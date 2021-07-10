Todd Prosan of 58 Foundations: “Always be hiring”

Always be hiring. I wish I knew this sooner. And that enthusiasm and passion go a long way; skills can be developed. It’s all about the people. Make your passion about hiring and developing people and the impact will be amazing on your business and your work-life balance.

Todd Prosan is the President and Co-owner of 58 Foundations, a company that provides quality basement waterproofing, crawlspace encapsulation, foundation repair, and mold remediation solutions for homes and commercial properties. For over 30 years Todd has been a leader in the home repair and improvement industry focused on training, product design, best installation methods, business development, and a forefront thinker in the basement, crawlspace, and foundation repair industries. Prior to 58 Foundations, Todd was the director of contractor and business development for Grate Products LLC. Todd has also been the president & COO for B-Dry, LLC and as the president and VP of operations for BDS Management Group following a merger of the two brands. During Todd’s tenure, annual revenue increased, operating efficiency improved, and operational and growth strategies were implemented for 11 company-owned markets and 33 franchised locations across the US. Todd coached, trained, and lead ten regional managers and 150+ employees. Todd has also held the positions of VP of Operations for Highway Markings Inc., VP of Operations for Lovell Farms & Envirosafe Laboratories, and Business Development Manager for Professional Manufacturers Representatives.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started.

I was born and raised in Miami, FL. A great place to grow up, but completely different than the bright

lights of today’s Miami. I earned a degree in real estate / finance and an MBA. Since college I have had a few positions in management / senior management across various industries.

I’m currently the president and co-owner of ’58 Foundations, a foundation repair company that spans 10 states, employs more than 300 people and offers four main services; foundation settlement and wall repair, basement waterproofing, crawlspace encapsulation and mold remediation.

I’ve led teams as large as 750 people, dealt with the distribution of time-sensitive agricultural products (talk about on-time delivery) across large regions of the southeast including Disney World, and worked in a training and coaching role for home repair businesses. I have spent the last two decades in the foundation repair and basement waterproofing industry, so when the opportunity to buy into and lead ’58 Foundations came along, I was all in.

A funny twist here is that I used to work for the company years ago as the Chief Operating Officer. I was there for 15 years prior to exiting to work for Grate Products, a manufacturer and distributor of basement waterproofing products. One reason I was asked to join the ownership team of ’58 Foundations was because of my deep understanding of the company and ability to run the day-to-day operations.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

I had the opportunity to be an employee of this business and now an owner. One of the aha moments was that my parents needed waterproofing in their home but could not find a contractor that seemed honest and sincere. Every company tried to oversell my parents and inflated the pricing because they had a nice home. As an owner I now have the opportunity to offer customers consistent pricing with zero pressure. I’m a firm believer that customers want to buy but they don’t want to be sold. And now I have the opportunity to be involved with an organization that puts the customers first.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

As I mentioned earlier, I have my degree in finance and real estate as well as my MBA, but what I didn’t discuss was that because I have severe dyslexia. I was the first person at East Tennessee State University to graduate with those degrees taking all of my tests and doing my thesis orally. This taught me that no matter what I put my head to I can achieve. Because of that experience I have never allowed myself to quit at anything. I carry that same diligence and effort to everything I do today in business.

My team also knows that I don’t accept excuses. This helps keep everyone honest about what’s possible and what’s accepted.

So, how are things going today? How did your grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

Today the company is a growing at a very nice rate and has doubled in size over the last two years. But this is a gritty business. At BDry and Grate Products, we were a basement waterproofing business that very much depended on the weather. Little rain, little business.

’58 Foundations is more diverse, with a service mix that includes foundation repair, crawlspace encapsulation, mold remediation and basement waterproofing.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Everybody says they’re focused on their customers, but we’re different. When we say we focus on our customers we don’t just mean for the short period of time we are in their home solving their issues, we mean forever. An example of this is that we are the only contractors in our space that offer the homeowner the ability for a money back guarantee. That’s right, a money back guarantee. We are willing to take the risk away from the homeowner. If we install a complete system and it doesn’t solve the homeowner’s problem, we will return their money. You cannot do that if you don’t install quality products with the best installers and fantastic customer service.

