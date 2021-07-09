Sarita Pittman: “Be Authentic”

Establish a True Brand Identity- know you who serve and what sets you apart in the marketplace.

Be Visible- if no one knows who you are and what you do, they can’t hire you.

Be Authentic- no one wants a fake. They may buy in at first, but your success will fade.

We had the pleasure of interviewing Sartia Pittman. Sarita Pittman holds many certifications, degrees, and licensures. They include; Certified Trichologist, Board Certified Master Coach, Holistic Healthcare Practitioner, and will soon include PhD in Natural Medicine and Nutritional Sciences. She is a proud graduate from the prestigious Cornell University.

To understand the professional genius of Sarita Pittman is to become well acquainted with a thought leader whose acceptance of God’s pivots drives her advocacy for others. Earning a place amongst the top earners in the United States as an executive business coach, personal development coach, curriculum developer, soft skill trainer, platform artist, professional enthusiast and trailblazer in the health and beauty industries, became a reality for Sarita through equal parts tenacity and adversity, shaping her into a woman equipped to handle the journey toward success with grace and grit.

It is her unapologetic authenticity and pride in failing forward which makes Sarita an incomparable champion of like-minded thought leaders, high achievers, and visionaries. Coined as the Lady Wealth Builder and as founder of Atiras International Coaching Academy, Sarita has graduated and educated professional coaches and thought leaders all over the world, including over five continents through her ICF accredited programs. She has led these diverse individuals on unparalleled paths toward success through her own “no fluff” strategy which dismantles excuses and uplifts innate strength and knowledge existing at one’s own disposal.

A triple threat in education, empowerment and resilience, Sarita established early in life the necessity to empower herself and command her worth. In every aspect of career and life, she brings forth tunnel vision to ensure others recognize their own power and never waver from their deserved recognition. Keen to the traditional methods of reaching audiences, Sarita chooses daily to reach back to the community first, followed by the world through organic and genuine connection. She speaks to the pulse of people who find difficulty in giving themselves permission to fulfill their lives on their own terms. In her daily work, Sarita challenges the status quo of success to inspire her clients to profit from their divine purpose, embrace their voice and understand firmly that one does not have to compromise to rise.

Since discovering her own genius and what she calls her “Unicorn Horn” as a thriving entrepreneur at the age of only 18, Sarita sharpened her business acumen to reach beyond society’s limitations, making it her incessant mission to unearth the genius power within the lives of people across background, culture and circumstance. She is a persevering, loyal and trustworthy guide in identifying opportunities for greatness regardless of launching point. As a faith-forward leader, she transcends her coaching expertise to awaken that genius within God following women to ensure their execution of goals so they may garner guilt-free success through her program, Beyond the Pew. Manifesting her every dream, it is Sarita’s belief that God calls for an army and she is a loyal servant in helping others establish their rightful place.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and what brought you to this particular career path?

Most certainly. First, let me start by saying thank you for this amazing opportunity. My backstory is one of continuous growth, both personally and professionally. I began my professional career in the beauty industries. I grew from being Nail Tech, all licenses in between, Master Cosmetologist, Esthetician, Massage Therapist Platform Artist, Trichologist, Holistic Health Practitioner, Board Certified Master Coach, and almost PhD in Nutritional Sciences and Natural Medicine. I’ve owned several spas and salons. I have taught at every level. You can say, I am well versed in my field. Currently, I primarily focus on serving time starved, high level leaders, coaches, trainers, and consultants. I can relate to them so well. I remember building my business over the years. I always said, If I had another Sarita…man!! Now, I am a Sarita to people that want to achieve great levels of success, lack creative time, want to avoid burnout, and are ready to delegate major tasks that will yield great and profitable results.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Wow… I would have to say: flexibility, focus, and determination. (Flexibility) I have had to change my methods over the years to obtain my goals. (Focus) I learned how to have tunnel vision early on in my career. I only compete against myself. (Determination) No matter what challenges I’ve faced I was and still is determined to come out and through them a winner.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

I have success several habits. They play a major role in my success. Being clear about my goals and understanding what I don’t want has been key to my success. Seeking God’s guidance and wisdom by far has propelled my success. Treating people the way I want to be treated is one as well. Most importantly, being consistent in the right things, having a great work ethic, and time management has sustained my success.

