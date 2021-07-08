Dr. Andrew Kerklaan: “Daily habits”

Daily habits. Many of our habits throughout our days will have a negative impact on our sleep. Important examples include i) exercise and activity. Getting regular activity will allow your body to burn off stress, get the blood flowing, stimulate your brain with movement and help you relax at night. ii) Too much caffeine and a heavier diet, especially late in the day will have a big impact on the quality of your sleep. iii) Mindfulness throughout your day and taking proactive steps to manage your stress response will have a very positive impact on the quality of your sleep.

Getting a good night’s sleep has so many physical, emotional, and mental benefits. Yet with all of the distractions that demand our attention, going to sleep on time and getting enough rest has become extremely elusive to many of us. Why is sleep so important and how can we make it a priority?

In this interview series called “Sleep: Why You Should Make Getting A Good Night’s Sleep A Major Priority In Your Life, And How You Can Make That Happen” we are talking to medical and wellness professionals, sleep specialists, and business leaders who sell sleep accessories to share insights from their knowledge and experience about how to make getting a good night’s sleep a priority in your life.

As part of this interview series, we had the pleasure to interview Dr. Andrew Kerklaan, DC of Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics.

Dr. Andrew Kerklaan, DC has more than 20 years of experience at the pulse of the global health and wellness industry. He completed his studies in Toronto, Canada and launched his career in London, England at a prestigious clinic where his patients included rock stars and royalty. Five years later, Dr. Kerklaan returned to his hometown of Montreal determined to bring the best in integrative health care to his own community-based centre. His thriving practice provided expert treatment for a wide range of patients and conditions, with a focus on health, wellness, and pain management.

While caring for thousands of patients for nearly a quarter-century, Dr. Kerklaan continually marveled at the body’s own natural ability to heal. This observation led to the doctor’s deeply-held philosophy — that the best approach to optimum health is most often a natural, non-invasive one. This belief, along with his patients’ search for natural solutions, inspired Dr. Kerklaan to explore the benefits of Hemp-derived, CBD-based options.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your backstory?

Early in my university studies I realized I wanted a career that involves helping people. This awareness inspired me to make a big career change from Engineering to Chiropractic studies. For 20 years, in both the UK and Canada I had the privilege of treating over 5,000 people, helping them improve their health and wellness. It has always been rewarding and fulfilling to witness people getting their health back on track in order to enjoy life to the fullest. In recent years, I made a shift to running the brand I founded, Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics, on a full-time basis. I like to say I now have the opportunity to help people on a global scale.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this particular career path?

In 2014, as a result of a renewed focus and interest in the medical application of cannabinoids, including CBD, I had many patients suddenly asking how they could benefit from these age-old plant-based compounds. As I started to research and investigate, I was taken aback by the therapeutic potential that cannabinoids offered. I shared this information with patients and was very often surprised at their receptiveness and willingness to try something that in modern times had a negative stigma associated with it. When patients were open to trying CBD, we were often both delightfully impressed with the benefits they received. That sent me on a journey to truly understand the potential of CBD and other cannabinoids in wellness applications. However, at the time there were no products I could recommend as a health professional, so I decided to create a line of topical products based on my clinical experience, patient responses, and the need for products that were properly developed and tested. Five years later I now have a line of products which are distributed internationally and address common health issues, including poor sleep.

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the sleep and wellness fields? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

Through my 20+ years in practice, I mostly addressed chronic health issues with patients. Those chronic issues often stem from lifestyle factors and most often had their root cause in stress responses. In chronic health challenges, many people end up in a cycle of pain leading to poor sleep which lead to low energy, lack of activity, and exercise. Sleep is always a critical aspect to address in someone’s recovery. Discussions around sleep quality and how to improve your sleep were always an important part of helping someone feel better.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I have always enjoyed reading more factual books rather than fiction. I have even been known to enjoy a good textbook! I have also enjoyed many autobiographies. I find it inspirational and motivational to be able to see behind the curtain and understand other people’s journeys. The book that has had the most significant impact on me however is a first-year college anatomy textbook. Not because of its contents but rather because I had my grandfather sign the front cover shortly before he passed away. What he wrote was simple, mainly wishing me much success, but it is a quote that I have enjoyed reading again from time to time.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

