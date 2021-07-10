Genevieve Brazelton: “Never stop talking to your customers”

There is nothing enviable about running yourself to the point of burnout. You can be a founder and still have a sustainable life, actually, you should, because the keyword is sustainable. I don’t generally start work till about 9 am because I need to get the kid off to school or camp and then I try to be done when he comes home. We have dinner together as a family almost every night. Yes, I do some work in the evenings and weekends, but I keep it to a minimum so that I can reset and be focused when I am working.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Genevieve Brazelton. Genevieve Brazelton is the co-founder and CMO of The Bitter Housewife, the bitters brand inspiring people to make their own choices — starting with what they drink. Having grown up in and around restaurants, Genevieve is passionate about bringing inclusivity to the mystery of cocktails, and advocating that not every drink needs to contain alcohol, but it should taste great.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

he short answer is a joke and an excellent batch of homemade bitters.



But I’m guessing you want the slightly longer version. I love food and drink and I love sharing it with people. Hospitality is in my bones. I grew up in the kitchens my mother worked in and I started working in restaurants myself when I was 16. But it never occurred to me to start a food product business. That is until my husband suggested we try selling the bitters I had been working on for the last year. I made the joke that we should call it The Bitter Housewife and the name was just too good not to run with it. Once I really started playing with the idea of starting a bitters business, I saw that there was a real hole in the market for a brand that was fun and accessible. Everything I saw at the time (this was more than 10 years ago) was presented as these mysterious elixirs only to be understood by those with a library of cocktail books. That was just so against how I think of food and drink. It should be fun, celebratory, bring people together, and most importantly accessible, not exclusionary.



The Bitter Housewife was created for me and my whiskey-drinking friends. Women who love a great cocktail, know a thing or two about bourbon and don’t want to be served a “skinny” version of anything.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

This whole path has been beyond interesting. Ten years ago I never could have imagined where I am today, running a company creating award-winning bitters and canned Bitters & Soda. Something that I created in my kitchen for fun was named Product of the Year by the Specialty Food Association in 2018. Our Cardamom Cocktail Bitters beat out chocolate, cheese, baked goods, jams, you name it to become Product of the Year. That’s pretty damn special.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

It’s only funny now that almost 7 years have passed. It was totally traumatic at the time, but our first wholesale order almost killed the business. We’d only just launched our website and we had our first order for a local grocery chain for 13 cases of bitters. The original batch we’d made, giving us plenty of time to fulfill the order, didn’t work. The recipe didn’t scale up the way we’d expected. So we went back to our super small 1 liter batches in ½ gallon mason jars. Bitters also take a month to make, so any recipe setback is significant.

I was totally stressed because we were behind and sleep-deprived because I’d just given birth to our son 2 months before. So I wasn’t really paying attention as I was completing the second step in the month-long process to make bitters. I was lining up the mason jars that I was done with on the end of our dining room table, which had leaves out to extend it so there was plenty of room to work. The table tipped under the weight and sent all the jars flying into the wall. There were chips in the paint, broken glass all over the floor, and whiskey in our heating vent dripping into the basement. Needless to say, I was in tears, but somehow pulled it together to save what I could and we pulled off the first order.



What I took away from that is that I wanted this badly enough to keep going. It would have been so easy to just call it quits right then. No one knew who we were, there was no reputation on the line. But I wasn’t ready to give up and Dan (my husband and co-founder) and I always find a way to make it work.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My husband and co-founder, Dan Brazelton. While I am the creator of the brand and all our flavors, this business would not exist without him. He makes it go, gives me pep talks, and makes it much more fun than doing alone. I am extremely lucky that he’s not just my cheerleader from the sidelines, but actually in the trenches with me.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience, what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

I think the biggest thing holding us back is a lack of resources and examples. It’s really hard to do something without an example and it’s even harder to do when you don’t know who to ask for help. There are some highly visible female founders out there, but most of us are not on the path of Bumble, Away, or Spanx. So what does it look like to start a small food or body care business that just grows to a few million in revenue? What does it look like to run your own service agency with only 1 or 2 employees? We need to see so many more examples along the spectrum and we need to be totally transparent about how we got there because every path is different.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

I think the basics of business need to be taught in high school. Everyone needs exposure to at least the high-level concepts of what it takes to sell a product or service, to understand the roles involved. How do you choose to walk a path you can’t even see? And that focus should not be on how everyone makes money, although that is important, but instead on what problem are they solving in the flow of business. I also think we need to stop focusing on the rags to riches stories and the paths of the billionaires. What about the local restaurant owner who runs 3 locations or the craft brewery supporting 15 employees or the local t-shirt print shop that’s opened its doors for classes for high school students? Celebrate the small, local businesses run by women, minorities, differently-abled, LGBQT+, and non-traditional backgrounds.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

We need more diversity in business, period. Founders can’t help but bring their personal experience with them as they approach building a business. So the more diverse founders we have the more diverse the business ecosystem becomes and everyone benefits from that. We get better products, more creative solutions, more flexible models, and most importantly more examples of ways to achieve goals.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder?

