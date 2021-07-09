Scott Acton of Forté Specialty Contractors: “The second thing that excites me most about the real estate business is the ability to innovate”

What excites me most about real estate is the ability to take an asset and enhance the value just by being creative. I think it’s the simplest way to really express yourself creatively while building incredible experiences! Let’s face it it’s a fantastic way to build wealth in turn buying you freedom you enjoy life!

As a part of my series about the ‘Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Real Estate Industry’, I had the pleasure of interviewing Scott Acton, CEO of Forté Specialty Contractors.

Building on three generations of creative execution behind some of the most iconic experiential spaces globally, Scott Acton is no stranger to the unusual in the world of construction. As the CEO and founder of Forté Specialty Contractors in Las Vegas, a construction firm specializing in the luxury real estate, hospitality, restaurant, retail, nightlife, and entertainment industries, Scott is known for tackling some of the most difficult, attention-grabbing construction challenges in the industry. Forté has expanded its services to include a luxury home building division, which today includes a portfolio of homes in Las Vegas and on the East and West coasts.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

My entry into experiential real estate began with the two generations before me. My grandfather and father started their careers in experiential design at Disney, completing projects known for being creative, unusual experiences requiring innovative construction techniques. As the CEO and founder of Forté Specialty Contractors in Las Vegas, a construction firm specializing in the luxury residential, hospitality, restaurant, and entertainment industries, my company is known for tackling some of the most difficult, attention-grabbing construction challenges in the industry.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away what you took out of that story?

My desire to get hired at Disney was unprecedented. I called Dave Grecco, who ran the staff shop at Disneyland, every week and asked for a job. Every week he told me the same thing — that there were no jobs. Until one day, on my birthday, I got a call from Dave Grecco asking me if I could be there in an hour. I quickly showered, ran over, and was interviewed. I got the job! It was a blue-collar working-in-the-shop position, but I was over the moon excited about the opportunities that I knew would lie ahead.

Soon after being hired, I saw a poster on the auto company information board that read: “Management Training Program: Must have a four-year degree and have worked for the company for two years.” I had been there about six weeks when I saw the poster and knew that this program was for me. I wrote a letter about what I would change about the staff shop and quickly submitted my application. I was shocked when I found out that I was accepted into the program. The lesson in this is: Don’t be afraid to ask, you might just get it!

In 2002, I started my own company, Trevi Manufacturing, named after the most famous fountain in the world–the Trevi Fountain in Rome, Italy. I desired to combine manufacturing with construction, a marriage not seen within the market. My entrepreneurship led to national accolades like being named the U.S. Small Business Administration’s “Small Business Person of the Year” for Nevada. As a 20-year resident of Las Vegas, my first project in Sin City was Treasure Island’s pirate ships, which provide the hotel with its iconic presence on the Las Vegas Strip, the first of many iconic projects.

Do you have a favorite “life lesson quote”? Can you share a story or example of how that was relevant to you in your life?

As a kid who dropped out of school in 10th grade, I have many life lessons to share. However, many of the big ones came from authors of books that I have read over the years. They have really impacted the way I think and see things, the main one being Larry Wilson’s Play to Win. On page 50, Larry writes: “The results you are getting are the results you should be getting.” I found that very offensive when I first read it, but it has been like rocket fuel to me moving forward. It is a quote that has stayed with me throughout my career. Napoleon Hill’s Outwitting the Devil has had an incredible impact on my life as well. My favorite quote from his book is: “every adversity, every failure, every heartache carries with it the seed of an equal or greater benefit.”

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Our ability to visualize the unusual has propelled Forté into the national spotlight as the premier specialty construction firm for groundbreaking experiential design. Today, the name Forté is synonymous with many of the hottest casinos, restaurants, and nightclubs in Las Vegas and Macau and has expanded to include many luxury residential projects like the Wynn residence in Las Vegas and many others at The Summit!

