and the conventional “rules”, so came up with the idea of a new high school bill of rights for the student body. I wanted to lead not follow. My idea met a lot of resistance from the principal. I got into trouble for inciting the students. Despite everything, I felt good that I at least tried to make changes. I’m not afraid of picking myself up or starting fresh. My strong desire for challenges and change throughout my youth laid the groundwork for who I am today.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

My business is unique and niched. At the time I started my plastic surgery coaching business, there were only one or two aesthetic consultants nationwide. Our business models were very different which inspired me to be independent and unbiased.

Collectively everyone who has ever had plastic surgery procedures and those with negative experiences and botched surgeries have all be influential in starring my journey. Along with the many talented surgeons and doctors who have a record of excellence and transparency.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I’m a pioneer in consumer plastic surgery safety. I work independently which means I do not take any compensation from medical practices. There is no pay to play in my business. I match my clients to the best surgeon or aesthetic practitioner who aligns with their aesthetic goals and has the core competency in the surgery they want. I work for my clients rather than working for a network of plastic surgeons or dermatologists. Being unbiased and independent sets me apart from any other aesthetic or plastic surgery coaching /consulting business.

Being of service to my clients by providing them with honest, caring feedback and the truth behind the hype is of the utmost importance. Getting cosmetic procedures can become addicting and sometimes it is not in their best interest. Since I work as an agent and patient advocate, I can help my clients through very difficult decisions. In some cases, surgeons have not used wise judgments with their recommendations. I had a client who had a lot of facial plastic surgery prior to contacting me. She was young, and her face looked unnatural despite going to some well-known surgeons. After many months of discussions and surgeon consultations, she had a facelift and was thrilled with her results. She no longer was obsessing about her face. Unfortunately, sometimes I have to advocate, or handhold a patient whose surgery did not go well. My heart goes out to these patients. I had one client whose surgery did not go well during the pandemic. She made a poor choice by choosing a plastic surgeon solely based on their Instagram feed. I’m grateful she chose me to help her get through this rough patch. It was a hard lesson for her. I connected her with a world-renowned plastic surgeon who has consulted on her case, she is feeling hopeful.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Perseverance, not listening to others, and following my passion. Early in my career, I had a hard time taking no as an answer. I looked at no as a challenge and interpreted it as no, not now. I remember when I was in sales and working for a radio station. I had an idea for some infomercial-type radio spots at a time when commercials for medical professionals was frowned upon. Instead of taking the conventional route of a commercial, I approached the concept differently by introducing infomercials. I made lots of cold calls with this concept and turned some previous no’s into yes. When I decided to create my business, The NipTuck Coach, many people including my husband was a skeptical. I did not have a lot of support for what I was doing, including the medical community. But I stayed true to myself and did not listen to others as I was following my passion. I’ve followed my passion despite many ups and downs. It’s important to have passion if you want to succeed.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

I grew up on the East Coast and have an East Coast way of doing business. I did not really understand the difference between East Coast and West Coast mindsets, specifically the San Francisco Bay Area. I was always taught to work hard, get things done, follow some basic rules and push myself beyond my comfort zone. This advice may sound basic, but I found myself in a strange place when I started doing business on the West Coast in the early 2000s. I took the principles of what I had been taught but found that it did not work the same way in Northern California. I got into trouble many times using my East Coast mindset. I was director of sales for a big private label skincare line. This was a newly created position within an established sales team. The situation presented many internal challenges. Instead of understanding the Northern California culture better, I tried to instill an East Coast mentality. This backfired and I learned a valuable lesson.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

It’s important to value your employees, treat them with respect and show them that they are appreciated. Our work culture is very different today, especially due to the pandemic. I think it is going to take some time for employees and employers to figure things out once companies go back to the office.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

