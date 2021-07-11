Sleep Nation: “Don’t change your focus”

Laugh out loud, letting our lead guitar player at the time play my Limited Edition Les Paul “Silverburst” that he ended up dropping and breaking the head stock right off. It was not funny at the time, but now I can laugh about it. I really miss that guitar. He ended up buying me another guitar after 6 months, and the drummer threatened his life.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Sleep Nation.

While they never let their heroes from decades past drift too far out of the rearview, one thing’s for certain: the boys of Sleep Nation have their sights set on the future of rock ’n’ roll. The project was conceived by lead vocalist Bran Merritt in 2010. Drummer Joey Lauretta responded to Merritt’s Facebook ad, the two clicked instantly, and the rest is history! The name “Sleep Nation” was a product of both Anne Le Dressay’s “Sleep is a Country” and Merritt and Lauretta’s habit of sleeping into the afternoon after staying up late writing songs.

Hailing from Music City, this alternative rock outfit has opened for national touring acts such as Adema and Sponge. Because they always give their all for their live shows, they’ve come to be known as the “Out of Control Rock ’N’ Roll Duo.” Though Merritt and Lauretta are the sole members of the group, Sleep Nation’s stage presence rivals that of a full orchestra.

In 2014, the duo’s music video and single release for “I Want You Back” landed the band a spot on Nashville radio station 102.9 The Buzz’s “Local Buzz Top 25.” Sunset Island Music ranked Sleep Nation #2 among the Top 25 Unsigned Bands around the world. In 2015, the pair’s second official music video “Mr. Unlucky” was released in promotion of the film “Hair of the Dog,” directed by Michael Butts. They also wrote “I’m a Werewolf, But That’s Ok” for the movie’s soundtrack. In 2016, the band celebrated the release of their self-titled debut album. The single “Slip” became the album’s second track to be named 102.9 The Buzz’s “Local Buzz Cut of the Week.” 2018 saw the arrival of singles “Scream & Shout” and “American Way” via Victory Music Buzz. Their new single “Headlights” marks their first release since 2019’s “Woman.” Later this year, Sleep Nation will release a track set to be featured in the end credits of the upcoming thriller “Potter’s Ground.”

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I’m a born and raised middle Tennessean. I’ve lived all over middle Tennessee, but always kept an orbit around Nashville. I was born in 1986, which is the year pretty much all of my favorite albums were released. Peter Gabriel’s “So” and Genesis’ “Invisible Touch,” so, I guess you could say a lot of good things happened in 1986. I had a pretty normal childhood. My grandfather had a country rock group, Rattlesnake Ridge, that my mom used to take me to go see him perform. Up to this point, I was still looking for my passion, but it’s always been waiting for me.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

My first experience with an instrument was taking banjo lessons at age 7, but due to the constraints of genre I couldn’t stick with it. Unfortunately, when I was 10 years old my mother was mis-diagnosed with breast cancer. The doctor told her that she didn’t have cancer, but she knew something wasn’t right. It turned up a year later, and she fought a long hard battle with breast cancer. I lost my mother at 12 years old. She was a creative force. I believe all of my artistic drive comes from her. I was what you called a “momma’s boy.” After the whirlwind of the death, funeral, and learning how to function as a teenager in a brand new world. I picked up my dad’s guitar that had always been sitting next to our fireplace. I needed a way to cope with the unrelenting loss and depression. Music was my answer. I came home everyday and practiced. I learned to write songs too. Guaranteed, the first ones that I wrote were very terrible. I had found my passion that was also my healer.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Our first music video that we ever accomplished was riddled with complications. It was going to start with an all day shoot, starting in Nashville then driving to my hometown that was 2 hours away to finish the day. We started at 5 a.m. and were waiting on our female lead, who never showed. Thankfully, the director had a fill-in that he had lined up. We shot all of the scenes in Nashville with the new female lead. After we moved to our new filming location the new female lead decided that she did not want to drive 2 hours. We ended up re-shooting, re-working the original script, and re-casting the female lead that you see in the video. Thank you Olivia for saving our butts.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

We recorded a track for a post Civil War era horror movie that you can buy at Walmart and it is available on all streaming services.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I’ve been very fortunate to have been well traveled and have also been on quite a few mission trips in my life. I believe that changing your perspective to any other culture is healthy in growing up, learning, and becoming a better human. The American life is not the only perspective, and sometimes the country as a collective gets lost in that. Film and television have a duty to introduce that to people who have not had the opportunity to have that real world experience. Film and television have a way with pictures and words that can tell a story and teach the viewer without them being totally aware of it. Because of the vastness of this medium it can spread diversity in culture throughout the world. With this in mind, we all can learn and grow from others all around the world.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

If your band is working don’t change it. Less members is always better. Fire your guitarist if he gets belligerently drunk before a show. Be grateful for every opportunity. Don’t change your focus.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

If you’re getting near that point you might need to consider changing things up just to keep it interesting.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

To inspire children who have lost their mother or father. It may feel like some days are so dark and depression is always knocking at your door. I would want to help those who are hurting from that loss inside to know that finding a creative passion will help you. It will change your entire perspective, and will allow you to heal and help others.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Steve Hillis was the youth minister at the church I attended growing up. He taught me everything I know about playing music in a band. He was always encouraging, dedicated, and eager to help me understand what it took to play music.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“You do not have to be famous to be a success.”

Sabrina Merritt

My Mother

I don’t believe this really made an impact until later on in life. The last Christmas gift I received from my mother was a devotional book that she wrote in, and added thoughts to the theme of the book which was “In Time of Need.” I re-discovered this quote that really hit home. At one point in time, I believe I really tried to “make it” in the music industry, but after playing music in Sleep Nation for over 10 years. I realized that we are in the right place where we need to be. I can make an impact and not even realize it.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

The only person that could fill this spot especially with what I’ve spoken about in this interview would have to be Bono from U2. He lost his mother at the age of 14, and shortly after that he joined U2. I would just like to tell him thank you for showing me that even though losing a mother is terribly tragic. You can still make it through and live to tell about it.

How can our readers follow you online?

You can follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!