Clare Tries Of Clash Copy: “Make time for yourself”

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or a business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing Clare Tries.

Clare Tries is a sought-after marketing expert for IT organizations. After working in the IT industry for many years, she recognized an opportunity to provide marketing expertise specifically tailored to the technology industry. Clare is the founder and CEO of a marketing agency called Clash Copy Corp, established in June 2020. Since then, she has grown her business from a one-woman operation to a well-rounded team of marketing experts from around the globe. Clash Copy provides marketing services for businesses of any size or industry, but they have a unique specialization in providing collaborative and rewarding marketing solutions for IT-industry professionals.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

My story begins as a single mother living on government assistance and looking for a job to pay my bills and college debt. In March of 2011, I was offered a position to work as an administrative assistant for an IT company in Calgary and immediately fell in love with the industry. It was fast-paced, exciting, and full of so many wonderfully friendly people, and for the first time in a while, I felt security.

Within three years of working for this company, I was promoted to run their procurement department. It was in this role, as I managed vendor relationships and planned events, that I started to learn about the unique growth opportunities in the IT sector. I was given the chance to take training courses in WordPress, Adobe Creative Cloud, and leadership, and to travel all over Canada and the US attending conferences; having my skills fostered in such a way confirmed for me that this industry was home.

I never looked back; I spent over ten years working for IT organizations before I broke off on my own and began delivering collaborative and rewarding marketing solutions for the tech industry.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

My “Aha Moment” was a long time in the making! As a young girl, I dreamed of owning a business. Still, it took a long time before a business idea felt right.

I had always loved writing short stories and poetry. So, when COVID hit and I was laid off, I thought about writing as a means of earning extra income — I took an extensive copywriting course and decided to start working as a freelancer.

As I reached out to my network and began working as a copywriter for previous IT industry employers, I realized there was a problem that I was uniquely qualified to solve. Too many companies were investing in marketing initiatives that weren’t strategic and produced nil. Moreover, most marketing agencies lacked the industry knowledge required to compose authentic content. With a background in the IT industry and years of creative writing experience, I knew I could provide a solution. I knew right then that I wanted to grow Clash Copy into an agency specialized in serving the IT industry, so I incorporated the business, started building a team, and the rest is history!

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

I’m lucky because I was raised by two very entrepreneurial people. Instead of listening to the radio, we often had self-help cassettes and CDs playing in the car wherever we went. I heard great speakers like Willy Jolly, Les Brown, and Jack Canfield and was introduced to books like Robert Kiyosaki’s “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” and Napoleon Hill’s “Think and Grow Rich” at a young age. So, I’m not necessarily a natural-born entrepreneur, but I was definitely raised to grow into one!

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

My mom’s incredible drive and motivation have always inspired me. From her teaching career to running her own business on the side to raising 4 children, she works hard, invests in herself, and trusts the process. I have learned so much from my mom about grit, about getting through the tough times and coming out the other side positive and willing to keep going.

While my mom provides inspiration, it’s my partner who keeps me strong. He is a dedicated listener, ready to reassure me when I’m struggling with a decision or doubting myself. He reminds me to take time for myself and, honestly, without his support I’m not entirely sure I would have done such a scary thing: starting a new business during a pandemic.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Clash Copy stands out because we embrace technology. For example, AI content is causing many marketing agencies to shake in their boots. Our team is curious and excited about this new solution, jumping straight onto mastering its quirks. We are currently testing out AI copywriting and, while the results can be quite humorous and these technologies aren’t ready to replace us yet, when they are we will be experts at using them to deliver better and faster results for our clients.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Grit is decisively the #1 most important character trait. As a business owner, you spend much of your day making decisions and it’s inevitable that you will make bad ones. You must learn to accept failure, learn from your mistakes, and move forward.

Not long ago, I decided to invest a significant amount of money in a coaching course. Unfortunately, it was a substantial price tag with very little value. I was devastated! I had made a terrible decision with significant financial consequences. However, instead of dwelling on this mistake and doubting my ability to be a successful leader, I embraced this valuable lesson, using it to improve future decisions.

My positive attitude is the second trait that has been most instrumental to my success. As the old adage goes, “misery loves company.” When you’re leading a team, your approach to, really, everything is absorbed by your teammates. So, if you want your employees to have positive interactions with coworkers, clients, and their work, you must first share that positive energy.

