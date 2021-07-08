Tim Masters of My Green Mattress: “Sleep is so important”

Sleep is so important. It is the time when we let our bodies rest and restore. If we are not well rested, how can we be productive in our waking hours? Sleep is what I have based my entire life’s work on and I value it so completely. It is my goal to offer families and customers across the country an affordable organic sleep option to improve their lifestyles.

Getting a good night’s sleep has so many physical, emotional, and mental benefits. Yet with all of the distractions that demand our attention, going to sleep on time and getting enough rest has become extremely elusive to many of us. Why is sleep so important and how can we make it a priority?

In this interview series called “Sleep: Why You Should Make Getting A Good Night’s Sleep A Major Priority In Your Life, And How You Can Make That Happen” we are talking to medical and wellness professionals, sleep specialists, and business leaders who sell sleep accessories to share insights from their knowledge and experience about how to make getting a good night’s sleep a priority in your life.

As part of this interview series, we had the pleasure to interview Tim Masters from My Green Mattress.

In 2007, Quality Sleep Shop’s owner, Tim Masters, launched an all-natural, organic line of mattresses called My Green Mattress when his daughter Emily was diagnosed with eczema and allergies. Masters created a hypoallergenic crib mattress made with organic materials for her, and soon after he developed MyGreenMattress.com where customers across the country can purchase safe, healthy and affordable mattresses and sleep accessories for the entire family from nursery to master bedroom. For a virtual tour of the factory and for additional information, please visit http://mygreenmattress.com.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your backstory?

At age 17, I worked as an apprentice at a local family owned mattress company called Quality Sleep Shop. At the age of 25, I had the opportunity to purchase the company from the previous owner who was retiring. My wife Cindy and I grew the business until our third child was born with severe allergies and skin sensitivity. This was a game changer, as we quickly realized there were other families out there with similar challenges and I knew I could create a healthy solution.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this particular career path?

I had the privilege of working as a mattress apprentice at the age of 17 and knew down to my shoes that this was the business for me. I love working with my hands and building quality products that help people get the best sleep possible.

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the sleep and wellness fields? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

With my many years in the business, I was able to see mattresses being removed from homes that were 30–40 years old and I saw what materials held up and what materials did not. I am such a perfectionist that I have truly focused my skills on building the best and most supportive, organic mattress on the market. I actually purchase mattresses from competing brands and open them up to see how they are built and then I fine tune my models and tweak my technology based on various support systems and placement of coils and layers of latex and cotton.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

“Good to Great” by Jim Collins because if gave me a great insight on how to work smarter at my business.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

“Quality means doing it right when no one is looking” by Henry Ford. Ford has always been an inspiration to me and I know that offering a quality product without ever cutting corners helps me sleep better at night.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Let’s start with the basics. How much sleep should an adult get? Is there a difference between people who are young, middle-aged, or elderly?

We spend 1/3 of our lives sleeping and it should be on a healthy, non-toxic mattress. We know children require longer hours of sleep and so we created the Kiwi hybrid to help support growing bodies. Adults really require 7–8 hours of sleep at night and we all know that is hard to do. Our Natural Escape is designed for all kinds of sleepers and is more firm than the Kiwi to offer support on pressure points for adults. The Natural Escape supports expecting moms and caters to aging adults looking for extra support on their hips and lower backs.

Is the amount of hours the main criteria, or the time that you go to bed? For example, if there was a hypothetical choice between getting to bed at 10PM and getting up at 4AM, for a total of 6 hours, or going to bed at 2AM and getting up at 10AM for a total of 8 hours, is one a better choice for your health? Can you explain?

According to sleep experts we have relationships with, it is really the quality of the sleep you get regardless of the time. Our bodies are designed to sleep when it is cool and dark so sleeping on an all-natural mattress with GOTS and GOLS latex and wool will be breathable and naturally cooling to offer deeper, healthier sleep. We all know that a technology free room and great black out curtains also helps!

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for our readers. Let’s imagine a hypothetical 35 year old adult who was not getting enough sleep. After working diligently at it for 6 months he or she began to sleep well and got the requisite hours of sleep. How will this person’s life improve? Can you help articulate some of the benefits this person will see after starting to get enough sleep? Can you explain?

Getting quality sleep will improve your overall wellness. If you are sleeping on a chemically treated mattress with foams and formaldehyde, your deep breathing will be effected. If your sleeping hours are limited, you want to invest in the healthiest mattress possible to maximize the quality of sleep if the quantity is limited. It is never too late to change your sleeping habits or sleeping products. I have baby boomers coming in to the showroom and making purchases because they are invested in healthy sleep as a lifestyle improvement.

Many things provide benefits but they aren’t necessarily a priority. Should we make getting a good night’s sleep a major priority in our life? Can you explain what you mean?

Sleep is so important. It is the time when we let our bodies rest and restore. If we are not well rested, how can we be productive in our waking hours? Sleep is what I have based my entire life’s work on and I value it so completely. It is my goal to offer families and customers across the country an affordable organic sleep option to improve their lifestyles.

The truth is that most of us know that it’s important to get better sleep. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives? How should we remove those obstacles?

Healthy sleep is not a trend. It is something we need to invest in for our overall wellness. Changing the way you think about your sleep products is step number one to getting better sleep. People think that organic mattresses are not accessible or affordable. This is incorrect. We make the best factory direct, affordable mattresses on the market and can handmake them and ship them within 1–2 weeks of your order. People think they have to sacrifice comfort when buying a healthy organic mattress and that is incorrect. Our Natural Escape is luxurious and healthy.

Do you think getting “good sleep” is more difficult today than it was in the past?

Yes I do — we have such scheduled lives and our accessibility has increased. Gone are the 9–5 jobs. We have to make it a priority to carve out time to rest and sleep.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share “5 things you need to know to get the sleep you need and wake up refreshed and energized”? If you can, kindly share a story or example for each.

Invest in a great, breathable, organic mattress Rotate your mattress at a 180 angle every 2 months to maximize the longevity of the mattress Invest in sheets and pillows that also offer an organic and breathable sleep experience Bring your mattress out into the sunshine once a summer to air it out Put the technology away and read a great book at night to quiet the mind

What would you advise someone who wakes up in the middle of the night and can’t fall back to sleep?

Take a walk around the house and then get back into bed. Sometimes we need to reset the bed routine.

What are your thoughts about taking a nap during the day? Is that a good idea, or can it affect the ability to sleep well at night?

Yes — naps are a proven method to extend your life. Giving the mind a rest from the day allows us to refocus and recharge.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Sidrah Althaus, the Digital Marketing Director at Avocado. I would love to form a relationship with her.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Please follow our story and client testimonials on IG @mygreenmattress.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!