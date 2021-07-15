Jenny Rydebrink of Gardenize: “Endurance and patience”

If you need to raise money to fund your project, start when you have money. It is actually quite interesting how banks and investors work. They move in flocks, if you get the first one onboard, you get the rest. And if you have money, the banks are open to meet and greet and lend you money, even if you don’t need them.

Jenny Rydebrink, founder of Gardenize, grew up with entrepreneurship in her blood and dreamt of building her own successful business, becoming her own CEO, and making a difference in people’s lives. With Gardenize she is realizing all of those dreams.

Jenny is native Swedish, the home of Volvo, Spotify and ABBA, and starting a business and making them into global successes has a strong history.

Jenny has a degree in Business Administration, with a focus on Management in small and medium-sized businesses. She started her career as a finance manager at a small hearing aid producer (Bellman & Symfon). Later she moved to the global bearing producer SKF, with head office in her hometown Gothenburg, where she started as business controller and topped off with being CEO of the subsidiary SKF Eurotrade, that managed all sales and logistics to Eastern Europe and Middle East.

In 2015 there was a huge re-organization at SKF and Jenny took the chance to say Yes to an offer of leaving the company, and get paid a nice chunk of money to do so — who wouldn’t?

This was the spark that would turn on the engine and Jenny could start pursuing her dreams for real.

PS. In Sweden they are always on a first-name basis, consider hierarchies to be old fashioned.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I have always dreamt about running my own business, but I always lacked one or more of the foundations needed; time, money, or a good idea.

Finally, it all came together. I got a brilliant idea, time to spend on pursuing it and enough money to get started.

The company I worked at was reorganizing and I got the chance to step down and still get some money. So I had the two first components — time and money. Third I needed an idea, and I had one in the back of my head, that had been growing and thriving for a number of years.

Here is the story:

I grew up in a house, with a big beautiful garden, and when I moved to my own house I, of course, wanted the same. I started out, spending time and money on buying plants, planting them here and there, without a real long-term plan or vision. I kept falling for whatever looked nice at the moment in the garden center, and bought that and planted it where I had some empty space. After a while, I realized that I was wasting both time and money since I kept doing the same mistakes over and over again.

My conclusion was that I did not learn from my mistakes nor my successes, I didn’t bother to learn the name of the plants or which variety I got and I did not note the special needs of each plant. I needed a tool! A simple tool, for simple notes. And where to look? App store off course! And what did I find? Nothing. Nothing that was useful as a tool for us wannabe gardeners. A place where I could not down the specifics of my garden and my plants. The idea if Gardenize was born!

What was the “Aha Moment” that led you to think of the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

I know the exact moment when I had sent my husband to the garden center to buy some more Geraniums, and he came back with Geraniums, but it did not look at all the same as the one I already had. Then I realized that Geraniums can be all shades of pink, or white, or even blue. And it was actually a good idea to know what I had, so, I needed a tool where I could document it, and be able to bring it with me at all times. I needed an App!

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

We have of course had our struggles over the years, and evaluating different options is part of daily life. However, giving up was never an option. Our main challenge has been to find resources, both in terms of money and people. There are not too many developers who also share a passion for gardening, and most investors live city lives and have little understanding of gardening. At best their mom has a garden and they like to visit it during summer for a barbecue.

Personally, I have been, and still am, convinced that there is a huge market for a practical, digital garden tool, and that has kept me going. And I do hope that with the Gardenize app at hand, more people will learn to appreciate the beauty of plants and the joy it brings and by that be more respectful to our planet.

So, how are things going today? How did your grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

We are developing very nicely, and currently, our focus is on activation and retention, rather than scaling and finding new users. We are also focusing on long-term important activities as building our team and setting our brand platform. We are a small team, and we need to prioritize and not try to fix everything at once, even if we want to. Trying to do the right things in the right order is key.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

Well, it is always important to listen to your users and customers. In the beginning, we had a list of features we wanted to implement and that we thought our users were looking for so we did a survey to ask them to rank our ideas. It turned out that our ideas were not what they were looking for, they wanted something totally different. So the learning is to ask and double-check your idea before you start developing! It will save you time and money in the end.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Gardenize stands out as we provide a very practical and flexible tool for all gardeners. And with this tool, you find your own answers, what works for you in your environment.