I think the most compelling story I have for this comes from my experience as a mother. When I’m having a bad day and start to become short with my family, it’s a virus that quickly infects everyone around me. Luckily, having a positive attitude is just as contagious

I knew early on that I wanted to promote a positive workplace for everyone, and now I’m surrounded by an entire team of powerful, positive women so I must be doing something right!

The third trait is aspiration. Regarding my business and personal life, I have concise goals that I write down and review often. You can only achieve goals if you know what they are!

For example, my primary business goal was to scale revenue from zero to six figures before the end of 2020. After a lot of hard work, we achieved that goal — and early, in November!

Now, we aim to double the business revenue each quarter, and so far, in 2021, we are on track to do so. If I wasn’t clearly outlining these goals I don’t feel I would meet them — noting them daily is what motivates me to keep going!

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about the advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

Let’s get old school: when I was eight years old, I was excited to finally compete in the annual school race. While practicing, one of the older kids told me that I should run hard at the beginning to get ahead of the group and secure the lead. That was terrible advice! I used all of my energy in the first few minutes and was tapped out by the end — I came in last. Lesson learned — a steady pace wins the race!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

The most important thing to remember is that you have a team full of humans that deserve to be treated with respect and kindness. Don’t micromanage, keep lines of communication open, and learn to be a good listener. That way, if your team is getting burnt out or overwhelmed, you’ll catch it and have the opportunity to deal with it right away.

When employees don’t feel heard or respected, they leave and can damage client relationships with poor performance on their way out. So, instead of micromanaging or putting unreasonable expectations on your team, listen, invest in them, and show appreciation. When you empower people in this way, you gain loyal teammates who go above and beyond for your organization and its mission.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

I would advise business leaders to work hard, produce real results, and collect data along the way. In marketing, we always audit a client’s current performance before we help them. That way, once we’ve helped with things like increasing traffic to their site, keyword rankings, and marketing qualified leads, we can clearly show them how rewarding their marketing investment is.

Having regular communication to review important metrics is also critical. It’s easy for a client to feel uncertain about their investment because they’re not looking at the same data we are every day. So, capture the right data and share it often in a meaningful way. Over time your client will be well aware of the progress, which will foster trust in your abilities. As an added bonus, you’ll have everything you need to build a powerful case study.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

Working hard, producing quantifiable results, and collecting data is essential today because there are so many companies in the market who make promises that they can’t deliver. It’s hard to stand out from the crowd and advertising is becoming more competitive and expensive. If you build great relationships with the clients you have, you have a much better chance of growing your business through referrals, which are free and have a higher probability of closing!

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

The most common mistake I’ve seen CEOs and Founders make is investing in advertising without first having a marketing strategy in place. A lot of new business owners feel like they need to start advertising on platforms like Google and Facebook really early on in order to find new customers. The reality is, they end up wasting money on these efforts with very little to show for it.

It’s so important to develop a thorough marketing strategy and understand how to effectively use your marketing budget to get the results you want. This is why we offer free marketing strategy consultations! We want to help business owners make the right decision for their budget, even if that means doing a lot of work on their own before they’re ready to hire an agency like us. So many business owners start to hate marketing and believe that online advertising doesn’t work, but it’s all about having the right strategy.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

I think entrepreneurs have more dramatic highs and lows because we are always making decisions that impact other people. We also have a lot personally invested in the success of the business. This is different from having a regular job because if you decide you don’t like your job you quit and look for something new. Or, if you do a really great job for someone else you don’t have any control over how you’re rewarded for your hard work.

When you own a business, you can’t just walk away. You make the easy and the difficult decisions and you feel it when people are unhappy with your choices. The weight of this can be really hard to navigate and can make a person feel pretty low.

On the other hand, you get to feel immense personal success as the business grows and the team wins. And, if the business becomes really successful and your hard work pays off, you get to choose how to reward yourself. This can feel really incredible!

Regardless of how big your company and how successful you are, you will always be you — still human — and you will continue to feel these highs and lows as your business struggles and succeeds.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

I will never forget the day I signed my first client. At the time I was working as a freelance copywriter, but this client needed so much more than copywriting. They signed with me anyway, and while I was terrified that I would let them down I worked really hard to provide everything they needed while learning how to anticipate ways to serve them better. And I still work with this client today! They have supported me, challenged me, and made me a better business leader.

