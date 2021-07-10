Kate Byrne of KatapultX: “Do your part to break the glass ceiling and reap the benefits”

I would love to see women take the lead on alternative funding and capital models such as those posed by tokens. Why? It is going to take patience to build a new financial system. I believe women have the patience, resilience, and determination necessary to do so. We have demonstrated this in the women’s movement, voting rights, freedom to choose what’s right for our bodies and more.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kate Byrne.

Kate Byrne is the Editor of WomenAdvancing.org at MediaVillage.com and CEO of KatapultX, the global community platform mobilizing and connecting the people, power, capital and technology, to solve the world’s biggest problems. In these roles, Byrne brings her deep knowledge of conscious and diversity leadership, impact investing, cutting-edge technology, and movement building to facilitate deal flow, co-create innovative solutions and new products. Byrne is a respected leader with a reputation for successfully leading purpose-driven teams, promoting social good and amplifying the voices of women and those often unheard.

Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I come from a long line of renaissance women who stepped up and did all of the things that “one didn’t do” in their day such as choosing love over religion (my grandmother), working (my grandmother) supporting movements (all of the women in my family), and getting a pilot’s license during WWII (my mom). My mom was ahead of her time and instilled in me that volunteering plays an important role in the world but that my skills are valuable, and worth being paid for so don’t sacrifice one for the other.

Early on I realized that although strong, even she did not get to do as much, be heard or get credit for many a great idea. The inequity with this always bothered me.

I was early into my career in publishing and advertising, both relatively male dominated (at least at the top leadership ranks) at the time. I quickly realized that if I could marry my gift for connecting people, speaking the truth about uncomfortable subjects in an accessible way (aka no shame, no blame), I could do a lot of good, provide a foot in the door and a seat at the table with a mic attached to it for many.

I started then and have not stopped since. There are so many amazing voices and hearts out there that need to be heard and supported.

It was at Fast Company where I came to learn about Social Capitalism and knew then and there that this would be my path moving forward.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

What many have found most interesting about my career is my continuous reimagination of myself. As the industry changes and evolves I have been successful in translating my skills from one position to another without suffering setbacks in achieving leadership roles — be they regional, national and global as shown in my current role as CEO of KatapultX. I’ve done everything from serving as Acting publisher of Fast Company where I helped launch the Social Capitalist Awards to launching an award-winning content app for a global publishing company; to building a VR experience to uncover Unconscious Bias to building a city-wide movement, Love Local for San Francisco. And now with the KatapultX team we are building the penultimate community platform for the impact ecosystem. Each builds upon the former in an unusual and nuanced way.

Throughout all of this I was an unapologetically active and engaged working mother, bringing my girls to the office, sharing stories about them and our numerous escapades. Everyone adored the Rodlerettes and were inspired by their young pearls of wisdom that children have to offer if only adults would listen.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

This isn’t funny but it is definitely a lesson worth learning. Research has revealed that 75% of women believe that if they are doing great work that is all that is required to achieve promotion and notice. Only 45% of men believe this, relying quite a bit on networking. In other words, women rely on competence vs. confidence. I learned the hard way that this is not always enough.

A mentor of mine shared that the trick to the workplace is learning how to swim with the alligators without becoming one. I think the character in the recent hit show “Queen’s Gambit” demonstrated this well. There is a game being played, be aware of it. By doing so you will gain confidence that will give extra oomph to your competence.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’ve been fortunate to have many people, men and women, who played roles in my career path. Some were openly supportive, and others were so through “tough love” which I suppose was necessary in its own way. To me though, it was Lou Mohn, who at the time was heading up the Business Week office in San Francisco. I was at Inc. at the time and Business Week had tried to hire me a few times, but the territory was not the right fit. Finally, on the third attempt it was my dream job but I was pregnant. To Lou’s credit he hired me five months pregnant — a big deal in the mid-90’s when many organizations would have assumed I was not coming back.

Not Lou. He and a senior female representative, Joanne Bradford, who had just come back from maternity leave, supported me and helped me set up what was then a truly progressive maternity leave. I came back and enjoyed a five year, very successful career as the #1 salesperson in the global team as well as helped launch their small business edition. All of this served as an amazing launchpad that set the trajectory for my career, and the mindset that I held in building it.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

At the age of 13, my father introduced me to Dale Carnegie’s “How to Win Friends and Influence People” and a few other old school gems. These definitely influenced me in how I approach situations and conflict, but I would have to say “The Four Agreements” by Paolo Cuehleo has had the greatest impact on me.

