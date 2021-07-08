Nicholas DiMeo: “Be You”

Be You — That’s why they hired you, right? While assimilating to others is always a good thing, it’s also critical to not imitate. Learning something more that you can add to your repertoire is good, but being you is what got you to the dance. Turn up your excitement, find your inner voice and bring that out. Be the reason people keep watching, and the reason that you get more games to call. Being you not only helps in esports, but helps in all walks of life.

As part of this series, we had the pleasure to interview Nicholas DiMeo.

Nicholas DiMeo, better known by his online handle ‘F5 Penguin’ — is a new media content creator and producer, and esports broadcaster. Nicholas streams talk show and video game content on Twitch (http://www.twitch.tv/f5penguin), and is a play-by-play broadcaster, color analyst, production strategist and technical producer for NHL esports productions around the globe. Having recently worked with the Anaheim Ducks, Washington Capitals, and San Jose Sharks, in addition to coordinating broadcasts with league websites NHLGamer and LeagueGaming, DiMeo has also been a creator for over a decade, having hosted podcasts and live streams since 2007.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your backstory?

Having always has a passion for technology, video games and music, in my late teens I found myself wanting to not only share my passions with the world but met a friend who was a software programmer. We combined our knowledge and in 2007, began creating podcasts on the gaming and technology space on a weekly basis. That exploded into a full-fledged media outlet, containing audio, video and written articles about different news topics, which afforded the opportunity to travel to events like CES, E3 and more, covering the news as it happens from the show floor. I was a host and producer for that project for over 7 years, before realizing I had more to unlock and explore.

My love for gaming never waned, and in 2015 I emerged on an up-and-coming platform called Beam, which was then renamed to Mixer. As an Xbox Ambassador, I eventually ran a show talking about gaming news that was often hosted on the front page, or on the Xbox console dashboard. At the same time, I was playing NHL esports recreationally, and took on a role as Media Director for the league’s website. At the time, my initiative was to expand content on streaming platforms and on YouTube, to highlight our league’s talent. Be it good timing, a bit of luck, and perhaps a touch of persistence, the league spun up a competitive esports division with a prize pool. I was already doing play-by-play for the recreational league, and the pieces just aligned.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this particular career path?

I find that everything happened really fast once the wheels began to turn, however it was a very grinding path to get it started. I always wanted to make NHL esports a legitimate, competitive space, and felt we had such a great pool of players and talent to do it. However, the chicken-or-the-egg dilemma was we needed sponsors to have a prize pool, and we needed to have an established prize pool to get sponsors. Smaller brands were gracious enough to sign on in early iterations of some tournaments. My involvement really had a lot to do with right place, right time, in addition to having the skillset from streaming on Twitch and being able to produce it all in-house. It really took a willingness to wear a lot of hats that were outside my direct wheelhouse, and being able to dedicate the time needed in order to execute at the start of it all.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you first started? What lesson did you take out of that?

I would say it has to be the equivalent of forgetting your lines during a TV or stage show. Round one of an esports playoffs broadcast, and I’m running the entire production from my studio. We go live, and the intro graphics don’t fire, so I quickly cut to the studio cam and start speaking, except my mic isn’t on. It might have only been three minutes, but it felt like an absolute eternity.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

“Doing the right thing is always the right thing.” It rang true for me in a recent project. Sometimes, if a budget isn’t there or you the stars don’t align to work with the talent you thought you would, the organizer understands that there might be restrictions due to time or manpower. It opens the door to cut corners and try to skirt by. I’ll tell you first-hand, that putting in the same amount of effort that you would have at the onset of a project not only makes you stand out among the sea of competition, but it definitely gets noticed by the people you work with and work for. I may not have always been perfect, and I have made my fair share of mistakes, but I try every day to be better and to do the right thing, even when no one is looking.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting new projects you are working on now?

Recently, I was on for a unique opportunity, broadcasting and producing a 1v1 NHL esports event hosted by the Washington Capitals. It was an exciting opportunity for me, as I got to work with a few people that I was collaborating with in the past and got to bring them onboard in an official capacity. We had the ability to build and launch some new in-broadcast technology that nobody else in the industry has yet. While there were some constraints to the format and structure, as a team we really put on a special production for the entire length of the tournament and I’m extremely proud of the work in the end. The sponsors and the Capitals were also very happy with the final result.

