Chris George of SUBTA: “Take advantage of social media ”

Chris George is the co-founder & chairman of SUBTA, an organization helping more than 4,000 subscription businesses. He’s a serial entrepreneur who has launched seven businesses & sold two, including the recently acquired Gentleman’s Box. Propelled by the idea that you can always give back, Chris mentors brands & individuals that lead with purpose. Certified, his new social impact clothing brand, donates 100 meals to Feeding America for every item sold and aims to ultimately provide 100 million meals to people in need.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

It’s been an interesting road, for sure, but I am proud every day to be considered a serial entrepreneur.

I started my first business — a collection agency — right out of college. I knew I wanted to be my own boss and, when I was in high school, a friend’s dad had asked me to help him collect past-due rent from his tenants. This experience led me to credit card collection, so it seemed like a natural fit for my first venture.

I learned so much from that first business, probably more than I ever learned in college. From hiring the right people to becoming a leader for my team to figuring out marketing strategies and client acquisition, it was the best and most challenging on-the-job training I could have asked for. From all that trial and hustle, I still craved even more entrepreneurial experiences and, over the course of many years, launched seven businesses, two of which have been sold successfully.

I have also put a high priority on philanthropy, but it wasn’t until I felt established in my career that I realized I could fuse my entrepreneurial drive with giving back. From my professional life, I started leaning into giving back after my partners and I founded the Subscription Trade Association (SUBTA). I gave — and continue to give — free consulting time to mentor the thousands of members who are working to launch or grow their businesses.

With my latest venture, a social apparel company called Certified, we are solely focused on making change at a grander scale. For every item we sell, we donate 100 meals to Feeding America, with the ultimate goal of donating 100M meals.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

One of my most interesting stories took place during the early stages of our trade organization, SUBTA, when we were in the process of coordinating the inaugural SubSummit, the world’s largest conference dedicated to DTC subscription models. We knew a successful conference would be an incredible growth opportunity for the organization and the larger subscription-based industry. In order to position this conference as the CES of the subscription world, we needed a brilliant keynote speaker.

Once we identified who we wanted as our star speaker, I knew that a face-to-face meeting would be the only way we could secure them. I called this person to let them know I would be in town for business and asked if we could book an informal meeting to discuss SubSummit. But I had no other business in town and, in fact, didn’t book my plane ticket until after our meeting was confirmed! My strategy worked and I was able to land one of the leaders in the DTC subscription space at the time. Sometimes, you have to get a little creative with your approach.

Our Certified brand launch offers another interesting story. As we strategized how to reach the right audiences who would connect with our mission, we realized influencers would be one of our most powerful tools. As an entrepreneur, I’m used to keeping my ear on the pulse of current marketing trends but I quickly became fascinated with influencer marketing and brand partnerships in a way I had never been before. So, as if overnight, I chose to also launch my own boutique influencer management and affiliation agency. I thought, “If these influencers can do it on their own, why not support them with my business expertise to help them grow into successful entrepreneurs?”

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

One funny mistake my team and I made in preparation for Certified was spending weeks pouring our time, energy and money into building the foundation of this brand with the intention that the brand would be ready to launch when we are — false. Little did we know, after weeks of late-nights at the office, weeks of strategy and website development, licensing, designing and more — we still had to wait another four months to receive the first batch of product samples from our manufacturer. Being new to the fashion manufacturing world, I was shocked and my team and I had to sit with a built brand foundation waiting to take the next step. The lesson I learned here is, no matter how much preparation you put into something, you still never have complete control and I re-learned a lesson every entrepreneur learns early on: you just have to go with the flow and trust that what you have made will eventually take flight.

Can you describe how you or your organization is making a significant social impact?

The Certified brand’s mission is to fight food insecurity, starting with an ultimate goal to donate 100 million meals to Feeding America. Through our premium streetwear line, we are able to donate 100 meals for every apparel item sold. This initiative is already making a significant social impact — in the first month of Certified’s launch, we donated over 15,000 meals. Our customers are truly electrified by the movement and eager for future products that will help the cause. I am excited for the positive impact this mission will make on the hunger crisis in America.