Its four simple tenets of: Be impeccable with your word, don’t take anything personally, don’t make assumptions and always do your best, alleviate all conflict and misunderstanding when one practices them. They keep you aligned and provide such clarity. As the Dalai Lama points out, suffering is optional, and the Four Agreements are a good reminder of this.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

“I have taken the road less traveled and that has made all the difference,” by Robert Frost

As someone who has definitely taken the curvy road with a few offshoots during my career, this pearl deeply resonates with me. If you are an ever-evolving curious soul, you are bound to come to a few crossroads that require a few leaps of faith. In doing so, you come to recognize that you are stronger than you think, that there is always more to learn, and that the teacher comes in many forms and ages. Lastly, that the dots really do connect in the end.

If I had listened to everyone along the way, my life and all that I’ve experienced and lived would not exist. I would have shelved many of my dreams, tamped down much of my passion. In short, I would have given up on me and well now that’s not an option!

I will caution that living by this, one must get really clear on their intentions and accept that most people won’t understand what you’re doing, why you can’t just be satisfied. My mother’s wish for me was that I have choices. One of the greatest being how we respond to unexpected situations. Those pesky times when life doesn’t look at all as you had planned and people don’t follow the scripts you had imagined them speaking.

This leads me to my second favorite life mantra: “Things happen for me not to me.”

When I got blindsided and was laid off from a very senior level position, because “I was ultimately going to be too big” for the company, I was dumbfounded. What did I get out of this? I was set free from a place that ultimately was going to keep me small, no good for anyone involved. Perhaps even more helpful, I got to face my biggest fear — getting let go and all of the ego drama that comes with it, and the amazing resilience that one experiences as a result. Such a gift. And that company, well the leader was right as within six months of my being let go, the company became ¼ of its size and now is a shadow of what it once was.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I am using my platform and connections to help amplify the wonderful work that many are doing. Wherever possible I insert an opportunity to give back or lift another up. I’m a part of the INVEST club on Clubhouse, and together with its Founder, Jacques-Philippe Pilverger (Co-Founder of OZONEX) and the other founding members have created a weekly fifteen-minute program, at 10:15am PST/1:15pm EST called “Sunday Blessings,” during which we highlight the work of an organization helping change the world. I believe that most people want to help but many don’t know where or how to start. They’re time strapped and overwhelmed. This kind of opportunity provides them an easy way to contribute.

I am fortunate in that both my work as the Editor of WomenAdvancing.org and as CEO of KatapultX, are amplifying the voices of many as well as providing access to the resources necessary for them to succeed. My work as a Board member of CORO of Northern California, and as a Commissioner on the Marin Women’s Commission and Co-Chair of the Marin Teen Girl Conference help to inspire, educate and empower the leaders of tomorrow.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

I think we’re in the midst of a paradigm shift, which thanks to COVID, may see powerful changes here.

Women face challenges externally from the cognitive bias of partners and funders. Presently the majority of capital is coming from males, who may unconsciously assume such issues as is she tough enough to compete in presently predominantly male fields? Is she in it for the long haul? Is she resilient enough to bounce back from setbacks? I see she has grace but does she have the grit necessary to succeed?

Internally many women battle demons such as the imposter syndrome and lack of self-confidence much of which is based on unconscious family beliefs carried forward, such as you can’t have it all, its work or family, focusing on a company vs. a family is selfish and more.

A lot of this can shift as more men get more involved in supporting their wives and partners in childcare and family needs, which in turn gives women the space and peace of mind that all is well as they focus on building their dream companies. Knowing they have a support system both for themselves and their families provides them much needed social capital that in many ways is just as important as financial capital.

Can you share with our readers what you are doing to help empower women to become founders?

I am actively amplifying the voices and work being done through my work as Editor of WomenAdvancing.org at MediaVillage.com. On this platform I host a series of video interviews with women in senior leadership positions, those up and comers on the bench and entrepreneurs. This helps to elevate the work being done by the interviewee and serves as inspiration for many women who think they couldn’t start a business. They literally can see it to believe it.