Presenting your knowledge and speaking in your industry helps to build credibility. Anytime you have the opportunity to speak to a group about what you do, take it. Seek out speaking opportunities at industry conventions, symposiums, and trade shows. Authoring articles for trade publications in your industry is also a great way to add creditably and authority. Write a book. Chances are you won’t get rich, but you will build authority. Social media platforms such as Clubhouse and Linkedin are good to build trust and authority. Hosting and being a guest on podcasts is another great way to gain recognition in your industry. Public Relations and media placements are the best way to gain credibility and build authority. Building trust takes time and today more than ever this is key for our success, especially because there is so much information online which is fake, especially on Instagram. Showing your authentic self is the best way to build trust as well as third-party endorsements and testimonials from clients.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

We spend a great deal of time on social media, where we see and read so many mixed messages, fake photos, fake people, and fake stories. It’s difficult to differentiate what is real and what is not. Where and to whom do you turn to for credible and trustworthy information. Once you find a source that you know is trustworthy and creditable, the possibilities are endless. Not only for your business but also for your personal growth. By building your own trust, credibility and authority you are providing honest services. Plus, you are being of service to others which has so much value today.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

A common mistake is throwing everything out there to see what sticks. Yes, tweak things as you grow and change but I do think it is important to do some planning first. You can’t be everything for everyone and do it right. Narrow your focus to find the audience that fits in with your passions and services. You may find that it is different than you originally thought and may have to tweak it. Starting a business is trial and error. Invest in yourself so you can meet the many challenges. Don’t give up when the going gets tough. Learn how to ask for help and delegate tasks to others so you can concentrate on growing your business. Remember you are not alone.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur; you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

Thank you for asking this question. Granted there are highs and lows in “regular jobs’’. However, as an entrepreneur the highs and lows are more intense. I’ve had “regular” jobs and remember the highs of closing my first big deal, I also remember the lows of being overlooked for a promotion or having a disagreement with my boss. When you are your own boss you are reporting to yourself, every moment of every day. There are no days off, vacation pay or sick days. If you don’t work, you don’t get paid. You are always thinking about the next deal or next client. Time management is challenging. There are so many things to do so it seems like you are always working. It’s your creation, your baby. As an entrepreneur, the success or failure of your business is on you

You work hard and have to be able to sustain the ups and downs. You have to always be on your toes, believing in yourself and not giving up on your dream. Working in a regular job gives you a steady paycheck and always an out. There is no steady paycheck when you are an entrepreneur. One month you may be flush, the next month broke. You may have lots of fears of the unknown, whereas when you have a regular job you pretty much know your situation. It’s much more predictable. The best thing about an entrepreneur is the high you do feel when you are successful knowing that you made it happen.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

Yes, of course, I’m happy to share an experience. Several years ago, I got a call from a producer in LA for a new reality TV show about plastic surgery. She contacted me after an online search for a plastic surgery consultant. As this was still a new niche, I was excited and flattered. The producer was not quite sure how she wanted to use my skill set, but I was invited to come to LA for a taping and interview. Unfortunately, the show was never cast. Since then, I have been approached by other plastic surgery reality shows. It’s flattering to know that the producers know who I am and what I do. Who knows… maybe one day I’ll create my own show!

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

Yes, I think it’s important to share the lows as well as the highs. Some days, the lows are very low. When you are feeling low you start to question everything you are doing, it can feel like nothing is working. The voices in your head are all negative and you just feel stuck. When Ibegin my journey as a plastic surgery coach, plastic surgery was not as mainstream as it is today. Starting off was difficult because I was not building my business based on a prior industry model. I was creating a new niche within the beauty industry. At first, people did not understand my business, including my family. This was difficult, as I was building my practice based on my personal experiences, expertise, industry knowledge, and instinct. When someone is considering plastic surgery or aesthetic procedures they typically go online, check Yelp reviews, look at the practice’s website, ask some friends and check social media. People would not google “plastic surgery coach” because it wasn’t a known business to search. I questioned myself many times, especially when two local surgeons did not want to work with me because they thought I was selling them something.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

I believed in my message about the importance of education and consumer safety in the plastic surgery industry. I knew that what I was doing was important and that I could help people make self-loving healthy, safe choices. I took my message on the road to the surgeons. I introduced myself to the meeting planners for aesthetic medical meetings, offering to speak about patient communications from a patient’s perspective. Through putting myself out there, I gained their respect. I reached out to industry professionals who were supportive and reinforced the value of my work. All of these things, made me feel that I was on the right track. I joined women’s groups and other networking groups surrounding myself with creative, successful people. During the pandemic, I invested in myself and found groups of other entrepreneurs who are very supportive. I’m strong and it’s in my nature to bounce back.

