Greg Skloot: “Strong communication and organization”

As part of my series about the “How To Take Your Company From Good To Great”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Greg Skloot.

Greg Skloot (https://www.crystalknows.com/) is the CEO of Crystal and a passionate evangelist for leveraging AI to help people understand anyone’s personality and build stronger relationships. Previously, Greg was Vice President of Growth at fitness-technology startup Netpulse, where he led sales, customer success, marketing, and operations until eGym acquired the company in 2018. Earlier, he was the CEO of Attend.com, an event management software company.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I have always been passionate about entrepreneurship. I started my first company at age 14, fixing computers and building websites. During college, I continued working in technology and eventually started my first company Attend.com with my roommate. We were young, raised venture capital money early, built the company up quickly, and ultimately fell flat on our faces. Although the company was not a success for us, it was an incredible learning experience. Afterward, we ended up building what is now Crystal.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

About two years into building our first company, my business partner and I were forced out mainly due to misalignment and miscommunication with our board of directors and investors. It was our first company, and all of my eggs were in that one basket. I identified my entire being with that company, so when it shattered, my whole being sort of shattered with it. There was a lot of fear and anxiety in the aftermath of it all. I quickly learned that this was the price to pay for doing entrepreneurial stuff, and I had to pick myself up and try again. So, I made a change and moved to San Francisco, which ended up being good for me. Even when in a tough place mentally, it is so important to force yourself to explore new opportunities or put yourself in a new environment and recognize that you get to dust yourself off and try again!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

The year after I graduated college, I was COO of a marketing agency. We did a lot of street-team and guerilla-marketing for brands who wanted to target college students. We were cranking up our sales and cold calling various brands, and one of the sales guys got Carmex, the lip balm brand, on the line. I got on the phone as the Account Executive and talked to them about college seniors buying cars and how great our marketing would be for their brand (I thought they were Carmax, the car company). My sales guy was so excited to get a brand manager on the line, and then I completely botched the call. I learned the hard way always to be thorough when learning about a brand or client before speaking with them.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

When building Crystal, we quickly found that personalities are naturally exciting to people. The fact that Crystal can find someone’s personality without them taking a personality test continues to get people thinking, “wow, that is unique.” Outside of predictions, Crystal also allows people to quickly take a test and learn more about themselves or their colleagues and their inner workings. In the past, when I have hosted dinners with friends, the first thing everyone would do is download the Crystal app and take the test. After that, we’d spend much of the evening dissecting everyone’s personality and relationship interactions. Having those “aha” moments where you can learn about yourself and others’ inner workings is a unique phenomenon that Crystal can deliver.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

It is a tricky balance. As a member of a startup, it is challenging to succeed unless you are all in. In some cases, it is necessary to put all of your eggs in one basket and be super passionate about the company. The challenge there is that you become very attached to it and may become burned out. Try to be very self-aware, and know how you work best. For example, I am not productive at night, so I know that I need to work earlier in the day to do my best work. If I need to do something brain-intensive, I’ll wake up early and get it done. Doing so can be very helpful in avoiding burnout.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

There is always someone a couple of steps ahead of you who has gone through what you are going through and can offer help. Some people are a few steps behind you, who you can help. I like to think of it as a “pay-it-forward” mentorship — where the person ahead of me is guiding me, and where I will guide the person behind me, and so on. I try to make time every month to have mentor conversations and have been impressed by how many successful people are willing to share their valuable insights. Somebody who has been helpful recently is my friend Matt Rubinstein, CEO of Liveschool. He has been a great sounding board, helping me work through many challenges with product-market fit, pricing, and brand focus.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. The title of this series is “How to take your company from good to great”. Let’s start with defining our terms. How would you define a “good” company, what does that look like? How would you define a “great” company, what does that look like?

Even just creating a “good” company is a fantastic accomplishment, as it is a lot easier to build a bad company than a good one. There are many dimensions — financial performance, the product itself, culture and atmosphere, how the company operates, etc. to measure whether a company is good or great. A good company would be strong in a few of those areas, while a great company would be strong in them all. For example, I think a good company means having a good product with some runway, but you’re not necessarily profitable. A great company would, in some ways, have financial freedom or have a structure that allows you lots of time to figure things out and scale it your own way. If you have financial stability, a good product, and a culture that attracts strong people who are energized, productive, and challenged in their roles, then you have a great company.

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to lead a company from Good to Great? Please share a story or an example for each.

Know your focus and who your customer is: Having a deep understanding and focus on the person who is using your product and who is impacted the most by it can help a company go from good to great. Strong communication and organization: Many good companies have exciting and innovative products and make significant profits but are a discombobulated mess under the hood. A great company puts effort into finding the right people, onboards and trains people well, and makes sure everyone knows who their manager is and what their goals are. A clean cap table: Be sure to have a relationship with investors that is supportive and has a structure that everyone is comfortable with. I’ve been in companies where this isn’t the case, and it creates this underlayer of anxiety and chaos that makes it very hard to innovate on a great product. Great people that you have strong trust with: If you have high performers that you do not trust or people you trust but don’t know how to build the company, it doesn’t work. Great companies have tight-knit leadership teams that trust one another and are candid and transparent with one another. Some level of good timing: If you have all of those factors but are too early to market and build a product before people are ready for it or build a company when the economy is crashing, and you can’t raise money, it won’t work. So having the right product-market fit and timing is an important variable that, if missing, will make it challenging to be successful.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. Can you help articulate for our readers a few reasons why a business should consider becoming a purpose driven business, or consider having a social impact angle?