This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

Creating good habits gets you in the routine of doing what’s necessary to achieve your goal. It helps you become more disciplined, which is essential if you are wanting to succeed. A few examples are: getting in the habit of mastering your schedule eliminates the anxiety associated with rushing, auditing your business every 90 days to review progress, and a solid regime of self-care and mindfulness helps you maintain mental health.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

Being honest and open about the areas in which one struggles is the first step. Facing the reality of what happens if you don’t address those problem areas may be the wake up call you need. I suggest attempting replacement behavior for a month. Track your progress. Identify what triggered failure and work to have a way of escape. Setting personal boundaries and truly working on being a better version of yourself daily is the ultimate goal.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

My personal mantra is. “Be Good to Yourself”. It simply means make decisions that improve your overall quality of life, joy, wellbeing, happiness, and profit you.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

My Luxury Brand Concierge Services most definitely. I offer a wide array of services: Ghost Writing for Books, Articles, and Blogs, Photograph Editing, Brand Asset Creation, Web Design, Graphic Design, PR, White Label Services, Event Design, Content Creation, Brand Identity & Design, Mansion Rentals, Luxury Car Rentals, Celebrity Talent, Private Chefs, Event Design, Social Media Design, and Complete Brand Management. My services help highly ambitious, motivated, successful business owners that want to be the best at what they do, increase visibility, and achieve more without burning out. I provide an elevated branding and design experience that helps my clients avoid delegation disaster.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many coaches are successful, but some are not very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful coaches from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each

Establish a True Brand Identity- know you who serve and what sets you apart in the marketplace. Be Visible- if no one knows who you are and what you do, they can’t hire you. Be Authentic- no one wants a fake. They may buy in at first, but your success will fade. Create a Business Model that Works for Your Lifestyle- create a schedule and menu of services you can handle and maintain. Be Consistent with Content Your Clients Crave- speak directly to who you desire to serve.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen coaches make when they start their business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

One of the biggest mistakes people make is copy catting someone else’s success formula. Success can most definitely be duplicated, but not personal branding success. You have to master being all of who you are. You have to shine the light on your genius. You must show your secret sauce. You must have the confidence be you when the lights come on.

Based on your experience and success, what are a few of the most important things a coach should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience? Please share a story or an example for each.

Focus on achieving your clients’ goals. Clients hire you for results!! They van make a friend, but they hired you to help them accomplish some things. Always, under promise and over deliver. I always provide a task report so we can review how much ground we have covered in the short amount of time we have worked together. It keeps the momentum going.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business, and particularly in coaching. What are the best ways for a coach to find customers? Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

Word of mouth is big one for me. My clients love their results, others notice their results, and they inspire others to work with me. I have believe in being a vendor. Collect contact information and do a giveaway. Follow up is key though. No follow up = no clients.

Coaches are similar to startup founders who often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to end up burning the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to your fellow coaches about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting their business?

Schedule time to take care of you. Get in at least 10 minutes of exercise each day. Eat a clean diet. Get rest. Manage stress. Delegate. Be honest and realistic about your goals. Set boundaries. Say no without explanation. Give yourself permission to be selfish. Make room for what’s important. Build a strong personal relationship with God. Hire a Coach if needed. Get therapy if needed. Get regular checkups. Get to know your body and capacity. Take vitamins and eliminate all toxic relationships. Protect your peace. LIVE!!!

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂 Man!!!

I would have to say to be okay with being good to yourself and unapologetic about your choices.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would say Oprah Winfrey. She is a great example of successful personal branding.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can connect with me via SaritaPittman.com

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!