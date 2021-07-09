Linda Taylor of H.O.M.E.S.: “Pray first”

I have to admit that most of the work done by our nonprofit and others is a drop in the bucket compared to what is needed to help families create affordable, stable housing in Broward County. I don’t propose to know all of the answers. I strive to be one of the people in my community willing to use my time and my resources along with others to create and implement solutions.

In many large cities in the US, there is a crisis caused by a shortage of affordable housing options. This has led to a host of social challenges. In this series called “How We Are Helping To Make Housing More Affordable” We are talking to successful business leaders, real estate leaders, and builders, who share the initiatives they are undertaking to create more affordable housing options in the US.

As a part of this series, we had the pleasure of interviewing Linda Taylor.

Linda Taylor is Chief Executive Officer of H.O.M.E.S., Inc., a private nonprofit agency that provides quality community and economic development benefiting at-risk and disadvantaged lower income residents and neighborhoods in Broward County. Shejoined the agency in 2007, was appointed CEO and co-lead with Founder Katharine S. Barry in 2017, and became principal executive in 2021 upon Katharine’s retirement. Linda’s 24 years of nonprofit experience has focused on affordable housing and wealth creation programs working with low — to moderate-income populations, including ten years in management with the Urban League of Broward County.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I wanted to work in the community in which I lived and make a difference with the families in my neighborhood. As an investment banker I had acquired some skills and knowledge in wealth building and desired to share my knowledge.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

When I bought my first house it was an eye opening experience to say the least. I had no idea what I was doing and at every turn there was a new and challenging experience. I was so intrigued by the details and saw how people could be taken advantage of and make critical mistakes in the process which led to my passion for educating families on how to purchase a home and help them begin to create wealth.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success?

I started to see success in our programs and with the families immediately. It was the success of the families that participated in the educational sessions that made me jump with joy. Husbands, wives and many single women would come sit in an 8-hour workshop on a Saturday and listen to me and other speakers teach them how to avoid home buying pitfalls. They learned financial literacy skills and the pros and cons of purchasing a home.

Did you start doing anything different?

After a short time our program expanded from being an educational forum to actually being a developer of new construction homes and buying and rehabbing existing homes to sell to first time buyers.

Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

It’s important to have a multi-faceted program that meet the needs of the population served in your community. It is also most critical to have a source of earned revenue to create self sufficient programming.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are?

I have had many guardian angels. My mother, Ruth Taylor. Donald Bowen past President and Dr. Germaine Smith-Baugh current President of the Urban League of Broward County both gave me free reign to build an Affordable Housing & Financial Literacy program to meet the needs of our residents. I worked there for ten years. Katharine Barry, President of H.O.M.E.S., Inc. invited me to work alongside her the past 14 years creating affordable housing program opportunities for rental housing & homeownership for families and youth in Broward County.

Can you share a story about that?

All of the people I mention are Community Warriors. Dr. Smith Baugh (Dr. G) and I are still very close. She makes herself available and has coached me through some difficult situations. They all lead by example and are equipped with the core ability to do the work they do. That competency is heart for the work and for the people. Katharine has such a spirit of let’s get it done-ness. She would often say, we can’t place people on a shelf waiting for bureaucracy to be fixed. We have to help them today! These two women along with my mother are my hero’s. My mother would often say, “If a task you once begun, never leave it til it’s done. Be the labor great or small, do it well or not at all. “

In 2009 when we started the Youth Self Sufficiency Affordable Housing Program at H.O.M.E.S. young people would show up on our doorstep on their 18th birthday with a garbage bag of their personal belongings looking for a place to live. It was heart breaking and was something I never got used to. Since that time a continuum of care has been developed and prevents that from happening through case management that occurs before the youth turns 18. There will come a time when my work here will be done. I desire to do it well! I am working to help folk at the point of their need every day!

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

My main book is the bible. For me it serves as the instruction manual. I also really like and use daily John Maxwell’s, A Leaders Heart (a 365-day devotional journal). Non-profit work is tough. You get knocked down a lot. I have to stay connected to a source that re-energizes me, strengthens me and encourages me. That is why I keep going back to the instruction manual.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life lesson quote is from Nikki Giovanni, “The unwillingness to try is worse than any failure.”

