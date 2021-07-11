Carly Heath: “Reward yourself based on quantity not quality”

Reward yourself based on quantity not quality — I do have a problem with revising my work while I’m in the drafting stage, thus not making enough forward movement to actually finish the book. By establishing milestones and rewarding yourself, you can make progress toward getting something finished even if it isn’t yet perfect. While I was drafting my second book, I tracked my daily goals on an excel document (500 words per day) and every time I got to 10,000 words, I bought myself a bracelet.

Many successful people are perfectionists. At the same time, they have the ability to say “Done is Better Than Perfect” and just complete and wrap up a project. What is the best way to overcome the stalling and procrastination that perfectionism causes? How does one overcome the fear of potential critique or the fear of not being successful? In this interview series, called How To Get Past Your Perfectionism And ‘Just Do It’, we are interviewing successful leaders who can share stories and lessons from their experience about “how to overcome the hesitation caused by perfectionism.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Carly Heath.

Carly Heath is author of the YA novel THE RECKLESS KIND, out Nov. 2nd from Soho Teen. She earned her BA from San Francisco State University and her MFA from Chapman University. Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, Carly teaches design, art, theater, and writing for various colleges and universities.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

After a lot of therapy and personal research, I’ve learned that perfectionism arises from difficult childhood circumstances. As a child, I remember always being highly conscious of doing whatever I could to avoid the criticism and humiliation my dad would unleash if I ever made a mistake or did something “stupid”. My sister and I were very accustomed to hearing the phrase “you’re idiots” hurled at us and we grew up in a constant state of fear of doing something that might not only give my dad fuel to humiliate us, but also ignite his fury. Making mistakes wasn’t simply treated as a part of learning and growing up, but it was regarded as a shameful character flaw and the ridicule that would result would be unending. It had a profound impact on my development and sense of self. Through elementary, middle, and high school, I remember always feeling like I had to “pretend” to be smart, because I needed to do whatever it took to keep people from finding out I was really an “idiot” as my dad so often called me. I was obsessive about my grades, certain that if I received anything less than an A, I’d be doomed to a life of failure. And I could never ask my teachers for help or speak up in class, certain doing so would make them ridicule me the way my dad always did. Internalizing the idea that I was more flawed than everyone else, also lead me to tolerate relationships with those who would mistreat me and I would blame myself if someone was abusive toward me.

Only in the last few years have I come to realize that I’m probably not “an idiot” afterall. I got my Master’s degree, work as a teacher, and my debut novel is coming out in the Fall. Accomplishing those sorts of career goals gave me tangible proof that my dad was wrong. Still, I do grapple with the fear that I might be ridiculed or humiliated if I make a mistake.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

The Ira Glass quote about beginners always hits home:

“Nobody tells this to people who are beginners, I wish someone told me. All of us who do creative work, we get into it because we have good taste. But there is this gap. For the first couple years you make stuff, it’s just not that good. It’s trying to be good, it has potential, but it’s not. But your taste, the thing that got you into the game, is still killer. And your taste is why your work disappoints you. A lot of people never get past this phase, they quit. Most people I know who do interesting, creative work went through years of this. We know our work doesn’t have this special thing that we want it to have. We all go through this. And if you are just starting out or you are still in this phase, you gotta know its normal and the most important thing you can do is do a lot of work. Put yourself on a deadline so that every week you will finish one story. It is only by going through a volume of work that you will close that gap, and your work will be as good as your ambitions. And I took longer to figure out how to do this than anyone I’ve ever met. It’s gonna take awhile. It’s normal to take awhile. You’ve just gotta fight your way through.”

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The First Draft podcast with Sarah Enni is absolutely brilliant. Sarah has interviewed over three hundred different authors and I love listening to each of them speak about their process as well as their path to getting published. It’s been helpful to see how very “normal” authors are and how similar their fears and insecurities are to my own.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Empathy — As an author and a teacher, empathy is paramount. What connects a reader to a story is characters that feel real and who experience complex emotions and internal struggles. Being able to empathize with people and understand humanity is an essential part of writing. Additionally, as a teacher, I need to create a safe space for my students as I’ve come to realize the best way to learn is by having fun, not by being afraid of the consequences of making a mistake.

Discipline — Being able to stick with something and make steady progress over time has played an important role in getting my first book deal. I worked on that book for about 8 years and did countless revisions based on feedback before receiving offers from agents and going on submission to editors.

