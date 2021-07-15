Jackie Kleinman of KB Financial Advisors: “Before you make a purchase, ask yourself if it’s a need or a want”

First, read the book ‘Why Smart People Do Stupid Things With Money’ by Bert Whitehead. It will show you how you might tend to do one thing with your money, and why that might not be the best decision.

As a part of our series about “Women Leading The Finance Industry”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jackie Kleinman.

Jackie is the principal of KB Financial Advisors in San Francisco, a company that focuses on wealth management and financial planning for tech employees with stock options. She started her financial career in 1996, but was bothered by the conflict of interest that comes with commission-based planning. She opened the doors to her own financial practice in 2002 as a strong advocate for fee-only planning for rising professionals.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the finance field?

When I started my career, I worked as a dental hygienist. At the time, being a dental hygienist was a career for “smart” women who wanted to work, because it was a “woman’s job.” I decided to go that route, but after a while, I was unhappy with it.

Fortunately for me, I was surrounded by people in finance. My fiancé was a CPA, and my best friend was getting marred to an investment banker. I was also hearing a lot of buzz about investment clubs and women in investing, and it really piqued my interest.

I took the leap and joined a company selling mutual funds on commission so I could work in that world. I enjoyed working in finance, but I didn’t like the commission-based payment model. While I was doing this job, I worked towards my CFP certification, and then opened my own RIA (registered investment advisor) practice.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

Early on in my career, I went to a Woman of the Year luncheon held by a well-known bank, and met a young woman who’d just landed a really successful position there.

She came to me because she really wanted to buy a house, but couldn’t figure out how to do it on her salary in the San Francisco area.

We took a look at her spending power, her financial patterns, and her lifestyle, and it seemed like she’d gotten caught up with a crowd of friends who had a much higher net worth than hers.

They owned property outside of San Francisco, and would invite her over and ask her to pick up supplies on her way out of the city to visit them. They promised to pay her back for things like pounds of meat and cases of wine, but never did.

When we pinpointed this problem, I was able to help her see that she needed new friends, and she was able to buy a condo. After that, she was able to afford a bigger house.

Lesson: Don’t let your “friends” ruin your financial life. If there’s a goal you should be able to meet but can’t, evaluate if your friends are too expensive for you. If they are, take control, set boundaries, follow your goals, and maybe find some new friends.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

The biggest, most exciting project I’m working on is our ‘On Your Way to Wealth’ program.

This is a program we put together for younger people who work for growing tech companies. We help them start early and put a solid financial plan in place. When they get a windfall of stock options during an IPO, we help them plan for taxes, and spend and invest their extra money wisely.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

One thing that really helps us stand out is that we’re an investment firm that also does tax returns for our clients.

This helps people avoid problems with tax planning and unexpected bills, but it’s also helped new clients save thousands of dollars after getting a scary letter from the IRS.

Often, we have clients come to us because they accidentally got in trouble with the IRS. They decided to use their stock options and do their own taxes, and eventually got a letter from the IRS saying they owed thousands of dollars more because their taxes weren’t done correctly.

When this happens, we do an analysis for their tax return, their stock options, and their investments. We’re scrupulous and careful, and I don’t know how many times we’ve either reduced the bill significantly, rectified the paperwork so they don’t owe more in taxes, or even gotten them a refund.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. Wall Street and Finance used to be an “all white boys club”. This has changed a lot recently. In your opinion, what caused this change?

I think a lot of younger women are growing up watching their mothers build successful careers, and after seeing that example, they want to do it too.

It’s happening in finance, but it’s also happening in a lot of other traditionally-male niches: medical, dental, law, etc. Overall, there’s a shift happening to more women working in more professional roles, and climbing higher on the career ladder.

Of course, despite the progress, we still have a lot more work to do to achieve parity. According to this report in CNBC, less than 17 percent of senior positions in investment banks are held by women. In your opinion or experience, what 3 things can be done by a)individuals b)companies and/or c) society to support this movement going forward?

1) As an individual, it’s important to have faith in yourself. If you’ve been deterred or disrespected in the past, don’t blame yourself. Make sure you realize it’s that person’s problem, and not yours. You’re smart, capable, and intelligent. Pushing past barriers may not always be easy, but you can do it.

2) I’ve noticed there are a number of companies who have support groups for “women and other minorities” in their workplace. On the surface, this seems like a good initiative. But at the same time, why are such support groups needed?

There are some good mentorship programs in place for young women to help them rise in their careers, and I think this is a good thing to help establish more balance between the genders.

