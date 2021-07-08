Christine De La Rosa of CbxShield: “Surround yourself with the best people”

Surround yourself with the best people. Having the best people around you will keep your creative juices flowing. Working with mostly BIPOC and women-owned manufacturers for The People’s Cannabis brand has been uplifting and empowering. We are definitely surrounded by the best people.

Christine De La Rosa, CEO, and Co-founder of The People’s Dispensary and founder of CBxShield, is a well-respected business leader, advocate, and activist. Prior to founding The People’s Dispensary and CbxShield, Christine spent 20 years as a systems and database architect in technology. At the top of her tech career, she almost died from complications of undiagnosed Lupus. In 2015, she found cannabis as an alternative medicine to treat her lupus. No longer bound to 11 pills a day or monthly infusions, she was inspired by her experience to open Benefit Health Collective in 2016, along with her co-founders, to help those who most need access to cannabis. After experiencing such great success, Benefit Health Collective became The People’s Dispensary and has continued its mission to provide accessible medicine to their community. Additionally, Christine is an advisory board member of the Access + Innovation Project, Regennabis, and Cannabis Doing Good. She also serves as a member of the Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion Committee for NCIA (National Cannabis Industry Association) and Subcommittee Chair of the Integration Committee.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the cannabis industry?

After a pulmonary embolism almost took my life in 2009, I spent the next six years in and out of hospitals, with the last three years requiring 11 synthetic pills daily (which included 5 different opioids) plus a monthly, chemo-like infusion at the hospital to treat my varied lupus-related ailments. Even with all that medicine, I remained sick and mostly unable to leave my house. In 2016, I went to a cannabis conference in Denver, CO, that changed my life. It was the first time I was given an education on CBD and THC’s benefits, specifically on how it relates to illness. Cannabis allowed me to manage my pain and inflammation more holistically. This convinced me that others could benefit from this plant as well. In 2015, I co-founded The People’s Dispensary because of this reason. My goal was to help others in my community heal naturally. Back in 2015, I had no idea that it would lead to championing equity in the burgeoning industry.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

An older man came into The People’s Dispensary store when we first opened in Oakland. He had severe arthritis in his hands, so much so that the fingers could barely move and looked like gnarly limbs on a tree. He had come in to purchase a marijuana flower because he said it helped him sleep. I asked him if he had ever tried a THC topical lotion for his hands. He said he hadn’t. I gave him a free jar of topical and asked him to try it. About a week later, he walked into the store, and he was giving me jazz hands with his fingers wiggling. He told me that his hands hadn’t felt this good in years. At that very moment, I realized that every person who came into the dispensary had a bigger story than wanting to get high. And I want to know that story, so our budtenders and all our employees at every level can curate a meaningful experience for each of our customers. My lesson that day is that medicine matters. However, I am so

grateful that more states are becoming adult-use I never take my eye off the prize that this plant is first and foremost a medicine.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I love cake. One day a new vendor showed up. I don’t normally deal with vendors or try the samples, but our Director of Procurement and I were having a meeting when they showed up. They had with them a new edible that was a cake pop. They seemed super small, so when they offered me one of the samples, I didn’t think about asking how much THC was in the cake pop. It took about 45 minutes, but when it hit, it hit me like a ton of bricks. I had a full day of meetings, but the most I could do was call my partner to take me home and tuck me in. My biggest lesson that day is don’t try the samples during a workday.

Do you have a funny story about how someone you knew reacted when they first heard you were getting into the cannabis industry?

In 2015 I flew home to Texas to tell my parents that I was going to have a cannabis business. Now my parents are very Mexican and very Catholic. They were not amused. My mother wondered out loud, like very loudly, why I was always shaming the family. I was not surprised, nor was I deterred. After almost six years, she is over it, and she helps me with the business. I think what convinced her was not my charm but rather watching my personal journey of not functioning for five years on pharmaceuticals and being highly functioning on no pharmaceuticals, only cannabis.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I have a cadre of advisors and mentors that surround me. There is no way to uplift one of them because, in this industry, it really does take a village. Every person who is part of your guidance team holds a specific key to help you unlock all your potential. I could not be more grateful for each and every one of them.

Are you working on any new or exciting projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I am! We are currently putting together our new line of branded products, The People’s Cannabis, in five different states using BIPOC and women-owned manufacturing companies. We love uplifting these companies, and we are excited to bring our brand of medicine to the masses.

I also launched CbxShield this year! CBxShield was created to provide the world with a safer and more

accessible CBD product by harnessing citrus peels’ untapped potential to create a groundbreaking compound that is molecularly identical to hemp and cannabis-derived CBD but contains no trace of THC. Its sourcing process, legality, and purity creates a safer and healthy alternative to cannabis sourced CBD found on the market, solving some of the most salient problems facing the global CBD industry today.