Something else that makes our company stand out is we are a family first company which means our team and their families come first. We understand the importance of a healthy good work-life balance — this is not something generally considered in the home repair industry. This has enabled us to hire the highest caliber team members because we are flexible and allow them the opportunity to be present for the life events that are important to them in their personal lives.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

I have a great funny story. To set the context, this is pre-dot-com era. I was interviewing for a job when I was still in grad school. I went to the office dressed in a suit and met with the vice president who would be my boss. He was probably in his forties, wore a dress shirt, but no tie or jacket. Halfway through the interview, another guy in a more casual polo shirt, about the VP’s age, rides up on a three-wheeled bicycle. He steps off, sits down and starts asking me questions. I ask him what he does, and he says that he does this and that. A little cleaning, a little carpentry, a jack-of-all-trades. This second guy, never introducing himself, gets back on his bike and rides off. It took me a week or so after I was hired to realize that he was the CEO.

The funny part of the story is that I don’t think he meant any lesson to come from the interview. But because I met and got to know him — if even for a short period of time — in a non-authoritative position, I was always relaxed around him. This taught me that people are people. Their title doesn’t change that as far as building a personal relationship. I’ve used that as an employee, manager, and leader. Be genuine and never let the title come between you and the person.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

Thankfully I didn’t follow this advice, but I’ll tell you of the worst advice I’d ever received.In one of my earlier positions, I worked for a company where the owner told me that laborers were only a means to an end. He would tell me this type of employee is extremely easy to replace so don’t ever allow them the ability to control the business. When I started at that company, the laborers were underpaid and did not have health insurance options. By the time I left, everybody was making more money and had health insurance options. Not too surprisingly, productivity increased. I learned that the front-line employees are where money is made or lost in many businesses. Therefore, I have always believed in the inverted management hierarchy. A hierarchy where front-line employees are at the top of the organizational chart. These employees are customer facing and create the revenue for the business, unlike management that in my belief is a support function.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Willingness to learn is a very important trait as a leader. I have the genuine desire and willingness to have anyone on my team or in our company educate me on a product or process that I may not have full command of. A great example of this is when I first got started. I spent a tremendous amount of time out in the field with the installation crews. Not only did I learn about the way we did things, but more importantly it allowed me to build relationships with lots of employees and make sure they know I was accessible and truly interested in what they were doing, how they did it, and why they did it. I still spend a lot of my time in the field with new installation crews. I encourage the teams to continue to educate me. Even after nearly 20 years in this industry, I still pick up tips and tricks that I can pass on to others.

Discipline of time management is also a very important trait. Being consistent allows me to understand what time frames and commitments I can accept. My normal routine starts out in the morning around 4:30 or 5:00 o’clock. I exercise to clear my mind before my workday begins. I focus at being at the office by 7:30 before the majority of the team arrives and be out by 6:00 PM. On my commute I listen to audiobooks. This is a great way to continue my education during a period that could be viewed as wasted time. I schedule my days with time to think and reflect, meet with team members, manage by walking around, and of course respond to emails and phone calls. My days are full from the minute I get up until I get home and that’s exactly how I like it.

Passion or passionate are words that I believe the team would use to describe me. I believe my success revolves around the fact that I’m 100% in. My discipline and focus allow me to overcome obstacles that may be in my way. A great example of my passion lies in the training of our team. I don’t just take a few minutes to understand the specific topic I will be reviewing but I dig in extremely deep to create excitement and energy behind the topic. On a weekly basis I do a segment called tech talk with Todd. This consists of a specific product or process that the team would like me to review. It always amazes me that no matter how dry the product or process may seem, I receive a tremendous amount of feedback, including — and surprising to me — feedback from a lot of the veterans that have been in this industry for over 20 years.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

There are many tips or recommendations I could offer but one of the main and most important to me is making sure that the right people are in the right seats on the bus. This is a concept is from the book Good to Great. To me it does not matter what your organization produces or service it offers if you do not have the right people on your team and if those people are not in the correct positions.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

One mistake I see quite often from my friends that run or own companies is they are not willing or neglect to reevaluate or reorganize the talent on their teams. Leaders owe it to the rest of their team to make sure that the right people are in the right seats. I often see people in positions that are not a good fit for them whether it’s from experience or ability. If not corrected these people eventually either burnout, reduce the effectiveness of the team, cause their teammates to quit (because they begin to shoulder more work ro compensate), or eventually quit on their own. Now the company has to spend time and focus to find and train another person. For many businesses, this process is repeated over and over. The unfortunate side is that this person that was performing poorly in one position, may have been incredible somewhere else in the organization.

