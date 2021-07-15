Kim Crowder: “Build community and listen to those who have direct experience”

Be brave in owning how we have impacted building or delaying an inclusive, representative, and equitable society. This requires much reflection personally and as a company overall. Many do not want to do this level of work for the long term because it is uncomfortable and frankly, scary. What a privilege to be able to have the option whether to do this work or not because discrimination does not affect you in ways that are palpable to others daily. During training, we often recommend that those who have the privilege of having workplace-supported therapy use it. We have all experienced trauma from discrimination, whether we know it or not. For historically minoritized people, that looks different than those with different levels of privilege — and we may all experience privilege in certain spaces as privilege is situational. It is complicated, which is why we recommend seeking professional support.

Kim Crowder, Founder & CEO of Kim Crowder Consulting, is one of the country’s leading Anti-Racism, Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity Speaker, Coach, Trainer, and Consultant.

Kim and her team work across industries serving U.S. and international markets, from retailers to insurers to governmental agencies and the social sector. From Adobe to Good Catch Foods to Target, the American Library Association, Receipt-Bank, HarperCollins Publishers, and on, Kim and her team provide leaders and companies actionable tools to move initiatives forward long term.

Kim has been featured for her expertise by The New York Times, Business Insider, Cheddar News, Fox Soul, regularly by Forbes, and on Hubspot’s podcast, The Growth Show. Kim has been named A Top 10 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Expert by All American, and Top Influential African-American Business Women To Follow by LinkedIn. She is also a member of the MIT Technology Review Global Panel and For(bes) The Culture.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about how you grew up?

I grew up in Houston, TX, and loved it. I also spent a brief time in Seoul, Korea, in elementary school with my family. What I loved most about Houston was that it was so diverse and full of life and traditions. From the music to the rodeo, Astroworld, Tex Mex, steamy summers in the pool all day, and more, it is a fantastic place.

People do not always know that Houston is one of the most diverse cities in the United States, and because of that, I embraced other cultures at an early age. I remember having friends from or who had parents from Cambodia, Sierra Leone, Nigeria, India, Vietnam, Egypt, Columbia, Panama, Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala, Pakistan, and the Philippines. I went to school with Muslims, Sikhs, Hindus, Jains, Jews, and people who were LGBTQIA+ as well. I regularly danced salsa, cumbia, merengue, samba, and bachata, spoke as much Spanish as I knew, and had access to cultures of places I had never traveled. What a gift!

I also sang in Beyoncé’s girl group for a short bit. I was active in the school choir, in talent shows around town, performed and competed with a local dance troupe, and played instruments such as the violin and piano. We were also poor, but it never felt like it.

I know now that much of my upbringing was atypical. Most people never get to experience such a robust group of people and cultures or get to sing with the biggest pop star alive. My mom was a single mom. My dad was undoubtedly part of our lives, but I did see first-hand how challenging things were for her. I learned and still learn so much from her and my father every day, even as an adult.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I have two. The first is the Autobiography of Malcolm X; the second is the I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings autobiography series by Maya Angelou. After seeing the Autobiography of Malcolm X at my dad’s house during one of our summer visits, I began. I was in high school, and once I started, I could not put it down. I read it more than once that summer. I was enthralled by his candor and ability to be objective about his life choices and mistakes. By the end of the book, Malcolm had changed philosophies around his beliefs about race and became a significant supporter of cross-racial solidarity. After being so vocal and public about his stance on race, I thought it was remarkable that he was willing to grow and publicly declare a change of heart. That felt like authentic leadership to me.

The second book series by the late, great Maya Angelou lit me on fire. She lived a vibrant life full of music, dance, social justice, travel, motherhood, friendship, and more. What struck me the most was that none of that came easy. Her childhood was quite hard, as was much of her young adulthood, but she always knew her greatness within and never stopped chasing that. She lived in NYC when she regularly made acquaintances with Cicely Tyson, James Baldwin, Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, James Earl Jones, and more. Her life felt free and full of purpose. There was nothing that she believed she could not do, and for a young Black woman, reading the story of another Black woman who lived a life she owned was inspiring. I got to see her before she passed, and it was one of the most fabulous nights of my life.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

“When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time,” said Dr. Maya Angelou. One of the things that I live by and that I practice in my business is educated intuitiveness. I process my initial feelings and sense around the people I may work with or influence, decide whether I have enough data to determine, if I do not, I find the data, and trust that I can do what is best for my organization and me.

That quote, for me, allows me to be honest with myself about the people I meet. I have had moments where something seemed off about a possible partnership. Not necessarily that anyone was a bad person, but the association was not right for my organization, and I trusted that. It has allowed me and my team to work with companies that trust us. That does not mean we always agree or that there are not challenges, but it does mean creating respectful partnerships from the beginning. That is imperative for the type of work we do.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Often, when I work with C-Suite, Board-level, and People Leader partners, I clarify this greatly. We are often taught that leadership is management, and that leadership comes with title and position. There are two Maya Angelou quotes that I love about leadership that describes my definition perfectly. The first is, “A leader sees greatness in other people,” and the second is, “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”

My goal as a leader has always been to support others in their goals, challenge them to see and embrace their greatness and make people feel loved in the process. Much of my diversity, equity, inclusion, and anti-racism (DEIA) work focuses on helping people be their best selves and understand how they can have a more significant impact beyond their current perspectives. I believe that you are not your best self without intentionally doing this transformational work. We humanize DEIA in the workplace, and yes, we get the business case too, but that only works if an organization is already or willing to become people centric.

