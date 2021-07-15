Gabriel Engel of Rocket.Chat: “Build Trust”

Build Trust: If your company has not aligned the success of its business with the success of its employees then team members will not feel empowered to do their job. Micromanagement from leadership can create a lack of trust and set the tone for a bad work environment. Alignment and trust between management and staff are key to building a successful, productive team — not just for the remote workplace, but also for traditional offices.

As a part of our series about the five things you need to successfully manage a remote team, I had the pleasure of interviewing Gabriel Engel.

Gabriel Engel is the CEO of Rocket.Chat, the leading open source team communication platform that allows users to chat securely across the web, desktop, and/or mobile applications. Rocket.Chat is used by companies and individuals from a variety of sectors ranging from education and technology to financial, non-profit, governmental and public services. Gabriel’s long-term vision for Rocket.Chat is to replace email with a real-time federated communications platform.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. What is your “backstory”?

As a child, I loved creating things and dreamed of becoming an inventor. One day my father bought our first computer, and it was then and there that I realized that I could create digital projects without the need of a full lab. My experience led to my interest and decision to become a programmer.

I became fascinated with the success story of General Electric and the idea behind how Thomas Edison created the light bulb, and later commercialized electricity and its related products. This story taught me that the importance of managing a company is critical to the success of an idea, which is why I decided to pursue a major in Business Administration in college.

During my freshman year, I decided to start a business with some classmates and that’s where I got my first experience working with open source. This project led to recognition from companies around the world and before we knew it, we had businesses from across the globe approaching our small company — which we ran out of a room in Porto Alegre, Brazil — to sell software. This is the moment where I caught the open source bug and started dreaming of building a big open source project of my own.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

The answer to this would definitely be Rocket.Chat. It all began as a side project and then turned my life upside down — but in a good way — and set me on a path to create the largest open source, team collaboration, and omni channel tool in the world. At Rocket.Chat, we are constantly on the journey of discovering new and creative ways to connect and collaborate. For me personally, I have found that my ability to take strategic, calculated risks has played a key role in my success. Knowing when to take a risk has allowed me to take Rocket.Chat to new heights and open many doors for exciting business opportunities around the globe.

When we first unveiled the open source project, we were invited by Meteor to San Francisco to discuss it. At this point, my team went in for an introductory meeting and left planning a press release, which later ended up grabbing the attention of key investors. This brought the open source project to life and gave us the opportunity to become a business. My experience has taught me that even the smallest decision can have a big impact on the overall journey. And, because of this, I have learned to keep an open mind, pursue as many opportunities as possible, and assume calculated risks — all while aiming to generate the best end result.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I can share a lesson I learned early on and a common mistake that entrepreneurs tend to make, which is launching a company and inviting someone to be a partner or co-founder in the venture. A lot of times roles and responsibilities as well as rewards and expectations are not clearly defined for each partner. When something isn’t discussed and written down clearly, there tends to either be a misunderstanding or an assumption about the roles between the partners/co-founders.

To avoid different interpretations, an open and honest conversation is critical at the beginning. Run though several different scenarios that could impact the business and discuss each partner’s role, what they would be expected to handle, and how they would split responsibilities with each other. Don’t shy away from discussing unpleasant issues that may arise in the future such as how disagreements will be resolved or what each partner would be entitled to if they decided to go their separate ways. Discussing everything in advance is crucial to ensure avoiding future issues.

Trust me, I have been there. I have been in a partnership where we didn’t discuss the terms upfront and this led to issues that ended up ruining a friendship.

What advice would you give to other business leaders to help their employees to thrive and avoid burnout?

Stress is a major issue that often trickles down from work to home and vice versa. A lot of it has to do with feeling out of control or overwhelmed. Keep in mind that each individual has their own personal threshold of how they handle and/or manage stress. For instance, people deal better with stressful situations if they feel more in control of what is happening around them.

The point being, if companies trust and empower their employees, rather than just give them the perception of control, it strengthens ownership of projects and staff. Knowing that their feelings are valid and genuinely considered, a well-managed, empowered team can both face and deal with challenges more successfully. Setting the right tone at work — trust, empowerment, etc. — is critical to the success of the overall team. When employees feel empowered and are working towards the same goal, they put more value on project ownership and company mission.

More than ever before, leaders need to understand how to empower their teams, align company values, give and gain employee trust, talk about the overall mission of the business, discuss results and outcomes, as well as rewards. Rather than telling team members what to do, consider involving them in the steps along the way — this will help to generate buy-in on your mission and vision. Employees should be granted the power to take ownership and encouraged to advocate for themselves and their ideas in the workplace. Listening to your team and empowering them to take ownership plays a key role in shaping an environment where stress levels — therefore avoiding burnout of staff — can be managed much better.

Ok, let’s jump to the core of our interview. Some companies have many years of experience with managing a remote team. Others have just started this, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Can you tell us how many years of experience you have managing remote teams?

Rocket.Chat began as a hybrid company. The goal was to embrace the nature of open source so we pooled the best talent (without region limitations) and began to collaborate together and contribute to the project from around the world.

Rocket.Chat has been a remote company for six years now. Personally, I have worked remotely since 2007 when I served as a consultant for businesses while living in London. My method was working from home and going into the office, if I needed a centralized meeting point. I have worked from home and successfully managed remote teams for more than a decade.

Managing a team remotely can be very different than managing a team that is in front of you. Can you articulate for our readers what the five main challenges are regarding managing a remote team? Can you give a story or example for each?