Thinking back to the day I sent them their first invoice I remember thinking “I’ve over-priced myself, they’ll never pay!” Today, I know my services are invaluable to them.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

I recently made the decision to hire a few people and invest in advertising at the same time, thinking we would grow really quickly with an expanded team and new advertising efforts. I quickly realized that I had bit off more than I could chew, and there were a couple of months where I worried about Clash Copy’s future. I lost a bit of faith in myself as a business owner, and there were days where I wanted to just walk away, shed all of these responsibilities, and go work for someone else. I feared I wasn’t cut out to be an entrepreneur.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

I doubled down and kept moving ahead, putting in more hours and doing whatever I could to cut costs elsewhere until we had a little more breathing room. I reminded myself: I have made it this far, failure is part of the process, and I am NOT a quitter! Now I have increasingly more people relying on me — it’s time to focus on solutions instead of problems. I got myself into this mess, and I know I can get myself out!

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

1. Always build your network

One of the most important things you can do to navigate through the highs and lows of being an entrepreneur is to build a solid network. This network should consist of a diverse group of people with experience in many different areas of business. As an entrepreneur, and especially when you are just starting, you likely need to wear many different hats — I know I did! I often felt like a jack of all trades but a master of none. But I learned really quickly that it’s a lot better to ask for help than to make the wrong decision at the expense of the business.

The first time we did a big sales presentation as a team, we worked day and night to put together a beautiful PowerPoint and practice delivering our talking points. We thought we were ready! However, a few days before the presentation, we did a practice run for a friend in my network who is a seasoned sales expert. We quickly discovered we still had a lot of work to do. Thanks to his advice and recommendations, we completely changed our presentation, delivered it, wowed the prospect, and closed the deal. Who knows what would have happened if I hadn’t reached out to my network for some help and advice to navigate that first big sales presentation!

2. Never stop learning

When your business is your top priority, it can be hard to take time to relax, never mind focus on honing your skills or learning new ones. However, continued learning is critical for remaining relevant and knowing when to change or pivot. It helps flex your creative muscles to learn new things and think about ways to use that knowledge to improve your business. And if you want to be seen as a thought leader in your industry, you must take the time to learn.

When I first started Clash Copy, I came across a book called “Building a Story Brand” by Donald Miller. In it, I learned the essential elements required to build incredibly effective brand messaging. To this day, I recommend this book to every new hire that joins our team and every prospect I talk to about our services. Understanding how to articulate your brand message in a way that resonates with people is so crucial to successful marketing. Because Miller’s book was so well-written and filled with incredibly actionable strategies, I will continue recommending it for years to come.

Some of my learning goals are to read at least one to two books each month and to attend industry conferences to learn about the latest trends and effective marketing strategies. Doing so helps me ensure I’m creating the right strategies and bringing the most value to my clients.

3. Make time for yourself

During the pandemic, making time for yourself is especially relevant. Many companies have employees working from home and for most, this has blurred the lines between work and personal life. It’s hard to focus on work when you have kids trying to navigate online learning, just like it is difficult to walk away from your desk when it’s sitting in your kitchen.

Having launched my business a few months into the pandemic, learning how to navigate these changes and remembering to reboot my body and mind was a real challenge! There were days when I would work 14+ hours while also helping two kids figure out online learning, keeping the toddler out of trouble, and running a household with meals, cleaning, and laundry to do — I remember nights lying in bed wondering if I should just quit because it was so mentally and physically draining.

Eventually, the burnout started to get too overwhelming to ignore and I knew I had to do something about it. Thankfully, the pandemic restrictions soon lifted slightly and we gained childcare again and the kids returned to school — a huge relief! I also decided to take a walk every afternoon and spend time stretching. It sounds small, but that fresh air and movement every day is critical to my physical and mental well-being. It also helps me organize my thoughts and ideas for the day so that when I return to my desk I feel like I have a handle on where I need to focus next without being overwhelmed by the volume of work.

4. Learn to let it go

When you’re growing a business, it’s inevitable that you’re going to have experiences that leave you feeling upset or unsure of yourself — especially if you are doing sales outreach! I once had someone tell me I should “use my super-mom powers to become a better salesperson,” and I allowed that exchange to bother me all day and night. But when you’re growing a business you can’t get hung up on the reality that not everyone is going to want to work with you — don’t lose faith that you are exceptional at what you do for the right clients.

