Melanie Musson of LifeInsurancePost.com: “Give yourself more time”

As a part of my series about “5 Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Melanie Musson.

As an insurance and wellness expert with LifeInsurancePost.com, Melanie Musson is passionate about helping others understand their insurance needs and find the best coverage. Besides researching and writing about insurance, she spends her time with her family. She and her husband are raising their five children with an outdoor lifestyle in the Rocky Mountains.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the story about how you first got involved in fitness and wellness?

I grew up in gymnastics and competitive swimming, so fitness and wellness were part of my daily life. As my career in insurance became established, I was fascinated by the connection between physical health and access to the best life insurance premiums. As it turns out, your physical health is directly related to your insurance needs. The healthier you are, the easier and cheaper it will be to get insurance, particularly life insurance.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

It’s not career related, but a couple of years ago, my family was camping in the Tetons, and we had the fantastic experience of watching a grizzly bear and two cubs chase elk through the flats below us. We had a distant but full view of the chase. It was thrilling to see. We spend a lot of time in the wild, and this was one of the most spectacular events we’ve witnessed.

I shared the story on social media, and someone commented they had watched something similar on TV. As it turned out, while we were watching from our aerial perspective, the team from National Geographic’s Yellowstone Live was filming at ground level.

So, as a result, we got to see up close, professional footage of what we had seen live from a distance. I feel like we got the best experience possible, being able to put both perspectives together.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

I started my insurance career as a blog post editor. I edited hundreds and hundreds of posts without receiving any feedback. I was new to the world of working online, and SEO was a foreign concept. After editing nearly one thousand posts, I received my first bit of feedback.

I had failed to differentiate between what should have been internal and external links. I had to go back through every single post I had edited and fix them. It was very frustrating at the time, but after thousands of re-edits, I never made that mistake again.

The biggest thing I learned from that, though, is the importance of prompt training, communication, and feedback, especially when someone is just beginning.

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

To help people find the best options for insurance, I have to help them work toward their best health. Thanks to research and training, I have learned and am continuing to learn how insurance companies designate categories of health and how people can take steps to improve their health and wellness.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My husband never doubts me. Sometimes I doubt myself, but he always had confidence in me. Recently, I told him I felt like my thoughts had unraveled during an interview, and I believed I rambled on senselessly. He said, “There’s no way that happened. That’s not you.” As it turned out, the interview wasn’t nearly as terrible as I had convinced myself it was.

I know he always has my back. He always supports my goals. His love gives me incredible security.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, exercise more, and get better sleep etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

First, we want immediate gains. It’s hard to get up and take a walk instead of sitting on the couch with a pack of Oreos. Neither choice, as a single event, will make a change in our health. Health improvements come over time after commitment to healthy choices. It’s easy to put off good changes because if the results come later, you might as well just start later.

Second, old habits die hard. If you’re used to doing things a certain way, you’ll keep doing them that way if you’re not thinking about it. Starting positive lifestyle changes takes mental focus.

Third, we have information but not practical ideas for integrating that information into our lifestyle. Without a plan, information about what’s good for you is abstract. You may know that 20 minutes of cardio activity three times a week will help your heart, but unless you know how you will do cardio, that information is useless to you.

Can you please share your “5 Non-Intuitive Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Wellbeing”? (Please share a story or an example for each, and feel free to share ideas for mental, emotional and physical health.)

#1. Practice mindful breathing.

When you start the habit of waiting for two or three cycles of paced breathing before responding to something that heightens your emotions, you can give a clearer, more rational answer.

I have five children. They are absolutely delightful…most of the time. Every once in a while, I am tempted to respond to their chaos with a frazzled shout of, “SHUT YOUR MOUTHS!” When I stop and focus on paced breathing, I can separate my stress from the situation, and I can respond to them with a helpful spirit.

I recommend breathing in on a four-count, holding for four counts, breathing out over four counts, and resting for four counts. Practice paced breathing when you’re not stressed so that when you need to use it, you’ll be prepared.

#2. Give yourself more time.

Stress is detrimental to your physical and mental wellbeing. Running late is stressful. Case in point: you’re running late for an important appointment, and every other vehicle on the road seems to be on a leisurely sightseeing tour.

Every light turns red as your approach. The family in the crosswalk would probably lose in a race with a turtle. Someone cuts you off and then drives five miles under the speed limit. And you seethe and begin to wonder if the universe is aligned against you.

One simple tweak could turn your stressful commute into an enjoyable drive: leave earlier. You can’t leave earlier unless you wake up earlier. Ten minutes of extra sleep is not work running late to your appointments. Give yourself ample time to drive so that the usual roadway activities of others won’t make you late and thereby stressed.

