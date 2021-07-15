Clare DeNicola and Valerie Di Maria of the10company: “Asking for help is not a weakness”

Another piece of important advice is “Asking for help is not a weakness.” Earlier in my career, I thought you had to have all the answers yourself.

As a part of our series about women who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Clare DeNicola and Valerie Di Maria, co-founders and principals of the10company, a strategic marketing and communications agency.

Clare DeNicola is passionate about helping companies grow and has worked with many CEOs to help them increase business and influence using communications. She works with a wide variety of large global companies and emerging technology companies. Prior to co-founding the10company, she was CEO and a board member of technology company, IVANS, which was sold to a strategic buyer.

Valerie Di Maria has earned recognition as a communications and marketing leader at both global corporations and PR agencies. Today, she helps C-Suite executives transform their businesses through authentic, results-driven marketing and communications. Prior to co-founding the10company, she held Chief Marketing and Communications roles at GE Capital, Motorola, and Willis.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Clare: Fun fact — when we started the10company, we both became first time entrepreneurs in our 50s, which is a little unusual. Valerie and I had different paths to starting the10company, but we were driven by the idea of using our collective experience to create a communications consulting firm that truly understood the needs of the CEOs and CMOs.

We both worked together at a PR firm in the 90s and had stayed in touch as we worked for different companies. Valerie had several corporate roles with GE Capital and Motorola, and most recently as CMO for global insurance broker, Willis. I was CEO of technology firm, IVANS, after serving as both CMO and Chief Sales Officer there prior to being named CEO. Our backgrounds give us broad experience as women in business.

We started having conversations about the gap we saw in the communications consulting space. We saw a clear opportunity to provide better service delivered by senior professionals. But we also recognized the chance to bring an insider’s point of view to clients because we have walked in their shoes.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Clare: For us, disruption is about using our experiences as women in the C-suite to shake up traditional approaches to PR consulting and coaching and providing value to clients that goes beyond the communications deliverables most other agencies focus on. For example, we were engaged by the CEO of a technology firm to help develop messaging to make its sales team more effective. As part of that work, we participated in the company’s strategy meetings and were able to offer input on growth opportunities for new products. When the company’s private equity investors needed to evaluate realistic growth projections for the firm, they turned to us for insight. Our input helped them ensure they got the right price — a higher multiple than they were originally considering — for the company when it was sold three months later. The ability to bring our expertise to have a real impact on a company’s results is what gets us really excited.

Valerie: We are also helping others to be disrupters. As women who worked in the C-Suite, we wanted to share our experience to help other women speak up. We created VOICES, executive training with a female-forward orientation and offer courses such as How to Be a Risk Taker.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Clare: We bootstrapped the company so on the first day of our new business, it was just the two of us. We had been planning for a while and were very eager to get started. We had rented office space on Madison Avenue and decided that January 2 would be our first day. We were so caught up in the energy and excitement of starting something new that we didn’t think about the fact that New Year’s had fallen on a Sunday that year, and that Monday, January 2, was a holiday for most. We arrived to work in an office building that was cold, dark and lonely. So it wasn’t the launch we had been dreaming about, but we used the time to focus on a lot of our administrative set up, and when the doors opened on Tuesday, January 3 — we were ready!

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

Clare: Dan Carmichael, who had originally hired me at IVANS and supported my growth there, has been a great mentor and supporter throughout the years. When we started the10company, Valerie and I reached out to everyone we knew to get meetings — and hopefully clients. As part of a venture capital group, Dan had invested in several insurtechs, got us introduced, and two of the VC’s portfolio companies ended up being among our first big clients. Other mentors include Declan Maguire, the leader of my Vistage Group, a C-suite coaching organization I had joined when I was CEO of IVANS. His advice and support were critical then, and equally important when I left IVANS to start the10company.

Valerie: One of my earliest mentors was my direct supervisor at the PR agency I worked at when I first started. Joyce McClure was instrumental in helping me become a better writer and overcome my writer’s block that stymied me after a very senior colleague threw my press release across the conference table shouting “this is beyond awful.” She taught me to start somewhere…put something on the page, even if you write the middle of the story first.

