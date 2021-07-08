Dr. Wei-Shin Lai of AcousticSheep: “The amount of sleep you need is the amount that helps you feel refreshed”

The amount of sleep you need is the amount that helps you feel refreshed. There is no magic number. Although most people average 7–8 hours, 10% of people need a bit less, and 10% need 9 or even 10 hours of sleep. As long as you don’t have an undiagnosed mood disorder like depression or bipolar, it’s okay to not be in the “normal” range. You just have to plan for the amount of sleep you need.

Getting a good night’s sleep has so many physical, emotional, and mental benefits. Yet with all of the distractions that demand our attention, going to sleep on time and getting enough rest has become extremely elusive to many of us. Why is sleep so important and how can we make it a priority?

In this interview series called “Sleep: Why You Should Make Getting A Good Night’s Sleep A Major Priority In Your Life, And How You Can Make That Happen” we are talking to medical and wellness professionals, sleep specialists, and business leaders who sell sleep accessories to share insights from their knowledge and experience about how to make getting a good night’s sleep a priority in your life.

As part of this interview series, we had the pleasure to interview Dr. Wei-Shin Lai.

Dr. Wei-Shin Lai is the CEO and co-founder of AcousticSheep LLC, the Erie, PA-based company behind the award winning sleeping headphones called SleepPhones®. Previously a family doctor, Dr. Lai would frequently take patient phone calls in the middle of the night, leaving her unable to fall back to sleep. When they could not find products specifically designed for listening to music in bed, she and her husband decided to invent their own and call them SleepPhones®.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your backstory?

I graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in Cellular Molecular Biology and then from the University of Virginia as a medical doctor. I specialized in family medicine with interests in preventative medicine and public health. For me, the worst thing about being a doctor was being woken up in the middle of the night when on call. It was hard for me to get back to sleep.

When I complained about being tired from interrupted sleep to my husband, he suggested that I listen to some relaxing music. But traditional headphones are too bulky, and earbuds were painful for my ears. One day, we sat down at the kitchen table and started sewing and soldering. We came up with the idea of thin speakers inside of a soft headband, dubbed SleepPhones® headphones. There was nothing else like it in the world. We grew the business in our basement, which then took over the garage, the spare room, the living room, and then pretty much everywhere, while hiring neighbors and friends. Eventually, we quit our day jobs and focused full time on helping people all over the world sleep better.

Since inventing SleepPhones® headphones in 2007, we’ve helped over a million people across the globe, on all 7 continents. Over time, we’ve improved comfort and packed more technology into our headphones while building a brand that explores overall health. Our latest innovation is our artificial-intelligence-powered sleep improvement tool: Sleep Sounds by AcousticSheep®.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this particular career path?

During high school, I was enthralled by the ebola outbreak in the Congo. I wanted to find the bats carrying ebola. I read The Coming Plague and decided I wanted to be an epidemic intelligence officer. It’s like being an FBI agent for the CDC, or so I thought. (The X-Files TV show was another big influence for me.) When I chose which college to attend, rather than becoming an engineer like my dad, I decided on science, and then eventually medicine. Over time, my professional interests became more realistic, but I never lost my focus on preventative medicine and looking at the bigger picture of public health.

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the sleep and wellness fields? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

To me, wellness is preventative medicine. A lot of medical school is learning how to react to a problem. We spent our time learning about diseases and medications to stave off the worst effects of the diseases. However, many of the “first-world” diseases in modern society are preventable. If we holistically combine physical and mental health, recognizing just how much the mind is integral to physical health, I believe we can reduce disease burden and medication consumption. Sleep is a third of our lives, and high-quality sleep improves all aspects of our health.

From the beginning, it’s been our company’s mission to create a world of happy, healthy and well-rested people. Our initial invention worked so well for me that I felt I NEEDED to share it with the world. Initial feedback was phenomenal. One woman was able to stop taking sleeping medications she’d been on for over a decade, and another claimed that our invention helped save her marriage since she was able to share a bed with her husband again since SleepPhones® helped block his snoring noise.