Flexibility — I’m highly adaptable and when I receive feedback on a book, I have no problem re-thinking major aspects of it, throwing out my initial ideas, and doing substantial overhauls or — in some cases — rewrites from scratch. I’ve seen situations where aspiring authors are sometimes inflexible with their original ideas and this leads them to resist the changes needed in order to make the book appealing to an agent or editor. I’ve noticed that whenever I have the opportunity to consider my writing from a different perspective, it has helped the overall work improve substantially.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Let’s begin with a definition of terms so that each of us and our readers are on the same page. What exactly is a perfectionist? Can you explain?

For me, perfectionism is the paralyzing fear that if you don’t go to extreme measures to ensure flawlessness in your work and social interactions, you’ll be subjected to scorn and ridicule by others. It’s about not trusting yourself, and, instead, feeling like the things that other people do effortlessly require extra work and effort on your part because you suspect you’re not as “worthy” as other people or that there’s something intrinsically flawed about your abilities. Your sense of self worth is tied to what other people think of you as well as your ability to produce work that is “worthy”.

The premise of this interview series is making the assumption that being a perfectionist is not a positive thing. But presumably, seeking perfection can’t be entirely bad. What are the positive aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

I’m very proud of the work I’ve done on my debut novel and the finished product is a result of 8 years of revising, re-thinking, integrating feedback, and striving for perfection.

What are the negative aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

I wish I could do certain things — send an email, post my opinions on social media, make small talk with a clerk at the grocery store — without contantly second-guessing myself or wondering if I “sounded dumb”. As an artist, I’m always impressed by other artists who proudly display their own art and do great work promoting themselves. I always have a difficult time looking at my own art because I keep seeing things I want to change about it, and I do have a hard time submitting my portfolio to art-related jobs because I always feel like my work “isn’t ready yet”.

From your experience or perspective, what are some of the common reasons that cause a perfectionist to “get stuck” and not move forward? Can you explain?

Especially on an artistic project, there’s a point when you can see the things that are “not there yet,” but instead of identifying the the specific steps needed for revision, you can get emotionally overwhelmed and spiral into beliefs that all your work and time is going into something that’s irredeamably flawed and that you’ll never produce work that is good enough because you’ll keep on messing it up. It can be exhausting. Instead of the creative process being fun and inspiring, it can be daunting — causing you to give up.

Here is the central question of our discussion. What are the five things a perfectionist needs to know to get past their perfectionism and “just do it?” Please share a story or example for each.

Surround yourself with nurturing/supportive individuals — Perfectionism often stems from a less-than-nurturing childhood and this leads individuals totolerate abusive treatment from others. In order to silence those internal, judgement-filled voices you need to crowd them out with nurturing/supportive voices. Having lots of supportive friends, and cutting off communication with those who make you feel bad is an important part of this.

Make a list — Identify the specific tasks that must be accomplished in order to improve your work and systematically complete those tasks. It’s easy for a perfectionist to look at their own project and think “it’s just ALL flawed and can’t be fixed”. But when you make a list of the specific things that need to be revised and how to revise them, it goes from feeling overwhelming to manageable.

Make incremental progress every day and track your progress — Set manageable daily goals such as “500 words a day”. That way, it’s easy to achieve the goal and if you go beyond the goal, you’ll feel even better about yourself. Also, manageable daily goals help to create momentum.

Reward yourself based on quantity not quality — I do have a problem with revising my work while I’m in the drafting stage, thus not making enough forward movement to actually finish the book. By establishing milestones and rewarding yourself, you can make progress toward getting something finished even if it isn’t yet perfect. While I was drafting my second book, I tracked my daily goals on an excel document (500 words per day) and every time I got to 10,000 words, I bought myself a bracelet.

Trust your team — The great thing about working with a publisher is that there is a whole team of people who will help to catch imperfections. Yes, I still have a tendency to read and re-read my manuscript and agonize over the fear that I “missed something”. But you have to trust that your team is looking out for you. If you’re not yet published, or don’t have a team of professionals working with you, sometimes paying a professional for their opinion can really help you get out of your headspace and see your project from a different perspective.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I wish those with privilege would actively work to bring justice and equality to those who who’ve been marginalized by the forces of colonialism, patriarchy, and capitalism. I’d like to call upon cis men to use their privilege to reform the systems that have benefited them at the expense of others. I’d like white people to use their privilege to amplify BIPOC voices; abled people to create a more equitable society for disabled people; and humans to reform their societies to make them more compassionate towards non-human animals.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

Meghan Markle is a personal hero of mine and an inspiration for her kindness towards animals and ability to create boundaries to protect her mental health.

How can our readers follow you online?

My Twitter: https://twitter.com/carlylheath

My YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCibVCIkd_5gsegJgnp-XXdA

My Website: https://www.carlyheathauthor.com/

And I have a book coming out November 2nd — THE RECKLESS KIND, from Soho Teen.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!