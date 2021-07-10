Christin Rivera of of MATCH CANNA: “Mentorship”

…I mean, beyond the research that shows that women-led companies generate higher ROI and female founders tend to prioritize social responsibility…usually leading to long-term growth? Beyond the data, women are really creative problem solvers. They have unique solutions and perspectives. Our society needs to see these different perspectives and the diversity of women’s experiences and their stories.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Christin Rivera.

Christina is the co-founder of MATCH CANNA, a women-owned and operated California cannabis brand. MATCH CANNA helps people relieve chronic pain, inflammation and anxiety through consciously-sourced, luxury cannabis products. Christina and her friend-turned-sister-turned-business partner, Maggy, are avid cannabis advocates and are involved in creating experiences that drive conversations in the cannabis space and foster connection.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

My co-founder and I have wildly different stories, but mine starts with being a lover of all things beauty. I’ve always been a self-proclaimed product-junkie and, probably because I was prone to problematic skin, I’ve always been obsessed with skincare. I started my career as an aesthetician and I always dreamed that someday I would have my own line of products — but never imagined that I would be starting a company in the cannabis space with my best friend.

I met Maggy, my co-founder, over a decade ago when she came into my salon to get a Brazilian. We became fast-friends and, years later, she introduced me to her brother, Charles, at her 30th birthday party. Charles moved to San Francisco a few years later for a new job & we started… dating. A little context on Charles — he grew up in LA, and was very active. He’s an avid surfer and he plays sports. By the time I met him, he’d been suffering for years from three blown discs in his back. When we started dating, I KNEW that he had pain, but it’s one thing to be told that and quite another to witness it yourself. So when I started observing his pain on a more intimate level, I knew that I had to do something about it.

I told him that I was going to make him a product that would hopefully relieve some of his pain and target inflammation, and he scoffed at me a bit. I wasn’t offended at all because I knew that he’d tried EVERYTHING by that point. He’d gone to the best surgeons in California and been told that he wasn’t a candidate for back surgery because he was too young; he’d tried cortisone shots to chiropractic to massage to physical therapy.

I started researching the best ways to reduce pain topically, and cannabis kept popping up. After months of research, starting batches of botanical infusions from scratch, and experimentation, what I had at the end of 6 months was a one ounce bottle of rich, gleaming oil. Charles reluctantly started to use it twice a day, and after about a week he asked me if I was a witch; I’ve been making the oil ever since.

Can you share the most interesting story that has happened to you since you began your career?

I think that the memory that stands out to me the most was when I was in Tulum and I was reading by the pool. I had my Buy Weed From Women bag next to me, and I was getting so much attention from it. I had people coming up to me all day asking about my work. I told them that I owned a company in the cannabis space and one person said to me, “You don’t look like someone that smokes pot.” I remember thinking WOW, I have so much work to do to overcome the stigma surrounding cannabis and normalizing its many medicinal uses.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I mean… as entrepreneurs, what mistakes haven’t we made? If I’m thinking about the funniest (as in haha) mistakes that I’ve made, they’re probably all on social media. I am an introvert in an extroverted industry, not only in my day job as a recruiter, but also as a cannapreneur. Like a lot of people, I feel awkward in front of a camera. Shooting Founders videos, going live on Instagram, or even making TikTok videos (which Maggy forces me to do) — I lose my train of thought, I make ridiculous faces, and I have nervous ticks like touching my face or messing with my hair. While it doesn’t feel natural for me to be on camera, I’ve started to realize that to scale our brand, it’s vital for me to talk about my story and to be authentically awkward. I’m using social media to challenge myself to grow instead of allowing social platforms to feel like an obstacle for my success.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My business partner and I talk about this all the time. We don’t have a particular person, but we had so much help along the way. When we first started our cannabis brand, we made so many rookie mistakes. We started searching for support to help us navigate the challenges and the myriad regulations in the cannabis space. We we’re so lucky to find, and be part of, groups like Women Empowered in Cannabis, Haus of Jane, and the Lady Jane Society. These groups, and so many more, have been integral resources as we’ve made decisions regarding finances, legal, manufacturing, and even cultivation. Cannabis is an industry that’s being paved RIGHT NOW, which means that the people starting businesses are navigating such a complex space with so much red tape and regulatory changes. We wouldn’t be where we are without the supportive communities that have helped us journey through the messy parts.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I am a reader! I love books that provide an escape, I love books as tools to learn and grow, and I especially love books when my anxiety or insomnia kicks in and I need to relax. Rarely are books all three — an escape, growth, and stress relief. The last book that I found that ticked all three boxes was Untamed by Glennon Doyle. Her memoir pulled me in because of her raw vulnerability. She writes so bravely about feeling trapped by society’s internalized ideology (in her case regarding religion, homophobia, and misogyny). Doyle’s essays resonated with me because she writes from a place of incredible insight — of knowing herself, of embracing her vulnerability, and of empowering women to ask themselves tough questions and to listen to their intuition. When Maggy and I discussed starting a business, I had to ask myself some really hard questions and I don’t know if I would have been able to pour myself into this new venture without exploring some of the themes of this book.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

I never lose. Either I win or I learn. — Nelson Mandela. Starting a company has been the biggest challenge I’ve ever taken on. Starting a business in an ever-changing industry, we’ve made our share of mistakes. But every mistake has been a huge learning opportunity for us and has made us more agile and resilient, and ultimately, better partners and better leaders.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

We’re the new kids on the block — but we’re striving to build a community of cannabis-users and canna-curious-connoisseurs alike. We’re focused on education and acceptance and creating a space to inspire others to feel comfortable and confident voicing their experiences and their questions around pain management, mental health, and disease-prevention. As we continue to create dialogue around the medicinal uses of the cannabis plant, we are actively combatting that “stoner stigma” people still have around cannabis use.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

The things that hold women back from founding companies are multifaceted and complex. I mean, there’s the obvious reason: that women often have trouble balancing the competing demands of both work and family life — even more so if you’re starting a business on top of having a full-time job in addition to starting your own company. I think the family/work dilemma is an oversimplification to a more nuanced issue, but that’s not to say it doesn’t hold some weight. But I also think that there are a few other factors at play here — starting a business requires a huge amount of risk, it involves thinking on a larger scale, and it’s essential that you tackle unfamiliar technology. These are the factors that have felt like challenges for me.