Our first product that launched is CBxImmune, an immune-boosting supplement meant for everyday use. Its proprietary combination of limonene-derived CBD, vitamin C, and USDA Organic Certified adaptogenic reishi mushrooms provides a synergistic boost to the multitude of benefits these substances individually offer. Reishi mushrooms have been used for centuries to enhance the immune system, reduce stress, improve sleep, and lessen fatigue. Along with reishi mushrooms, CbxImmune also incorporates Vitamin C. By combining all of these elements, CBxShield has created an unparalleled defensive homeostasis in your body that promotes optimum health all year long. As an immuno-comprised person, when Covid hit, the first thing I did was research all the holistic ways I could boost my immune system to protect myself. The level of fear and anxiousness around getting sick and possibly dying afraid and alone is real. Not just for myself but millions of other people. CBxImmune is not a cure, but it could very possibly be of assistance in helping people like myself survive infection from this virus. At the very least, we believe that CBD reduces inflammation in the body, Reishi creates balance in our immune system, and Vitamin C has long been used to boost our immune system. Together, I believe that these three ingredients give you and me the best chance at staying healthy.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. Despite the great progress that has been made, we still have a lot more work to do to achieve gender parity in this industry. According to this report in Entrepreneur, less than 25 percent of cannabis businesses are run by women. In your opinion or experience, what 3 things can be done by a)individuals, b)companies, and/or c) society to support greater gender parity moving forward?

Funny you should ask this question. I recently completed co-authoring a series of gender parity white papers for the National Cannabis Industry Association and The Arcview Group. You can find them here: https://arcviewgroup.com/ncia. I was the lead author on the Gender Parity in the C-Suite and a co-author on the Equity Ownership paper. I think many things can be done to support gender parity, but I also think none of those things can happen unless the foundation is set for that to be a reality. Gender Parity will only be achieved when discrimination and oppression are systemically addressed in policies, leadership. So we as an industry need to work on those things first and foremost.

You are a “Cannabis Insider.” If you had to advise someone about 5 nonintuitive things one should know to succeed in the cannabis industry, what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each?

● Surround yourself with the best people. Having the best people around you will keep your creative juices flowing. Working with mostly BIPOC and women-owned manufacturers for The People’s Cannabis brand has been uplifting and empowering. We are definitely surrounded by the best people.

● Be ready to pivot. The industry is constantly changing, so you and your company need to be nimble and move accordingly. 2020 was a struggle for the whole world. We went into 2020 thinking it would be one way, and by March, the bottom dropped out of everything we were planning to do as we were in lockdown. So we pivoted hard by putting together our first product line, The People’s Cannabis. We weren’t expecting to do that, but here we are, and our products will be on the shelves by the end of the 2nd quarter. I also had to pivot my new business, CBxShield. I originally planned to launch much sooner, but in a business like this, you have to be prepared for anything to change at the drop of a hat. When I realized I could not launch CBxShield around the time I planned, I went back to the drawing board. I updated our website, changed our labeling, and then launched when we were ready.

● Build community. The community has been instrumental in our success. Cannabis culture has a strong history of helping communities find alternative medicine. I am the best example of this. I went from 11 pills a day and a monthly infusion for Lupus to a cannabis-only regimen that has kept my Lupus in remission for over five years. I trusted my cannabis community to guide me, and it has been an awesome experience for me, our company, and our brand.

● Create partnerships with values-aligned people. TPD and CBxShield would not be here today if we had not prioritized our partnerships and created an extended family of vendors, businesses, and individuals. We work quite extensively with Cannabis Doing Good. I sit on their advisory board, and they have taught me so much. Their partnership has been invaluable to us and me.

● Create a culture of inclusion. It is so important that this industry creates pathways to serve communities that have historically been left out of participating in building a brand new legal industry. We have an opportunity to co-create with them an industry that institutionalized integrity and equity over greed and exclusion.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the cannabis industry?

● Its ability to create health and wealth for many different types of

communities.

● The thousands, if not millions, of jobs it will create.

● The number of people cannabis will help move away from opioids for pain management.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?

1. That accessibility and affordability to cannabis as a medicine will be lost because governments’ appetite to gain tax revenue from adult use is all-encompassing.

2. That BIPOC people and women will be regulated out of the industry because of flawed laws and regulations.

3. That big Pharma and major corporations will squeeze out small businesses.

There needs to be an appetite for reform and improvement. I would highly recommend incentivizing large corporates to commit to the spending of at least 40% with minority and women-owned suppliers, like the Billion Dollar Roundtable.

What are your thoughts about the federal legalization of cannabis? If you could speak to your Senator, what would be your most persuasive argument regarding why they should or should not pursue federal legalization?

LEGALIZE IT NOW! My argument is simple. Cannabis saves lives. I know because it saved mine.

Today, cigarettes are legal, but they are heavily regulated, highly taxed, and somewhat socially marginalized. Would you like cannabis to have a similar status to cigarettes or different? Can you explain?

Absolutely not. There are no redeeming qualities for cigarettes, and I should know I was a smoker for almost 30 years. I quit 7 years ago and feel so much better but couldn’t exist outside an opioid haze until after I left the doctor-prescribed drug world and moved into the healing and holistic world of cannabis. To classify cigarettes and cannabis as similar would be to deny millions of people access to something that can save them from synthetically made drugs.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Do it until you get it right. Keep doing it until you can’t get it wrong. This is a new and emerging legal industry. We are all pioneers, and sometimes we get it right, and sometimes we get it very wrong. You have to keep going because we are building one of the most life-changing industries ever beyond tech. Every day, I wake up knowing that I am part of this history, and I want to make sure it includes BIPOC

and women at every level of the supply chain.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.”

To create The Million Dollar Roundtable so that large cannabis corporations like The Parent Company, Curaleaf, Trulieve, etc., will commit to 40% of their spending is with BIPOC and women-owned businesses.