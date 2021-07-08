Mary Berry of Cosmos Vita: “Therapy”

Therapy — it keeps me balanced and in check with myself so I can strive to be my very best self all the time. I think there can be a misconception of therapy — that you only need it if you are having a crisis in your life. I find it to be so helpful all the time — it’s just a great time to talk to a third party about whatever is on your mind!

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Mary Berry.

Mary Berry is the Founder + CEO of Cosmos Vita, a wellness brand rooted in accessibility, inclusivity, and empowerment. Mary is a serial entrepreneur in the beauty and wellness space. She was the Founder and CEO of Texas Beauty Labs (now, Goodkind Co), the leading product and services partner to Clean Beauty brands and creators, which created the world’s best-selling natural deodorant.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I’ve always been an entrepreneur. I was the kid that sold lemonade at my mom’s garage sales! I grew up with my mom selling painted t-shirts and sweatshirts in the 80’s (we all remember those, right)? So entrepreneurship has been ingrained in me from an early age.

Post-college, after a brief stint as a wedding planner, I realized that my entrepreneurial spirit was such a big part of me and I decided to start my own body care line b.pure body. My small, at-home batches of sugar scrubs and cocktail lip balms (Sex & the City was HUGE then) quickly grew and before I knew it b.pure was sold in over 350 boutiques nationwide. We made all of our orders by hand in my garage.

I started meeting other “makers” that were having trouble scaling their businesses. The minimums to go to a contract manufacturer to have one SKU run was usually 10,000 units, something that an upstart entrepreneur couldn’t afford. They started asking me if I could make their products and so I did. I became an unwitting contract manufacturer. There was a serious hole in the market for low minimum contract manufacturers, so I worked on filling that hole and Texas Beauty Labs was born.

Texas Beauty Labs continued for several years with just a handful of great, but small clients while I navigated having two babies less than two years apart. We were doing about $500k in revenue with 8 employees, from me to the dishwasher and had a 2400 square foot lab (which was a huge upgrade from the garage!).

Throughout those years, Texas Beauty Labs built quite a reputation for itself within the indie and natural/clean beauty space, and as a result, we were able to cherry pick which clients felt like a good fit for our capabilities. Ironically, one fateful inbound sales call I felt wasn’t a good fit, completely changed the trajectory of the business.

When the founder of the internet’s first clean deodorant contacted sales about a quick turnaround for a natural deodorant I said no. After some persistence from my biz dev manager and the founder of said deodorant, I said we’d give formulation a try. And while we were able to make a strong (but not yet perfect) formula, the weekly output needed to keep up with demand was much higher volume than we were used to but I thought — let’s give it a shot!

Fast forward 18 months and we had perfected a natural deodorant formula — reminder, this was before clean and natural deodorant was what it is today and this was still the era of crystals and natural deodorant that reeked of patchouli. We had gone from manufacturing 500 units a week to 145,000 units a week, had over 100 employees that were paid a living wage and we had moved into a 18,000 square foot lab. It’s incredible to think that my team and I accomplished all of this without funding of any sort. No investors, no loans, we didn’t even have a credit card.

I sold Texas Beauty Labs in 2019 and in the summer of 2020, in the thick of the pandemic I was able to really reflect on what I felt passionate about and made the decision to return to the life of an independent entrepreneur.

I planned to take a six month break or so before jumping into something new. After some soul searching, I kept coming back to my passion for self-love, kindness and wellness. I knew I had to figure out a way to bring all that together in a community that encompassed all of these things in an uplifting and unexpected way.

