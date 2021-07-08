Stephen Tyszka of Trubify: “Run a lean startup”

Run a lean startup. Ex: Prioritize your expenses based on clear company goals. If we need sticky features in the app to ensure high retention, spend on developing those before spending a lot of money on marketing hype.

As part of my series about the “5 Things You Need To Know To Create a Successful App or SaaS”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Stephen Tyszka.

Stephen Tyszka is a serial entrepreneur and lifelong musician. Mr. Tyszka has founded several companies and led product development teams in FinTech, AdTech, Music, and micro-influencer spaces; most notable are Blast.com with longtime business partner and co-founder, Walter Cruttenden (founder of Acorns, Roth Capital, and the iBank of e*Trade); and Music.com, where he led product development and continues to serve on the advisory board with founder and chairman, Pharrell Williams.

Mr. Tyszka also co-founded Nfluence.gg (rebranded as Stream-Engine.io) with former COO of Activision/Blizzard Entertainment, Paul Sams. This product measures and validates brand impressions at scale for digital streaming gaming platforms.

Previously, Stephen was VP of Operations for ATM.com, another Cruttenden venture that monetizes online users’ personal data. Stephen brings years of technology innovation, product design, brand development, strategic planning, leadership, UI/UX, and marketing & behavioral science to his newest venture, Trubify which is the culmination of all his life experience..

Trubify is an award-winning, disruptive music technology platform that is helping solve “starving artist syndrome”. Stephen is creating innovative tech solutions to finally serve the music artists who have been taken advantage of for so long. Trubify is an artist first platform geared toward allowing musicians to earn a living doing what they love.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I come from a family of musical virtuosos, most notable is my Auntie, Adriana Caselotti, who is the voice of Snow White in the Walt Disney classic. In 1996, legendary music producer Eddie Kramer encouraged me to move from the East Coast to Hollywood, CA to pursue music professionally. At 21, I was busking on Hollywood Blvd for tips by day; by night, I was sitting-in at local clubs. Soon I was headlining shows on Sunset Blvd and earning regular studio session work. I opened my first commercial music studio and was working non-stop, either recording, performing, teaching, mixing or mastering music and was still a starving artist. I learned first hand the challenges artists face trying to make it in the music industry.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led you to think of the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

I was sitting on a beach in Costa Rica and thinking of all the problems with the music industry. As a musician, I was having a hard time just finding a platform I could perform on and monetize my talents. I started to pool ideas together using my technology experience and music industry background. I was able to identify several major problems with viable technology solutions. The key was to create a platform that would result in win-win outcomes for all aspects of the music industry, from artist to fan to record labels and copyright holders.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

Any artist or entrepreneur has to overcome constant judgment and rejection. My music journey had many highs and lows. Tenacious perseverance and constant self-improvement was the only way to progress. Of course, giving up crosses the mind when things get hard, but to give up is to accept defeat. To find inspiration to keep going, I just remember my dreams and remind myself that there are tens of thousands of very talented music artists with marketable skills but don’t have the tools to monetize their music. The thought of helping artists like myself drives me constantly to keep going.

So, how are things going today? How did your grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

Trubify has made tremendous progress in its first year. We have raised almost $4,000,000 in seed funding to build and launch a minimum viable product in the market. We have won multiple nationally-recognized awards in the startup world, and have been recognized as one of the top 5 seed companies out of 5,000 reviewed to watch in 2021 by eVentures.

As both an artist and entrepreneur you hear “no” a lot. If you are to succeed, you need to know which advice is helpful and which isn’t, who is out to help and who isn’t, and to ask for help from those who believe in you the most. The greatest risk you can take is to follow your dreams — and that’s exactly what I’ve done my whole life. If you are true to yourself and work hard to help others in the process, you will always be successful.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