The five main challenges of working remotely are:

Build Trust: If your company has not aligned the success of its business with the success of its employees then team members will not feel empowered to do their job. Micromanagement from leadership can create a lack of trust and set the tone for a bad work environment. Alignment and trust between management and staff are key to building a successful, productive team — not just for the remote workplace, but also for traditional offices. Communicate Clearly: In today’s world, employees are bombarded with emails, chat messages, phone calls and video conferencing. This often causes fatigue and can lead to questions or misunderstandings i.e., how someone’s tone comes across in an email vs. how it would over a video conference. Things like humor and sarcasm can sometimes create confusion. The best thing to do is make time to communicate clearly to the team. Video conferencing can be a great option for this because it allows for the person-to-person verbal and non-verbal connection to take place. Communication is about what you say, but also how you say it. Give your team members the chance to read you over video so everyone ends up on the same page and working towards the same common goal. Company Culture: Having the right culture is essential to the success of a business and finding the right employees to fit into that is even more critical. Creating a good atmosphere and collaborative environment are key for successful innovation. Understand that mistakes can happen, and risks must be taken in order to support growth and innovation. Build a culture that empowers people, but also challenges them to grow. Encourage employees to build a connection with each other and support one another. Virtual Water Cooler: In a traditional office setting, employees tend to run into each other when headed to grab coffee or water, for instance. These casual encounters don’t need to be limited to be in-person. When everything is digital, employers need to put in an effort to bring this part of the workplace to the employees. At Rocket.Chat, we have certain channels dedicated for employee chatter. We encourage people to connect with each other, exchange ideas, learn about each other through chit chat, and much more. Create the Right Environment: The right environment helps to set the tone for employees. Encourage team members to enjoy lunch together virtually — just as they would if they were working at a traditional office. This is likely the most challenging area for management because it is something that needs to be replicated and applied to the virtual world. Going to grab lunch together isn’t the same as meeting on a video conference to eat together. With remote work, it is much easier for employees to bond if there is a centralized meeting location and/or regional/annual company events, which would allow everyone to gather together in-person and build rapport.

Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges?

It takes a lot of effort to address challenges. To be able to think about what happens in a physical office and recreate it in the virtual world is a challenge on its own. Sometimes you cannot have a direct comparison between the two environments. For instance, creating virtual happy hours — though they are not the same as the ones in-person — by giving employees the chance to connect with each other outside of work discussions is a great way of helping to build a bond. Since the pandemic, virtual happy hours have gained a lot of popularity outside of the work environment to include a focus on families and friends.

Creating a casual virtual hangout will allow the team to build stronger bonds by playing games online, having drinks together, discussing recent shows and movies, share stories and much more. It will help to bring employees together and get them to create deeper connections with each other.

For human beings, we have a sense for belonging and need to be involved. Sharing stories with one another helps to create culture and build value. It is one of the best ways to get people to build closer and stronger relationships.

Although you can do your best to bring as much as possible to the virtual world, at Rocket.Chat we have always encouraged the idea of in-person meetings. For instance, we do an Annual Summit, which is a gathering of our staff from around the world. We bring everyone together for 1–2 weeks to basically get to know one another, enjoy meals and conversations, brainstorm ideas, build memories by going on adventures (we did bungee jumping one year!) and more. This summit is an investment for our team and a very important part of our company culture as it encourages in-person interaction between our staff, and it builds stronger bonds within our team.

We see clear results from the summit each year. Employees are more invested and productive after the gathering. We have noticed clearer communication between our team members because the summit allows us to not only get to know, but also to build the ability to read, each other. Connection plays an important role in the process of communication and team building.

In my experience, one of the trickiest parts of managing a remote team is giving honest feedback, in a way that doesn’t come across as too harsh. If someone is in front of you much of the nuance can be picked up in facial expressions and body language. But not when someone is remote. Can you give a few suggestions about how to best give constructive criticism to a remote employee?

Consistent and open communication is key to successfully giving constructive feedback — especially when managing a remote team. Make the time to connect with your team by video when sharing feedback. This will give them the chance to not only hear you, but also pick up on important non-verbal gestures that are essential in personalized communication. Prior to getting on the video call, take time to note all the discussion points and approach the conversation with a supportive, solution-oriented mentality. Finally, wrap up with providing actionable items that will help your employee get on a better path.

Can you specifically address how to give constructive feedback over email? How do you prevent the email from sounding too critical or harsh?

Ask questions and offer constructive feedback versus harsh criticism. Invite employees to emulate your way of communicating and follow your thought process. Help them understand the end goal of the team and arrive at the right conclusion independently.

Can you share any suggestions for teams who are used to working together on location but are forced to work remotely due to the pandemic? Are there potential obstacles one should avoid with a team that is just getting used to working remotely?

Here are my recommended dos and don’ts:

Do…

Schedule speedy meetings with breaks between them to avoid burnout

Use a digital collaboration tool to communicate and stay connected in real-time

Learn how to work in sync with team members

Package messages with all necessary details to avoid piece meal

Be mindful and welcoming of team contributions

Create informal events for internal video conferences and team bonding

Offer an avenue to recreate the ‘water cooler chat’ concept

Don’t…

Use video conference for everything — it will cause burnout

Expect everyone to be always available — be mindful of personal time and time zones of your team members

Say just hi, but instead make conversation and take an interest in learning more about your team members

Assume that new hires will seamlessly integrate with the existing team — an employee is an investment and will require proper onboarding and supportive introduction

What do you suggest can be done to create a healthy and empowering work culture with a team that is remote and not physically together?

Set and communicate objectives and goals clearly.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life lesson quote would be from John Lennon: “Everything will be okay in the end. If it’s not okay, it’s not the end.” For me, this quote helps to inspire a mindset that puts you on a path for a virtuous, self-fulfilling prophecy.