I started Cosmos Vita as a wellness company that will meet everyone where they are in their wellness journey! We’ve started with gummy vitamins as a small step in the right direction of taking care of your health and wellness. We will launch in other categories in the coming months — but the underlying message of self-love and wellness will be at the root of everything we do!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

At a time in my life where I was afraid of flying, I decided to drive cross-country to meet with our biggest client. All business until this point had been done over the phone and via email, before Zoom meetings were a regular thing, and I knew that I wanted the chance to meet with the client in person to really establish an authentic business partnership. My business development manager and I drove to San Francisco from Austin, stopping at every crystal shop along the way (for those that don’t know, there are a lot of crystal shops between Austin and San Francisco!). After meeting with our client, I remember leaving San Francisco knowing I had made a lifelong partnership due to something as basic as human connection.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

In the downturn of 2008, I’d just moved out of the garage studio and into a new, dedicated building that I was so excited about to grow the business. During that time, all of our customers lost sales pretty immediately, which then led to me saying goodbye to my dream lab and having to move back into my garage studio to keep the business afloat. The biggest learning from that very trying time, was that no matter where you are on your entrepreneurial journey, you must always remain agile and be willing to make sacrifices in the name of success.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I could never have grown Texas Beauty Labs without my amazing team! I had a core group of four amazing women in upper management that really made everything happen — Ashley Bender, Angela Ubias, Nikki Hall, and Chandler Collier. In addition to the upper management, all of the other team members were so very dedicated to Texas Beauty Labs. They all really cared about every single one of the products we made, which was often 30,000 plus a day. I truly know that I could never have had success without my amazing team.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

At Cosmos Vita, we are really creating a community where we accept everyone, wherever they are in their wellness journey. It can be overwhelming to look at people in peak physical shape and eating perfectly on social media and feel intimidated by the whole wellness community. I think that does a disservice to the wellness community as a whole because it is such a small percentage of people who are perfect in wellness all the time. We want to meet the Cosmos Vita community where they are and help them understand that taking small steps in their wellness journey will lead to big results.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Therapy — it keeps me balanced and in check with myself so I can strive to be my very best self all the time. I think there can be a misconception of therapy — that you only need it if you are having a crisis in your life. I find it to be so helpful all the time — it’s just a great time to talk to a third party about whatever is on your mind! Sleep — as an entrepreneur, it’s often a badge of honor to be working so hard that you only get 3–4 hours of sleep a night. For me, that is just not enough to make me an effective entrepreneur. I need at least 8–10 hours of sleep to be my best self. I’m a high energy person so I need a lot of downtime to wind back up for the next day. Also, if you haven’t tried Calm Sleep Stories, it’s total fire! Eat your fruits and veggies — I love smoothies and green juice. I think it just helps me feel balanced and like I’m getting some good diverse nutrients. Spending time outside — I’m a completely different person after I’ve gotten some natural vitamin D. I love to lay in the grass and feel it under my feet and hands and get really grounded. Surrounding myself with people who will both support me and challenge me — it is a huge boost to my mental health to spend time with my people.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would love to bring more self-love and self acceptance to the wellness space. I think that we all spend a lot of time looking at “other people’s papers” as they said in school. I want everyone to keep their eyes on their own papers. Comparison is the thief of joy. Let’s be joyful in our own bodies, take care of our minds and souls, and make small changes in our lives to really take care of ourselves.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Being an entrepreneur can be so lonely. I even had the most amazing and supportive team and at the end of the day, the final decision will always fall to you and that can feel incredibly lonely. I wish someone had told me that there can be a day that you are literally on the floor crying under your desk and later that day it turns around and you are on top of the world. Trust your gut. If someone or something walks, talks or seems too good to be true, they probably are. My instincts are always spot on and leaning into those instincts instead of trying to please others would have certainly made some of those extreme lows more bearable and fewer and farther between. You are always on duty. You’re on duty when you’re on vacation with your family, on date night with your husband or rushing kids to and from activities. I wish I had known how amazing it would be to win and succeed with a group of people who cared about the company just as much I did. Literally the best feeling in the world.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

They are all so important to me, so it’s so hard to pick one, but mental health is a real passion of mine. Years ago, I was so crippled with anxiety and panic attacks that I became agoraphobic and wouldn’t leave my house for months at a time. Through lots of work with an amazing therapist, I was able to reframe my thoughts and ideas. It not only helped me in the crisis I was in at the time, but it has helped me so many years later to live my best life!

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

They can follow Cosmos Vita on Instagram @cosmosvita and they can also follow me personally on Instagram @mary_knippenberg_berry.