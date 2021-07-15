Philip Wride of Cheesecake Digital: “One area that may be different from other sports is the type of injury”

One area that may be different from other sports is the type of injury. Things like repetitive strain injury or issues with being constantly sat playing can impact your career. That is why most of the top professional teams have support staff focused on the well-being of the players.

As part of this series, we had the pleasure to interview Philip Wride.

Philip is the Founder & CEO of Cheesecake Digital, a specialist marketing agency helping brands, sports clubs and rights holders build strategies in the esports space. He has over 20 years’ experience in esports including playing at a semi-pro level, managing the world’s best esports teams, operating online and live tournament events, working for game publishers like EA Sports on the FIFA title and consulting for global brands.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your backstory?

Thank you for the opportunity to contribute and share my experience. I started in esports at the age of 16 after picking up a copy of Counter-Strike. It was the 1.0 Retail version that came on a CD along with the game Half-Life and I was instantly drawn in. My friends and I created a team and started playing online. Back then we were all using modems and dial-up connections so it was tough to play and compete but we loved the game so much. Every time you played it was a different experience because anything could happen — the opponents were different, the map was different, the style of play was different. It was amazing. I played that game for 10 years and played in lots of different teams in the UK — some I created myself, others I joined as a player.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this particular career path?

Esports has been a big passion because of the variety and the challenge. I think there are probably 3 stages to what you might call my “career”. The first would be when I was a player and I was getting involved in events, writing for news sites and immersing myself in the whole scene. I volunteered a lot to gain experience and to really understand what was happening in the space. The second stage would be my management stage and by that I mean managing teams. I was fortunate enough to be head-hunted to manage some of the UK and World’s leading teams as well as the UK National Team. This gave me a very different perspective as I had responsibility for building a team brand and working with partners and sponsors. It also gave me experience of working with professional gamers, how they behave and the team dynamics at a pro level. The scene has moved on a lot since those days and the level of professionalism has definitely improved but it was all invaluable experience. The third stage would be the consultancy stage and that’s what I’m still doing. Having the interactions with global brands when I was managing world championship teams and players helped me understand the challenges they face in understanding esports and the opportunities. This is still the case today as more brands start to explore how to get involved — they see an opportunity but they don’t always know the best approach or what makes sense for them. I guess my approach has always been to educate and guide and from that I’ve been able to help people understand that esports is not a single game title or community, or a catch-all term, and that it is actually lots of different communities and different games each with unique terms and ways of operating.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you first started? What lesson did you take out of that?

I’m not sure it would be classed as funny but it was certainly an eye-opener. When I first started playing with my friends from school and we created a team and then progressed by recruiting better players we thought we were pretty good. I remember reading on one of the news sites that there was a live tournament with a prize of a trip to an international tournament. As players we chatted back and forth about attending thinking we could win it. In the end we decided not to compete but I still went to spectate. It was a whole different world — the quality of player, the fact that a lot of them already knew each other from previous events or from online, the skill level of the matches and how the event was setup. It was at that point I realized it would take a lot of practice to get to the same level and be able to compete in those type of events.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

It is actually one I’ve rediscovered, or should I say, it has become more apparent over the past year due to COVID. “Just get started” is the main one. There are a couple of things I’ve started over the past year that have really helped me through the challenging times and the quote is something I’d forgotten. If I look back in time, and I’ve referenced it in one of my previous answers, I used to volunteer in the gaming community a lot to gain experience and understand the space or to make connections. I literally took the approach of “just get started” so that I could become a part of the gaming community I was interested in and it enabled me to experience some amazing things over the past 20 years.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting new projects you are working on now?

During lockdown last year I spent my time learning to code and have completely redeveloped an esports tournament platform. This has been great as it has enabled me to think about the industry in a new way and work to create a different set of experiences for players, teams and brands.

What would you tell a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your career? What advice would you give?

