Sarah Alysse Rosner Of Live Well Enhance You: “Start simple by asking employees what they need”

Start simple by asking employees what they need. When I 1st meet with a company, I want to know that health and wellness are a priority. After our consultation, I’m always amazed by the HR team’s knowledge of their employees’ preferences. I do find one underlying problem in all companies though; they stay surface level. Internally they know their team is stressed out but don’t know how to approach it without feeling like they are attacking an individual. My suggestion has been to send a survey asking questions to dig deeper into their employees’ pain points and stressors from work. This will help them choose appropriate programs.

As a part of my series about the “5 Ways That Businesses Can Help Promote The Mental Wellness Of Their Employees” I had the pleasure of interviewing Sarah Alysse Rosner.

Sarah Alysse helps high achievers implement fun SOULutions to their stressful lives so that they can enjoy their achievements. She is the creator of Live Well Enhance You which formed out of a need for her Pilates clients to find balance in their lives. In her personalized signature coaching program “Enhance Your Life”, she examines what areas clients are missing, identifies stressors, and discovers ways to bring joy back into their daily lives. She understands the connection between the brain and body thanks to her BFA Musical Theater education and an abundance of certifications from STOTT Pilates, Integrative Institute of Nutrition, to the National Academy of Sports Medicine. She’s been featured on WGN Around Town’s segment as a Stress Management Expert. Also, she has been promoted to Business Insider, Yahoo Finance, Kivo Daily, LA Wire, The Chicago Journal, NY Weekly, NY Wire, IdeaMensch, and US Reporter. She hosts Stress-Free SOULutions Podcast which can be found on all streaming platforms.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path? Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

When I first began my career, I was a jill of all trades working a variety of jobs and pursuing my passion for music. My day would look something like this: I would wake up early to train a few clients, head over to my retail job, and at night sing/play piano at a bar…rinse and repeat. One day I was working at my retail job selling prestige makeup products and a woman came over to ask me about eyeshadows. She told me that she was looking for something that would make her eyes pop as she was hosting a show that night. For 30 minutes we looked at many shades of eyeshadows that would go well with her dress. While she was trying eyeshadow on, I asked her questions about herself, the hosting gig, favorite venues in the city and soon discovered that she was a talent agent. By making conversation, not only did she purchase the eyeshadow, but she also bought eyeliner, bronzer, blush, and a new mascara. What I learned from that sale was extremely impactful for the future. The power of connection. Yes, my commission was fabulous that day, but more importantly, another opportunity happened because of our interaction. Her friend happened to be a bar owner of a spot I was interested in playing at and from our time together she put in a good word for me. I started playing there regularly every Sunday! You never know what can happen from one interaction! Being inquisitive has been my greatest asset to client retention and I have carried that with me into my fitness and coaching business, Live Well Enhance You.

What advice would you suggest to your colleagues in your industry to thrive and avoid burnout?

Be careful of overpacking your schedule. If you are in the health & wellness industry, my recommendation would be to set days and times you are training and prospecting. It will be challenging but you want to leave windows of time available for you. When I take breaks in my schedule, shut down my computer post my designated work hours, and get an adequate amount of sleep I feel rejuvenated the next day. Plain and simple my stress level has reduced, and my work productivity is much better today.

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

Do the work! If you are creating programs for your employees that you believe will improve their wellness and work culture, you need to take part in them. For my team, I have set time aside to do wellness workshops so they can get to understand my coaching style, but also so that I can learn their pain points and find ways to show up as a better boss helping them reach their goals in health and business.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

Don’t judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds that you plant — Robert Louis Stevenson

This quote I used to help me expand my mindset about my business. I used to measure how I was doing based on another coach’s progress when I should have been measuring only my own. We are all our own worst critiques. With time, I recognized I was experiencing imposter syndrome and in turn, I wrote down my wins to celebrate my business. Thinking back to all the lives I’ve helped simply by planting seeds has made an imprint on my heart. I’ve watched those seeds, my clients, grow to heights I never knew existed.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. As you know, the collective mental health of our country is facing extreme pressure. In recent years many companies have begun offering mental health programs for their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, we would love to hear about five steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees mental wellness. Can you please share a story or example for each?

My company Live Well Enhance You, strives to assist corporations in delivering masterclasses and wellness workshops at their employee’s fingertips. Its imperative post-pandemic that we all make time for ourselves and give back to the employees who are going to have a hard time adjusting and at the same time are in need of connection. Here is how my company is implementing solutions into workplaces.

1. Start simple by asking employees what they need.

When I 1st meet with a company, I want to know that health and wellness are a priority. After our consultation, I’m always amazed by the HR team’s knowledge of their employees’ preferences. I do find one underlying problem in all companies though; they stay surface level. Internally they know their team is stressed out but don’t know how to approach it without feeling like they are attacking an individual. My suggestion has been to send a survey asking questions to dig deeper into their employees’ pain points and stressors from work. This will help them choose appropriate programs.

2.Create a variety of programs for your employees.

It’s important to remember one size doesn’t fit all. Through my years of fitness training, I discovered that everybody reacts differently to an exercise. Similarly, this is true for the brain, and it’s important to share an abundance of resources for everyone. With a bit of client research, I found that people are most engaged when they are moving their bodies but at the same time didn’t always want to participate in a work workout class. Make it routine to have workshops but change up what’s being offered.

