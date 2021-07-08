Pam Minick of Billy Bob’s Texas: “You’ll never know until you follow through with your idea”

To me, being disruptive means being flexible and resourceful, while breaking new ground. Disrupting an industry is positive when it works! You’ll never know until you follow through with your idea.

In 1989, Pam Minick and her husband Billy took over ownership of Billy Bob’s Texas — the largest honky tonk in the world — in Fort Worth’s Stockyards, catapulting the country music venue into the national limelight. With over 100,000 square feet of performance space and 30 bars, Billy Bob’s has seen country and rock and roll legends grace its stage, like Willie Nelson, George Strait and Garth Brooks. On top of her management of Billy Bob’s, which proudly celebrates 40 years in business this year, Pam has a prolific rodeo career; she was crowned Miss Rodeo America in 1973, has served as the president of the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association and was inducted into the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame in 2000.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Well, I wear many hats at many times. I spent 30+ years as director of marketing at Billy Bob’s Texas, Fort Worth’s legendary honky tonk, and I also host two western lifestyle shows on RFD TV/Cowboy Channel, one of which I produce, shoot and edit. When I was in high school, I worked in the PR department of the Hacienda Hotel in my hometown of Las Vegas, and from that point on, I was fascinated with marketing and telling stories. Later, as Miss Rodeo America, I represented the sport of rodeo, so it seemed natural when my husband and I took over Billy Bob’s Texas to do the marketing in-house.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

My marketing strategy is very grass roots and organic — my intuition is the driving force in my work, which stands apart in the concert and entertainment industry. When I have to make decisions at a moment’s notice, I trust my instincts. With marketing at Billy Bob’s, I take my work very personally; I feel that I have a responsibility to each artist to sell the most concert tickets possible, and I’ll utilize every medium to do so.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Once, I was creating advertising materials for a concert with the female rock band Heart and I pulled an image off the web to use in the materials. I later found out that the image was of a Heart tribute band! I learned the lesson to get approved photos from management, or make darn sure you have the right photos.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

My first boss, Frank Maggio at the Hacienda Hotel, gave me my foundation in marketing. He taught me that on a slow news day, you can get all the publicity you want, and he emphasized the importance of telling a compelling story, as well as respecting reporters and advertising salespeople. They know their medium best, and it’s crucial to build relationships with them and trust their input.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

To me, being disruptive means being flexible and resourceful, while breaking new ground. Disrupting an industry is positive when it works! You’ll never know until you follow through with your idea.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

1. Never be afraid to let them know it’s happening, which is advice from Gene Autry, the “Singing Cowboy.”

2. Throw enough Sh*# on the wall and something will stick.

3. A slow news day is a great day to pitch a story.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

I have my eyes set on video! Staying on top of social media and marketing trends is important, especially in today’s digital world.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by ‘women disruptors’ that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

I’ve really never felt that gender is an issue. If you approach life or a job head-on and do the best you can, your work will be recognized.

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us?

I’ve learned so much from “How to Win Friends and Influence People” by Dale Carnegie and “How to Talk to Practically Anyone about Anything” by Barbara Walters. These books shaped and continue to shape my life and how I make decisions professionally

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I never thought about that, but I’m sure it would involve animals. I am a cowgirl after all!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My biggest life lesson came from my mother, who wouldn’t let me use the word “can’t.” Because of my mother’s advice, I’ve never been afraid to try something and fail. I know that not everything is easy, so it’s important to just keep trying.