Just get started. This is definitely one thing I would say. You never know where things will lead you. The other one would be about focusing on what works for you. I played Counter-Strike for 10 years because I really enjoyed the variety. I tried learning other games and other genres but none of them captured my imagination in the same way. So I would say to a young person — if there is something that captures your imagination and you feel a desire to spend your time on it then that is the thing you should focus on whether playing, creating content or any of the other opportunities in the esports and gaming industry.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Great question and the timing seems like serendipity. In the past I’ve hosted charity tournaments and other activities but one of the recent projects I’ve launched is what I’m hoping will bring goodness to the world. It is still early days but the project is about using my experience from the games industry to help parents and teachers connect with children who don’t engage in the classroom or have special educational needs. I’m taking the approach that children will likely be playing a video-game of one sort or another so if I can help parents and teachers understand the games their children are playing I’m hoping it will help them connect more easily with the children. The extension to that is about lesson hooks and lesson plans. I’ll be aiming to create resources for teachers primarily, but parents can use them as well. These resources will be guidance on how aspects of different video games can be used to support learning and development. Here’s an example — in FIFA Ultimate Team, a mode inside FIFA, you earn coins when you play. There is also a trading market where you can bid on players based on the coins you’ve earned while playing. I think there’s a great opportunity to use these types of mechanics to engage children and support their maths skills. “How many matches do I need to play if I want to buy this player at cost X and I earn Y coins for every match I play?”. I’m also doing this to support my own journey and understanding. My nephew has special educational needs and he has just started with driving games which he loves. So part of my mission is to understand how I can help him with his learning through the games that he enjoys playing. The project is called ClassBridges and it will centre around a YouTube channel where there will be video explainers and then a website where parents and teachers can access resources like the ones I described.

The truth is that none of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person that made a profound difference in your life to whom you are grateful? Can you share a story?

The one person who made a profound difference is my mother. Initially she was skeptical of the time I was spending playing and engaging in the gaming community but after she started seeing news stories and media interviews she became my biggest supporter. That support has enabled me to focus on what interests me and experience some amazing things. A great example would be during university. The course I studied at undergraduate level was a four-year course and the third year was meant to be a placement year in industry. My mother supported me after I convinced the university to let me spend my “year in industry” managing one of the world’s best esports teams. This was back in 2005 and during that academic year I accompanied one of the players on a week-long PR tour doing interviews across Taipei, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore. I was also able to travel to Spain, Sweden, France and the USA for tournament events.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Many of our readers may be familiar with gaming, but they haven’t been exposed to the culture of professional gaming. What does the eSports lifestyle look like? What is life like for a professional gamer?

It has changed over the past 20 years, and it has certainly become a bit more glamorous but there are pros and cons. Getting paid to play the game that you love is certainly one part of life but there are many other parts. Being able to travel and experience the world is definitely one positive if you are competing at a high level. You get invited to tournaments, or qualify for them, and then you get to travel to a lot more destinations than you might with a normal job. The downside is that it can actually be too much traveling. In the Counter-Strike community a few years back there were agreements reached between the teams and the event organizers to have “breaks” in the calendar, a bit like the off-season in traditional sport. This enabled players to go on holiday or take some downtime otherwise they could be constantly traveling from one tournament to the next. The other areas of professionalism that are now more prevalent include a more structured approach to training, analysis, nutrition and wellbeing. Most of the top teams have psychologists, nutritionists, analysts, physiotherapists and other supporting roles. The day-to-day of a professional gamer is no longer about just playing. There will be time built in to analyse your performance and that of your opponents. You may have media commitments or activities with sponsors and partners.

What are the unique opportunities that pro gamers have?

I mentioned about the traveling and experiences but another areas of unique opportunity is related to being recognized. If you are competing at the top level as a professional gamer and become a recognized “face” in the gaming community there is the opportunity to be invited to events, parties, product launches and a range of other activities. The PR tour in the Far East that I mentioned was a by-product of the fact the player I accompanied was a World Champion. There’s also the opportunity to use the recognition to launch side projects which could be anything from your own merchandise to projects that support local communities.

What are the unique challenges that pro gamers face?

One area that may be different from other sports is the type of injury. Things like repetitive strain injury or issues with being constantly sat playing can impact your career. That is why most of the top professional teams have support staff focused on the wellbeing of the players. Another challenge, though not unique, is the negative side of being recognized. If you perform badly or have a negative image the gaming community can make you a target for abuse just like we see in traditional sport. You just have to block it out and focus on the things that matter most.

How is professional gaming similar to traditional athletics? Can you explain with a story or an example?