● The glamourized 80-hour workweek. There is nothing enviable about running yourself to the point of burnout. You can be a founder and still have a sustainable life, actually, you should, because the keyword is sustainable. I don’t generally start work till about 9 am because I need to get the kid off to school or camp and then I try to be done when he comes home. We have dinner together as a family almost every night. Yes, I do some work in the evenings and weekends, but I keep it to a minimum so that I can reset and be focused when I am working.

Founders need to have some special, super clear vision of what they’re building. That idea that got you started on the founder path is almost never where you end up. There are so many twists and turns in most successful stories, sometimes it’s even a full 180 pivot. To be a successful founder you need to listen to your customers, listen to the trends, and be totally open to being wrong, often.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder, and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

I definitely don’t believe everyone is cut out to be a founder. It is really hard and you will get beat down many times. There’s always some unexpected problem to solve and tons of uncertainty. I think good founders come in all types though, I’m not sure there is a specific set of traits. However, all the founders I’ve met that I would consider successful are always learning, always looking for opportunity, and can accept that they are wrong. If you’re the type of person that needs to follow a clear plan and craves predictable days then you’ll probably be much happier working for someone else.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Never stop talking to your customers. Even if you think you know them inside and out, keep asking questions about why they buy what you make and where it fits in their life. The answers should guide your product development. We made some product decisions based on what we thought our customers wanted instead of asking them and we didn’t get it right.

It’s great to be unique, but make sure you understand all the implications and how to deal with them as you scale. There’s a reason so much packaging looks the same. We picked our bottle because it was different from everything else on the shelf. From a consumer perspective that’s awesome, they love the look and we’re very recognizable. However, there’s only one manufacturer and they don’t make it constantly because there’s not a large demand. Plus our bottle is flat, while most are round. This means most equipment for labeling bottles is made for round bottles.

Your friends and family won’t understand what you do. They may not even take your business seriously. Do your best to find other founders who you can talk to, even if it’s just to vent about how crazy hard it is.

Know your data. Look at your numbers every day so you know them inside and out. Then you can quickly recognize any changes. Not only does it help you catch problems while still manageable, but it also helps you identify what’s working and double down on that.

Your success is not tied to your business’s success. This is a hard one for me to internalize still. When things are hard it does not mean I’m failing or not doing a good job. Just bringing a concept to market is a huge win and should be celebrated. Keeping it alive for a year or two is another great success. As long as I’m learning from every mistake or bad decision, I’m doing it right.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Our tagline is “Bitterly Honest” and we’ve really come to embrace that. So much of what’s in mainstream grocery these days is over-processed, full of ingredients created in a lab, and makes health claims that are dubious at best. I don’t want to preach that they’re all bad and we’re so good, but I do hope that by sharing our story, talking about the ingredients we use, and how we make our products, people will start to demand better products and ask hard questions about ingredients and preservatives.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I’m already part of a movement working to normalize the choice not to drink alcohol. It still amazes me how much hostility I experience for daring to put a craft non-alcoholic beverage out in the world. Most of it is in the form of horrible social media comments, but the fact that our product elicits such negative reactions really points to the unhealthy relationship our culture (and many others) has with alcohol. I don’t believe in attacking anyone’s lifestyle choice. We also make alcohol-based bitters in addition to our zero alcohol Bitters & Soda. I still love a glass of wine or an Old Fashioned, but sometimes I don’t want or need alcohol and I still want a great-tasting drink that serves that same ritual of having a “cocktail”. There are more and more people like me and they deserve more than a Coke or glass of cranberry juice and should never feel obliged to explain their choice.

Our message is sometimes you want alcohol and sometimes you don’t, but you always deserve a great drink.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Anyone who thinks what we’re doing is interesting and sees the amazing potential in the Zero Alcohol space should know that we’re currently raising on StartEngine, https://www.startengine.com/bitter-housewife, which means anyone can invest in us for as little as 500 dollars.



But for a private meeting, I’d love to talk with Ralph Crowley Jr, the current CEO of Polar Seltzer, a fourth-generation family-run business. After well over 200 years in business, the company is still family-owned and run, continuing to grow, and uses its canning and distribution resources to help grow other beverage businesses.



And Amanda Hesser because I would just love to talk about food and kitchen gadgetry with someone who has such a breadth of exposure.