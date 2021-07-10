Patti Tritschler Of IIG: “Understand How to Ride Through the Lows”

Understand How to Ride Through the Lows: While there is no playbook for how to navigate hard times, like the recession in 2009 and COVID-19, it’s important that hard work and perseverance will help you get through these points.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Patti Tritschler. As the CEO and founder of IIG, Patti Tritschler brings 30 years of experience, passion, and excellence to the design industry and her celebrated firm. She is a true visionary, leader, and progressive thinker, promoting the growth and success of young professionals in hospitality while thoughtfully building a team and extensive portfolio of work that spans locales, brands, and footprints. Patti has led IIG to become much more than just a design studio: it is a dedicated and award-winning, innovative force. As the firm’s founder, Patti has helped IIG be recognized as one of the top interior architecture firms in the hospitality business by balancing a powerhouse creative team with meticulous design execution.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I grew up in a family that owned a small business in Harvey, Illinois. My grandfather began a small poultry business during the 1930s. My parents eventually took over and further developed the family business, while all five of my siblings, and I supported their endeavors. After graduating from college, I began a career in retail, in which I managed women’s retail clothing stores for 10 years. I married and soon began a family. I chose to return to work on a part-time basis while raising our family. I eventually climbed the ladder in retail, advancing from a retail merchandiser to a national sales representative for a fashion jewelry company, in which I handled sales for major department stores. But due to the demands of the job and travel, I resigned.

After taking a few years off, I worked on a part-time basis for a design firm where I was in charge of business development for four years. My entrepreneurial spirit took over, and in 2004, I decided to start my own interior design firm. I quit my previous day job, called my husband from my car, and asked, ‘Can I take 500 dollars from our savings and start my own firm?’ He said, ‘go for it!’ And 17 years later while weathering many storms with the support of my family and friends, I have succeeded in building Interior Image Group (IIG) into a recognized design firm within the hospitality industry.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

On March 13, 2020, my mother passed away and on March 16, 2020, I had to shut down our design offices due to the global pandemic. This was an especially challenging period in my life both personally and professionally. My mom was my mentor and inspiration throughout my career and life paths.

When the majority of our hotel projects stopped, unfortunately, I had to lay off many of our employees. Then, in September 2020, we were asked to compete in a design competition to create a new hotel guest room for Caesars Entertainment and we won. We received numerous projects from this single competition, and we were able to hire 14 employees. Our business is continuing to grow to this day.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Early on in my business, we were hired to design a VIP Asian gaming room for a local casino riverboat. The design needed to include iconic Asian ‘good luck’ items such as coy fish, Budda and foo dogs. The foo dogs had to be placed at the entry of the room so they had to be large-scale items. We ordered them online and kept waiting for the shipment to arrive. But we found out that the vendor was shut down for concealing drugs in shipping products. Two days before the grand opening, we had to scurry to Chicago’s Chinatown to hunt for large foo dogs where we had to temporarily settle for small-scale foo dogs until we could find another vendor. In the end, we were able to have the foo dogs represented for the grand opening which included the formal Chinese dragon procession.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I started my business at the age of 42 while also juggling my family responsibilities as a wife and mother of three sons. Throughout all of the hardships of balancing my personal and professional life, my mom was my inspiration. She taught me how to successfully raise a family while leading our family business, similar to the small poultry business that she and my dad led. She provided encouragement in everything I did from a young girl to owning my own business, which in turn built my confidence.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

From my experience, funding was a major obstacle. I founded my company with only 500 dollars, and I soon realized that I was going to need capital to maintain and grow my business. I remember my bank was concerned about the amount of risk they would be taking on with supporting a new business. Quickly after launching IIG, I brought onboard clients and projects, which required hiring employees and adding design software, etc., even though I hadn’t even received revenue yet for these projects. My first line of credit was for 50,000 dollars, and my home had to be used for collateral. This was a very scary period for my family, as my husband and I had three children and were not sure when I would be able to start earning regular paychecks. Currently, I feel that women hold themselves back from founding companies because of a lack of knowledge about starting a business, fear of taking risks, and depending on where they are in life — motherhood. The toughest question they ask themselves is ‘can I do it all?’