Plastic Surgery is more mainstream today than it has ever been. According to the American Society of Aesthetic Surgery, in 2020 Americans spent over 9 billion dollars on aesthetic procedures and cosmetic surgery. My role has never been as important as it is today.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Believing in yourself and your mission is key to your success. Having a purpose, drive and a strong backbone to successfully ride the highs and lows. I mentioned earlier that I was shunned by two plastic surgeons in town when I first started my business. At first, I was confused and took it personally. However, I believed in my mission and moved on. I now work closely with one of them.

Passion is what drives me to keep ongoing. I love what I do. I’m so grateful and honored to work with my beautiful clients helping them transform safely. When I get a call from someone who has had botched surgery my heart goes out to them and I just want to make it better. I get angry sometimes at the industry for letting this happen.

Perseverance and resolve to keep on going when the going gets tough. Knowing you can do this, and make it happen. There will be ups and downs, that life. There was a point in my business, that I really questioned whether or not I could be successful. It seemed like nothing was working. I hunkered down, hired a PR agency, wrote an E-book, and started a podcast.

Patience, as success is not usually built in a day unless you are a Tik Toc or YouTube phenomenon. There are times that business is slow. You have to prepare yourself for these times and have faith that all will be Ok. I started offering introduction calls to potential clients. This is a great way for people to learn more about my services. I don’t always close the “deal” during our first call. Sometimes, it takes building a relationship over time, before those people become clients.

Having a strong support system is important, both personally and professionally. Along with uncertainly comes fear. I know that I am not good at reaching out asking for help. It makes a world of difference when you do reach out and surround yourself with other entrepreneurs who may be struggling with the same things as you are. We have all been there. Knowing you can reach out to others when you are feeling down or stuck can truly change your state of mind.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

Yes, we certainly are living in challenging times and a year like we’ve never had. We’ve had to be resilient in order to bounce back from uncertainly this past year. In some cases, redefining who we are and re-thinking our business model. Resilience is all about being able to feel comfortable in any situation, making it work regardless of how difficult it is. Not becoming paralyzed and wallowing in fear or self-pity. Resilient people have self-awareness, acceptance, and purpose. They move towards their goals despite the obstacles, are open to change and new opportunities.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

My resiliency stems from a combination of experiences, rather than one particular incident. Growing up in the late 1960s, I rebelled against my parents and authority. I was very unconventional doing things my way, which was not always the smartest or easiest way. My real resiliency came when I was in my early 30’s, married with two children to a substance abuser and pathological liar.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

I try to maintain a positive attitude during difficult times. It’s not always easy. I have gone to dark places and when I do, I’m very aware. Fortunately, I am able to pull myself out fairly quickly. I believe that things will always work out. Having faith and praying for help. I also journal during hard times which helps me put things into perspective. I’m not great at meditating but I know how valuable it is. I write grateful lists, which really helps me stay focused on the good things.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

Positivity is contagious. Being around people who are miserable and pessimistic is very unhealthy. I’ve seen how destructive this can in business. When you are positive, people come alive and shine. Their creative juices start to flow. They feel good about themselves and their work. I’ve learned that it is always best to compliment first in any situation. Having a positive attitude is very important when working with clients who may have self-esteem issues. That is a slippery slope and I have to remain upbeat, yet honest. I also care for patients during their recovery from surgery. Maintaining a positive attitude is very important during this stage as it affects their recovery.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

My favorite inspirational quote is from Helen Keller. “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” I’ve lived my life as an adventure both professionally and personally. In 2000, I reconnected with my high school sweetheart after not seeing him in 36 years. We lived 3000 miles apart on different coasts. In 2002, I moved from the East Coast to California to be with him. It’s been quite an adventure.

