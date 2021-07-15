Helen Blanchette of MyJane: “If you had one chance, one opportunity, would you take it or let it slip”

If you had one chance, one opportunity, would you take it or let it slip. Every five years I do a retreat and plan the next 5 years, and this programs my subconscious to see the opportunities that will make my plan work, as well as helping in the decision-making process.

As a part of my series about strong women leaders in the cannabis industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Helen Blanchette.

Helene Blanchette is President of MyJane, a ManifestSeven company specialized in the development of a women’s and wellness-focused channel. MyJane is led by women — curating & offering hemp-derived products focused on women’s wellness, needs and lifestyle.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the cannabis industry?

For the past 20 years, I have been in the senior leadership team of many large corporations, such as Xerox and Fuji Xerox in Asia Pacific. In life, I always plan 5 years ahead and even then, I had plans to lead a young company in its growth stage, within a positive and growing industry, that would cater to women and where I could help women’s business or health or careers.

I also wanted to move forward the non-profit organization International Sanctuary who empower women rescued from human trafficking. After moving to California from Singapore, I learned about the evolution of research and the various benefits of cannabis derived products for wellness. However, I felt that the industry needed structure and corporate management to shape itself in a serious and more meaningful way. When the opportunity to lead MyJane presented itself through personal connections, I did not hesitate a moment — I offered my resignation from my role of global vice-president of Xerox production and never looked back. It ticked all the boxes.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I onboarded with MyJane in November 2019 and restructured the company, the offerings, the business model and the operations. Four months into the process, the pandemic happened, and the whole world changed. Let’s just say that it has been one of the most challenging and interesting times for me as a leader. MyJane was too young as a company to have inertial force and momentum that would maintain through uncertainty. So, we did what leaders do and adapted our model; we added more sales channels through our uniquely structured affiliate partner program, reduced staffing to the minimum and amplified our voice and presence in social media, virtual events, etc. We learned to do every aspect of the business ourselves, which was an amazing lesson and made us understand all the micro-details of our operations and processes. The resulting outcome was so enriching for me as a president because today, there is not one pixel of this business that has remained an unknown. It was a transformative experience and I feel like I understand the company even better than before.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I am not sure if we should call it a mistake, but it is certainly a lesson learned. I was new to the cannabis industry and was still naive about the complexity of doing business due to the existing regulations. I rapidly realized that having an experience box with multiple products and brands in one box was a nightmare to manage for many reasons, from multiple SKU”s to onboard and the many limitations of promotions. Since then, I have learned very quickly to change the business model for the very benefit of the company’s expansion and to better suit the consumers needs.

Do you have a funny story about how someone you knew reacted when they first heard you were getting into the cannabis industry?

The first thing you notice when you expose your network to your new role and your social posts is that if you post something related to cannabis, you have less likes and comments than when you don’t. The stigma is definitely there, and people are shy to show that they like a post related to cannabis, even if it is only hemp. The funniest instance was when an ex-colleague from Singapore wrote to tell me that she was disappointed that a person like me had become a drug dealer. I laughed so much at the idea and perception that she had of what I do and sent her a picture of the beautiful and elegantly curated MyJane Boxes consisting of the hemp-derived wellness products in it. I explained to her that it was not any different than plant-based medicines you would find in the markets of Singapore. Nevertheless, I understood where she came from and the lens she looked at life from. In Singapore, this is still very taboo and until the pharmaceutical industry gets involved, it will remain a taboo subject. I wish to reassure all my friends that I am not a drug dealer (LOL). With time, countries around the world are opening their market to hemp CBD products and I get way more likes and comments on my posts.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

This is certainly a no brainer to answer: Dr. Dung Trinh has been one of the most loyal, helpful and greatest supporters of MyJane and what we do. I cannot emphasize enough on the importance of his interactions, collaboration and involvement in the growth of MyJane. I wake up every day wondering how to payback Dr. Trinh. I also have an outstanding supporter of MyJane in the name of Margaret Zanel, former head of strategy of Xerox Canada. Margaret who is now a permanent consultant in Strategic Development for MyJane has provided countless hours of her time to support our business growth because she believes in it with passion.