When you search for garden apps you will find plenty. However, most of them focus on specific plants, or you need to be an expert at the start to find what you are looking for. Other apps focus on plant identification or social networking. In Gardenize, we focus on You, the gardener, and what you need to know to keep learning, both from yourself as well as from our tips and inspiration or other gardeners.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I would say — get started! There are so many ideas out there that need to be developed. But start small, do not spend all your resources at once, but spend enough so you can test your idea on the market. Find out if someone, and then who, is willing to pay for your product. Do not wait too long before you start monetizing.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

There have been many people along the way that have been supportive in so many ways.

However, most of all, I am grateful to have such a loving, understanding and supportive husband. Over the years when I have been struggling to get the business going, he has been encouraging and helping. Both mentally and practically, with big and small things. And without his support, Gardenize would not be existing today.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. Approximately how many users or subscribers does your app or software currently have? Can you share with our readers three of the main steps you’ve taken to build such a large community?

More than 300 000 people have downloaded the app, without any real marketing efforts in place. The usage varies over the year based on the season and our primetime is during spring when people plan and dream about the summertime. We have been very active in communicating and meeting our target audience. Both in real life as well as online. We have been to garden fairs to get input on what people want in a garden app, hence making a better product, responding to reviews, creating relevant content etc. All these little things help drive growth.

The second thing that we have focused on is localization. Gardenize is available in 8 different languages, and we have done that because when you practice your hobby, you want to do it in your own language. With our 8 languages, we reach most of Europe, as well as north and south America and Australia and New Zealand. The third thing is working on App store optimization. By testing different meta tags, search words etc, we can optimize and test to find out what works best in order to reach our target group.

What is your monetization model? How do you monetize your community of users? Have you considered other monetization options? Why did you not use those?

We have a subscription model, where you sign up to our Basic or Plus versions. With Basic and Plus you get access to more features and can store more images. We also offer a Free version, where you can still save information about as many plants you want, got get tips and inspiration and you can connect with other gardening friends.

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to create a very successful app or a SaaS? Please share a story or an example for each.

Find your target audience and their sweet spot of how you help them and what they are willing to pay for it. When you are building something digital, like an app, it is easy to fall into the trap of thinking it must be free, otherwise, no one will want your product. Companies like Facebook and Google have done it successfully off course, but it is a tough strategy to find a big enough market where you can build a great business that way. My recommendation is rather to build an awesome product that people value enough to pay for it and find out what the key values are as early as possible. Start. No idea is worth anything if you don’t get started developing it. There are many great ideas out there, but they are not worth anything is you don’t start exploring it and start to develop. As they say — Just do it. Build the team, surround yourself with great people and you will do great too. You will need different competencies when you build your product and business. Try to find people that share the same passion as you do, and it will help to get the speed in development up. But keep in mind that you need to have different sets of skills, a team with only hackers, will have a hard time finding customers, while a team of only hustlers, will have no product. And — together you will have more fun! Endurance and patience, you need to keep working even in the hard times. To build a product and a business might seem easy, afterward. But when you look back at all the small steps, mistakes, frustrations and learnings that are behind any great business, you will see that there was a lot of hard work behind. So don’t give up too soon! If you need to raise money to fund your project, start when you have money. It is actually quite interesting how banks and investors work. They move in flocks, if you get the first one onboard, you get the rest. And if you have money, the banks are open to meet and greet and lend you money, even if you don’t need them. But when you run out, and ask for help, there is a chance they turn their backs on you. To build and keep good relations with both banks and investors — you will need them sooner or later.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My vision that each and everyone of us would consider ourselves as a Planet keeper, and realize that we have a huge responsibility to care for our small piece of land that we are King or Queen of. It might be that you have a huge farm in the countryside, or it can be your kitchen windowsill in Manhattan. Either way, you should do the best you can to nurture your planet’s space and keep it safe for future generations by growing something.