I’ve also been a part of the most recent Ducks Gaming 6v6 event, hosted by the Anaheim Ducks and NHLGamer. Any time I get a chance to work with the staff from NHLGamer, it’s exhilarating, as they’re some of the best minds in the business, and they thrive on innovation and creativity.

What would you tell a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your career? What advice would you give?

The adage “never give up” is said a lot, but for me it really rings true. Take your shots when you can, as you never know when you’ll get another one. And I think it’s incredibly important to lean on a trusted circle of people who will be open and honest with you, while at the same time lifting you up when you need it. It’ll allow you the room to take a few shots, fail at many of them, and get back up. But it’ll also teach you humility by being open to the feedback and critique.

Soak in as much knowledge as you can; I passionately believe you can never learn too much. Execute fast, and try to avoid overthinking, but don’t be afraid to ask a question when you need clarity. And lastly, it all comes down to communication. Overcommunicate when you’re unsure. Above all, focus on delivering your best work, each and every time.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

If there is ever a chance to do something for someone else, I’m always jumping at the opportunity to do it. I wish nothing more than to help people in this world, and that can largely be attested to my upbringing and empathy. On a personal level, I am always lending my time to help aspiring talent and streamers with their content, and over the last year, I’ve been mentoring a member of my community who’s become a great friend of mine. He wants to get involved in sports broadcasting, and we have been working together on learning different software, honing skillsets, and growing the portfolio. He has been a true asset to me and I’m grateful in both his partnership and that I can help push open a door for him.

The truth is that none of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person that made a profound difference in your life to whom you are grateful? Can you share a story?

There’s a lot of people that come to mind. One standout that I owe a lot to is the lead Community Manager for the Xbox Ambassadors program. Brady’s gamertag is Mister Teal, and for me, Teal was paramount in helping me find my voice again during my ‘rekindling period’ after I left my podcast. He believed in and trusted me with hosting a talk show on a fledgling idea of a content schedule that he had. Teal gave me runway to grow as a content creator, and he cemented the confidence I needed at that time in my life. That confidence is what pushed me to take more chances and more risks, which afforded me more opportunities in the long run.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Many of our readers may be familiar with gaming, but they haven’t been exposed to the culture of professional gaming. What does the eSports lifestyle look like? What is life like for a professional gamer?

It’s certainly different depending on the game you’re playing and the type of personality you are. But for most gamers, it’s putting in the extra hours after school or after work to truly hone your skillset. A lot of people may think holding a controller and pressing some buttons can seem easy or frivolous, but there is a real skill gap that is apparent at the higher tiers of esports. It’s about taking the game that you enjoy playing, and turning it into something that you are a master at. And that includes setting aside other recreational activities, like going out to a movie or picking up a different title to play. In order to excel, you have to put in the extra work, and it’s clear which players and teams do that.

For me, I’m a freelance broadcaster, which means I don’t have a contract with any organization or event. My life is all about finding and getting involved in the next program. I’ve teamed up with NHL esports team Code of Conduct, which has given me the chance to spotlight some talented players, but also opened opportunities to improve my skill. I can only practice by doing, and calling these games have allowed me to improve my overall performance behind the mic, and behind the switchboard.

What are the unique opportunities that pro gamers have?

They have the ability to place this vertical in-line with traditional sports. The gamers have no ceiling above them, and can break open this space, make an amazing career for themselves, and leave a legacy and mark on the industry forever. This is an exciting time in the gaming world, as the space is projected to reach 1 Billion dollars by the end of next year.

What are the unique challenges that pro gamers face?

From the toxicity, to the ego, to the ‘always on’ requirements of streaming, there’s a lot that can plague a pro gamer. The mental challenges probably outweigh the physical ones, but even still, sitting in front of a screen for 14 hours a day requires exercise and nutrition to stay in your best shape. I know of many gamers who have retired or quit earlier than they would have liked, due to the mental health problems that went unaddressed. It’s not all glitz, glamor and games, and I think many people don’t understand that aspect of this industry.

How is professional gaming similar to traditional athletics? Can you explain with a story or an example?

There are extremely strict training regimens for a lot of teams and players. As events start to break into the six-figure prize pool area more frequently, the expectations to perform are higher from the owners and sponsors. Teams go over plays, they practice together, they work on strategies and ideas, they watch game footage of themselves and their competition. And in those ways, it’s similar to traditional athletics.