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

I would like to see institutions of higher education offer classes or seminars to women entrepreneurs on starting their own business. I feel that we don’t educate young women early enough about how to start a business along with the benefits of owning a business until they are already out in the business world.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

I think more women should become founders in order to mentor other women. As women, we see the majority of people in executive roles and business owners as men. Seeing more women as founders as well as women founders telling their stories and encouraging others would be empowering.

As a female founder with a husband and three children, the most important lesson I learned is the value of mentorship while on my career path. I’ve noticed a lack of confidence and leadership skills among young female professionals in the hospitality design industry. With this in mind, I wanted to provide mentorship for the next generation of women design leaders so I repurposed my studio as a rehearsal place, providing one-on-one meetings with mentees and counseling on their career path. I continually seek to help enhance their lives both professionally and personally with the necessary tools.

I also recently decided to launch a six-month professional leadership program to help mentor the entire team at IIG. Individual and group sessions are regularly being conducted by a leadership coach who offers education seminars that cover topics like effective communication, active listening, proactive accountability, and inspiring motivation.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder. Can you explain what you mean?

The greatest myth as a founder is thinking that you won’t be able to earn a predictable income. This notion may be true for a time period when starting your business. But over time and through perseverance, you can still earn a predictable income. This is one of the scariest statements that you hear from people when you are wanting to start your own business. I encourage anyone with similar fears and doubts to read stories about entrepreneurs who came before you and achieved success despite not earning a steady income at the onset of their business.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

I don’t believe everyone is cut out to be a founder. This may not be the domain for a person who is looking for a regular job with a guaranteed salary and stable work hours — especially in the beginning. If someone wants to become a successful founder or entrepreneur, that person should have the following traits:

1. Always believe in yourself and tell yourself, ‘I can do this’.

2. Perseverance in the midst of rising obstacles. There will always be ups and downs on your entrepreneurial path but you must push through challenging times in order to succeed.

3. Be able to take risks. Learn to avoid being paralyzed by the fear of failure and hypotheticals. Focusing on the “what if’s” will only hold you back.

4. Take responsibility for your finances and understand how to reinvest in the business but also reward yourself for your tireless efforts.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

● The Importance of Financial Knowledge: When I first started IIG, I didn’t understand the different types of organizational items involved in owning a business. We were first registered as a limited liability company, but I was then advised to move to an S Corp. Understanding the differences will lead to company growth.

● Create an Employee Handbook: When starting a company, it is important to establish procedures and policies, including a mission statement and the company’s core values. By doing so, it’s easier to onboard new employees and you grow. This was something I learned as I went and by year three of IIG, we had our IIG Employee Handbook in place.

● Understand How to Ride Through the Lows: While there is no playbook for how to navigate hard times, like the recession in 2009 and COVID-19, it’s important that hard work and perseverance will help you get through these points.

● How to Scale a Business: Branching off to new markets and adding new leadership can be daunting. When I wanted to do so, I made sure I had the right resources and hired a business coach to understand the steps needed in order to do this successfully.

● The Importance of Recruiting Talent: When finding talent to join your team, you want to ensure you are hiring the best and brightest talent that melds with your company culture. While this process can be challenging, in the end it is rewarding.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Over the years, I have donated my interior design and procurement services on a pro bono basis that did not have the budget to afford them. For example, our team provided design services to the community healthcare offices at NorthShore Health in Indiana. We also designed an additional structure for a local church.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Earlier this year, the American Hotel and Lodging Association estimated the pandemic has eliminated more than 10 years of job growth in the hospitality sector. The hotel and hospitality industry is not expected to make a full recovery until 2024. If I could inspire a movement amid today’s uncertain times, I would offer increased mentorships, internships, and job opportunities for young women. I want to give them the tools necessary for them to understand they can aspire to be a business owner.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

There are so many well-known business people who I would like to meet, but the one person that stands out to me the most is Sara Blakley, the founder of Spanx. She, like myself, used her savings and took a leap to create her business alone. Now, she is the owner of a mega business and I would love to learn more about how she got there and scaled Spanx so successfully.

