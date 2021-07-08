Emmie Faust: “Recommendations”

Recommendations — show the transformation that you’ve created for your clients or highlight the great work that you have done. Recommendations on LinkedIn (with a real photo) are believable and are social proof. I always look at people’s recommendations before I start working with them.

As part of my series of interviews about “How to Use LinkedIn To Dramatically Improve Your Business”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Emmie Faust.

Emmie Faust is the go-to growth expert for seed-funded businesses that are ready to scale. She will review your spending, increase your revenue, and help you grow your business with a profit-focused digital marketing plan.

As an experienced entrepreneur and Dragons’ Den winner with over 20 years in digital marketing, Emmie has personally scaled and sold three businesses. She knows how to get the most out of your funding, and sets you up for success to help secure the next round too.

To find out more pleaseconnect with Emmie or email [email protected]

Thank you so much for these great insights. This was very enlightening! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Well, this is quite a long story! I’ve always loved working. I had my first job in a café when I was 14 making £20 every Sunday, and I just loved it. I loved the independence it provided. Ever since then I’ve been ‘working’ but I’ve always navigated towards work that brings me joy. We spend most of our lives working, so it has to be fun! Over the years I’ve spent time developing my niche and focused on the work that I love to do, which brings even more light into my life.

When I was 25, I was at an awards dinner and got talking to the person I was sitting next to. We instantly connected and enjoyed a night of drinking and laughter. Admittedly, we’d had quite a bit to drink, but we nevertheless decided to set up our own media agency. The very next day we made it official and a new business was born.

We had no commitments: no children, no mortgage, nothing. It was such an easy decision to make. The media agency specialized in online gambling because that was the industry that we were both involved in. It was a specialist agency and at the time, no one else was doing it. We quickly became the go-to agency for the online gambling space and we were cash positive from day one.

Now I’ll admit, I wasn’t really passionate about online gambling; it was just an industry I found myself in with my first job. My business partner, Ed, and I were pretty bored with the whole thing a couple of years in and had always planned to sell the business. We were always seeking out the next opportunity!

Fast forward five or so years, and we had launched quite a few businesses between us. If we saw potential in the market we would set up a little project, test it out and see if it got any traction. If it did, we would create a separate company on the side and, as a result, we ended up having quite a few businesses. We set up one of the first programmatic agencies in the UK. In the process, we did quite a lot of affiliate marketing, we had our own digital media agency and we also went on Dragons’ Den (similar to Shark Tank) and secured investment there. …More on that later.

We realized our dream and sold our businesses. Not knowing what to do next, but knowing how much I loved my work, I went to work for Google, thinking that was my next big exciting move — the pinnacle of digital marketing. But I’m an entrepreneur at heart and working for a big corporate didn’t do me any favors. After six weeks I made the decision to leave and ever since then, I’ve been back doing what I love in the entrepreneurial space: helping other founders to grow and scale a business successfully with a real focus on marketing and digital. So that’s what I do now.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started this career?

Dragons’ Den is probably one of the most interesting stories. In 2005 my business partner, Ed, and I had just set up this agency, but I also had a little project on the side — a comparison site for online betting. I decided to apply for Dragons’ Den because I had always loved the program. My curiosity kicked in as I wanted to see if it was ‘real’, and how it all worked and what the process was. I didn’t want to apply with our media agency because that was doing quite well already, so I decided that I’d apply with this little side project that was barely a thing and wasn’t even making a profit.

I valued it at £2 million and asked for 200K of funding for 10%. To cut a long story short, we got funding! We managed to persuade Theo Paphitis, one of the ‘dragons’ that this was a really good idea. It resonated with him, he saw that our media agency was really successful within a year of starting it, and ended up investing in us.

The interesting thing here is that we had no idea what the business was worth, so we made up the valuation but managed to find figures to back it up. We had industry figures based on industry averages and industry norms and it did actually back up the valuation of £2 million. Phew! Looking back it wasn’t actually a crazy valuation because quite a few of our friends who were doing something similar ended up selling their businesses for at least £10 million, if not more. So the guesstimate was actually a good one.

Unfortunately, that business failed, which was quite a fall from grace. Putting our heads above the parapet on national TV, on a program that’s viewed by millions of people that everyone then asks about — admitting that you failed is certainly a kick in the teeth. But we learned a lot from the experience and it’s made us into more astute business owners today.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I think I’ve got a really bad memory, or maybe we just didn’t have any funny stories. Maybe it was all terribly serious — I don’t remember it that way though; we were young and carefree, and just having fun exploring entrepreneurship and learning so much! We used to go out a lot and have a real laugh with everyone in the gambling industry and I’m sure loads of funny stories happened that either I can’t repeat or I can’t even remember because we were having too much fun at the time.

One really bad mistake I made, which I laugh at now but was just awful at the time, was during my short stint at Google. I was brand new and there were so many meeting rooms. I had a meeting in my diary in the Strawberry meeting room. I got confused with my fruits and ended up in the Raspberry meeting room and I sat down. There were probably 40 people in there and I’d never seen any of these people before, but it’s like that when you’re new, right?