Now when I have a tense exchange on LinkedIn or receive an angry email I talk to someone understanding and reassuring, like a friend or my partner. We find a way to laugh it off, I move on with my day, and I don’t let other people’s frustration or condescension get under my skin.

5. Remove the clutter!

For almost everyone, working in a cluttered workspace tremendously impacts your emotions and ability to focus — this same reaction applies to a disorganized email inbox!

A few weeks ago I took several days off to visit with my mom. During this visit, the emails in my inbox piled up and became completely out of hand. When I returned to work, I began clearing my inbox out but several client projects immediately needed my attention. However, knowing these messages sat disorganized and unattended weighed on my mind and made it really hard to focus. What if I was missing a critical request?

When I finally took the time to focus on this simple task, I immediately felt relief and calm. Staying organized helps me serve my clients with the focus and dedication they deserve. If your virtual or physical workspace isn’t organized, you’re likely losing productivity and focus.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

Resilience is like grit — no matter your experience, you keep going. Sometimes that means taking a tiny step that barely feels like progress, and other times it means taking massive strides forward. No matter what, you never stop moving.

I believe resilient people can recognize when they’ve failed, but they continue moving forward anyway. They don’t let failure prevent them from making progress. They find the lesson, and press on.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

When I was in my last year of high school, I was set on attending a specific university that was very competitive. When I first applied, I was rejected from attending the full-time program I had applied for. Instead of giving up, I immediately began finding another way to get into the school. I figured that, even if I was rejected from one program, I could apply for another and eventually switch.

I applied two more times before I was finally accepted as a part-time student. I was so excited! Then, in my first semester, I failed my very first exam and moved from excited to devastated quickly. However, rather than becoming motivated by doubt, I accepted this failure and resolved to try harder next time. Failing is often part of the process — it’s only the end if you let it be.

And eventually, I graduated with an honours degree in the program I had originally been rejected from!

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

Over time, life has taught me that when you think you’re facing the worst possible situation, it’s often just the beginning of something really incredible.

A personal experience that has fostered this perspective happened ten years ago. I was in an abusive relationship and struggling to leave — I had a new baby, a toddler, no job, and no idea how I could survive on my own. Honestly, it felt like life couldn’t get any worse! Luckily, one day I mustered up the courage to leave my partner and packed everything I could within five hours in the middle of the night, resolved to start a new life.

Shortly after I left, I stumbled into my first job in the tech industry. This was the catalyst that led to a long and fulfilling career in IT, which eventually inspired me to start the company I run today!

It’s so strange to look back and remember what it felt like to go through that — the hopelessness and fear. Now, when I find myself in difficult situations, I often reflect on that chapter and remember that even from that “worst possible situation” came incredible experiences. Reflecting on that helps me stay positive, even in moments when it can be pretty challenging to do so.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

There is a quote often attributed to JFK: A rising tide lifts all boats. I love relating this saying to the impact a positive attitude has on the people around you.

I will never forget when I was at a work event and found myself in a room full of colleagues as the CEO talked about his dream to take the entire company to Mexico if we hit our goals that year. The way he spoke with such excitement and optimism — it was contagious! The energy in the company was high that night, and that positivity catapulted the organization to achieve its goals that year and many after. And yes — we did all celebrate in Mexico!

An important thing to remember about this contagion is that it also works in reverse. For example, at one of the offices that I worked in, one of the managers would arrive every morning with a little black cloud over their head. As expected, it wasn’t long before everyone in the office was having a bad day. So, as a business leader, it’s important to be aware of the power your attitude has on your team and clients. Choose to spread positivity and you’ll have great success.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

It is decisively Brene Brown’s words, “I want to be in the arena. I want to be brave with my life. And when we make the choice to dare greatly, we sign up to get our asses kicked. We can choose courage or we can choose comfort, but we can’t have both. Not at the same time.”

I love this quote because it has proved powerful and transformative for me throughout my adult life. Reflecting now, the times when I was the most afraid and uncomfortable were the times I was also growing the most. As I now navigate the challenges of entrepreneurship, I often remind myself that when it feels really hard and I’m exhausted and lost, these experiences are a sign that I am in the arena, getting my ass kicked and being courageous — and something truly incredible is waiting on the other side.

How can our readers further follow you online?

I welcome anyone to connect with me personally on LinkedIn athttps://www.linkedin.com/in/clare-tries/ or on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/claretries/ (or both!).

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!