“99% of the things you worry about don’t come true.” This may be a simple quote but it does have a direct link to the quality of our sleep. Paying attention to your thoughts and how they are impacting your wellbeing is important. Our mind is a powerful tool that can either help us be healthy and well or it can hurt us. We should never take our mental wellbeing for granted. It is something we should strive to work on every day.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Let’s start with the basics. How much sleep should an adult get? Is there a difference between people who are young, middle-aged, or elderly?

In theory, we need six to eight hours of sleep a night. Sleep is anabolic for many body functions. It is our time to recover, it is our time to build, it is our time to fight off disease and illness. But everyone is different; some people need a little more sleep and some people need a little less sleep. What is most important is actually the quality of our sleep. Good quality sleep is critical for our health and well-being. With good quality sleep, you may need a little bit less.

Is the amount of hours the main criteria, or the time that you go to bed? For example, if there was a hypothetical choice between getting to bed at 10PM and getting up at 4AM, for a total of 6 hours, or going to bed at 2AM and getting up at 10AM for a total of 8 hours, is one a better choice for your health? Can you explain?

There is a lot of research, historical evidence, and references that humans are by nature bi-modal or segmented sleepers. In other words, we tend to have two periods of sleep a night. Historically this was referenced as the first sleep and the second sleep. It is suggested that the first hours of sleep in a night are the most recuperative and provide the most recovery that our bodies need to maintain proper function. Therefore, I believe that the most important part of sleep is the first hours of the night. We also have many functions that are based on rhythm — hormonal functions, digestive functions, and sleep patterns are examples. Many of those functions are tied to a circadian rhythm of light and dark over a 24-hour day. Many of those rhythmic functions naturally slowdown in the evening as daylight fades. For quality sleep, it is important to recognize and respect those rhythms and aim to get quality sleep closer to the end of daylight hours.

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for our readers. Let’s imagine a hypothetical 35-year-old adult who was not getting enough sleep. After working diligently at it for 6 months he or she began to sleep well and got the requisite hours of sleep. How will this person’s life improve? Can you help articulate some of the benefits this person will see after starting to get enough sleep? Can you explain?

I have read estimates that as high as 30% of medical visits and health complaints are tied to poor sleep. There are so many health issues tied to poor sleep. Conversely, there are many health benefits tied to good sleep hygiene and getting quality sleep every night. The most common reported improvements are improved mental acuity and memory, improved energy and activity levels, reduced weight and diabetic risk, and lower rates of anxiety and depression.

Many things provide benefits but they aren’t necessarily a priority. Should we make getting a good night’s sleep a major priority in our life? Can you explain what you mean?

I like to say that bad habits do not take much practice, but good habits take time and focus to achieve. I do find it interesting that things in life that are good for us do not necessarily come easily. Sleep is one of the fundamental physiological pillars of health and wellness. Many improvements in our lives, whether it be physical, emotional, or mental will be easier to achieve with a good night’s sleep. This is a habit we should all pay close attention to and strive to improve daily.

The truth is that most of us know that it’s important to get better sleep. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives? How should we remove those obstacles?

Having the knowledge is one thing but putting it into practice is another thing all together! We are creatures of habit, and we are often most comfortable with inertia. Therefore, better sleep is something that we cannot take for granted but rather must work on to achieve. And like any good habit, it takes practice. My best advice is to take small manageable action steps and stick to them until they become habits. 1. Being active everyday 2. Eating lighter meals for dinner. 3. Turning your phone off.

Do you think getting “good sleep” is more difficult today than it was in the past?