Try is what I say to my own children, staff and to young people around me. I can’t help you and you don’t deserve help unless you are willing to try. Magic happens with a willingness to try! In the work that I do it is a constant battle of trying to make a difference in low income communities and in the lives of the disenfranchised. Our agency, H.O.M.E.S. Inc. advocates for youth aged out of foster and relative care and families that need affordable housing. We advocate for first time homebuyers and low to moderate income renters. The work is a boomerang exercise of asking and seeking and having to develop a thick skin so that you constantly equip yourself to start over again the next day. I get a lot of No’s, a lot of — well that might not work and a lot of not now’s. The most critical skill I have is to re-energize and TRY daily despite yesterday’s no or not now.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about the shortage of affordable housing. Lack of affordable housing has been a problem for a long time in the United States. But it seems that it has gotten a lot worse over the past five years, particularly in the large cities. I know this is a huge topic, but for the benefit of our readers can you briefly explain to our readers what brought us to this place? Where did this crisis come from?

Greed. It’s systematic and it is across the board. The big fish keep eating the little fish!

Can you describe to our readers how your work is making an impact to address this crisis?

I have to admit that most of the work done by our nonprofit and others is a drop in the bucket compared to what is needed to help families create affordable, stable housing in Broward County. I don’t propose to know all of the answers. I strive to be one of the people in my community willing to use my time and my resources along with others to create and implement solutions.

Can you share some of the initiatives you are leading to help correct this issue?

H.O.M.E.S. has a 2-acre campus in Fort Lauderdale with 21 bedrooms/13 apartments for youth aged out of foster and relative care. Youth have always paid 300 dollars — 400 dollars per month for rent and received wrap around services including Life Coaches provided by our partnering agencies. We have 19 scattered site apartments within a mile of our campus for other low to moderate families. We’ve built a beautiful outdoor Nutritional Teaching Kitchen designed to prevent youth from health disparities such as diabetes and hypertension. This site is complemented by a community garden maintained by local resident master gardeners. I am also very excited about being involved with other nonprofit CEO’s learning about racial equity. My staff and board are engaged in various trainings made available by Broward County and the Children Services Council of Broward on Racial Equity. This and other related trainings are creating an awakening in our community which can only serve to make us better human beings. Better human beings create better neighborhoods with stronger, wiser, happier children. These young people are the ones who will help us create a better world.

Can you share something about your work that makes you most proud?

I am proud that I get a chance every day to help somebody. I’m proud to be used as a vessel to pass on knowledge, love and support to children and adults. I am saddened by the number of people who feel an unwavering sense of hopelessness. If I can do one thing each day I try to give away hope. You should try it also. It’s free! 😊 Is there a particular story or incident that you found most uplifting? When I have the opportunity to help a young person celebrate an accomplishment like graduating from high school or college I get goosebumps every time. All of their stories inspire, motivate and uplift me. Every single one of them fight unsurmountable odds just to finish something without the love and nurturing from parents that many of us know. They uplift me! They are the reason I get up every day and can keep it moving! So, for those of us that have had great parents and structure that helped us be successful it is our duty to support and care for someone in need. Your support could absolutely be the catalyst needed to create change! If you are reading this and your heart is telling you to do something to help. Connect with a nonprofit near you. We do heart work!

In your opinion, what should other home builders do to further address these problems?

City & County government needs to allow for even more creativity to include tiny houses and other fee allowances for affordable housing. Why does an affordable house need to be 2000 square feet? What if a 5000 sq. ft. lot could house two families instead of one? We have to begin to make more concessions in high cost, price burdened communities.

Can you share three things that the community and society can do to help you address the root of this crisis?

Contribute financially to support the work of a nonprofi Volunteer with a nonprofit Convince five friends or family members to do the same thing

Can you give some examples?

H.O.M.E.S., Inc. (Fort Lauderdale)

HANDY (Fort Lauderdale)

Urban League of Broward County

If you had the power to influence legislation, are there laws which you would like to see introduced that might help you in your work?

I would influence those laws that affect affordable housing to assure that maximum benefit would be extended to families in need. I would further legislation to protect children from abuse and neglect. Last but not least, I would create more options for those persons fighting addictions and substance abuse. Many core issues of poverty are rooted in the breakdown of the family. Drugs play a significant role in that destruction.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started leading my company” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

Pray first. No matter what happens, it’s going to be ok. Breathe Put people first Pray again

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? I would inspire a movement of kindness. You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Oprah Winfrey — my family is from Mississippi too!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

www.homesfl.org and also on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/HOMESINC

This was very meaningful, thank you so much, and we wish you only continued success.