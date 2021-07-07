Kristine Welker of the Muscular Dystrophy Association: “Trust Your Instincts”

Trust Your Instincts. Give yourself permission to let go of what others think or what the master plan should be. It is okay to hit the pause button, not the panic button when considering whether it is time to move on. Frankly, sometimes we lean in so much it’s harder to let go.

Kristine Welker is Chief of Staff of the Muscular Dystrophy Association, where she was previously a member of the Board of Directors and Interim CEO. Her role includes providing strategic, operational, and tactical oversight to enhance the effectiveness of the organization. Formerly, she was Principal and Chief Development Officer for Alternate Resources, a certified women-owned, full-service FF&E Purchasing and Design Firm specializing in hospitality. Welker spent nearly two decades at the Hearst Corporation leading high growth businesses and building profitable brands, serving as Publisher/Chief Revenue Officer of Hearst’s magazine collaboration with Dr. Mehmet Oz, launching Hearst Digital’s portfolio of branded websites and as Founding Publisher of CosmoGIRL!, one of the first fully integrated magazines to launch with website, mobile & experiential platform. She also served as former President of New York Women in Communications, Fashion Institute of Technology (F.I.T.) Advisory Board, Marymount Alumnae Board and currently serves on industry boards and is an adviser to start-up companies.

This Independence Day, MDA leader, Kristine Welker is celebrating the organization’s work to provide access to the freedom of an independent life for those living with disability.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series Kristine! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I began my career in media, most notably as founding publisher of CosmoGIRL! — a magazine designed to empower women to #BornToLead. As I reflect on my career, I always thrived in positions and organizations that were mission driven blended with brand purpose. I am proud of the work we’ve done as an industry and as industry leaders, from Ladies’ Home Journal (whose mantra was “Never Underestimate the Power of a Woman”) to CosmoGIRL! — the recipient of many awards from GLAAD and AWNY for its positive messaging. Additionally, my philanthropic efforts as president of New York Women in Communications and as founder of the Marymount Legacy Fund both supporting women to reach their full potential and achieve success in their lives.

After 20 years in Corporate America, I learned our son was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy. When something like this happens, one cannot help but to look at the world through a new lens. What became immediately apparent is that I rarely saw someone with a physical disability in the workplace, in the magazines we published, in advertising and marketing campaigns.

Yet, people living with disability represent the largest minority group in the world.

This was an inflection point. I decided to leave a successful media career to leverage my collective experience and expertise to support those living with disability and change the narrative to one of living life without limits.

As the Chief of Staff at MDA…

As the mother of a child with Muscular Dystrophy…

As an individual living with a disability…

I have been so inspired by people’s efforts to earn and keep their independence, including my own son who wrote about his personal journey in his college essay.

Essay excerpt:

Growing up, I was never able to participate in sports the other kids were playing. They joined the t-ball team, the soccer team, and the football team; I was unable to. As a kid, my muscles would quickly get sore, making it hard to keep up with the others. By second grade, my parents realized something was wrong, and I was later diagnosed with muscular dystrophy- a disease where gene mutations occur, causing muscle weakness. Being so young, I didn’t understand this; I just wanted to play sports with the other kids. I ultimately did find my sport, one that was less muscular-straining and that my doctors and parents approved. I took up skiing. When skiing, I saw no limitations. There was nothing I couldn’t do on the slopes. Whenever it was time to go, my parents would have to tear me off the mountain. With skiing, I wasn’t different; I could compete against other kids and fit in even with my condition.

I have heard so many stories of how people with disability are finding their personal independence and freedom like:

Paul, living with Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy who says he feels most independent on his boat …

A mother who wanted her own son to have the freedom to wear whatever he wanted and make fashion accessible to all …

Ethan who gained his independence by attending MDA Summer Camps ….

Independence Day is means more than sparklers, just as Christmas means more that presents under the tree. Celebrating Independence is both a freedom and a responsibility.

Can you describe how you or your organization is making a significant social impact?

For more than 70 years, MDA has been at the forefront of leading change and advocating for diversity, equity, and inclusion — working hard to raise awareness for those living with neuromuscular disease and support disability as diversity. As part of our longstanding commitment, we are proud to announce a few exciting new platforms for change launch of the Quest Podcast, a powerful vehicle to present thoughtful conversation regarding issues facing the disability communities and the people who love them. The podcast will be hosted by Mindy Henderson, who lives with neuromuscular disease and is a motivational speaker, author, and host of “The Truth About Things That Suck” podcast. Henderson was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) when she was 15 months old. She is on a mission to leave the world a little better than how she found it: where inclusion is the norm; where people see possibilities instead of limitations; and where no challenge is too big to overcome.

