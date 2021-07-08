Paul W. Richards of StreamGeeks: “Be open to finding your own career path”

Be open to finding your own career path in esports. For many people, their career will start outside of competitive video gaming. It’s great to play games and gain a crucial insider perspective on the industry, but also think outside the box and try to apply those skills learned outside of gameplay.

The eSports market size is now more than a billion dollars. Teens and even children as young as 6 can now earn hundreds of thousands of dollars competing in eSports. What does one have to do to succeed as a player in eSports? What are the challenges and opportunities that pro gamers face? What does the eSports lifestyle look like? How is it similar to traditional athletics, and how is it different?

In this interview series, called 5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In eSports, we are interviewing professional gamers, eSports coaches, esports tournament organizers, and executives from gaming companies who share lessons from their experience about the “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In eSports.”

As part of this series, we had the pleasure to interview Paul W. Richards.

Paul Richards is the Chief Streaming Officer for PTZOptics and creator of StreamGeeks. He is the author of several technology books, including Esports in Education: Exploring Educational Value in Esports Clubs, Tournaments and Live Video Productions, Helping Your Church Live Stream, Live Streaming is Smart Marketing, and The Unofficial Guide to vMix. Richards teaches over 20,000 students on UDEMY on live video production, mobile streaming and more.

Thank you so much for doing this with us Paul! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your backstory?

I grew up in southeastern Pennsylvania, in the suburbs of Philadelphia. Today, I live in Chester County, and I have three young children. I’ve been a professional in the AV industry for the past 10 years. Since 2014, I’ve been leading the live streaming efforts for PTZOptics, a brand that manufactures broadcast-quality, pan, tilt and zoom cameras for a multitude of live streaming use cases. Through my time in this industry, I’ve met with so many interesting and talented people who are helping children learn technologies through esports programming.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this particular career path?

Although I’ve always thrived learning new technologies, a decisive moment in my career was the first time I used Zoom. At this time, in 2014, Zoom had only two sales people. PTZOptics’ lead engineer introduced me to the first affordable pan, tilt and zoom webcam on the market made by a company that no longer exists. I remember showing the folks at Zoom some of the new and emerging USB communication technologies available in the ProAV space. It was clear to me that an entirely new market for video communications was on the horizon, and I wanted to be part of that journey. After years of highlighting technologies for video conferencing, video production and live streaming, my work within the esports community became a natural fit.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you first started? What lesson did you take out of that?

I have made a lot of mistakes along the way, but I’ve always learned from them. Unfortunately, it can sometimes take years to look back and realize a mistake in hindsight. One year, at the 2015 National Association of Broadcasters show, I was so excited to be part of the event that I decided to live stream every day..not just for an hour, but the entire show. I later realized that audiences want to see an action-packed, well thought out experience. By live streaming the entire show, I was tired and unable to speak with guests who visited our booth. I know now to better prepare for live streams and only schedule events that make sense for both the audience and the broadcaster.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

There are so many, but this one by C.S Lewis is something I completely agree with: “You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending.” After having three children, I love how perfect we all are at the beginning of our lives. It’s too easy to forget that we are still perfect, but it can just be difficult to put that into perspective.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting new projects you are working on now?

I just recently finished The Unofficial Guide to NDI, which I wrote to help people who are interested in the future of video production. NDI® (Network Device Interface) is quickly changing the world of video. With the potential to eliminate the need for custom cabling, interfaces, capture cards, and other additional hardware, NDI® provides a versatile solution for sharing, recording, displaying, and broadcasting video over standard ethernet networks. This is game-changing technology for schools incorporating esports videos and other live-play programming along their local area networks.

What would you tell a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your career? What advice would you give?

I would recommend to anyone aspiring to thrive as a live streamer to be courageous, curious and consistent. Don’t be afraid to make mistakes. Learn from others, and practice your newly learned skills as much as possible. I read about new technologies and industry trends, and I always watch other live streamers, whether they have hundreds of subscribers or thousands. There really is no room for big egos in this industry, as we’re all growing in this craft. True collaboration and dialogue can fuel success.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

In 2019, I started an esports scholarship program for enrolled college students aspiring to a career in esports. Students producing live video content for esports or online video gaming were eligible to submit an essay for the chance to win a 1,000 dollars scholarship. These students were asked to highlight how streaming is used and what they anticipated for the future of the live streaming industry. Providing those scholarships was so personally rewarding to me because the very goal of our team’s regular live streams is to educate other enthusiastic live streamers.

The truth is that none of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person that made a profound difference in your life to whom you are grateful? Can you share a story?

