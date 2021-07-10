Reesa Woolf: “A Great company does all that plus it develops its workers, bottom to top”

A Good company makes money and serves the public well with excellent products and customer support.

As part of my series about the “How To Take Your Company From Good To Great”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Reesa Woolf.

Reesa is the author of the bestseller Executive Speaking in a Weekend, a comprehensive guide to writing talks and presenting with a professional presence. With a Ph.D. in Psychology, Reesa teaches the psychology of influencing various personalities to comply with HR practices by connecting with each group, large and small.

Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I’m a self-taught success. My family is full of optometrists and it didn’t occur to me to take business classes at university.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

My life’s priority has been to check off my Bucket List and for that reason, I chose to be the top person in other people’s businesses. The recession shook that up and although I’m a natural leader, it took intense study to develop a very successful business. Luckily, I taught Fortune 500 Leaders all those years so had a leg up.

Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were hard?

When I visited the office of the great entrepreneur Andrew Carnegie, I saw motivational quotations in beautiful calligraphy all along the top of its walls just below the ceiling. I’d been using sticky notes the same way but felt It was a crutch but now I know that it is normal to want to be reminded of our better selves. I’ve never considered giving up but I need encouragement cues.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting?

I was way too enthusiastic with potential B2B collaborators. When someone tells me about their business, I quickly see how we could collaborate and prosper and would outline the whole exciting plan for them. And they would back off!

Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

New business relationships are like dating. I now pace myself.

What do you think makes your company stand out?

It’s unusual to have a Ted Talk Trainer with a PhD in Psychology who specializes in reversing fear of public speaking. I studied with the person who invented Cognitive Therapy, Albert Ellis PhD, and the former Harvard professor who introduced Mindfulness to America.

As the Senior Trainer in the largest Business Seminars Company (notice, the star in someone else’s company) for 20 years, I taught business tactics and strategic communication to thousands of C-Suite Executives and Business Owners. They improved fast.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Take 1-minute vacations each day. It could be savoring food, thinking of a past or future vacation, enjoying fresh flowers in a vase.

Each evening before sleep, ask yourself what you did that you are most proud of in your business and personal lives.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

I was mentored by excellent people’s books and seminars. Every year of my adult life I invested a percentage of my income in business and personal development because one affects the other.

The title of this series is “How to Take Your Company From Good To Great”. Let’s start with defining our terms.

A Good company makes money and serves the public well with excellent products and customer support.

A Great company does all that plus it develops its workers, bottom to top. They fire mediocre workers quickly (who aren’t doing their job/are not team players) and fill the spot with a people who want to do their job and are team players. (Not firing energy vampires burdens and creates resentment in your good workers.)

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to lead a company from Good to Great?

Maintain loyalty and commitment.

When you started working as a teen or young adult, did you see ways the company could make more money or cut expenses? Did any boss ask you for your ideas? Probably not. You won’t make the same mistake.

Here is a technique to keep ideas flowing: Give the person credit when you present their idea to the rest of the company and the Board. Why? Because it makes you look confident and secure! It shows you hire, respect and are not threatened by people who bring ideas to the table. Your people will hear that you did this and continue to make suggestions.

2. Use communication that encourages honest feedback to leadership.

Keep feedback regularly and correctly. Just as we develop a child, we acknowledge that while the person is fine, the behavior needs to be encouraged, or diminished, or stopped.

Regularly catch people doing something right and praise that behavior without adding, “Now if you’d only….” (criticism).

Correct behaviors in private by describing what you want to see.

Praise twice as often as your correct.

3. Have close relationships with leaders and staff.

Many new leaders blindly imitate their own previous bosses. I suggest you choose to lead by being Firm and Kind.

Firm means It’s okay to ask people to do their jobs

Kind means to do it diplomatically.

4. Perseverance needs inspiration and motivation.

Incorporate motivational quotations into your meetings. A good template is –

“The respected Roman Leader Marcus Aurelius said, ___“

“England’s famous Prime Minister Winston Churchill said, ___“

5. You set the tone of your company.

Each company and each department is a personification of its leader.

The purpose of every discussion is progress, not victory.

Lots of turnover means poor leadership.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. Why should a business consider having a social impact angle?

A purpose-driven company participates in something bigger than its products and services. Since most people’s calendars are already filled, have a few options for how your people can give back to the community.

What would you advise to a business leader who initially went through years of successive growth but has now reached a standstill. What is your general advice about how to boost growth and “restart their engines?”

Regularly get suggestions from all staff, bottom to top. Serve lunch frequently to groups of 10 people for brainstorming sessions where you repeatedly ask, “What small thing could we improve today?”

Write all their ideas on the board and thank them for each suggestion . Even the ones that everyone laughs at could inspire innovative ideas from others.

Generating new business, increasing profits or maintaining financial stability can be challenging during good times, even more so during turbulent times. What strategies do you use to keep forging ahead and not lose growth traction during a difficult economy?

Think long-term. While US companies were managing toward a good quarterly report, Japan had 100-year game plans.

Keep everyone’s attention on What Small Improvement Can We Make Today? Create pilot projects to try those improvements — review at the end to drop it or keep the best parts.

Which aspect of running a company tends to be most underestimated?

Regular authentic communication with the lowest 1/3 workers in your organization. Absolutely.

As you know, “conversion” means to convert a visit into a sale. What are the best strategies a business should use to increase conversion rates?

Be so desirable that it is obvious customers should do business with you. Name their typical issues and how you solve them with links to those products and service landing pages. It’s the opposite of ABC, always be closing.

Of course, the main way to increase conversion rates is to create a trusted and beloved brand. Please share ways a business can earn a reputation as a trusted and beloved brand?

Keep updating SEO, that never-ending game. Approve your expert’s requests for software. Post brief, helpful “thought leader tidbits” and testimonials each week on your website and social media. Respond individually to comments and reviews instead of pasting boilerplate answers. Monitor your online reviews. A negative review is a chance to show how eager you are to solve issues and please your customers. Customer Service people are a pot of gold for how to improve your product, service and reputation. Make it safe (anonymous?) for them to make suggestions. Nurture an exceptional company culture by upgrading their persuasion skills.

Great customer service and great customer experience are essential to build a beloved brand and essential to be successful in general. What are the most important things to create a Wow! Customer Experience?

STOP READING SCRIPTS! “I can help you with that, Sir.” “How are you today, Ma’am? Train everyone how to explain answers using the script’s main points as cues.

Send anonymous surveys after doing business with you.

Keep in mind the bottom 5% of people will never be satisfied.

What are your thoughts about how a company should be engaged on Social Media?

Give endless helpful tips. Describe how their lives will be better (linked to connect with you).

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Most Common Mistake #1

They think others will think and behave as they do.

The Antidote:

Some people want varied experiences because they want to start their own businesses. Some want to do great at their current job and have no ambition. Discover your workers’ values and skills and tailor their job description to their best skills.

Most Common Mistake #2

Listening only to top management.

The Antidote:

Get other points of view!

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

“Leadership: Be Firm and Kind.”