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Forté stands out from most construction companies because of our ability to innovate. Whenever there is an issue, we find a way to solve the problem. For example, with any problem in the supply chain, we always find a way to vertically integrate and find a way to control the finishes that our clients select. We self-perform seven trades, and that makes us unlike any custom luxury builder in the market. Our commitment to technology has also been a key to our success–we invested in a cold-form steel machine that prints our own studs, which allows us to assemble a 5,000 square-foot house in a matter of a week. This hands-on approach enables us to deliver luxury custom homes in less than 12 months, unlike most builders who complete a home of this size anywhere from 18 to 24 months. We have learned that time is the real commodity here–we aren’t really selling construction but selling time and memories in a new home.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

If I had to give credit to one person, it would have to be Tony Robbins. I was invited to one of his seminars years ago, thinking it would help me improve my sales skills. I didn’t realize that it would change my life forever. After leaving the seminar, I quickly came home and told my dad that I was quitting and that I was going to start my own business. I followed the plan, I drank the Kool-Aid, and I have successfully started and run five companies since. It’s provided an incredible life for me that I am and will be eternally grateful for.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry? If you can please share a story or example.

What excites me most about real estate is the ability to take an asset and enhance the value just by being creative. I think it’s the simplest way to really express yourself creatively while building incredible experiences! Let’s face it it’s a fantastic way to build wealth in turn buying you freedom you enjoy life!

The second thing that excites me most about the real estate business is the ability to innovate. The construction industry is one of the most archaic in the world, in my opinion, when there are so many opportunities to set yourself apart. With new technologies like our 3-D printer, waterjet, plasma cutter, and our new cold form steel machine, we can produce a 3,000 square-foot home in a matter of four hours perfectly plumb, square and non-combustible. It is amazing that we can do such quality work in such a short time.

The third thing that excites me most is watching someone walk into their new home and how tall and proud they feel when in it. The winner is the person in a home designed and built with intention and quality. I think that it really is a funny thing to where you are actually selling self-esteem to some extent and not really selling real estate.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you could implement ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest? Please share stories or examples if possible.

One of the things that concerns me about the industry is the lack of creativity. When someone finds a product they like, they just build the same building over and over again. There’s not enough value put on creativity, and so many of the neighborhoods and commercial buildings built today are so redundant and homogenized that it’s a little bit uninspiring to me.

The other thing that bothers me about the industry is that everything is so budget-driven that specimen plants are not really a part of new development. It’s just the smallest, cheapest way to go, and I think that mother nature is your best partner when it comes to development. I think the script in areas like that is a big mistake!

What advice would you give to other real estate leaders to help their teams to thrive and to create a really fantastic work culture?

So many people ask about building culture, but I think culture builds itself. When you bring a group of people with integrity together that have a real passion for what they do, that culture is an enigma. It just happens on its own. I think that it’s a very valuable asset when it comes to building a company. The second part about culture is that I believe skill doesn’t have anything to do with it. I think that skill is learned and grows over time but being integral and being respected and trusted is the basis of building a strong culture.

Ok, here is the main question of our interview. You are a “Real Estate Insider”. If you had to advise someone about non-intuitive things one should know to succeed in the Real Estate industry, what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each?

My advice to anyone coming into the real estate market is to be bold, stick to your own ideas, and don’t listen to what people say won’t work. Many people tried to discourage me and say: “Scott you’re investing too much in that neighborhood.” The truth is that if you do it right and you execute at a high level, there is an opportunity to create real wealth. With my first project, I doubled the sale price of the asset when people told me it was impossible. There is always room for well-executed, thoughtful design. Make sure that you do it right.

Because of your position, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be?

I think as an industry, we should come together to build affordable housing for our veterans. I don’t believe any veteran should ever be homeless. I believe that if we band together, we could deliver a quality home for our veterans that come home as we were here–able to work and develop our businesses and grow our skills–the least we could do is give back and create housing for our veterans.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can follow Forté Specialty Contractors on social media using the links below. Our website is https://fortedesignbuild.com/.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ForteSpecialty

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ForteSpecialtyContractors

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fortespecialtycontractors/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/forte_3/

Thank you for your time, and your excellent insights! We wish you continued success.