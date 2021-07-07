Adrian Le’Roy Devezin of Empowr: “Expect to do it alone”

Expect to do it alone, but hope you don’t have to. When you first start an idea who may meet a lot of people who wish to help. I know I did. However, no one will ever be as passionate about it as you. So while you may find help here and there, you must formulate a plan to accomplish the task alone if necessary.

As part of my series about “individuals and organizations making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Adrian Le’Roy Devezin.

Adrian Le’Roy Devezin is the Executive Director of Empowr, a nonprofit that levels the playing field by teaching career skills to black high school students. He believes education and opportunity are crucial to ending the struggles the black community faces. His work at Empowr helps black high school students obtain high-paying careers while understanding the importance of community.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

When I was young, I struggled in school the same way many black students do. I had few teachers who believed in me and even fewer who looked like me. There were no role models in school for me. Later on, I dropped out of college and began working retail job after retail job. While working in a call center, I finally had enough. I began teaching myself how to code on my phone in between calls. Within a couple of months, I created my first app, which rose to be the top new finance app of the month. Every day after work, I would then go home and study, and practice, and do anything I could to get better.

Years later, I am being flown out to Facebook, Google, and other leading companies for interviews. The problem is, none of the engineers looked like me. I brought this up to some companies and was given sorry excuses, empty gestures, and more. But, I knew that if every black child had access to the knowledge I had gained, that it would level the playing field. So I began Empowr. We now teach iOS development to black high school students. So, upon graduation, they can earn six-figure salaries and help uplift their community.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

The most interesting thing that happened to me was realizing how much people cared about what I was saying. I would have never considered myself a thought leader before I began this process. Yet when speaking to someone about what I am doing, the engagement and the interest still astounds me. People want to help; it just seems not many people have known how up until now.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest mistake still has to be scheduling the start of class so close to my child’s birth date. The day after my daughter was born, I had the first class. I was in the hospital waiting room teaching my students about programming while mom and daughter slept.

Can you describe how you or your organization is making a significant social impact?

Empowr is making a substantial impact in the black community. Our community suffers from poverty cycles, poor education, systemic injustice, the school-to-prison pipeline, and so much more. The country was built in a way that ensured our community would have to work twice as hard to get half as far.

Empowr teaches high-paying career skills to our youth and works with companies to place our students. By doing so, we are leveling education inequality, ending wealth inequality, and creating the school-to-career pipeline. Also, it is proven that programs such as these reduce the crime rate, increase the feeling of belonging, and result in better academic standing among students. Our students also go through a leadership program to reflect on themselves and who they wish to be. Our leadership program helps ensure all of our students come out well rounded, adjusted, and ahead of the pack.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

Dr. Saturu Ned has been a continuous source of help for Empowr. He had set up many programs in his past, such as the free breakfast program in Oakland. The wisdom and knowledge that he gives me after each conversation helps me stay grounded and focused on my mission.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

The community could help Empowr’s efforts by volunteering. Small nonprofits have a hard time finding volunteers, which leaves a lot of work to be done by a few people. Empowr is looking for volunteers of all sorts, specifically content creators, curriculum writers, public figures, and software engineers. We have some pretty amazing things that we are working on, and any help would be appreciated. Everyone could help by liking and sharing our social media pages.

As a society, most people can finally acknowledge the black people’s systemic injustice in every aspect of our lives. However, no one is demanding or implementing long-term solutions. We see donations here and there, but those are temporary patches. The key to ending this is found in education and opportunity. We must demand more of our schools and mayors to help our students. We have to emphasize education to our children and support initiatives that remove the boundaries to equal access.

Politicians have been slow to address the problems that affect the black community. We need political leaders to increase the funding to our most diverse schools and place accountability protocols that guarantee the budget goes to the students.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Leadership is being a vanguard. We often think of a leader as a single individual who is more well equipped and therefore should make the executive decisions for the masses. In my eyes, this is poor leadership. A leader should be on the front lines, learning and taking the brunt of the obstacles. The knowledge and skills gained should then be taught to everyone around them. By being a vanguard instead of a leader, you don’t change a community; you raise a community. Raising a community means everyone around you is just as well equipped as you are, ensuring everyone thrives.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Expect to do it alone, but hope you don’t have to. When you first start an idea who may meet a lot of people who wish to help. I know I did. However, no one will ever be as passionate about it as you. So while you may find help here and there, you must formulate a plan to accomplish the task alone if necessary. Leverage your strengths and build your weaknesses. This one can apply to anything, but it is crucial when you are starting something new. Since software development is my strength, I ensured that is what our first Empowr class was; I was also able to build apps as part of our sustainability program that helps the black community. This also increases the exposure of Empowr to a broader audience. Build a team. You won’t make it without a great team to support the organization. Think carefully about what each person contributes and how motivated they are to do so. You never want to have to micromanage each other. Become self-sustainable. Whether you are a company or a nonprofit, you need your organization to become self-sustainable. When your organization can fund itself, you can focus on your mission more than the money. Remember, most organizations fail within the first couple of years, and developing a plan will help you avoid this. Remain mission-focused. If you want to succeed, you have to sleep, eat, and breathe your mission. There are many days you will be tired and just want to give up. By surrounding yourself with the reasons why you must win, you will never allow yourself to lose.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would start a movement around community schooling. This would put the school at the center of every community. Schools could rent their gyms and classrooms during off-hours to organizations. Local companies would rent empty classrooms and allow the high school students to intern for them. If everyone views the school as the most valuable resource, we naturally will take better care of them.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

One of my favorites quotes is, “You don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step”. When you are trying to solve a problem bigger than yourself, everything can seem so overwhelming. It looks like there are a million things to do, and it is impossible to do them all. In reality, we only need to look directly in front of us. What is the first thing I can accomplish to achieve my goal? Break it down into small steps, and each day you take a step. In a short amount of time, you will notice you have achieved quite a bit.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would enjoy a brunch (in Atlanta, we love our brunches) with Dr. Lisa Herring. As the superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools, she has improved the lives of thousands of black students. The opportunity to learn from her and what she has accomplished would be invaluable.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

You can follow Empowr on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!