Food insecurity is a huge issue in the U.S. — 1 in 9 people struggle with hunger. According to Feeding America, 42M people, including 13M children, may face hunger as an ongoing result of the pandemic. We know this crisis isn’t going away any time soon, especially as COVID-19 relief comes to an end this summer. We believe it is a collective responsibility to ensure our communities have access to nutritious food.

On a personal note, I have also made it my mission to coach and inspire young entrepreneurs by sharing my personal journey of entrepreneurship (the highs and lesson-learning lows) with budding entrepreneurs and business leaders through a variety of mediums such as speaking at universities to college business students, creating social content on my personal platforms in an effort to provide free coaching, and curating training and keynote content on my development podcast, No Excuses with Chris G. I am wildly passionate about sharing the lessons and tips I have learned, that nobody told me, with the wave of entrepreneurs that come after me.

At SUBTA, we recognize the impacts of the subscription-based business model on the environment. We fully understand our social responsibility to leave our industry and world better than we found it. To help offset carbon emissions caused by shipping and packaging, we regularly donate to organizations that plant trees and encourage our members to do so often.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

Something I love about being a business owner is the opportunity to get a front row seat in watching how your passions have the power to domino down to impacting others. In the process of developing Certified I came across Mark Hajjar, owner of clothing manufacturer, UglyChristmasSweaters. I knew I wanted to use my brand to support a local, Michigan business and I was blown away with the success story I read about in this article. Since that day, I have enjoyed my experience being in business with Mark and his siblings who run the UglyChristmasSweater and I am even more thrilled to have a quality product to sell to make a larger impact.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

There are a ton of root causes to food insecurity, stemming from unemployment, poverty and rising costs of tuition, medication, housing, utilities, food and so much more. I understand these causes can be overwhelming to try to solve but community leaders and politicians can help chip away at the national hunger crisis little-by-little. A few opportunities that come to my mind are:

Raise the fixed income benefits for seniors and veterans. Seniors are one of the largest demographics struggling with food insecurity, often because their Social Security benefits or VA benefits put them well below the poverty level. They then have to make impossible choices like paying rent or paying for food. Many also face challenges with mobility and transportation that make it hard to procure food. Create a college-specific food assistance program. The number of college students who aren’t dependent on parents is increasing and many of these “nontraditional” students are working full-time and/or caring for a dependent. As these students struggle to make ends meet, Feeding America member food banks have reported a rise in their service to local colleges. If politicians and post-secondary schools aren’t able to figure out lower tuition costs and student loans, they should at least offer food assistance to the many students who are trying to better themselves with a degree. Do a better job of promoting local food programs to vulnerable communities. I think many people know about SNAP but there are many other options available. What I love about Feeding America is that it’s an incredibly well-run national organization that funnels support to local food banks. Our community leaders and politicians should use Feeding America as an example to ensure their programs are being utilized by as many people as possible. There should never be a surplus budget for hunger relief programs.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

I define leadership as a demonstrated posture of servanthood to an organization. A true leader puts the team first, eats last and understands their responsibility to serve the individuals that work with them — quite the opposite to what many corporations practice.

As a leader, caring for my people is my highest priority. This means caring for them as a person first and an employee second. When you care for your employees, they, in turn, take care of your company and the cycle repeats itself. Here’s a recent example: a while back, I paid one of my employees’ speeding tickets — something that seemed like a nice but totally unspectacular gesture to me. Fast forward to a few weeks ago, I found this same employee working late with me one night as we approached our upcoming brand launch. When I thanked her for her dedication and hard work, she assured me of her loyalty to my success and company because of the thankfulness she felt after I paid her ticket. To me, what seemed like a small token of generosity for her service to my company paid dividends in her loyalty and enthusiasm to our new brand. This is how I see servanthood leadership paying off and benefitting the growth of my company.