I am getting them access to the capital necessary to get a jumpstart on their ideas through my position as Advisor to OZONEX, an early-stage (Seed-Series A) venture capital firm purpose-built to invest in and scale mission-driven tech companies led by women and other founders from traditionally underrepresented communities and cultures.

Finally, through my CEO position at KatapultX, I am broadening their reach through our global platform. While it is difficult in general to secure funding, in the U.S. it is particularly difficult. Europe and other geographies actually pose better opportunities for say, Board positions which can increase one’s reputation for thought leadership and expand their network.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

We have been living under approximately 600 years of male leadership and systems based on domination. As my most recent guest on WomenAdvancing.org shared, women stepping into roles of power such as that of a Founder will represent a mass blossoming of human flourishing on this planet as we know it.

It has become quite evident that many if not all the systems that we know and live with are broken. Be it education, financial, healthcare and politics all are in dire need of overhauls. Any one of these on its own is an enormous undertaking. Such huge problems require situational humility — the understanding of the fact that no one person, or company or country for that matter can go it alone. Women are extraordinarily collaborative and community oriented. It is often said if you help a woman, you will help the community. The more women founders in the world, the stronger our chances for success are as a species.

Having more women founders will result in not only a systemic shift but a paradigmatic shift — getting under the skin and rooting out the ills of where we are today.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share 5 things that can be done or should be done to help empower more women to become founders?

If you can, please share an example or story for each.

Acknowledge their intelligence from an early age — It all starts from the early days. It is important from the time we are toddlers to recognize and witness intelligence vs. just beauty. Instead of gushing about beauty, point out how smart, clever, strong, resourceful, curious a little girl is being.

Hand her the mic and hear her out — When you know a woman who has an idea, or has high potential, give her the opportunity to shine and please, oh please, don’t interrupt.

Math is her friend — get comfortable with numbers — We can encourage women to get more comfortable with numbers and math. We should make women Employee Resource Groups take basic finance courses so as to understand these critical sides of any business. Yes, many women are terrific storytellers, and this is a key piece to success as a Founder. But I have always felt that there was an unspoken bias and assumption that women are less adept at the numbers piece of the business. While vision is important, so is execution — this is where investors can be made more comfortable with a business’s potential for sustainability and success.

You’ve got this — when you see something say something to her — We’ve all seen it either the green eyes of envy of others that are set alight when we see success on the horizon, or the wicked imposter syndrome come to life. Encourage the women around you to play big, not small. And when possible, give them the stage upon which to do so.

Do your part to break the glass ceiling and reap the benefits. It has been scientifically demonstrated that the very caution that women show in the job search process — you know the one where they decline going for a job if they only can check off 3 of the 5 requirements, as compared to men who go for it regardless — actually spills over into making for a very successful Board member or leader. Why? They are more diligent and patient in looking at the situation holistically and realistically and as such their decisions are made more methodically resulting in a better return on investment. Hire more women on Boards and financially support their ideas with seed funding, visibility and watch the world change for the better.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would love to see women take on the climate crisis head on due to their innate understanding of the regenerative and connectedness of all living things. Taking care of Mother Earth/Pachamama and the overall uniting of the world that such a movement would create is a natural next step for women around the globe.

I would love to see women take the lead on alternative funding and capital models such as those posed by tokens. Why? It is going to take patience to build a new financial system. I believe women have the patience, resilience, and determination necessary to do so. We have demonstrated this in the women’s movement, voting rights, freedom to choose what’s right for our bodies and more.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Three meals for me.

One would be with Harry and Megan as they embark on their efforts to do good in the world. They are a global couple with lots of interesting intersectionality giving them tremendous opportunities to bridge the EU and the U.S., traditional versus new and help in understanding modern culture moving forward.

Next would be with Greta Thunberg. I’d love to help further amplify and activate her work to new and sustainable heights. The climate crisis is no joke. The focus, devotion, and power that this young woman has shown that has gone on to inspire and fuel a global movement is extraordinary. May those with resources and access take note and be moved to have the same commitment in something larger than themselves.

Finally, Gloria Steinem. And come on, given the subject here, is that any surprise?