Good sleep is more difficult to come by in modern times. Mostly due to the hectic lifestyles we live along with the impact of technology, whether it be light pollution, social media simulation, or late-night TV viewing. Our minds are much more stimulated at the end of the day than they ever used to be. Even though we do have luxuries that previous generations did not get to enjoy, such as excellent mattresses, bedding, and comfortable environments. Still, we now are often negatively impacting our sleep from overstimulation.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share “5 things you need to know to get the sleep you need and wake up refreshed and energized”? If you can, kindly share a story or example for each.

I like to think of sleep from two aspects — One, how well are you falling asleep and secondly how well are you staying asleep?

1. Preparation. Think of how well you prepare yourself for sleep. I like to raise the idea of a sleep ritual. Creating a habit of winding down at the end of your day to give your body a chance to relax. Utilizing tools such as light stretching and mindfulness meditation.

2. Ergonomics. The ergonomics of our sleeping positions are important in helping our bodies relax and feel comfortable. Is your mattress supportive enough? Is your pillow supportive for you when you are on your side, back or stomach?

3. Sleep hygiene. Many factors in our environment will impact our sleep. Is the room dark enough? Are your sheets clean and comfortable? Are you too hot or too cold? Is there fresh air? Is the room quiet enough? These are all simple points but often we do not take initiative to improve all aspects that impact the quality of our sleep.

4. Daily habits. Many of our habits throughout our days will have a negative impact on our sleep. Important examples include i) exercise and activity. Getting regular activity will allow your body to burn off stress, get the blood flowing, stimulate your brain with movement and help you relax at night. ii) Too much caffeine and a heavier diet, especially late in the day will have a big impact on the quality of your sleep. iii) Mindfulness throughout your day and taking proactive steps to manage your stress response will have a very positive impact on the quality of your sleep.

5. Supplements. I developed a topical cream focused on CBD, lavender, and melatonin to help with end of day relaxation. I am always excited with the positive testimonials we get from people reporting benefits in helping them get to sleep better. Melatonin is known as a sleep aid and has an impact on lowering brain alertness and activity. It is an important hormone which is triggered naturally by reduced daylight. In modern times, specifically with excessive light exposure, our melatonin production cycle may be out of sync with our need for sleep. Supplementing with melatonin can be helpful. Magnesium is another example of a supplement that can help relax and calm and have a positive impact on the quality of your sleep.

What would you advise someone who wakes up in the middle of the night and can’t fall back to sleep?

This is easy to say — but do not get frustrated! It may sometimes be more helpful to just go with the flow and accept that you are awake for a period of time. Stressing about missing sleep, how long you have been awake, and how tired you are going to be is counterproductive. It is always best to avoid looking at the clock. For some, changing positions or getting out of bed for a short period can help them reset. Reading with dim lights can also be helpful. Supplements can be helpful to keep you sleeping through the night as well. You should consider natural options like melatonin and magnesium. CBD has gained popularity in recent years too. These can have a positive impact on helping you relax and unwind to head into a good night’s rest, and they can also help you stay asleep if being awake for many hours a night is your challenge.

What are your thoughts about taking a nap during the day? Is that a good idea, or can it affect the ability to sleep well at night?

I am a big believer in naps! I like the European approach around this. I am also an early riser and tend to get more done in the morning. I find recharging myself with a nap is a great way to be productive throughout the day. You do, however, have to watch how long you nap and consider why you are napping. Certainly, extra-long naps will have a negative impact on your sleep pattern, your ability to get to sleep, and your ability to stay asleep at night. Napping may also be an indication that your diet is not optimal and what you are eating throughout the day is making you tired. However, a short nap of 10 to 15 minutes is a great way to refresh yourself.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Jane Wurwand, Founder of Dermalogica. We met very briefly 2 years ago. Jane has developed great products, a terrific brand and helped millions of people. I would love to have a proper conversation. I am sure Jane could share great insight on building a consumer-focused brand.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Drkerklaan.com

@drkerklaan