In my work, I often talk about how to release and relieve stress. As a busy leader, what do you do to prepare your mind and body before a stressful or high-stakes meeting, talk, or decision? Can you share a story or some examples?

I try to refrain from thinking about anything I’m doing as stressful or high stakes. That would be overwhelming, plus, the work that I do is too sensitive for me to get into a place of not being able to think clearly due to stress. Instead, I think about how I can grow by taking on new challenges. I also believe that God puts me in places because I have everything that I need to succeed. If for some reason, it goes less than stellar, I question the lesson and choose to learn rather than dwell in disappointment.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. The United States is currently facing a very important self-reckoning about race, diversity, equality, and inclusion. This is of course a huge topic. But briefly, can you share your view on how this crisis inexorably evolved to the boiling point that it’s at now?

As someone who is part of two identities that are historically minoritized, I do not see the last year as a boiling point of sorts. Instead, I see it as being past time for this level of dialogue and honesty in the U.S. and other countries. Sadly, this dialogue was brought to mainstream only after repeatedly watching a 9-plus-minute video of a Black man being murdered at the hands of police officers.

Yes, we are now talking about this in ways we never have. I want to highlight that I would love to see people make faster shifts from individual learning to begin impacting systems. Individuals and companies demanding more systemic change from their legislators, pushing their leaders in the workplace to use company political power to affect policies, and yes, making internal workforce diversity, equity, inclusion, belonging, and justice as a centerpiece for every decision made. Inclusion and equity are so much more than recruitment and human resources practices.

It is also important to honor that since George Floyd’s murder, there have been at least 1,068 police killings across the country — an average of three killings every day. We, particularly Black folks, still carry so much pain around this in life and the workplace. The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act has not passed, and we are waking up almost every day to a new story of Black and Brown individuals whom officers have murdered.

Can you tell our readers a bit about your experience working with initiatives to promote Diversity and Inclusion? Can you share a story with us?

I want to share the story that was a breaking point for me. As an executive at a local government agency, I noticed significant inequities and how those directly impacted team members, including myself. There were issues with wage gaps, specifically related to the inequities in how Black and Brown employees were paid less for the same level of expertise or greater versus their white counterparts. Also, I was personally experiencing very little support for ideas and issues with very problematic staff, which I believed was based on my race and gender. The challenge was that I was the only Black executive, and the other executives were white women. I point this out because diversity is often lauded when a token staff member is hired, but often, that new hire does not receive the support or inclusion necessary to impact.

As part of my work, I began questioning problematic hiring practices, lack of diversity in leadership and staff, pay inequities, and major workplace aggressions that caused a high turnover rate for Black and Brown employees.

I worked with human resources, particularly around recruitment of Black and Brown employees, including where we place job descriptions to attract a broader mix of applicants, reviewed the way job descriptions were written for bias, oversaw the translation of job postings to different languages, and pushed back when Black and Brown candidates were not given equitable opportunities during interviews. I also helped redefine the “best” or “ideal” candidate to include experiences not based on traditional means of acquiring those skillsets. The questioning about pay inequities led to a compensation study, increased wages, regular training of staff around inclusion and equity, and the hiring of diversity, equity, inclusion, and anti-racism manager.

This may be obvious to you, but it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you articulate to our readers a few reasons why it is so important for a business or organization to have a diverse executive team?

The first place I will start around this question is data. Diversity in the workplace can make companies 19% more innovative, be 45% more likely to gain market share, 70% more likely to capture a new market, increase profitability by 36%, and have a 50% decrease in employee turnover. Those companies that experience more significant benefits have more diversity on their executive teams.

Looking at it from this perspective takes the guesswork out of the financial benefits, but it does not offer a look at the humanistic viewpoint. According to a recent report by Lean In, all women have poor experiences in the workplace, and Black women are having the worst experience of all. Also, as we look at who is in leadership, every other group outside of white men decreases as the level of leadership increases — literally, every other group.

According to the Harvard Business Review, when diverse leadership does not exist, women are 20% less likely than straight men to win endorsement for their ideas; LGBTQs are 21% less likely, and people of color are most affected at 24%.

As the U.S. becomes more diverse, recognizing that in 2040, the U.S. will become a place where white people will be the underrepresented group, companies must begin planning now. Lastly, it is ethically the right thing to do. In a face value sort of way, and because without diverse representation at the top, those who are part of historically minoritized groups will not gain the support necessary to have real input in organizational decisions and systemic changes.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. You are an influential business leader. Can you please share your “5 Steps We Must Take To Truly Create An Inclusive, Representative, and Equitable Society”? Kindly share a story or example for each.

