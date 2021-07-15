Martha Lewis of Complete Sleep Solution: “You also need balanced minerals to sleep well”

You also need balanced minerals to sleep well. You may have tried magnesium to help you sleep and it hasn’t worked. That’s because minerals are complex and they need to be in balance. Many people are deficient in magnesium but you also need other minerals, some vitamins and a healthy gut to absorb it. Heavy metals and toxic metals like copper can also lead to insomnia.

Getting a good night’s sleep has so many physical, emotional, and mental benefits. Yet with all of the distractions that demand our attention, going to sleep on time and getting enough rest has become extremely elusive to many of us. Why is sleep so important and how can we make it a priority?

In this interview series called “Sleep: Why You Should Make Getting A Good Night’s Sleep A Major Priority In Your Life, And How You Can Make That Happen” we are talking to medical and wellness professionals, sleep specialists, and business leaders who sell sleep accessories to share insights from their knowledge and experience about how to make getting a good night’s sleep a priority in your life.

As part of this interview series, we had the pleasure to interview Martha Lewis.

Martha Lewis is a sleep consultant to people who want to sleep but can’t. As a certified sleep expert and Functional Diagnostic Nutrition practitioner, she addresses both body and mind with stress resilience techniques and testing for hidden health issues to find the root cause of her clients’ insomnia. She has been featured in numerous publications, such as Thrive Global and the Jackson Hole News & Guide, and various podcasts around the world and is also a passionate speaker on the topic of sleep.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your backstory?

I moved to Jackson Hole, Wyoming after college, learned how to snowboard and mountain bike, and fell in love with the mountains and the lifestyle of the small resort town. I got excited about health and nutrition in my twenties, and I earned a Master’s of Holistic Nutrition in 2008. I started working on an organic farm and became passionate about organic, local, and sustainable food. The owners of the farm introduced me to the teachings of Weston A Price, a dentist who traveled around the world in the 1930s studying people from different cultures. He found that people who ate their traditional foods had beautiful teeth without cavities and greater overall health. Once people started eating processed foods like refined flour and sugar and canned goods, their health declined quickly. I was a vegetarian when I first started working on the farm because I had read about how unhealthy the animals are in our conventional food system. I saw how the animals on a small farm provide fertility for the farm with their compost, by aerating the soil, eating weeds, etc, and so I changed my views about nutrition and health.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this particular career path?

Everything changed when I had a baby. My son Parker did not sleep well as an infant. I hired a sleep consultant to help and it made such a big difference in my life that I decided to become a Pediatric Sleep consultant to help other families with their children’s sleep.

The ironic thing is that even once my son was sleeping and I had become a sleep consultant, I wasn’t sleeping. My insomnia started in late pregnancy but it didn’t go away even after my son was born and sleeping through the night. It would take me forever to fall asleep even though I was exhausted. I would also wake up at 4am and not be able to go back to sleep until it was 6am and my son was waking up for the day.

I was able to start sleeping better once I took an adult sleep certification course and learned about the foundations of sleep: sleep hygiene, diet and exercise, managing stress, and changing my negative thoughts about sleep. Then I went through a stressful time in my life and my sleep deteriorated again. Everything I had done before didn’t help anymore. Luckily I learned about doing lab testing to find what can happen in the body that keeps people awake at night. Now I help my clients find the root cause of their insomnia in both their body and mind by using functional lab testing, life coaching skills, and cognitive behavioral therapy techniques.

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the sleep and wellness fields? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

I am a natural-born researcher, and I have been studying health and wellness for over a decade. More recently my greatest passion is learning about and helping others sleep. There’s a lot of talk about sleep these days but it tends to all be about the same advice: avoid screens before bed, don’t drink caffeine past 2 p.m., make sure you’re exercising everyday, etc. I’ve learned that sleep is more complicated than that and that there are hidden stressors happening in the body that can keep you from sleeping normally. I want to get to the root cause of why people can’t sleep instead of masking it with Band-Aids like supplements and sleeping pills.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

One of the first personal development books I read was The Miracle Morning by Hal Elrod. After having a baby, I woke up most days to him crying. Once I started sleeping better and read this book, I would wake up before my son and meditate and journal. By doing this, I had some relaxing time to myself first thing in the morning and I was excited to see my son when he woke up. I also started making time for important things like focusing on my goals and staying positive. It changed my life! Now I recommend a morning routine to many of my clients because it can help with sleep, too!

