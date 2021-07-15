Send Something Home: Whether it be a goodie box full of surprises or some items to prep for the event itself, breaking the fourth wall and sending something to attendees in advance of the event really makes for a significantly more engaging experience.

As a part of our series about “5 Things You Need To Know To Successfully Run a Live Virtual Event”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sean Hoff, Founder and Managing Partner of award-winning corporate culture agency, Moniker.

Sean Hoff is the Founder and Managing Partner of award-winning corporate travel and retreats planning agency, Moniker, with over seven years at the helm. Before starting Moniker, Sean previously worked as an investment banker where he was an attendee of a few “President’s Club” trips before casting off on his own, believing he could do it better. Fast forward to 2020, when amazing adventures were grounded due to COVID-19, his company has taken their eye for creative culture–building online, with a talent for creating memorable team experiences in the remote world.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

I grew up in Toronto, Canada, though my parents are from much further abroad. My father is Norwegian, and my mother is from India — so quite a complex mix of cultures growing up. We were fortunate to travel often while I was young and that whet my appetite for exploring the world, which no doubt influenced my career choice and the decision to start Moniker.

Can you tell us the story of what led you to this particular career path?

Prior to founding Moniker, I worked as a management consultant and in investment banking. Having attended several President’s Clubs trips myself during this time, I had a front-row seat to the planning and execution of these types of events, and I believed I could create something way better.

Determined to realize my dream and start my own company doing something I am genuinely passionate about, I cast off on my own and launched a corporate culture agency, Moniker, in June 2013.

Fast-forward, and over the years we have delivered some amazing adventures all around the world for Moniker’s clients, creating custom-built trips for each and every one.

I am a problem-solver and “why not” person by nature, and I’m always figuring out ways to squeeze in that little extra personality to create truly bucket-list-worthy programs for our clients.

Even the pandemic didn’t stop us, our team of creatives put our heads together to build what is now an award-winning series of virtual experiences designed for corporate culture building from afar.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

There’s been more than a few I’ve committed while learning the ropes, that none in particular stand out as a defining moment or mistake.

But, a lesson I learned early on and a mantra that I continue to live by is “Ready, Fire, Aim”, to not be afraid of taking a few risks or making mistakes as long as you can learn and grow from them, and know when and how to adapt and make changes along the way.

Too often, I fear we see over-apprehension and businesses holding off on launching or doing something potentially great because they are afraid of the unknown consequences or downside, when the upside could be game-changing.

My advice would be to try to avoid getting caught frozen in indecision “analysis paralysis”, and instead do your homework and make an as educated decision as you can. With this mentality, business leaders can remain nimble, adaptable, and make tweaks in real-time where necessary.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

When I went on my first solo trip abroad — a backpacking adventure around Europe when I was 20 — I remember lugging around this massive book with me, The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy (by Douglas Adams). It’s about an unwilling everyday man who gets sucked up into this intergalactic adventure.

I was so enamored with the different worlds, cultures, vivid descriptions, and the infamous wit of the author in describing these places. It resonated with me as it opened my eyes to how similar an adventure you can have back here on earth, and how different people can be even when just separated by an ocean or border. I’ve never stopped wanting to explore since!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I have two quotes I often reference — interestingly, both are nautical-themed.

“A Ship is safe in harbour, but that’s not what ships are built for”, and “Smooth seas never made a skilled sailor”.

Both have been relevant in my life and career in reminding me to not be afraid of taking on challenges or risks that are out of my comfort zone, that there is value in embracing obstacles head-on, and opportunities to learn and grow from mistakes.

For the benefit of our readers, can you tell us a bit about your experience organizing events in general?

My company, Moniker, is first and foremost a corporate culture agency. As part of our offering, we team up with our clients to plan imaginative incentive trips, retreats, and off-sites in all corners of the globe.

Previously, we’ve planned trips like Amazing Race Hunts in Thailand, sailing excursions around the Amalfi Coast, and snowmobiling in Iceland. No ask is too big for us and bringing these retreats to life with a personal touch is at the core of everything we do.

Can you tell us a bit about your experience organizing live virtual events? Can you share any interesting stories about them?

Moniker started out ultimately as a travel and event planning agency. When the pandemic hit grounding global travel, we channeled our expertise in this area into building virtual events that weren’t quite like anything else that was on offer.

Too many times we were all receiving yet another invite for a virtual yoga session or wine tasting and we wanted to take what we know best and build on it to make the best immersive web events going.

With a sprinkling of imagination, we teamed up with a group of professional actors from Kingston who enacted our Zoom events — including murder mysteries and lunar disaster scenarios.

Since, we have hosted over 500 virtual events for clients all over the world, including the likes of Google and Coca-Cola, and they will remain an integral part of our business even post-pandemic.

One of our concepts, a lunar-themed disaster scenario, caught the eye of some NASA executives, and they rolled it out as a team-building event for their staff at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. Thanks to some nifty features like stackable rankings, pre-queued videos, and other things we implemented that impressed them enough with our ingenuity to make a space-themed workshop worthy of being rolled out as their first “official” pandemic culture-building experience.

In your opinion, what is an example of a company that has done a fantastic job creating live virtual events? What specifically impresses you? What can one do to replicate that?

