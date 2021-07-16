Nick Bradley: “Before jumping into an investment, do they have the right business strategy “

Before jumping into an investment, do they have the right business strategy … and aligned with this, the right network around them to make the strategy work? Quite often founders think that money is the only answer when what they really need is a better plan and better execution. Furthermore, investment amplifies a great strategy and can actually suffocate a poor one, so it is really important to ensure that the foundations are in place before fundraising.

Founders are often faced with the nagging question of whether Fundraising or Bootstrapping is the best choice for them. What is better, having access to capital or maintaining full control over your vision and profits? What is preferred, to have the seasoned oversight of an experienced investor, or to plow forward with a disruptive and pioneering ‘can do’ attitude? Of course, every situation is different, but what standards can be used to help a founder decide? As a part of this series called “Venture Capital vs. Bootstrapping: How To Determine If Fundraising Or Bootstrapping Is The Right Choice For Your Startup”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Nick Bradley.

Nick Bradley is a world-renowned business growth expert. Over the last decade, he has built, bought, and sold 24 businesses with a combined valuation of over $5bn dollars.

He also works with Private Equity and Venture Capital firms across the UK and the US leading business turnarounds, mergers, acquisitions, and scale-ups.

His “Scale Up Your Business” podcast, which ranked #1 on the iTunes UK business charts, has more than 250k downloads in over 130 countries.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I started my first business at aged 18 … a personal training/fitness company in Adelaide, South Australia. I ended up selling the business for $3,000 Australian Dollars a few years later … so not a huge success!

However, fast forward 25 years, and my last company sold for over $2bn USD. A Private Equity exit to one of the world’s most prestigious firms. So let’s just say there has been lots of fun on the rollercoaster in-between.

These days I believe that entrepreneurship is a force for good and can be the catalyst of both income and impact. And the journey needs to be carefully navigated in order for it to be successful in terms of both achievement and fulfillment. How you fund your idea, and its progression, is a huge part of this.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or takeaway did you learn from that?

I’m not sure if this is humorous, but the biggest mistake I made starting out was not fully understanding or appreciating cash flow management. So much so that my business almost failed in its first six months!

My clients would pay me at the beginning of their 12-week programs and as a teenager with limited financial experience, I would just spend what was in my bank account. No one really told me about taxes, so I had literally nothing saved to make the initial payments that come post-business startup. I had to beg, borrow and (almost) steal to find the money that was owed and it was a very sobering time.

I look back now and smile at how underprepared and naive I was … but I also see that this was also part of my journey, my growth, building the foundations that would serve me in years to come. The key learning from this? — cash is king in business.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Curiosity, Focus, Discipline.

Curiosity in terms of always being interested in finding a better way to get something done. Always asking questions and wanting to learn from others in terms of both their successes and failures. I believe the quickest way to get from A to B is to follow someone else’s path and improve on what you find vs. trying to create the path from scratch.

I often say “focus is a superpower” because many entrepreneurs become distracted by the next shiny thing that presents itself. This is 100% a huge mistake! Entrepreneurial success predominantly comes from commitment, consistency, and relentless action. Going one inch wide and a mile deep will deliver transformational results, whereas going one mile wide and just skimming the surface leads to average performance and very limited impact.

I’ve run 67 marathons and 24 ultramarathons over the last decade. People often ask why? The simple answer is this — I’m training my mind to be comfortable with tough, challenging things, which in term creates a strong, resilient mindset for anything else I want to take on in business and in life. Discipline, more specifically self-discipline, is at the heart of this … and I find that the more disciplined I am the more success I realize.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

There wasn’t a ‘tipping point’ as such, more like a slow but constant gathering of momentum. Early in my career, I developed the belief that if I showed up and worked harder than everyone else, I would stand out and get more opportunities, make more money. This proved to be true and I was successful at an early age (a corporate Board director by my late 20‘s, etc.).

However, as I learned more about myself, my skills and attributes, and the power of leverage, I realized that working harder wasn’t the game … it was really about working smarter and getting things done through others — a concept now widely accepted as “who” not “how”.

The key takeaway here is really to learn to do both things (hard and smart) when it matters and when the opportunity presents itself. How you do anything is how you do everything, and it’s this simple belief that often defines those who achieve outstanding results vs. just good or mediocre.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person or mentor to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Absolutely! I don’t think that any person who achieves great success gets there by themselves. Put simply, there is no such thing as “self-made”. Now I do believe that success in anything starts with having a growth mindset — the willingness to learn, to fail, to realize that we are always growing and becoming a better version of ourselves.

That said, the mentor in my life that I admire the most is my grandfather. He was the first Australian to run a marathon after having open heart surgery … a feat that many doctors said was not possible or advisable at the time. I was 10 years old and watched him cross the finish line in just over 4 hours. That memory has served me multiple times over and his grit, tenacity, and determination have certainly inspired my personal resilience.

You have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but are afraid of the prospect of failure?

The world of Venture Capital and Private Equity is certainly not for the fainthearted. The rewards are high but so are the risks and therefore it can be a very stressful environment for those that are not ready to play the game.

The key thing that has helped me is a commitment to my own personal development, specifically my emotional state and mindset. I meditate every day, twice a day, for no less than 20 minutes. I am super intentional with my time, planning my weeks and my days in advance around very clear goals and results. I have two mentors and a coach and I encourage everyone who wants to be successful on the high-level investment stage to invest in themselves in a similar way.

Ultimately, like a professional athlete, you need to train and prepare in the best way possible … this is the formula that I have found to manage fear and uncertainty and it has certainly helped me win where others have given up.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main part of our discussion. Can you share a story with us about your most successful Angel or VC investment? Or an investment that you are most proud of? What was its lesson?