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

Anything is possible and everything is figureoutable! It took me forty years to imagine and start living my dream life. I’ve learned that I can do whatever I set my mind to do and then I can figure out how to overcome any obstacles that get in the way. This is what I want my son to learn from me. I want my clients to learn that their sleep is always figureoutable, too.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Let’s start with the basics. How much sleep should an adult get? Is there a difference between people who are young, middle-aged, or elderly?

An adult should get between seven and nine hours of sleep a night. Getting fewer than seven hours of sleep is linked to increased risk of many chronic diseases such as heart disease, depression, diabetes, Alzheimer’s, and cancer. You need different amounts of sleep at different times of your life. You tend to need more when you’re a teenager and in your early twenties and less as you get older.

Is the amount of hours the main criteria, or the time that you go to bed? For example, if there was a hypothetical choice between getting to bed at 10PM and getting up at 4AM, for a total of 6 hours, or going to bed at 2AM and getting up at 10AM for a total of 8 hours, is one a better choice for your health? Can you explain?

The quality of sleep you’re getting matters more than the quantity. While we each have our unique circadian rhythm (there are early birds, night owls, and hummingbirds in the middle), we’re biologically still meant to sleep when it’s dark outside. There’s evidence that you get more restorative sleep before midnight and so going to bed at 2 a.m. is not going to be the same quality of sleep as going to bed at 10 or 11 p.m.

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for our readers. Let’s imagine a hypothetical 35 year old adult who was not getting enough sleep. After working diligently at it for 6 months he or she began to sleep well and got the requisite hours of sleep. How will this person’s life improve? Can you help articulate some of the benefits this person will see after starting to get enough sleep? Can you explain?

Sleep impacts almost every area of our lives.When you get enough sleep, you can focus and concentrate better and be more productive. Your mood improves and you have a more positive outlook on life. You have more energy. You have more patience and so your relationships are better. You’ll have a stronger immune system and so you will get sick less often. You’ll also be healthier and be less at risk for chronic disease.

Many things provide benefits but they aren’t necessarily a priority. Should we make getting a good night’s sleep a major priority in our life? Can you explain what you mean?

We should absolutely make sleep a major priority in our lives. I agree with Dr. Matthew Walker who says that sleep is more important for your health than diet or exercise. Many people who eat healthy and make sure to exercise don’t prioritize their sleep. They don’t realize that they can’t be truly healthy if they aren’t getting enough sleep.

The truth is that most of us know that it’s important to get better sleep. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives? How should we remove those obstacles?

The first main blockage to prioritizing sleep is the fact that habits are hard to change. Our brain wants to do what’s easiest and what it’s used to doing. It resists change to keep us safe. It takes effort to change and combat your brain that wants things to stay the same. We also have a hard time committing to something new forever. That’s why I recommend that my clients commit to a change for 30 days. I remind them that the first 10 days will be the hardest because their brain is resisting that change. The second 10 days will be easier. By the last 10 days, it’s become a habit. Then they can assess and see if this new habit has improved things in their life. If they have noticed Improvement, then they are more likely to stick with it.

The second blockage to prioritizing sleep is technology. So much has changed in such a short period of time. The light bulb was invented less than 200 years ago. TVs, computers, and smartphones are even more recent inventions. Now we have the ability to be awake and work all hours of the day and night. The temptation to use this technology is hard to resist and these screens wire us and keep us awake. I suggest starting by committing to keeping your phone out of your bedroom or at least turning it on airplane mode 30 minutes before bed. Also, commit to being off screens 30 minutes before bed. (1- 2 hours is ideal but I suggest starting small with 30 minutes.) Try it for 30 days and see the difference it makes.

The third blockage that gets in the way of sleep is that we are busy. Our modern lifestyle is go, go, go. We wake up to an alarm clock, rush around getting ready for the day, work all day, get home, cook dinner, put the kids to bed, clean up, and before we know it it’s 10 p.m.. Many of us don’t take time to relax during the day. It’s not surprising that we then sacrifice our sleep so that we can have some time to ourselves at the end of the day. The way to remove this obstacle is to schedule down time into your calendar every day and to take small breaks throughout the day. It also helps to realize that taking these breaks will make you more productive so that you can get the same amount of work done in less time.