How is it different? Can you explain with a story or example?

The first thing that comes to mind is the time of day. While the fully-sponsored teams spend their daytime hours training both physically and on their game of profession, most esports players are working another job or going to school, so the hours of 9pm to 3am are where they put in the work. It’s a second job for these players. In addition to that, many teams often don’t see each other while they vie for prize money online, so there’s the barrier of a screen in the way of building true chemistry that you’d get while traveling with your teammates.

With traditional sports, young people get recruited by talent scouts who work for professional teams. Is it similar with eSports?

Some teams and organizations do have a scouting and recruiting department, and many others have B-team or ‘minor leagues’ to play in, if you will. But for emerging games, like NHL, many of the players know each other from recreational play and bring on their friends or those good players who currently don’t have a team to play for. Teams don’t stay together as long as in higher-tier esports teams due to the lack of contract and ownership structure.

If a young person reading this wants to become a professional, paid gamer on an eSports team, where do they start? What are the steps they need to take to get picked up by a team?

Play the game and stream it. Streaming is an easy way to be seen by tons of people who otherwise may not know who you are. Clip those streams and get them onto YouTube and social media. Then, engage in the community of the game you play. Ask around and see if there’s rec teams looking for talent. There’s many ways to breakthrough but it all comes down to networking, just like in business.

As a broadcaster, it’s about asking around to see who needs talent and pushing to try and work out a deal. You’ll have to take on a lot of free work, but once you get your name out there, and you show everyone how great you sound and what you can bring to the table, more and more chances will come your way.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In eSports”? If you can, kindly share a story or example for each.

For me, I’m a broadcaster and producer, so my tips will be geared toward those on that side of the esports space.

1. Know the game and your audience

I’ve seen a lot of people think it’s easy to switch games and pick it up quickly, but the reality is that there is a lot of nuance with each and every game. You have to know the game you’re commentating for inside and out, and you have to know the things your audience wants to see. Every esports audience is different in a specific way, and being able to identify that and bring the desired content to those eyes is imperative.

2. Know the players

Each traditional sports broadcaster develops relationships with the players before the game they’re going to call. As an analyst, play-by-play or producer, you have to know the players as well. Knowing who to cut to, who to talk about, who will be the stand-out player, their strengths and weaknesses, is all important to tell a better story. Building relationships with the players leads to better knowledge of them, and will have them begin to open up to you. You can use fun anecdotes during times where there’s a gap in action.

3. Learn all the parts of a production

This one can’t be stressed enough. You can’t expect every gig to be a situation where you walk in and just speak on the mic, with all the leg work being done for you. Learn how to produce, how to stream, how to make graphics, how to do game sheets, how to help in the community. All of these things not only help make a smoother production happen in the event that someone can’t make it on gameday, but it adds value to you as a creator and will absolutely provide more opportunity for you down the road.

4. Find a storyline

Everything in sports has to do with the ‘why’ and the ‘how’. With so much media of consume, it’s important to engage and capture the audience in a short amount of time, and provide an easy-to-follow story for that audience. By giving more context than what the viewer can literally see on the screen, you’re providing them the added benefit of listening to your commentary instead of watching something else or even a random streamer playing the same game. In a space where viewership is key, retaining those viewers rests on the skill of everyone involved, including the on-air talent.

5. Be You

That’s why they hired you, right? While assimilating to others is always a good thing, it’s also critical to not imitate. Learning something more that you can add to your repertoire is good, but being you is what got you to the dance. Turn up your excitement, find your inner voice and bring that out. Be the reason people keep watching, and the reason that you get more games to call. Being you not only helps in esports, but helps in all walks of life.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

It would have to be Doc Emrick. As a young kid, I remember hearing him while watching Devils games and thinking that is something I would love to do. Doc is an absolute legend, a true one-of-a-kind, and someone who is the best at what he did for decades. As someone I certainly looked up to, a lunch with him would be a huge check off my bucket list.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can find me all over social media at my username, @f5penguin. In addition, I’m on Twitch under the same handle, f5penguin. I also host a Discord community full of talented and amazing people, where we share ideas, play video games and chat about literally everything. If you’re on Discord, we’d love to have you, and if you’re an Xbox fan, you’ll also find me on their server as a community moderator.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success in your great work!