The hope is that we go beyond inclusion and equity and move into conversations around justice, liberation, and restoration. We are still trying to build out space for historically minoritized groups in spaces that were not created for them and that still support the dominant culture. This is a long-term goal, yes, which is why we must continue to drive the conversation in that direction.

Be brave in owning how we have impacted building or delaying an inclusive, representative, and equitable society. This requires much reflection personally and as a company overall. Many do not want to do this level of work for the long term because it is uncomfortable and frankly, scary. What a privilege to be able to have the option whether to do this work or not because discrimination does not affect you in ways that are palpable to others daily. During training, we often recommend that those who have the privilege of having workplace-supported therapy use it. We have all experienced trauma from discrimination, whether we know it or not. For historically minoritized people, that looks different than those with different levels of privilege — and we may all experience privilege in certain spaces as privilege is situational. It is complicated, which is why we recommend seeking professional support.

As we focus on individual change, remember that systemic impact is the ultimate goal. We are past the point of ignoring that systemic oppression is a thing of the past. The more we study and learn about history, the more we can understand and dismantle the patterns that perpetuate these system issues. Do your research, listen to others, talk to community leaders and organizers, and get involved in understanding how lobbying and voting create impact. Then, take what you have learned, and do something with it.

Build community and listen to those who have direct experience, who have thought through solutions to the discrimination they face, but who have less privilege and power than those who have historically made decisions. This rarely happens, especially in workplaces where there are major splits in the class of employees. Though we may have started one place, promotion can mean shifts and loss of perspective for those who are not like us. In your day-to-day, who becomes background noise for you and why? Who do you make the most assumptions about on whether they “belong” in certain spaces? Who do you count as less valuable? Do your internal work around that and figure out why doing that impacts your identity. Once you can respect those people at eye level, then, tap into their genius and analysis of situations that you do not understand, and use your power to move their ideas forward while giving them a voice and credit along the way.

Go beyond allyship and make being a co-conspirator the focus. Sadly, what we are finding is that when advocating for others becomes inconvenient for individuals and organizations, change is halted, or a lack of action is met with excuses. As an example, have individuals and companies been willing to divest from companies that have made statements or created policies that impede the rights of employees’ ability to talk about how world issues impact them in the workplace. We saw this with the recent announcement from Basecamp around not talking about societal issues at work. Allyship means being willing to be inconvenienced by changing your project management system. The 30% of employees that walked away from Basecamp are certainly inconvenienced by not having a job. Allyship means creating an exit strategy to divest. Maybe that does not happen immediately, but that can take place three months from now with direct feedback to those companies on why you are moving on.

Make it a priority to measure progress and be willing to pivot and grow. Measurement equals accountability, period. There is no other way around this. This can look a myriad of ways personally and professionally. A good standard of measurement personally is, “How willing have I been to be uncomfortable, inconvenienced, and held accountable in my efforts to be an advocate and ally?” Are minorities who have been historically minoritized sharing when they see you do hurtful things? If not, you are not there yet. That is something that gets shared when you build trust, and building trust means showing up regularly, without centering yourself or becoming the victim. It does not mean being abused, though it does mean you may not like everything you hear.

In the workplace, equity in pay, job performance reviews, retention, and promotion rates for historically minoritized employees are the immediate measurements that come to mind. We have worked with organizations, that when advised to get a compensation study, found that Black, Indigenous, and Employees of Color were being paid less compared to their white counterparts by more than $10K. Yes, this is happening. We encourage organizations to start there, but then take a look at how those decisions are made. What are the systems created within the organization to support this devaluing of these employees, and does intersectionality play an even greater role?

We are going through a rough period now. Are you optimistic that this issue can eventually be resolved? Can you explain?

We must move away from the idea that diversity, equity, inclusion, and anti-racism can ever be resolved in the traditional sense of the word. That means we can never stop making it a priority. This work is living, breathing, changing, and shifting, and it also butts up against 400-plus years of systemic racism and oppression — and that only includes U.S. history.

My goal and that of my team are to affect the change we can today. We celebrate victories, dream about an equitable future, and focus on what is necessary now.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I am going to take a mile on this one instead of an inch. Barack and Michelle Obama as a team would be amazing. First, they understand how community organizing directly affects policies, and also, Michelle has a heart for women and public education. All this impacts everything from day-to-day living to youths and then how we show up in the world as adults.

Secondly, getting Shonda Rhimes, Issa Rae, Dan Fogelman, and Reese Witherspoon in a room to talk about how equity and social justice impacts the entertainment industry would be huge. As a singer who has done acting, theatre, and who worked behind the scenes with production companies in PR and casting and writing scripts, I know how impactful entertainment and representation is. Not only representation in seeing people who look like me, but also the way they are presented to the world, specifically whether or not they can be complicated human beings. We have seen how powerful it is in sports, music, and certainly in films like Black Panther, on TV through A Different World, and anything that Issa and Shonda touch. My goal is to begin consulting and helping studios build authentic stories and representation. This Is Us is so beautifully written and directed. Every character is treated with such respect and humanity. We desperately need more of that.