My manager in Hollywood booked me as the opening act for Wu Tang Clan. Now keep in mind that I’m a rock-blues guitarist and singer, but I was so excited because Wu Tang was one of the biggest acts at the time. My band performed live in front of an audience of 5,000 of Wu Tang’s hip-hop/rap fans. After my performance, you could have heard a pin drop. LOL. The audience was there to see hip-hop/rap, not rock-blues, and they made that apparent as I snuck quietly off the stage. My lesson from that experience was to always play to your audience, or find an audience that is aligned to your style.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Trubify is an artist-first music platform that has a growing community of supportive and engaging musicians, producers, record labels, artist managers, and fans. Many of our early adopters have commented on how loving the culture is and also feel the financial support of the fanbase. Because we exist to serve the artists, we see many of our streamers supporting the platform in various ways — from sharing Trubify on their social media and spreading the word to others.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

You’ve probably heard the expression, “anyone who wants to be CEO is crazy”, and it’s true! The demands placed on the leadership team of a startup is immense. This is why balance is the key here — both in business and in personal life. You need to learn how to prioritize, know when to slow down, and know when to push forward with decisiveness. Finding time for the important things in life can be very challenging especially for a startup CEO. For me, yoga, meditation, walking/hiking, and spending quality time with my family are ways I unplug and recenter.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Fintech revolutionary Walter Cruttenden (founder of Acorns, iBank of e*Trade, Roth Capital) has been my greatest business mentor. Walter and I have been friends since the 2000’s but when we co-founded Blast.com in January 2017, he really took me under his wing and taught me how to build successful businesses from the ground up and from the inside out. Walter put a great emphasis on the importance of giving people chances to shine made me realize that the more freedom you give individuals, the greater their development if the individual also seizes the opportunity and makes the best of it. Hard work must be tempered by smart work, which must be tempered with loving encouragement. Walter gave me the chance to develop my business acumen as well as the confidence in myself to start my own venture and follow my vision from idea to execution. Thank you, Walter!

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. Approximately how many users or subscribers does your app or software currently have? Can you share with our readers three of the main steps you’ve taken to build such a large community?

Right now we have approximately 3,800 beta users and are about to make a big push to expand our user growth. The game changer is Trubify’s modular income system. Artists can choose to use any or all of the á la carte revenue features, including our auto-payments of 2¢ per live viewer or 1¢ per archive viewer on their Trubify streams. This incentivizes artists to livestream their performances as well as to promote their new releases and prior streams on their own social media. And because Trubify manages the cover song licenses, artists can monetize cover songs in perpetuity; this is another game changer compared to YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, or other streaming platforms.

What is your monetization model? How do you monetize your community of users? Have you considered other monetization options? Why did you not use those?

Trubify offers modular á la carterevenue streams for our artists. To go along with our per viewer payouts and seamless one-tap tipping feature, we will offer ticketing for concerts, a direct-to-artist monthly recurring patronage feature with value-added functionality for subscribing fans, AI/ML influencer marketing campaigns that Trubify brokers on behalf of all artists regardless of following size, a merchandise portal, a lessons portal, and we are incorporating an NFT marketplace where fans can support the creator economy in new ways without having to know anything about cryptocurrencies or blockchain technology. Artists will be able to choose any or all features which best suit their needs.

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to create a very successful app or a SaaS? Please share a story or an example for each.

Develop a product that has true utility and actually solves a real problem. Ex: Most music artists do not know how to obtain the required music licenses to publish and monetize cover songs. Trubify handles this automatically in the background. Develop a business model that provides win-win outcomes for all parties involved. Ex: Trubify created a model where the artist, copyright owner, and fan all feel value from the products and services we offer; no one is getting rich off another party’s back. Hire good people. Ex: By bringing in the right person for each role, you leverage their expertise and have more efficient use of funds. Support your people. Ex: Listen to what the needs of the team are and try to work with them to set them up for successful outcomes. Run a lean startup. Ex: Prioritize your expenses based on clear company goals. If we need sticky features in the app to ensure high retention, spend on developing those before spending a lot of money on marketing hype.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My movement would be to bring about the LOVELUTION. The Lovelution is the evolution/revolution of making love the guiding force in all endeavors. With love, all things are possible

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Trubify.com

https://www.linkedin.com/in/stephentyszka/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/trubify

www.instagram.com/trubify

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrX2EqrjB4KxKU8OWR9Gotw

www.facebook.com/trubify

www.twitter.com/trubify

https://linktr.ee/trubify

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!