We also recently announced a new series of programming called MDA Access Workshops. The educational workshops will be on-demand and focus on providing resources for the over 300,000 families in the U.S. living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases, to address access issues and barriers faced regularly. The workshops focus on increasing health literacy, financial independence, and self-advocacy within the community.

You are a person of influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Since the Americans with Disabilities Act was passed, many social barriers have been removed or reduced for people with disabilities. But there is more work that needs to be done for people with disabilities to become more independent and involved in their world.

The movement I would most like to inspire is “Disability as Diversity”.

As a parent of a child with a disability and living with my own, this is something I am committed to both personally and professionally. Although huge progress has been made towards equality across boundaries of gender, race and sexual orientation, disability is often overlooked.

My goals in promoting “Disability as Diversity” are threefold:

Promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in all spheres of society and development in every aspect of political, social, economic, and cultural life. Focus on the workplace as opportunity to make progress for the benefit of people with disability and have value to add. Build an inclusive culture that celebrates the amazing skills this inclusion enables in delivering better products, services, and organizational well-being.

According to the Center of Talent Innovation, 75% of employees with disability in the U.S. have ideas that would drive value, compared with 66% of employees without disability.

Here would be my value proposition: call upon companies to create an inclusive workplace and give voice to the millions of talented individuals who want to work, live, and thrive without distinction. Let’s provide them with the same opportunity to achieve financial independence as well as personal freedom to live life to their full potential.

TALENT FOR HIRE!

Can you share the most interesting thing that has happened since you began leading your company or organization?

After serving on the Board of Directors for the Muscular Dystrophy Association and as Interim CEO, I was thrilled to take on the newly established position as Chief of Staff. In this role, I am committed to building upon the profound wisdom of Mattie Stepanek, a young poet and peacemaker who battled neuromuscular disease himself, said it best:

“Unity is strength …. when there is teamwork and collaboration, wonderful things can be achieved.”

It is truly an exciting time and thanks to companies like Verizon who put a spotlight in its advertising on how, through the power of the Verizon network, we were able to break down barriers during the pandemic so kids could attend MDA Summer Camps virtually. In partnership with Unilever, MDA was invited to help test its new inclusive deodorant for people with visual impairment and upper limb motor disabilities: Degree Inclusive. These are just a few examples of how we can work together to create a more inclusive environment for people of all abilities.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

These are my thoughts on my own personal journey toward inclusion, flexibility, and work-life compatibility. They represent the lessons I want to pass along to my children as well as to anyone who is just setting out in their career journeys.

Own Your Purpose. It is not just about net worth but self-worth and finding that balance between professional success and personal accomplishments. The Path is not Linear. Look at your career as a narrative, what you do want it to say about you? It takes time to build a career so do not always focus on the outcome and enjoy the journey. Trust Your Instincts. Give yourself permission to let go of what others think or what the master plan should be. It is okay to hit the pause button, not the panic button when considering whether it is time to move on. Frankly, sometimes we lean in so much it’s harder to let go. Stay Out of Your Comfort Zone — Think outside the box, look outside the lines and challenge yourself to stay out of your comfort zone. I have divested myself of many labels I once believed were true. The Network Effect — Let’s rally together to raise the consciousness around diversity, equity and inclusion (in ALL its forms) and give a voice to millions of talented individuals who want to work, live and thrive without distinction.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I am committed to building upon the profound wisdom of Mattie Stepanek, a young poet and peacemaker who battled neuromuscular disease himself, who said, “Unity is strength… when there is teamwork and collaboration, wonderful things can be achieved.” During his short life (Mattie died at the age of 13) he wrote six books of poetry and one book on peacemaking. He appeared at rallies and on talk shows. He was a close friend of former U.S. president Jimmy Carter, who delivered the eulogy at his funeral. He also became a good friend of Oprah Winfrey, who named him one of her most memorable guests.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

One person I would love to have lunch with is Mattie Stepanek’s mother Jeni, who spends her life continuing to share Mattie’s message of hope and peace through a foundation and guild established in Mattie’s name. Jeni lives with the same disease — dysautonomic mitochondrial myopathy — that killed all four of her children, including Mattie. She also lives with cancer. Throughout everything, she has maintained an indomitable spirit, saying “I not only survive, I thrive.” She also refers to herself as Mama Peace which I love!

Over the years, Jeni and Oprah have developed a strong friendship, with Jeni appearing on Oprah’s show to share memories of Mattie and discuss his life story. Oprah said of Jeni, “I’ve never seen a woman more powerful.” I would love to be able to share a meal with both Jeni and Oprah — arguably two of the most inspirational women on the planet.

I am reminded of something Oprah Winfrey said, which is to focus on working toward being significant and success will follow. I have the opportunity to do something meaningful with the MDA and have a significant impact on people’s lives and the success of the organization.