I consider Bill Mullin a mentor and someone I deeply respect. Bill is the former CEO of Starin Marketing. When I first became an author, Bill had given me advice on books to read throughout my writing process. One of those books was Joseph Pine’s The Experience Economy. I was so moved by his book that Bill and I got him to be the keynote speaker for an incredibly engaging virtual event, The Presence Summit, which took place during the pandemic quarantine. The Presence Summit was held to help attendees look more introspectively into their personal communication style. Our team knows online communications can create sustainable, high performance productivity when teams meet more efficiently.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Many of our readers may be familiar with gaming, but they haven’t been exposed to the culture of professional gaming. What does the eSports lifestyle look like? What is life like for a professional gamer?

What I’ve learned is that there is really no blueprint for the path from amateur to professional gamer. Some teens start out gaming as a hobby and then find themselves being recruited to join gaming clans. Those relationships can grow and evolve to the point of becoming a professional gamer, although this isn’t a typical path for the average gaming enthusiast.

What are the unique opportunities that pro gamers have?

Professional gamers have unique opportunities to travel throughout the world for competitions. Additionally, they can learn about a lot of other associated technologies that are integral to esports arenas, such as lighting, cameras and video production hardware and software. These skills can lead to future career opportunities, long after their professional gaming career.

What are the unique challenges that pro gamers face?

One of the most common challenges gamers face is adequate access to broadband. Certainly, one of the most important parts of the online gaming ecosystem is a reliable internet connection that links players around the world. Gaming consumes a lot of bandwidth, and with poor connections, there is too much lag to play competitive games. An inadequate connection can affect player performance and spectators’ ability to watch esports games. Esports contests are often decided in milliseconds, and a network with too much latency interferes with players’ ability to respond within the game environment effectively.

How is professional gaming similar to traditional athletics? Can you explain with a story or an example?

Professional gaming definitely has a physical element to it, similar to traditional athletics. These players are highly disciplined, spending hours each day to perfect their game play. Players need razor-sharp hand-eye coordination, along with the ability to perform high numbers of clicks-per-minute. As other athletes, professional gamers consistently work on developing their game strategies and honing their mechanics for play.

How is it different? Can you explain with a story or example?

Professional gaming is different from traditional athletics because it’s accessible to people with disabilities. The work done by the AbleGamers Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving accessibility in the video game space, enabling more people with disabilities to be able to play video games, has been inspiring. The organization has sponsored disabled gamers, including Mike “Brolylegs” Begum, who was born with arthrogryposis, a condition that restricts joint movement and inhibits muscle growth. He also has scoliosis, an irregular curving of the spine. Playing games using only his mouth on the controller, he’s reached professional status becoming the world’s number-one ranked Chun-Li in Ultra Street Fighter IV.

With traditional sports, young people get recruited by talent scouts who work for professional teams. Is it similar with eSports?

To a certain extent, yes, it’s very similar. College coaches will recruit players for their teams. On a professional level, players are often scouted at large, open LAN events. Some large team organizations will then offer players spots on their academy teams, which serve to develop and guide those players.

If a young person reading this wants to become a professional, paid gamer on an eSports team,, where do they start? What are the steps they need to take to get picked up by a team?

A young person starting out in the gaming community should seek out other like-minded gamers. He or she should choose the game they want to play and practice it daily, while engaging with other players online. I recommend starting a YouTube and/or Twitch channel, joining Discord and creating a Twitter profile, where many aspiring players can stream their game play, share their interests and learn from this connected community.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In eSports”? If you can, kindly share a story or example for each.

Be open to finding your own career path in esports. For many people, their career will start outside of competitive video gaming. It’s great to play games and gain a crucial insider perspective on the industry, but also think outside the box and try to apply those skills learned outside of gameplay. Seek out new ideas and keep a journal. The esports industry is constantly changing and you may be able to catch on to a new trend before it becomes popular. Think critically about new ways of doing things that are unique to esports. You may be able to shape an entire industry by rethinking the ways things are traditionally done. Network with professionals. Just like any other industry, there are key decision makers who can help you during your career. Get to know people in the esports industry beyond your favorite players and influencers in the space. Try to connect with business leaders who work at companies that may hire you in the esports industry. Consider giving them creative feedback on their companies’ initiatives. One good tip might lead to a meeting and a possible job interview. Go to industry events that you can afford to attend. Thousands of people attend TwitchCon and other industry events to network and learn about the latest trends in esports. You may consider going to TwitchCon as a fan, but it might be more valuable for you to attend as an industry professional. When you meet people at industry events, think critically about where the industry is headed and how you could contribute. Continue your education inside and outside esports. While you may be fascinated with the esports industry, make sure to continue your education. For example, you may find work as an esports journalist. In this case, your knowledge of esports will help, but your education in journalism will get you the job. The esports industry has a variety of career paths within.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would like to meet with Elon Musk to discuss cryptocurrency. I believe cryptocurrency has the power to modernize commerce and make the world a better place.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I welcome anyone to follow me and my live streaming and video production resources at https://ptzoptics.com/book/

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success in your great work!