The willingness to take risk. I see many companies that are stuck at a revenue plateau because the owner or CEO is unwilling or unable to take educated risks to grow the business to the next level. This is the Achilles heel of many business leaders. They get their business to a specific point but aren’t capable or willing to take it to the next level. This inability to make a decision is ultimately making a decision to not grow the business.

I feel that I am a confident risk taker when I have most of the data necessary to make a decision. Many people require ALL of the information before making a decision which in turn forces them to never make decisions. If you are stagnant in your business, even if it’s successful, you will ultimately find yourself going backwards. Your competitors will ultimately reduce your market share. I would tell anyone that leads a company if they are not willing or able to make those tough decisions it is incredibly important that they surround themselves with people they trust to help and facilitate those decision-making processes.

In your experience, which aspect of running a company tends to be most underestimated? Can you explain or give an example?

I think culture is very underestimated. Many organizations that I have been involved with have never really focused on building and growing the culture of the business. If you build a great company culture, you will be able to attract world class talent and keep them. If your organization has set clear values, then team members will know how to make decisions that are in the best interest of the customer and the company.

An example at ’58 Foundations is our family-oriented culture. An example of this is that many of our team will bring in their children to work. This does a few things; it allows the parent to reinforce good work ethics with their children, and, more importantly, it allows the entire company to see each individual teammate at a different more personal level. I bring my children in every other Friday for two- three hours and allow them to work and mingle with the rest of the team. I have done this for many years and feel like it has helped the rest of the team to approach me with personal issues. The outcome is that we have deeper trust and I am much more aligned with my team at a personal level. A team that trusts and loves their company will go the extra mile to do the right thing.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Began Leading My Company”? Please share a story or an example for each.

1. Always be hiring. I wish I knew this sooner. And that enthusiasm and passion go a long way; skills can be developed. It’s all about the people. Make your passion about hiring and developing people and the impact will be amazing on your business and your work-life balance.

2. Focus on finding a mentor or a coach. Every leader needs support. Nobody can be good at everything. I focus on surrounding myself with people that I can leverage and that can leverage me. A great example at ’58 Foundations is that where operations and sales are my strong points, I have others on the our leadership team with HR, accounting and other skills to create a complete package.

3. Never underestimate your own ability and capacity. Who would have ever thought a dyslectic kid from Miami would ever turn out to be the president of an organization with 300 people across 10 states. Without the internal drive to overcome my reading and writing disabilities who knows where I would be. If you put your mind to something there’s nothing you can’t do.

4. It’s OK to let the team know that you don’t know it all and lean on them for support. If you’re not willing to ask for help and support, you will never take your business to the level it deserves. You’ve heard the expression it takes a village, well that’s even more important in an organization. One example that comes to mind is when I was designing a new product. I had spent months on making sure the design was perfect so an extrusion mold could be created. An extrusion mold costs around 20,000 dollars so you want to get it right. After one day of beta testing in the field, a foreman pointed out that with very little modification to an existing mold we already had for another product, that the same product as my new one could be made. If I had the foresight to ask the teams in the field, we could have saved the 20,000 dollars. This was an incredible lesson. Once again leverage your team, and that includes everybody.

5. I’ll say hiring again, but with a emphasis on hiring for culture. Never hire off of a resume. Anyone can make their resume look amazing. It’s critical you do your due diligence on each person you plan to add to your team. Don’t just ask the common interview questions but dig deep to make sure individuals are a cultural fit with the organization. In the past I have hired many people without spending enough time to peel back the onion and see if they or culturally a good fit. Every time I’ve done this it has ended poorly.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

That’s a very interesting question. One thing I think society has missed out on over the last 10 years is educating children to have the desire to learn a trade. It seems like today most families focus at sending their child to college and have forgotten about the necessity for skilled labor. Don’t think for a moment that skilled labor can’t be extremely financially rewarding. There are many examples of people that create great wealth for themselves that started out in a specific trade. I think it’s incredibly important that we do not forget about the high school graduates that do not want to go to college or are not capable of getting into a college yet have a skill set that our society needs and craves. I believe bringing back trade schools or a better focus on this type of learning through a mentorship program would help the students where college is not in their future.