Denis Nayden and Mike Neal, CEOs of GE Capital, were also great mentors, encouraging me to go beyond the typical communications responsibilities and get into business operations. When we had a problem with our call centers based in India, I worked with the leader there to reengineer the training and processes for those who worked in the center. Making sure there is action behind the communications influences our recommendations to clients today.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Valerie: I would argue in this 24×7 turbo charged technology world where things are in constant change, it’s always good to be disruptive and reinvent your business before you have to. If you are strategic, consider the impact on all stakeholders, be true to your values, and communicate your vision well, disruption should be positive. I think Netflix is a great example of this…evolving from their very successful DVD rental business to today’s preeminent streaming service. But they did more than lead with their technology — they’ve become a powerhouse content producer, disrupting the entire entertainment industry. This year, Netflix leads the Oscars nominations with a record 35 nods.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Clare: To me the most important piece of advice came from my colleagues. It is: be proactive — you have to ask for what you want. This applies to both men and women but is especially applicable to women who often work really hard and think it will be noticed. Doing a good job is not enough. You have to speak up. I learned this early in my career when I was passed over for a promotion at the trade association where I was working. So, when I was at IVANS, instead of waiting for the Board to notice me and my results, I let them know I was interested in applying for the CEO position. I didn’t get the job right away, but it did put me on a track to be promoted a few years later. If I hadn’t spoken up — based on the advice of my colleagues — I would never have been considered.

Valerie: I second that advice and would like to expand on it: “Always aim high.” Don’t assume something can’t be done. Try it. We’ve appropriately pushed clients into doing the Big Idea and also going for interviews with major broadcast and print media outlets — that they normally wouldn’t think would be a possibility — and it’s produced great results.

Another piece of important advice is “Asking for help is not a weakness.” Earlier in my career, I thought you had to have all the answers yourself. One of the great advantages of being an active member of the Page Society, the world’s premier membership organization for chief communications officers and CEOs of agencies, is the access you have to colleagues and their experience. This has been particularly helpful in learning how companies across the spectrum have been dealing with COVID — their policies and procedures. It helps us form our own recommendations for clients.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

Clare: Valerie mentioned VOICES, our executive training focused on women. We launched it two years ago and it’s received a lot of traction. We’re looking at ways to expand and enhance that program to address new issues that are facing organizations when it comes to developing and supporting women in the workplace. Many topics, such as mentors and sponsors and women on boards, are on our agenda. We’re also constantly looking at new ways to use communications and marketing to drive business results. We do a lot of work with emerging technology companies, and brand differentiation is a big deal to help them stand out quickly. We’re looking at new ways they can use social media, new media outlets, such as podcasts and Clubhouse, and other methods to reach their key audiences.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by ‘women disruptors’ that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

Valerie: Unfortunately, being truly heard is still a challenge. How many times do you sit in a meeting and a female executive proposes a new approach and no one reacts, but a few minutes later when her male counterpart says basically the same thing, people sit up and take notice. Being more assertive with our ideas, leveraging the right data, and taking qualifiers, such as “you’ve probably already thought of this,” out of our language will help.

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us?

Valerie: When I was at GE, I was active in helping start and promote their Women’s Employee Resource Group. I remember when Heidi Miller, the former CFO of Citigroup, came to talk about female empowerment — before Fortune 500 companies were really discussing diversity and inclusion in a meaningful way. She was beyond inspirational about being more assertive, getting the right mentors and sponsors, asking for what you want, and sharing advice from her own experience. She had the entire group up on their feet cheering by the end of her speech.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Valerie: Oh, so many ideas, so little time. As Clare mentioned, we were in our 50s when we started the10company. So, we’re big believers in women’s power to achieve great things at any age. But I think the rest of the world has some catching up to do when it comes to ageism. We’d love to inspire more women to ‘think big’ later in life. The good news is that there are more and more role models and success stories which are great. Clare and I have had many other ideas, everything from new ways to use communication to support animal adoption to creating programs to support parental literacy. We’ve done some of our best thinking about big ideas over happy hour!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Valerie: My life lesson is “You can’t control everything.” As a typical Type A personality, I can sometimes take on too much responsibility, in a way that uses emotional energy best put to other use. Earlier in my career, I over-supervised employees and spent time worrying about things, instead of empowering and learning to let go. Accepting that despite the best intentions, things can go awry — “shit happens” — and how to quickly recover and learn for the future has made me more productive — but also happier.

Clare: I’ve always been a big believer in mistakes — not making them (although that can be great practice), but what you do right after the mistake. The moments after you make a mistake are so important, and often don’t receive as much attention as the actual mistake. What action do you take? How do you fix it? Who do you tell? And how honest are you about what happened? To me this is the critical life lesson: to get comfortable making mistakes and taking the right actions. I think about it in three parts: take action quickly, speak up, always do the right thing.