So I was like, ‘Well, I’m probably in the right place’. About 10 minutes into the meeting I started to wonder what was going on. I was like, ‘Shit, I think I’m in the wrong meeting. This is definitely nothing to do with me.’ Fifteen minutes in and I definitely knew I was in the wrong meeting … and then came the panic.

I remember thinking, ‘I’ve either got to sit here for the whole hour and stay quiet hoping no one’s noticed I’m in the wrong meeting, or I’ve got to stand up in front of everyone and make an announcement’, which I did. I absolutely died of embarrassment having to stand up, stop the speaker and make that announcement to a room full of people who were all secretly wetting themselves laughing!

So what lesson did I learn from that? Basically to have the courage to stand up and say, ‘I’ve got this wrong.’ It was mortifying at the time, but admitting my mistake and making a swift exit was definitely the right thing to do. Shortly after that, I realised a big corp wasn’t for me and I decided to leave Google in search of more entrepreneurial adventures.

Which social media platform have you found to be most effective to use to increase business revenues? Can you share a story from your experience?

I love LinkedIn. It’s where I feel at home. I’m not a massive fan of some of the other platforms, even though I know that they’re important for some of my clients and the businesses they have.

I’m really loving Clubhouse because I am getting to connect and collaborate with some amazing people. I get to share everything I have learnt with people from all around the world and learn from them too. It feels like such an easy way to connect, share, learn, plus I get my 10K steps in whilst doing it. …Love a walk and talk!

But I do really value LinkedIn and I’ve found it great for building strategic partnerships. During the first lockdown in March 2020, I lost most of my clients. I used LinkedIn to reach out to people with the same audience as me and I built strategic relationships with those people. By September, I was fully booked with clients through recommendations and referrals from those lovely strategic partners. So, don’t underestimate the power of strategic partnerships and LinkedIn — it’s all about connecting with other people, supporting them, and reaching out to find out how you can do things together. I really believe in the power of people coming together.

Let’s talk about LinkedIn specifically, now. Can you share 5 ways to leverage LinkedIn to dramatically improve your business? Please share a story or example for each.

Recommendations — show the transformation that you’ve created for your clients or highlight the great work that you have done. Recommendations on LinkedIn (with a real photo) are believable and are social proof. I always look at people’s recommendations before I start working with them. When someone has given me a recommendation, I ask them if I can use it across my other marketing channels/assets so that I can maximize the benefit of that one piece in multiple places. I add it to the testimonials page on my website, my case studies and other marketing collateral. Find strategic partners — as mentioned above, use the search functionality and follow relevant people in your industry to find others who have access to the same audience as you. Reach out and connect with them and see how you can support each other. I’ve also reached out to ‘competitors’ and landed a big piece of business from one of them, because they wanted someone with digital expertise to help one of their prospective clients. Follow relevant hashtags — in doing so you can see relevant content that other people in your industry are sharing. Comment on these posts to add value and share insights. This is a great way to gain credibility and show people in your target audience that you are the expert in your niche. One of my clients was contacted about a £60K piece of work as a direct result of a comment he made on a post with a relevant hashtag. Hashtags allow you a targeted way to expand your network and following. LinkedIn Live — I use LinkedIn Live to interview people who inspire me and who I want to build closer relationships with that I might not otherwise be able to get access to. This allows me to start building rapport and a deeper relationship with them and to share their expertise with my wider audience. Interestingly, by giving others a platform to talk about what they do, these interviews have really opened doors to conversations and further opportunities for me as well. Share videos — to build trust. People want to do business and connect with people that they know, like and trust and video is a great way to do that. Make sure that you include subtitles as lots of people watch videos without the sound on. I posted a video that was just a mini introduction about me and what I do for my new connections. As a result, I was contacted about a speaking opportunity for a webinar. On that webinar I met an amazing person who has since become a strategic partner of mine. Videos build credibility and trust, as well as being another touchpoint in the journey to connect with people.

Because of the position that you are in, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂:

You’ve really got me thinking about a new project idea! It would definitely be around connecting and collaborating. I really believe in the power of connection, collaboration, abundance. I love it all.

I’ve created a network for service-based female founders to come together to collaborate, share ideas and work on projects together. I just love to see the energy that creates.

If I was going to inspire a movement, it’d be to connect with at least one new person every day and just reach out to them and see what opportunities there are to support each other, to build each other up, to further each other, to do cool stuff together.

Maybe one new person every day is too much. Maybe just to reach out and connect with one new person every week and say hi and have a little think about what you could do to support each other with whatever your goals are. And if you’ve got access to the same audience, how can you do something together to add value to the world?

So it would definitely be around connecting and collaborating — in fact I’m now thinking: how could I create some tech to facilitate that?

Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

It would definitely be Seth Godin. I love Seth Godin. I love everything he stands for. I’ve done his podcasting course. I’ve done his marketing course. I have read his books. I listen to his podcast. What I love about him is the way that he cuts out all the crap and he brings it back to being a really good person, showing up, adding value, being generous, being kind.

And I love how he teaches you to just ship it, to just get it out there. Doing his podcasting course made me realize that perfectionism robs us of joy. It robs us of fun. It stops us from doing creative things. It stops us from doing things we love. It stops us from showing up and adding value and helping people and actually we’ve just got to ship it, get it out there, re-iterate and make it better.