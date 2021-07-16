Joey Angelo Of sipMARGS: “Be patient ”

Be patient — when I was first starting, I was very go go go, I was replying to emails immediately, and always eager to keep going and doing the next thing. It’s important to take a breath and appreciate what you have and what you’re doing.

With nearly twenty years of experience in the wine and spirits industry, Joey Angelo has built a successful career as a leading executive in liquor sales, marketing, and branding. He most recently served as President/Partner of Viva XXXII Tequila, a brand he launched and positioned for exit in just under four years. During his tenure, Joey elevated the philanthropic tequila brand to new levels while compiling tens of thousands of cases sold and placement features in the most exclusive accounts in the U.S. Previously Joey was a sales executive at Empire Merchants, one of the top liquor distribution companies in the United States. In this role, he amassed and represented a spirits portfolio valued at more than $100 million in the metro New York market and was the recipient of 12 consecutive President’s awards for sales volume, visibility, and distribution of some of the world’s top spirit brands.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

SipMARGS all started during the pandemic, I had been drinking a lot of canned cocktails and hard seltzers and I realized that there was no real quality option on the market. If you wanted a low-calorie canned cocktail, you were limited to hard seltzers and if you wanted something with more flavor they were all full of sugar and syrup. My partners and I all have extensive backgrounds in spirits and we decided to pull our talents together, create a team and launch an authentic margarita in a can.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

Launching a new brand and product comes with a variety of hard times. With our launch date coinciding with Cinco de Mayo we had to be ready to deal with any production or shipment issues quickly and immediately to ensure we wouldn’t have to push our launch date. While we were starting this journey, we did have times where production wasn’t on track, or there were hiccups in the delivery from the warehouse. While these were definitely hard at the moment, I’m lucky to have such a great team that was able to work through these and ensure we were still able to activate around Cinco de Mayo.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

Easy, my passion and belief for this product outweigh everything else. I believe that it’s the gut check, if you honestly believe in your product or service, you’ll be able to get through all the hard times in order to see it through. The problem is when you’re not 100% invested and are just checking boxes, that’s when things start to unwrap. I’m a big fan and consumer of RTD cocktails and tequila, so when I noticed there wasn’t a quality option on the market, I knew I had to make one. I wholeheartedly believe that sipMARGS are the best-tasting margaritas, period. I know this, my team knows this, and I want to make sure that everyone else knows this too. So, I will continue to drive through the hard times to see sipMARGS succeed in the way I know it will.

So, how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

After all the pressure and deadlines to cross the finish lines, we’re succeeding in ways we didn’t think were possible. After only a couple of weeks, we’re already selling out in stores and receiving additional interest from distributors to carry our product. While we originally only planned to launch in New York, New Jersey, and Florida, we’re already working on getting into additional markets to meet the demand. There were a lot of long nights and weekends that got us to this point, but this is what keeps me going and really validates my belief in sipMARGS as a product and as a brand. Our goal is to turn everyone into a sipper, and we’re stepping on the gas to reach that goal as soon as possible.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I was working on my last tequila brand, I had really put myself into it. I was traveling 2 to 3 weeks every month, always meeting with distributors and sales companies. I was in Las Vegas after a long string of traveling, I was leading the presentation in front of a large group of salesmen. I was up there, talking about how great Los Angeles was and how it would really fit into the California culture. I didn’t realize until the end of the presentation that I was in Las Vegas, Nevada, and not in Los Angeles, California. I definitely learned to slow down and take some time myself to recharge after that.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

The team we have behind our brand and our product really makes us unique. We have a strong team of close who has been in the spirits industry who have been wanting to do something together for 15 years. We all bring very different and unique skillsets to the table that allow our brand to continue growing and being the best we can be. Having someone that is passionate about operations, and someone who is passionate about sales and so on is really the special sauce to making this company run so smoothly.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Definitely get comfortable delegating. When I was younger, I wanted to do everything myself, but as I’ve grown up and seen what success looks like, it’s so important to acknowledge everyone’s talents and passions and make sure that they are working towards those. At the end of the day, it’s better to give 100% to a few things, than to give 10% to everything. Of course, with delegating, it’s important to have a team that you can trust as well as that brings a variety of skill sets and is able to challenge each other to be the best they can be.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Eugene Remm, while most of the world knows him as the co-founder of Catch Hospitality Group, is also one of my best friends and definitely who I am most grateful towards in helping me get to where I am today. We met as college roommates, then we moved to the city and worked at the same desk job together and now we both are co-founders of successful businesses that we are passionate about. I was able to watch him and cheer him on as he grew in the hospitality industry despite all the peaks and valleys that it took him to get where he is. He’s the one who taught me the importance of delegating and being true to yourself in this industry, so I definitely am grateful for our friendship and shared experiences.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Every conversation I have I go in with an open mind, I always am eager to hear everyone’s stories and opinions and that helps me to really grow myself and give back. Since I was a child, it’s always been easy for me to talk to people, I’ve always been the person people want to open up to or go to when they have a problem. I really try to make everyone feel good, it’s what I enjoy and it’s what I’m good at doing.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my company” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Take time for yourself to rest and recharge — I mentioned the Las Vegas vs Los Angeles incident earlier and it really is so important. You can’t be your best when you’re spreading yourself too thin, you have to invest in yourself as well as in your company. Be patient — when I was first starting, I was very go go go, I was replying to emails immediately, and always eager to keep going and doing the next thing. It’s important to take a breath and appreciate what you have and what you’re doing. Prepare for anything and everything that could go wrong, because it will — We had a quick launch date of Cinco de Mayo, and even though there wasn’t much time we made sure that we were prepared for things to go wrong, whether that be a lost shipment or incorrect labeling. You can’t prevent things from going wrong, but you can prevent them from having a significant effect on your plans if you prepare correctly. Pick the right team — Luckily, this is something that I did and I am so thankful for it. Everyone on my team brings their own unique experiences and knowledge to the table. We really ensured that everyone had their own lane where they could thrive and overall benefit the company. Not only is picking people with different skill sets important, but make sure that the personalities you’re working with all get along. There are so many long weeks and late nights, so you have to enjoy the people you’re working with and you all have to have a mutual belief in your product/company. Make sure your finances are in order — Do your research. How many employees am I going to have? How much will production cost? What’s a reasonable buffer to ensure that when something goes wrong we can afford to fix it? What areas of the business will result in the largest ROI? It’s easy to see dollar signs and get excited, but you’d be surprised how quickly it goes when you’re launching a new company. Making sure you have the funds in place to do it right the first time will save you a lot of stress and effort down the road.

Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder?

It goes back to truly believing in your product and making it bigger than the situation. Personally, sipMARGS is my baby, it’s the end goal. If I’m having a bad day or I get stressful news, it’s not about my feelings towards that — it’s about ensuring sipMARGS succeeds. You have to keep your eyes on the prize and enjoy the highs when they’re there. There will be lows, but that’s just noise, you have to push through that and remember why you started.

With sipMARGS, we have 5 different SKUs and that is essentially five separate brands. When something goes wrong, it doesn’t just go wrong once, it goes wrong five times. The lows are therefore multiplied, but so are the highs, and the success we have seen already has already made up for everything that has happened up until now.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would love to eventually build an entire “sipper army” that is able to band together and really do good through a variety of charities and movements. Being able to create this community across the country that shares mutual interests to provides resources and possibilities to do good for the world is something that is important to me. Everyone has different causes or organizations that are close to home for them and providing a safe space full of support will allow us to have the most impact on the world.