I have personally been involved in over 100 business acquisitions and have had 24 successful business exits. What that probably says from the outset is that not all investments go to plan or reach a successful conclusion … so why is that the case? Quite simply because no matter how much you gather intelligence or how well you do your due diligence, there are always things that happen that are random, unexpected, and cannot be prepared for.

I say this because some of my success has been absolutely intentional, and some of it has been about timing — being in the right place, at the right time, in order to see and seize the opportunity. The investment that I’m most proud of started as something that everyone had given up on … it was affectionately called a ‘dog’ in the PE firm that I was advising! But I saw something that others didn’t at the time — a change in the external marketplace that, if we were patient, would provide a rich vein for the business to exploit with very little need for further investment. I won the argument around this, the plan worked, and three years later we sold the business for 5x what we initially paid for it. The lesson here being — sometimes you need to trust your gut and go all-in if you believe in something … even when everyone around you has the opposing viewpoint.

Can you share a story of an Angel or VC funding failure of yours? What was its lesson?

We are spoilt for choice here! As much as I’ve had plenty of success, I’ve also had plenty of things that didn’t go to plan. I don’t call these failures as such … more correctly they were learning experiences. I truly believe that each thing that didn’t work out made me acutely aware the next time, and I used this knowledge and experience to build the foundations for some very big deals that each in their own right have dwarfed the challenging ones.

The investment that pains me the most is one of my earlier ones where I lost a high 6-figure personal sum of money simply because I put too much trust and faith in the other party. At the time, I wasn’t very self-aware and was also somewhat arrogant in my ability to judge people’s character. I grew up believing that you should trust until that trust is broken … looking back, this was a very naive state of thinking! Anyway, the result was painful and it took me some time to bounce back as my confidence took a hit. But hindsight is a wonderful teacher, and the lesson here is that you can’t always measure people by your own standards or expectations.

Is there a company that you turned down, but now regret? Can you share the story? What lesson did you learn from that story?

In the early 2000s, I had the opportunity to invest in a small mail-order DVD business. I turned the deal down as I thought that sending movies in the post was a stupid idea especially with companies such as Blockbuster dominating the movie rental market. Well, that mail-order company was called LoveFilm and it was eventually sold to Amazon for over £200m after pioneering (with Netflix) the downloadable movie market. The business within Amazon is now called Amazon Prime Video.

The lesson? Sometimes you need to jump up to 30,000 feet to see the bigger picture and the bigger opportunity.

Super. Here is the main question of this interview. Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether Venture Capital or Bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share “5 things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice”? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

I love this question because it’s never a straightforward answer. There are pros and cons of each, and it really depends on the business they are creating, the market they are in, the wider economic environment (at the time), and their own personal vision and attitude to risk (aligned also with the founding team).

Here are the 5 key questions that a founder needs to consider:

Firstly, do they really need external investment and what will they use these funds for? Lots of founders feel they need investment when what they really need is a better understanding of financial management, particularly cash flow. External funding can bring in more complexity, more competing priorities, less freedom … it can actually become a distraction vs an enabler! Whereas bootstrapping might take longer to get to the end game, but it could be a more enjoyable ride. Are they in a fast-growth market or is their product predominantly technology-based? If the answer to either of these is yes, then my advice is to really consider external funding. Fast growth markets often require more marketing activity in order to maintain and capitalize on the speed of growth. Furthermore, they are often very competitive and there is a ‘land grab’ for customers, suppliers, market position, etc. In this scenario, bootstrapping can be a high-risk strategy as the resources are not available to simply keep up. The same is true for technology businesses where the upfront cost to get a product to market, to be in the game, needs significant funding … and bootstrapping alone is simply not going to cut it. Before jumping into an investment, do they have the right business strategy … and aligned with this, the right network around them to make the strategy work? Quite often founders think that money is the only answer when what they really need is a better plan and better execution. Furthermore, investment amplifies a great strategy and can actually suffocate a poor one, so it is really important to ensure that the foundations are in place before fundraising. Are they clear on their exit plan? This question stumps most founders because it seems a long way off when starting a business. But it is absolutely crucial to have an idea of what the business will become, who will find the business attractive when it’s working like a machine, and ultimately what selling the business will unlock for the founder — be that freedom, wealth, impact, etc. Most entrepreneurs start a business because they want to create wealth or change the world … sometimes it is both of these things! The key thing is that having an understanding of what an ideal exit looks like contributes to what level of funding is required, if any, in order to make it happen How comfortable are they with governance and control? There are always tradeoffs and ratios in the business. Revenue vs profit. People vs process. Pace vs precision. When it comes to external investment vs bootstrapping, the tradeoff is sometimes freedom (equity) vs cash (additional working capital) vs time (getting to where you want to be faster). If an entrepreneur started their business after leaving the corporate ‘rat race’ to have more freedom, choice, and control, then bringing in an external investor is going to compromise that somewhat. And many founders find having an extra layer of governance over their decision-making incredibly painful! So the key lesson here is — think through what’s really important to you before jumping in. A little bit of reflection in advance will help enormously in terms of navigating the potential pitfalls.

You are a person of enormous infuence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My bigger mission is to help bring the power of entrepreneurship to people in developing countries as a global force for good. Specifically, bringing entrepreneurial skills and mindset via coaching and mentoring to people all over the world, especially those that have traditionally lacked access to this type of powerful education, as a driving force of progression and prosperity.

Every year we donate to causes fostering this vision. My plan is to launch our own foundation in the very near future.

We are very blessed that a lot of amazing founders and social impact organizations read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

I’d love to have lunch with Jesse Itzler. I feel we have very similar views on business and life and it would be an honor and a privilege to learn from his story and his success. I’d also love to interview him on my podcast!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