3. CEOs Invest in your Health

Do you know how often I hear my clients tell me that their employees are stressed? Too often. Then when I start to dig deeper, my client shares that they’re never able to make time for themselves, they skip meals, or can’t fall asleep. Whenever I work with corporate executives, they notice right away that when they make habitual changes in their own life, the workplace environment feels different. The reason is that they have made boundaries for themselves like stopping to send out work emails after 9 pm and taking breaks for meals. When your employees start seeing you putting in the effort they are going to take note and start making habitual changes in their own life.

4. Develop Incentives not only for fitness programs but health coaching and educational services

Some companies are adding more health and wellness programs into the workplace but it’s not enough. In fact, I remember it did the opposite to my father. I believe this was in 2005 where fortune 500 companies started to create programs focused on losing weight. You would either get rewarded or be punished. They would literally have my father and mother (who wasn’t even an employee) come in annually to check their body mass index (BMI) and see if their health had gotten better. Fitness and nutrition are important but should not determine if an employee should be rewarded or punished based on the outcome. It’s very discouraging and makes the employee even more stressed. Offering incentives like a gift card, completing a self-development program, giving a discount for a gym membership, education course credit, or health coaching can be a wonderful way to show your employee how much the company cares.

5. Team Bonding Experiences

This one won’t come to you as a surprise, but I think it’s important especially in today’s work environment to have fun team outings. This will encourage coworker collaboration and the employee will feel appreciated when their boss organizes a group experience. Companies have gotten creative over the years with challenges and competitions. For example, the winner who writes the best sales proposal gets lunch catered.

Another option is to have wellness small group coaching or educational programs to help improve productivity. My program, Enrich Your Workplace, focuses on developing a stress toolkit for each employee so that they can improve interactions with other coworkers but also gives them an outlet to be silly. Yes, I said silly! Utilizing my BFA Musical Theater degree I have crafted a workshop where I take theater warm-ups and place them in a series of exercises to relax the face, jaw, neck, and shoulders. By the end of the workshop, everyone feels relaxed and ready to take on the rest of their day!

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

If you are an employee in a corporation write an email to your HR team. If you are hesitant, start small by asking for standing desks, sharing your favorite healthy restaurant, or maybe introduce them to your favorite yoga class instructor. As long as it isn’t something outrageous, they will try to accommodate. In the end, they want their employees to be happy, healthy, and productive.

From your experience or research, what are different steps that each of us as individuals, as a community and as a society, can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling stressed, depressed, anxious and having other mental health issues? Can you explain?

In 2016 I lost my father to stage 4 kidney cancer in a span of 2 months and it opened up my eyes to stress and burnout. From the outside looking in you would think that my father was happy as a clam with his job but internally he was struggling. As individuals, every day a new obstacle is in front of us, but we get to decide how to handle it. When I realized that I had the same tendencies as my father regarding dealing with stress, I knew I needed to see a therapist. Honor your feelings and normalize needing a mental health day. This could be as simple as staying home to meditate, journaling, cooking a healthy meal or traveling to a nature preserve to reset. As a community, we need to start asking questions bigger than how are you doing. If you have time, be thoughtful in your interaction. Complimenting a person on their smile or something they are doing can really impact the rest of that person’s day. As a society we could promote mental health just like we do with physical health. Working with a health coach should be just as important as buying personal training sessions.

Habits can play a huge role in mental wellness. What are the best strategies you would suggest to develop good healthy habits for optimal mental wellness that can replace any poor habits?

Start with 3 simple steps:

Hydrate as soon as you get up in the morning. Reduce your caffeine. Try 1 cup of coffee in the morning and if you need something in the afternoon, try green or herbal tea. Take 3 15-minute breaks throughout your day. Get outside into the fresh air and away from your desk.

Do you use any meditation, breathing or mind-calming practices that promote your mental wellbeing? We’d love to hear about all of them. How have they impacted your own life?

Music has always been my 1st love and through that, I’ve developed a daily diaphragmatic breathing practice. Alongside breathing, I repeat a mantra to myself to focus my energy on something positive.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story?

Jen Sincero’s book ‘You Are a Badass: How to Stop Doubting Your Greatness and Start Living an Awesome Life’. Before the pandemic, I traveled to Huatulco, Mexico, and started reading her book in the beautiful sunshine. It made me realize that I needed to expand my business services, reduce my class hours so I could pursue it but in order to do that I needed to invest in myself. Over the past year, I discovered so much about myself, taking marketing courses, a gut health course, hiring my own coach, and building my own team. This book opened my eyes to all the opportunities I was missing out on because I wasn’t saying yes to my dreams.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

In August, I will have lived in Chicago for 15 years and the one thing I feel most of us are missing is nature. How awesome would it be to take a week away from our phones, TV, and media? I would love to lead nature hikes across the country and get city folk back in touch with mother nature.

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?

They can find out more about my work on www.livewellenhanceyou.com and join my mailing list. Also, they can check out my podcast Stress-Free SOULutions https://www.livewellenhanceyou.com/podcast

Thank you for the time you spent sharing these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!