Are you working on any new or exciting projects now? How do you think that will help people?

We are constantly working on new projects, from our expansion in Guam to new projects on introducing new boxes to the market to address specific women’s health issues in collaboration with doctors and signing expansion contracts for representation to the retail market. We have also just completed the introduction of the mini MyJane box that will hit the market in May and we’re very excited about that.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. Despite great progress that has been made we still have a lot more work to do to achieve gender parity in this industry. According to this report in Entrepreneur, less than 25 percent of cannabis businesses are run by women. In your opinion or experience, what 3 things can be done by a)individuals b)companies and/or c) society to support greater gender parity moving forward?

One thing we know is what MyJane is doing to help women in this industry: We encourage women’s brands on our marketplace and boxes. If a company wants to do business with us, we request that they have women on their leadership teams, or we decline to move forward. During the pandemic, we opened a channel of sales for women to be sales ambassadors of MyJane without investment, supporting them weekly with training initiatives and other resources. We also have an alliance with International Sanctuary to help and empower women survivors of human trafficking and provide employment opportunities. To achieve gender parity, there needs to be a good balance of business, nurturing and collaboration. At MyJane, we are creating alliances with women and we, together, strategize to build up successful brands. Boards should add more women to their leadership team and men should voice their support for women in the industry.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the cannabis industry?

The first thing that comes to mind is the plant itself. It is fascinating to see how this plant has positive medicinal effects and can treat such a variety of problems that it is almost a miracle plant. The products that are derived from it are interesting too. The second thing is the fact that it is an industry that is still evolving- there is so much to do to structure it. Being part of the early stage of an industry in growth is extremely exciting and you feel you can contribute so much. Third is the collaborative attitude in the industry, there is a lot of competition too meaning that even competitors are coming together for the greater good of destigmatizing the industry.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?

What worries me is the lack of regulations, the quality of some of the products, and above all, the fact that in the regulated business, there are more illegal dispensaries than legal ones. Not only that, but the legal operators are scrutinized and penalized constantly while the illegal operators and dispensaries are doing business next door and are not paying taxes, nor do they buy their products through legal channels. On top of this, the consumers cannot tell the difference, and this is scary. Cities and states must have stronger implementation of the laws, add inspectors and serious fines to the illegal businesses, and it remains a serious concern. The FDA must accelerate their set of regulations to clean the market for all CBD and hemp derived products.

Today, cigarettes are legal, but they are heavily regulated, highly taxed, and they are somewhat socially marginalized. Would you like cannabis to have a similar status to cigarettes or different? Can you explain?

If we’re looking at the industry as one big project to regulate, we should not. The components of the plant have different functions. Wellness and medicinal products should have the same treatment as vitamins and plant-based medicine products. As for recreational flowers or smoking products including vapes, there is a greater similarity to the cigarette market, however it is way less poisonous than cigarettes. If the industry was taxed like cigarettes, it would probably mean that it is a reduction in taxation in comparison to the heavy taxes imposed in the current cannabis market. The tax burden of a cannabis company is 40% of the gross profit, this is more than any other industry. Perhaps the alcohol model would be more appropriate.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

If you had one chance, one opportunity, would you take it or let it slip. Every five years I do a retreat and plan the next 5 years, and this programs my subconscious to see the opportunities that will make my plan work, as well as helping in the decision-making process.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

This is exactly what drives the strategy I crafted for MyJane. I want to create a strong community of women helping women live better, because if we do so, we will have a successful company in growth that provides employment opportunities, business alliances, we will have women making better and more informed wellness decisions, we will have fostered many micro-businesses for women and we will have helped many women escape the horror and pattern of human trafficking all at once. That’s my inspiration of our mission and MyJane is the empowering force behind women’s wellness and wellbeing.