A lot of the professional teams now have support staff such as nutritionists, psychologists and analysts to help the players perform at their peak. This has been borrowed from traditional sports and learning from the experience of what type of environments and support help athletes compete at the top. Other areas where there are similarities include dedication and focus on a specific game and spending a good amount of time training/practicing.

How is it different? Can you explain with a story or example?

I’ve mentioned that it is similar to athletics in that there is a good amount of time training and practicing. This is also an area where professional gaming differs. Some of the top players spend 5–10 hours practicing per day to work on new tactics and strategies or to feel “in the zone”. There is also a time consideration — most pro level matches are played in the evenings or on weekends so there can be an imbalance of when you are sleeping and what time you are playing. I remember in the early days of esports when the teams I managed would practice for major international tournaments. Lunchtime would be the earliest the players would be out of bed because at that time you could only find opponents to practice against in the evenings. Practice sessions would last into the early hours after factoring in the timezone of opponents in different countries and organizing matches.

Another area that is often positioned as being different is the level of accessibility to pro players by fans. In the gaming world players tend to be more accessible on social media and at events. They may also choose to stream their gameplay in their spare time, so they build a closer relationship with fans and are more open to interactions with the fans.

Finally, the other area of difference is contracts and salaries. There is still quite a big difference in pay scales between the top athletes and the top professional gamers. Although some gamers are now able to sign million-dollar contracts that isn’t yet the market norm.

With traditional sports, young people get recruited by talent scouts who work for professional teams. Is it similar with eSports?

There are some similarities. Scouting does happen but it is not always at a young age unless a young player has already demonstrated suitable skill and success. What we are seeing instead is the rise of Academy teams with up-and-coming talent who could be the next big stars. Larger organizations/teams have their №1 squad or lineup for a game and then create an Academy team and it creates a pathway into the top-tier professional team for those younger players. What we don’t have so much of is scouting at a school level like you have in US traditional sports.

If a young person reading this wants to become a professional, paid gamer on an eSports team,, where do they start? What are the steps they need to take to get picked up by a team?

There are a couple of steps. The first is decide on a game that they enjoy playing. More games are moving into a position of having professional level teams and players. This means there are more opportunities to become a professional player even if you don’t play League of Legends or Fortnite. The second is to practice and get involved in the community. You can be the best in the world but if you only play against the computer from your bedroom nobody will know you are the best. I started by playing with friends from school and we created our own team. This gave us a common bond but it also shielded us from some of the initial challenges such as getting to know new people in the community, trying to recruit players or be recruited.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In eSports”? If you can, kindly share a story or example for each.

I’ve mentioned the 2 above if you want to become a professional player — focusing on a game you enjoy playing and getting involved with the community so people can learn about your talent. This is also true for other roles in the esports industry — focusing on a game you love is a key part of that. The 3rd thing I would say is, and it goes back to the motto I mentioned earlier, “get involved”. If you have the time available volunteer it to projects in the industry that will give you experience and enable you to make connections. Often, experience in the industry is a great way to identify what you enjoy doing but it also helps recruiting staff from teams, tournament operators and agencies understand what you’ve already done and how that knowledge can help you speed up the process of stepping into a paid role. I was able to secure a role at EA SPORTS working on FIFA because I had already managed teams, operated events, worked with communities and written news articles. None of the things I had done were done using the FIFA game but the overall experience I had was relevant. The 4th thing is about persistence. I knew I wasn’t ever going to be a professional player, I wasn’t good enough and didn’t have good enough reactions but I knew I loved the industry and wanted to be involved. Finally, the 5th thing will sound like a cliché but it is about believing. Success is defined in different ways by different people. If you love traveling does a role involving you going to lots of international events and tournaments equal success? Possibly. Do you need to be paid a million dollars to feel that success? No. If you believe there is a role for you in the industry there definitely is. The industry is still growing, maturing and constantly changing which means there are plenty of new and exciting opportunities being created.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

This is a great question and a really hard one to answer. Will Smith would be great — I grew up watching the Fresh Prince but he’s since evolved his persona and is involved in many different projects. It would be great to get a personal sense of the man and what makes him tick.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I’m most active on LinkedIn so that’s the best place but I also try to blog on the Cheesecake Digital website and mostly write about esports, gaming and marketing for brands and sports clubs.