Your commute might even become enjoyable, especially if you also employ the mindfulness technique of looking for beauty. For example, you may not have noticed the different shades of green on one strip of lawn before, but when you look for it, you’ll start seeing it.

#3. Buy the food you should eat.

If you want to eat healthier but continue to purchase processed junk, you’re going to continue to eat processed junk. You’ll eat what you have in your house, so buy fruits and vegetables.

#4. Track your water intake.

It’s one thing to try to drink “more” water, but unless you track your ounces, you may think you’re doing well, but in reality, you’re falling far short of what you should be drinking.

A few years ago, I dealt with severe muscle cramps. I would lay in bed and my back would seize up. When I would try to stand up to walk it off, my side would cramp, and then my leg would. My feet and hands would even get stuck in spasms.

My healthcare provider asked me if I was drinking enough. I replied, “oh yes! I drink tons.” She went on to remind me how much I should be drinking in ounces every day, and I assured her I was drinking that much.

Then I went home and tracked my water intake. It wasn’t half of what it should have been. When I upped my intake, my muscle spasms almost completely disappeared.

#5. Go outside every day.

The sun provides numerous health and wellness benefits. You might even start a garden this spring to help give you the motivation to get outside to tend it. Put “go outside” on each day of your planner so you can check it off when you do.

Your health will experience a boost from just sitting outside, but you’ll see even greater results if you do something outside, like go for a walk or run.

I don’t always want to go outside, but afterward, I’m so glad I forced myself out the door. Because I’m committed to the motto, “every day outside,” I eliminate the choice. I just do it.

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for the public. Aside from weight loss, what are 3 benefits of daily exercise? Can you explain?

#1. Satisfaction with following through on commitments.

When you make an exercise plan and stick with it, you’ll gain confidence that you can reach goals because you’ve already done it.

#2. More energy.

If you haven’t exercised in a while, you may think that exercise will make you tired. In reality, it boosts your alertness and endurance.

#3. Boosts your immunity.

Exercising helps you create more white blood cells, which are critical for fighting illness. People who exercise get sick measurably less often than their non-exercising counterparts.

For someone who is looking to add exercise to their daily routine, which 3 exercises would you recommend that are absolutely critical?

#1. Walk briskly for a mile.

You should work up to a 15-minute mile, but start where you can and push yourself as you get stronger.

#2. Practice yoga.

Integrating your breath and your movement helps your body and mind work as one. Additionally, yoga gives you a method of strengthening and stretching your entire body which has a myriad of benefits.

#3. Work towards pushups.

If you can do a pushup, start with the number you can do and work your way to a goal. If you can’t do a pushup, try it with your knees on the ground. Spending just three to five minutes a day working toward accomplishing full pushups will help you develop your core strength which is critical to your overall stability.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story?

The Secret Garden.

When my mom read The Secret Garden to my siblings and me when we were children, we were inspired to create our own secret garden. My brother was the most ambitious and creative, and while my sister and I worked on our little patches of earth, he transformed a plot of land into a truly magical secret garden.

I have reread the book since then, and the healing power of nature and the life-giving power of friendship demonstrated therein inspires me to take advantage of what’s right outside my door. And better yet, to enjoy it with my family and friends.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would encourage parents to put as much effort into enabling their children to excel in music as they do for sports. Learning music improves stress management, IQ, and even hand-eye coordination for improved sports performance. The world would be a better place if all children had access to music education.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

“Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better.”

Maya Angelou

When my oldest daughter was five months old, we discovered she had a massive stroke before she was born and developed catastrophic epilepsy as a result of her brain injury. Once her seizures were controlled, we spent two months at an inpatient pediatric rehab hospital.

One day I spilled my heart out to her physical therapist. I said through tears, “All this time I thought she was just a crabby baby. I tried to train her to be happy. I tried making her cry it out to go to sleep. I should have just held her. She needed me to just snuggle her.” I was overwhelmed by guilt.

And then, the therapist shared the quote listed above, and she said, “You did the best you knew. Let that go. You know more now.” I felt tangibly freed by her reassuring words.

Since that day, I have strived every day to know better and do better.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Apolo Anton Ohno. First of all, I’d like to meet him because when the Olympics were in Salt Lake in 2002, I was a freshman in college, and my friends and I were absolutely obsessed with him.

I remember that when he would get on the ice, I’d feel a sense of relief because I knew he wouldn’t let me down. I had full confidence that no matter where he was in the pack, he’d manage to pull off a strategic and skilled finish. The only other person I could count on like that is Jason Bourne, and he’s fictional.

Second, his career post retiring from short track is intriguing. In addition to sharing his valuable insight as a commentator during the last two winter Olympics, he’s involved with many business ventures.

What is the best way our readers can follow you online?

LifeInsurancePost.com