3) As a society, I think we can start to look simply at a person’s job description, and not at their gender. If a woman is an investment banker, for example, she’s an investment banker… not a “female investment banker.” When we start to simply remove the aspect of being female from the label, conversations can happen with more respect.

Let’s now turn to a slightly new topic. According to this report in Fortune, nearly two-thirds of Americans can’t pass a basic test of financial literacy. In your opinion or experience what is the cause of these unfortunate numbers? If you had the power to make a change, what 3 things would you recommend to improve these numbers?

As contrite as it sounds, the root problem here is simply not teaching finance classes as early as possible. They’re not even a basic requirement in college, nor are they integrated into basic education.

When I was on the board for the Julia Morgan School for Girls, I remember reading a study on how women learn things when they hear them in three different ways. For example, if we wanted the girls to learn decimals, we’d teach them in math class with fractions, in history class with Greek money, and then a third time in another type of class. This way, they would understand the purpose of decimals more fully and be able to integrate that understanding into their life.

I also listen to Sal Khan from Khan Academy, and he explained how people will get an 80% on a test, so they’ll be moved forward forward… not realizing the 20% they got wrong are crucial pieces to true financial literacy.

To put it simply: finances need to be integrated into education.

Three things I’d recommend to improve this are:

1) Teaching finances as a separate subject in school, and talking to students who don’t understand certain concepts right away through what they don’t understand.

2) Talk about finances at home. Make it a regular, daily part of your life to talk about money. Choose a monthly finance topic and stick to it.

3) Don’t fight about money or make it a charged subject. When this happens, young people become afraid of money because they see it as something that disrupts the peace or what drove their parents to divorce. Don’t let your only discussions about money be arguments, because you can scare children away from the topic, resulting in non-financially-savvy adults.

You are a “finance insider”. If you had to advise your adult child about 5 non intuitive things one should do to become more financially literate, what would you say? Can you please give a story or example for each.

1) First, read the book ‘Why Smart People Do Stupid Things With Money’ by Bert Whitehead. It will show you how you might tend to do one thing with your money, and why that might not be the best decision.

2) Hire a fee-only financial planner when you get your first job. You might not feel like you need one when you’re young and your first paychecks will just be going to paying bills, student loans, and basic savings, but financial planning is not just for already-wealthy people. It’s for people who want to become wealthy, so it’s key to seek help to get there.

3) Pay someone to do your taxes. It can be tempting to want to save money to do your taxes by yourself, but if they’re done correctly, you’ll tend to save a lot more money than you spend on the tax preparation fee. Plus, the accountant will be able to show you places where you can improve your financial habits throughout the year to improve your tax return next year.

4) Don’t pay off your mortgage. A lot of people want their mortgage paid off, but that’s an emotional decision, not a financial one. The money you get in a mortgage loan is very inexpensive, and right now, it’s at an all time low. It’s good for your credit to have a mortgage in healthy standing, and if you pay it off, you’re basically just sitting on a cash asset that doesn’t do much to grow your wealth. Instead of shoveling money towards extra mortgage payments, use it to make investments that will grow your wealth more quickly and substantially. (Working with a fee-only financial planner goes hand-in-hand with this one.)

5) Before you make a purchase, ask yourself if it’s a need or a want. Most people do not pause before making any kind of purchase, and while this is fairly common advice, it’s counter-intuitive to the way humans behave. If you’re not sure if it’s a want or a need, and you still want it after a day or two, it may be a need after all, and you can purchase it. But pausing to ask this question will save you a lot of cash that you can funnel towards more important goals over the years.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’ve got several people in my life and in my family who supported my career choices and helped me out along the way.

There are many independent women who come to mind, and when I saw their example, I knew I wanted to follow in their footsteps.

I was also blessed to have great parents who supported me in my career change, and my CPA husband to help support my new business venture as a financial planner.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Between stimulus and response there is a space. In that space is our power to choose our response. In our response lies our growth and our freedom.” -Viktor E. Frankel

In my life, I’ve found that if I wait and find the space and don’t just immediately react to something, I’ll make better decisions.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would love for younger people to become interested in their finances sooner.

For example, the reason I started the On Your Way to Wealth program within KB Financial Advisors was so that I could work with younger people, not just a lot of retirees with already-established investment accounts.

I love being able to help them and have an impact on their financial lives, and at the same time, I love the impact they have on me too: they’re energetic and keep me young.

My biggest piece of advice would be that everything starts at home, and when you start early with financial education, there’s a bigger potential for greater change.

Thank you for the time you spent on this interview. We wish you only continued success.