Feedback like this was the turning point for us in terms of idea validation, and really helped us realize that we had a very practical, safe, and effective solution to offer the world. Quality sleep is vital to our health and happiness, and being able to provide an affordable, drug-free solution to people all across the globe is what keeps us going day in and day out.

Rather than patching 25 patients a day with medications in private practice, I now help millions of people live better lives every single day.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I mentioned The Coming Plague that set me on my career path. But I also enjoyed Animal Farm and 1984 because they taught me to question everything. As an entrepreneur, I am constantly learning new things to keep up with a wide variety of disciplines, from accounting to human resources, from marketing to supply chain. An ability to cut through crap and synthesize relevant fact-based information is critical to being successful not just in business but in life overall. A specific example everyone has encountered would be phishing schemes from a bank-look-alike. When we own a foreign patent, we get bombarded with bad actors trying to “help” us pay our annual patent fees. If we fell prey to every last marketing pitch, we wouldn’t have a business.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

When I counsel new entrepreneurs, I tell them to “know thyself.” They need to be honest about their strengths and weaknesses. It’s okay to have weaknesses. If you have the capacity to improve them, great! If not, it’s okay too. What’s important is to identify them and recognize when you need help. I like to think of myself as being organized. And I still have an illusion that somewhere in my mind, I am an organized person. But when I look at the apparent disorganization of my office, I have to be realistic and let someone else help organize the papers for the business. It’s for the good of the business.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Let’s start with the basics. How much sleep should an adult get? Is there a difference between people who are young, middle-aged, or elderly?

Individual sleep needs will vary, in addition to different age groups needing different amounts. In general, infants and toddlers need anywhere between 11–17 hours of sleep a day in two or more chunks. Kids generally need between 9–12 hours a day, while teenagers should be getting 8–10. Adults should try to get 7–9. As our bodies wear out, it becomes harder to stay asleep, so “mature” people eventually need to nap during the day to get the full 7–9 hours.

Is the amount of hours the main criteria, or the time that you go to bed? For example, if there was a hypothetical choice between getting to bed at 10PM and getting up at 4AM, for a total of 6 hours, or going to bed at 2AM and getting up at 10AM for a total of 8 hours, is one a better choice for your health? Can you explain?

How and when you sleep is really dependent on your lifestyle, but it’s generally recommended to strive for 7 to 8 hours of sleep during one block of time, preferably when it’s dark out. With that being said, there is also evidence to suggest that the quality of our sleep may be equally, if not more important than the quantity. By improving the environment that we sleep in, our bedtime routines, and controlling our exposure to external influences (like blue light from a screen and other outside stimuli), many people can improve both sleep quality and quantity at the same time.

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for our readers. Let’s imagine a hypothetical 35 year old adult who was not getting enough sleep. After working diligently at it for 6 months he or she began to sleep well and got the requisite hours of sleep. How will this person’s life improve? Can you help articulate some of the benefits this person will see after starting to get enough sleep? Can you explain?

Sleep is a restorative process for the body and is vital to the proper function of all of our systems. The benefits this individual will begin to experience range from improved mood, better heart health, improved immune system function, easier weight management, better exercise performance, improved memory, and increased productivity, just to name a few.

Many things provide benefits but they aren’t necessarily a priority. Should we make getting a good night’s sleep a major priority in our life? Can you explain what you mean?

Getting better sleep means everything going better during the day. You are happier, more productive, patient, nicer, and overall just a better person with quality sleep. The benefits to health that come from making sleep a major priority include lower risk of heart disease, cancer, and diabetes. Going to bed with enough time to get 7–9 hours of sleep is all it takes to begin making this change, and on top of that, it’s free!

The truth is that most of us know that it’s important to get better sleep. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives? How should we remove those obstacles?