I believe strong leadership is the lifeline of a successful business. A common misconception about leadership is that a strong leader is someone who isn’t afraid to be at the front of a room, has all the best ideas and sits on a pedestal in their organization. To me, this style of leadership is a silent poison to businesses, both large and small.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Be patient — I believe patience has the power to forge great power. Nothing great happens overnight, and the seemingly great things that do happen overnight, usually have a fast-approaching expiration date. An example of this self-controlled patience is in the genesis story of launching my brand, Certified. My team and I were so passionate about getting the brand off the ground that we jumped right into developing all our assets — the website, the branding materials, the marketing and public relations strategy and more. But we had to wait an extra month for the actual product samples to ship. All those months of fast-paced work suddenly came to a halt and we were forced to be patient, knowing that what we built was eventually going to take off.

Be patient — I believe patience has the power to forge great power. Nothing great happens overnight, and the seemingly great things that do happen overnight, usually have a fast-approaching expiration date. An example of this self-controlled patience is in the genesis story of launching my brand, Certified. My team and I were so passionate about getting the brand off the ground that we jumped right into developing all our assets — the website, the branding materials, the marketing and public relations strategy and more. But we had to wait an extra month for the actual product samples to ship. All those months of fast-paced work suddenly came to a halt and we were forced to be patient, knowing that what we built was eventually going to take off.

Take advantage of social media — As an entrepreneur and now content creator, I regret not having jumped on the social media train earlier. In the world of instant information, I understand that social media is a powerful tool to spread brand awareness and to share helpful content. When I decided that I was passionate about coaching the next wave of young entrepreneurs, I knew social media would be the largest platform I could use and now I dedicate a portion of every day to creating consistent content to make up for lost time.

Brands take a long time to build — At the beginning of launching SUBTA and now Certified, I learned that relationships are at the core of any strong organization, and relationships cannot be forged in an instance, they take time and trust. The same goes for brands. In order for a brand to grow, it must establish a relationship of trust with its audience. This could take years. Developing a brand takes strategy, which takes audience research over an extended period of time. Being able to study the attention habits of your targeted audience and show up where they already are, takes time. Be patient.

Hire team players — Over the course of my entrepreneurial journey, I have led teams and hired people on numerous projects and one item of advice I wish someone would have told me is to channel more energy than you think into hiring. Specifically, placing higher value on a candidate's team-player attitude than their skill set. Of course, as a business owner, I want my team to have the basic set of skills I am looking for, but I believe skills can be taught and attitudes can't. Having a group of employees who place teamwork above all else is the best return on investment.

Be empathetic — To the point of hiring team players, a lesson I learned in leading my team is the value of leading with empathy first. I believe you risk losing your credibility if your team does not trust that their leader is going to place their humanity over job performance. I strive to apply this lesson in my day-to-day by showing up for my employees in their personal as well as professional needs.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could use my influence to bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, I would leverage my influence to feed people and make a dent in the hunger crisis in the United States. As the genesis behind my reasoning to launch Certified, I believe it is insane that the wealthiest country in the world suffers from such massive food insecurity.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite “life lesson quote” I often find myself referring back to in times of struggle, hardship, and confusion is Vivian Greene’s quote, “Life is not about waiting for the storm to pass, it’s about learning to dance in the rain.” In life and in business, there will always be unexpected moments of difficulty. Rather than simply hunkering down and “getting through it,” I have found it more rewarding to evaluate what it looks like to pivot through the hardship.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Probably Gary Vaynerchuck. I deeply admire him as an entrepreneur and business genius, speaker, author, and co-founder. I’ve been lucky enough to have him on my video series and hope one day our path’s cross again.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

You can find me on Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok at @chrisgcertified, where I post daily motivational content for young entrepreneurs and business leaders! If you want to hop on board and be a part of what we are doing to fight against hunger, you can follow Certified’s Instagram at @getcertifiedwear.