RISK: I was taught from a very young age to be risk-averse. I was told to play it safe and to color inside of the lines. I followed the path of least resistance — I went to college, got a lot of degrees, got a good job, traveled the world. It took me years of seeing so many people benefit from my product before I even started to think about bringing my oil to the masses. I am still shifting my mindset and stepping into my power and reminding myself that I have something to offer the world.

SCALE: When we first started to build our brand, I honestly just wanted to build a business that could add another stream of income. I think women have been conditioned to temper their aspirations or worry about their ability to be successful, which negatively affects their growth. I’ve been lucky enough to work with some amazing women who have inspired us to think on a much larger scale. We have big dreams and we’re excited to build an empire! It’s scary but you have to have a growth-mindset in order to be successful.

TECH: And this one’s been the hardest for me: sometimes I’m intimidated by new technology. Instagram IGTV? What? TikTok who? I work in tech and I know it’s so important to automate systems and processes, not only to save myself some time but to scale. That doesn’t mean that the learning curve is any less steep. I’m putting in the sweat equity to teach myself new skills. If I can learn social media, accounting, marketing, and tech automation, then you can too.

Can you share with our readers what you are doing to help empower women to become founders?

I think women are in a Catch-22 loop, because women can’t become what they can’t see. I tell my friends all the time that I didn’t know that I COULD start my own company. As a woman of color — it still surprises me that I took the leap. None of my friends have their own businesses. I didn’t have any women showing me how to navigate my career in a radically different way.

There’s this huge disconnect for women. In order for us to have more women founding companies, there needs to be more women founding companies. Maggy and I have learned so much from the internet — social media has been such a powerful tool for us. I follow so many strong businesswomen on Instagram that have taught me so much about running my own business. Seeing these women, most of whom I don’t know personally, start businesses they’re so passionate about propelled me closer to my dreams.

Maggy and I continue to learn and grow as much as we can and we share our knowledge in the different female-centric groups and communities that we’re a part of. We also personally and professionally support women-owned businesses in both the cannabis space and beyond. We’re helping to make space for women and the way that they want to work and we will continue to encourage (and hopefully inspire) more women to start their own business.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

I mean, beyond the research that shows that women-led companies generate higher ROI and female founders tend to prioritize social responsibility…usually leading to long-term growth? Beyond the data, women are really creative problem solvers. They have unique solutions and perspectives. Our society needs to see these different perspectives and the diversity of women’s experiences and their stories.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share 5 things that can be done or should be done to help empower more women to become founders?

If you can, please share an example or story for each.

Support — from partners and families. Women are often overwhelmed with extra hours of invisible work (think cooking, cleaning, organizational tasks, childcare) not leaving much time to be creative or spend time on themselves or their work. It’s 2021, we should drop gender stereotypes, time to start pitching in boys! Women-led business groups — if you have experience, share it! Women have been taking business advice from men for years but we need to hear more from female leaders. Allow others to grow from your experience and craft a space for women to fail forward, fast! We started MATCH CANNA in the summer of 2020 during the peak of COVID. The communities and groups we found online of business women in the cannabis space became an indispensable resource for us before, during, and after the launch of our company. Mentorship- women will find success in greater numbers if they see and learn from successful women. Mentors can help keep you motivated, push you to learn new skills, increase your professional network, and provide encouragement. Starting a business can be challenging enough, if more women had mentors, they could work smarter, not harder and could learn invaluable lessons that would save them the pain and lost resources from making huge mistakes when getting their business off the ground. Funding — I think it’s time to close the gender gap between female and male founders; we need more women in venture capital. Women-led startups receive about 3% of venture capital in the US. Likely because 84% of funds don’t have a woman on their investment team. 84%!? Studies show that female investors invest in women. VC’s and other angel investors have the power to make the largest impact. They hold the financial keys to changing the system. By choosing to invest in female founders, people writing the checks would be fueling their level of impact and make an unprecedented amount of ROI. Mental health support — did you know that entrepreneurs are 50% more likely to be dealing with a mental health condition? Female founders think they have to do it all, wear all the hats, and stay up until midnight finishing every last thing on their to-do list. It’s important that women have a support system and ways to foster self-care, whether that’s taking time to rest, regularly seeing a therapist, or having a group of friends that help you combat burnout by being creative or going dancing on Friday nights.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

We’re excited to be a part of a movement that we believe will bring so much good to so many people. We, and many other cannabis companies, are paving the way for the legalization of cannabis. The medicinal properties of this plant are just starting to be realized and legalization of cannabis would allow for additional medical research and would also allow everyone access to effective and non-addictive medicine. Legalization would have benefits beyond medicine: over 40,000 people would be released from prison, we would financially boost local, state, and federal revenue, and we can start a larger conversation around both recreational and medicinal uses for the plant.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

There are so many amazing women in the cannabis space that we’d LOVE to meet… but I think we’d have to choose Miss Grass co-founders, Kate Miller and Anna Duckworth. We love their products and their laid-back, California aesthetic.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can find us on Instagram, Facebook, twitter and LinkedIn @matchcanna; you can also check out our website https://matchcanna.com/.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.