Translating intellectual knowledge into action is indeed difficult. It’s hard to break out of a routine. Willpower only goes so far, and negative self talk can make it that much more unpleasant. Being realistic when setting goals helps a lot, as do small step goals. Taking time to meditate on your intentions can help you hear your inner thoughts and subconscious feelings about something. Unless you are in touch with your true beliefs and values, implementing lasting change may be tougher than it needs to be. If you don’t truly believe that improved sleep will change your life significantly, then you can’t commit to it. So then you have to ask why you don’t believe it. Once you ask enough whys, you get to the root of the problem.

Do you think getting “good sleep” is more difficult today than it was in the past?

It’s definitely more challenging with all the fun external stimuli that surrounds us at night. Smartphones, computers, and other blue light emitting sources can do serious harm to our melatonin production and make us feel “wired”, making it difficult for us to fall asleep.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share “5 things you need to know to get the sleep you need and wake up refreshed and energized”? If you can, kindly share a story or example for each.

A good general rule of thumb is to set up a blue light filter and automatic dimming on your electronic devices, which only takes a few minutes. I recommend setting the filter 4 hours prior to bedtime and setting the dimming 30 minutes before lights out. That will boost your brain’s natural melatonin production. It’s an easy hack that can make a dramatic difference.

Next, controlling your auditory environment is helpful, especially if there are other people or pets making noise. SleepPhones® headphones is one way to control your audio ambiance at bedtime without disturbing anyone else. This is another no-effort hack that helps so many people.

Tip number three would be to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, regardless of the day. It becomes part of your bedtime routine, and our bodies thrive on routine.

The amount of sleep you need is the amount that helps you feel refreshed. There is no magic number. Although most people average 7–8 hours, 10% of people need a bit less, and 10% need 9 or even 10 hours of sleep. As long as you don’t have an undiagnosed mood disorder like depression or bipolar, it’s okay to not be in the “normal” range. You just have to plan for the amount of sleep you need.

Which is more important? Going to bed at the same time each day or waking up at the same time each day? The answer is waking up at the same time and going to a window for a few minutes for sun exposure. It helps to set your internal clock each day.

What would you advise someone who wakes up in the middle of the night and can’t fall back to sleep?

This question is a great one, and we actually invented our flagship product SleepPhones® because of this exact issue. I used to be a family doctor, and I’d regularly find myself lying awake after taking calls from the hospital in the middle of the night. My husband suggested I listen to binaural beats, calming music, or meditations to help me get back to sleep, which worked, but I struggled with finding a delivery method that was comfortable enough to sleep in. Because there weren’t any headphones on the market specifically designed for sleeping at the time we decided to invent our own.

With that being said, I recommend experimenting with calming music, hypnosis, ASMR, meditations, apps like Sleep Sounds by AcousticSheep®, or breathing techniques to help with this issue. Another good rule of thumb is to get out of bed if you’re awake longer than 20 minutes. Getting out of bed can help your brain associate being up with being awake and laying down with sleeping, and may help you fall back to sleep faster.

What are your thoughts about taking a nap during the day? Is that a good idea, or can it affect the ability to sleep well at night?

Brief naps during the day are fine, and can help increase focus and productivity. Longer naps later in the day can impact how well you sleep at night so it’s best to take them earlier in the day and keep them short. The National Sleep Foundation recommends keeping naps between 10 and 20 minutes, and it’s best to take them in early to mid-afternoon when we experience our natural decline in energy.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

This is a tough question. It may seem strange, but I don’t wish for things or have regrets. There isn’t anyone I’d like to talk with whom I haven’t already.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

We post tons of helpful information to our SleepPhones® blog at www.sleepphones.com/blog. I’ve also authored several pieces related to my thoughts on COVID related topics on Medium.com as well as the SleepPhones blog. You can find my Medium posts at https://weishinlai.medium.com/. Interested readers can also follow us on social media @sleepphones.