Do you think getting “good sleep” is more difficult today than it was in the past?

Absolutely! We’re exposed to artificial light at all hours of the day. Screens are tempting and addictive. We’re constantly busy and stressed. Processed, inflammatory foods are abundant, cheap and designed to make us crave them. There are toxins everywhere in our food, water, air, cleaning products, and personal care products. In general, we’re more unhealthy than we’ve ever been.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share “5 things you need to know to get the sleep you need and wake up refreshed and energized”? If you can, kindly share a story or example for each.

The first thing you need to know is that cortisol is the number one hormone that sabotages our sleep. Cortisol is an important hormone that wakes us up in the morning and keeps us alert throughout the day. It’s also one of our stress hormones so our body releases it when we are in fight or flight mode. It helps us feel alert and focused, increases blood pressure and heart rate, and moves blood to our extremities so that we have the energy to run from or fight anything that is threatening our survival. Our bodies have that same stress response and release cortisol when we are mentally or emotionally stressed too. If your body is releasing too much cortisol at night, you’re going to have a hard time sleeping. Your body can also have hidden stressors that cause it to release cortisol at night. To sleep well, you need to have low cortisol at night. One common cause of high cortisol at night and waking up around 3 or 4 a.m. is having a pathogen in your gut. A parasite like giardia, bacteria like h-pylori, and yeast like Candida can keep you awake at night. These creatures are nocturnal and so it’s at night that they are eating, excreting, releasing a lot of toxins, and causing a lot of inflammation. Cortisol is also an anti-inflammatory hormone so your body will release cortisol to deal with that inflammation. Cortisol then puts you in fight or flight which wakes you up and makes it hard to go back to sleep. Another reason you might have elevated cortisol at night is from your liver being overburdened. If your liver can’t deal with all the toxins it’s supposed to detoxify, then those toxins will circulate in your bloodstream causing inflammation. Since your liver is most active in the night between 1 and 3 a.m., you need to have a healthy liver to be able to sleep well. Hormones also play an important role in helping us sleep. Hormone imbalance like low estrogen, low progesterone, estrogen dominance, or high testosterone can all cause sleep issues. This hormone imbalance explains why some women notice that their sleep gets worse at different parts of their cycle. Men can have hormone imbalance, too, and I see high estrogen in many of the men I work with that’s contributing to their insomnia. You also need balanced minerals to sleep well. You may have tried magnesium to help you sleep and it hasn’t worked. That’s because minerals are complex and they need to be in balance. Many people are deficient in magnesium but you also need other minerals, some vitamins and a healthy gut to absorb it. Heavy metals and toxic metals like copper can also lead to insomnia.

What would you advise someone who wakes up in the middle of the night and can’t fall back to sleep?

If you wake up in the middle of the night and can’t fall back asleep, I suggest getting out of bed. You want to have a strong association between your bed and sleep. If you continue to lie in bed getting frustrated and tossing and turning, your brain won’t have that association. I suggest getting out of bed and doing something relaxing with dim lighting until you feel sleepy again. If this happens to you every night, then there’s something going on in your body that is causing you to wake up. Either your body is releasing cortisol at night when it shouldn’t or hormone or mineral imbalance or causing you to wake up. Functional lab testing will show what’s going on in your body that is causing that so you can start sleeping through the night.

What are your thoughts about taking a nap during the day? Is that a good idea, or can it affect the ability to sleep well at night?

I think that for most people a 30 minute power nap in the afternoon is a good idea. As long as it’s not too long or too late in the day, it shouldn’t interfere with your sleep at night. Naps aren’t meant to replace nighttime sleep but they can help you feel and perform better if you’re having trouble sleeping or if you didn’t sleep enough the night before for other reasons.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to meet with Dr. Matthew Walker.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can download the “What’s Causing Your Insomnia” checklist from my website TheComplete SleepSolution.com. I’m on Facebook and Instagram as completesleepsolution. And you’re welcome to join my Facebook group, Sleep and Insomnia Help for Adults.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!