The Atelier’s virtual Veuve Cliquot mansion in Reims was an excellent example of a virtual conference with a twist. They throw out what you would typically associate with conferences and replace it with something energetic, fun, and experiential, which even at the beginning of the virtual shift was something different.

Thinking outside of the box and drawing upon your own personal experience of elements of virtual events you have attended and evaluating what you enjoyed or didn’t enjoy is a good starting point. Virtual call fatigue is real, so having a handle on the basics like engagement, bringing your participants in on the experience, and breaking down the fourth wall is a solid foundation to build off of.

What are the common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to run a live virtual event? What can be done to avoid those errors?

In some ways, planning virtual events is even more challenging than an in-person event, as you are missing out on critical social cues that help to set the tone.

Making your attendees feel comfortable, being mindful of the length and timing of the event, and striving to make it as engaging and enticing as possible are all essential components for avoiding a wash-out.

Which virtual platform have you found to be most effective to be able to bring everyone together virtually?

For us, it’s Zoom all the way. This platform is easy for our users to navigate, we can hold breakout rooms to divide participants up into groups, and most businesses already have a subscription, meaning there’s no additional logistics or cost associated with downloading additional software beforehand.

Although Zoom is the de facto, it is also customizable in many ways meaning that it’s possible to add a unique spin to any team meeting or virtual event.

Are there any essential tools or software that you think an event organizer needs to know about?

While Zoom absolutely offers everything we need from an execution standpoint, during the five-month planning stage for the virtual series, we also worked with Webflow — a company we have used for many years for Moniker’s webpage and blog platform — to explore what off-the-shelf modifications and functionality it could offer to make our virtual events even greater.

We worked closely with one of Webflow’s senior developers to figure out how to stretch the limits of Webflow’s capabilities as a website platform into the virtual game experience realm. Working together, we coded some neat and unique creations to suit what we were trying to offer our clients.

An in-person event can have a certain electric energy. How do you create an engaging and memorable event when everyone is separated and in their own homes? What are the “Five Things You Need To Know To Successfully Run a Live Virtual Event” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Don’t make it mandatory — full stop. The last thing you want is people forcing their participation to appease the management and pretend they are a “team player”. In the same way you wouldn’t expect everyone to join work social functions, attendance shouldn’t be mandatory. Some people are into it, others aren’t, and that’s okay. Don’t force it or it will have the opposite effect you’re going for. Cameras On — But, if people do decide to join, try to normalize that you’re expected to show face and participate fully. Humans are extremely adept at picking up on facial expressions as social cues, in fact, we’re hard-wired for it. After all, isn’t the point of this to spend some time with coworkers and have a laugh together? There’s just something a bit off-putting and less effective about trying to connect or solve your way through a murder mystery or escape room together if you can’t see who you’re speaking with. Let people know in advance the tech setup and requirements — The last thing you want is people spending the first five minutes fiddling around with their mic or camera, or trying to install Zoom or WebEx. Send out a primer a day or two early to give people time to test their setup or familiarize themselves with what’s going on, and you’ll be setting yourselves up for a seamless start to your event. Don’t Do The “Demo” Approach — In our experience having run 500+ virtual events, and having tried, tested, and participated in several dozen more of other vendors’ experiences — the better ones almost always involve a level of dialogue or interaction between a live host and attendees. Events that are one person demonstrating something (crafts, yoga, etc.) tend to lead towards disengagement pretty quickly as people zone out and start exploring other tabs in their browser. Audience interaction is key! Send Something Home: Whether it be a goodie box full of surprises or some items to prep for the event itself, breaking the fourth wall and sending something to attendees in advance of the event really makes for a significantly more engaging experience. Think a painting kit for a wine and paint afternoon, a piping and icing decoration kit for a home baking workshop, or a cocktail kit for an evening social — something that gets into people’s hands will really make it a more participatory experience, and as an added bonus can be used afterward for a lasting gift that keeps on giving!

Let’s imagine that someone reading this interview has an idea for a live virtual event that they would like to develop. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

We are all still relatively new to the planning and execution of virtual events, so my first bit of advice would be to double down on research before you commit to anything and get the planning team right from the get-go.

Think about the kind of skills and strengths your team has and then try and opt for a virtual event or experience that will play to those strengths. This will set you up for a greater chance of smashing your ultimate goal, which is to bring people together and have them work as a team.

If time allows, conduct a survey to get a feel for the type of virtual experiences your employees would actually enjoy attending. Even better, if your HR team or social committee has time to do a test run of the virtual experience, that will ensure any issues are smoothed out before the real deal.

Super. We are nearly done. Here are our final questions. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would love to see travel become a greater force of change and upward mobility in less fortunate countries. Too often people travel far abroad to countries in the Indian Ocean, Africa, Latin America, and spend most of their time on lavish resorts within gated compounds.

It’s frustrating, and a waste of an opportunity, to not spend more time interacting or learning about the people beyond the concrete walls of the resort.

I wish there was a movement within individual travelers to incorporate an element of CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) to spend at least one day of their vacations in the local communities, volunteering or donating their time, to help develop them. We’re seeing this becoming increasingly popular within corporate retreats — it’s about time for individuals to catch on too!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Richard Branson, 100%. One of the most interesting, dynamic, and impressive entrepreneurs in the world. I have read his biography several times — I have tremendous respect not only for what he’s built, but how he’s built it, and his philosophy on managing companies and brands that put people before profits.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.