I think that purpose is very much in the eye of the beholder. For both team members and leaders, the mission and focus of the company are critical, and they have to get deeply behind it. But, what might have a deep purpose for me, might have no meaning for someone else. So, the question you should ask yourself is whether the product you are building adds value to someone you care about. It could be helping them communicate better or a medical breakthrough that cures cancer. I think it is essential to look at the microcosms of the little moves you are making that are hopefully helping make someone else’s life better in some way and make them willing to buy it.

What would you advise to a business leader who initially went through years of successive growth, but has now reached a standstill. From your experience do you have any general advice about how to boost growth and “restart their engines”?

First, I think it is important for them to recognize what they want. Do they have the energy and desire to change things and grow? Not everybody wants that, and they may actually be thrilled with where they’re at — and that’s okay too. But, ultimately, it comes down to whether you are willing to build something new that could break the current working thing but potentially lead you to more success. It becomes more complicated when you have more to lose. With Crystal, we have had to pivot many times and think about whether we were willing to take those risks and change things.

Generating new business, increasing your profits, or at least maintaining your financial stability can be challenging during good times, even more so during turbulent times. Can you share some of the strategies you use to keep forging ahead and not lose growth traction during a difficult economy?

During the darkness of COVID, Crystal grew a ton. We had the blessing of diversification — many different types of people using our product for various purposes. Also, having a “glass half full” mentality is extremely helpful during turbulent times. Rather than think about how people are losing their jobs, consider that many more qualified people are available to hire. Over the last year, we have been opportunistic in our strategies: hiring people that maybe wouldn’t have been available usually or looking to acquire another company, and operating our business to have a good cash reserve. You should always be proactive about your financial position to have a cushion should turbulent times arise.

In your experience, which aspect of running a company tends to be most underestimated? Can you explain or give an example?

I think that the operational elements, or getting people to work effectively, are often underestimated. Many people who have great ideas can convince great people to come on board, but getting to an organized state of clarity where everyone understands what they are doing and why often proves much more difficult. It isn’t as simple as some may think. Especially in early-stage companies, managing people and creating a good structure for colleagues to succeed is underestimated and leads to frustration as a company grows.

As you know, “conversion” means to convert a visit into a sale. In your experience what are the best strategies a business should use to increase conversion rates?

I think it is very dependent on your type of business. Look deeply at who is coming into your funnel; if you have people who are the right fit, they will convert better. If you optimize your pricing page, messaging, etc., but are attracting people into the top of your funnel that aren’t the right fit, the rest doesn’t matter — they won’t convert as well. Be critical about where in the funnel are the strongest and weakest links, and dive in there.

Of course, the main way to increase conversion rates is to create a trusted and beloved brand. Can you share a few ways that a business can earn a reputation as a trusted and beloved brand?

It is all about treating people well. Talking to people the way you would speak to your friends. In a sales or customer support process, those minor interactions make such a difference. For example, if something goes wrong, be transparent and personable with your guests rather than sending a generic mass message. Doing so will cultivate trust amongst your customers and foster your company’s image as a beloved brand.

Great customer service and great customer experience are essential to build a beloved brand and essential to be successful in general. In your experience what are a few of the most important things a business leader should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience?

Again, being transparent and personable with your customers — building a positive rapport, speaking to them in a way that you might talk to a friend — is vital for a great customer experience.

What are your thoughts about how a company should be engaged on Social Media? For example, the advisory firm EisnerAmper conducted 6 yearly surveys of United States corporate boards, and directors reported that one of their most pressing concerns was reputational risk as a result of social media. Do you share this concern? We’d love to hear your thoughts about this.

While social media is a marketing strategy that may work for some, I do not think it is a required marketing strategy. The people engaging with brands on social media are only a subset. It is important to recognize that the customers you interact with on social media are loud but do not necessarily represent your entire customer base. There’s no doubt that many B2B and B2C brands have done very well on social media. For us, it has not been a major focus.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Everyone should assume that they are much more clueless than they are to avoid making rookie mistakes. If you’re more aware of your weaknesses, you’re less likely to be stupidly confident, more likely to seek advice, and more likely to ask the right questions. So assume you know less than you do and ask yourself if you have the whole picture. If you do not, ask how you can dig a bit deeper. Picking out very tactical mentors that can help you avoid particular pitfalls that they experienced recently will help you bypass very specific challenges that you would typically experience because you don’t understand them and can make a big difference when you’re just starting out.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’d support a movement towards personal improvement and learning. If you spend more time bettering yourself a little bit every day by either reading a book, taking an online course, etc., you’ll set yourself up for success down the road. If you want to get some better results for yourself, better your status in life, or whenever it might be, it comes down to investing in personal growth and learning, particularly in your free time. However they may define it, people who advance to the next stage of success are spending their free time learning and growing.

How can our readers further follow you online?

You can follow me on Twitter @GregSkloot or on LinkedIn and, of course, at crystalknows.com!

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!