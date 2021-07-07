Eli Beer of United Hatzalah: “Always learn from your mistakes”

Always learn from your mistakes. — I know that I am always making mistakes and that is how I can keep learning. I always tell people that whenever I make a mistake I ask them to please tell me. I like receiving positive criticism. I always want to learn so that I will not make a mistake the next time.

As part of my series about “individuals and organizations making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Eli Beer.

Eli Beer is a social entrepreneur and the President and Founder of United Hatzalah of Israel. After witnessing a bus bombing in Jerusalem as he was walking home from school at the age of six, Eli was inspired by this traumatic experience to pursue a career that would allow him to save lives. Eli became a certified EMT at 15, gathered a group of like-minded EMTs with a passion for saving lives and they eventually became United Hatzalah.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series Eli! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

At age 6, I was walking home from school when I witnessed a bus bombing in Jerusalem, a traumatic experience that inspired me to pursue a career that saves lives. I took an EMT course at age 15 and began volunteering in an ambulance, and it was then that I noticed that if someone was truly in need of urgent medical care, try as it might, an ambulance just wouldn’t be able to get there in time due to inevitable traffic snags and distance.

By the time I was 17, I began gathering a group of like-minded EMT’s who also had a passion for saving lives. We would listen to police scanners, and rush to the scene when medical help was needed. Our initiative became United Hatzalah, which is Hebrew for “rescue.” Now the organization has more than 6,000 volunteers around the country, available around the clock — 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

We have responded to some of the worst civil, wartime and terror-related incidents. Including the most recent being the tragic stampede at Mount Meron that left 45 people dead and hundreds injured, and the bleacher collapse at a synagogue in Givat Zeev which left two dead and more than two hundred injured. In both of those incidents, we instantly mobilized emergency medical treatment for hundreds of physically injured and emotionally traumatized victims, saving countless lives.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

I think that the term interesting is the wrong term. Everything is interesting. I think the question should be what is the most inspiring. One time I responded to a man in his 40’s who was suffering from chest pains. I arrived at his home and began to talk with him to take an oral history so that I could assess his situation. His family, his wife, his children were in the next room. While we were talking he collapsed and went into a cardiac arrest. He had no pulse. I attached my defibrillator and I gave him one shock and a minute later he woke up and had no symptoms whatsoever. He was confused and had no idea what I was doing there. The ambulance teams that came after me didn’t believe me that he had suffered a cardiac arrest, and I had to take out the strip from the defibrillator and show them.

A second inspiring incident was when I received an invitation to a Bar Mitzvah for a child whom I didn’t know. I was, of course, very curious as to who this person was. The invitation had a note attached which said that the family wanted to thank me because I had saved this boy’s life, but I had no idea who it was or how and when I had saved him.

I went to the Bar Mitzvah and I didn’t recognize the child. He had some scars, but I had no idea who it was. The family got up to make a speech and publicly thanked me for saving this boy’s life during the Beit Yisroel terrorist bombing in 2002. They said that he had been badly hurt in the attack and had suffered severe wounds and that I was the one who treated him and stopped his bleeding. I remembered the incident but didn’t remember the boy specifically. For me it was a normal thing to stop the bleeding of someone who is injured, and I moved on from that incident and went to treat the next person. For this boy it changed his life and now he went from being seriously injured to having a normal life. For me that was very beautiful.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I once responded to a home delivery of a new baby. The husband was very panicked and it was late, after 2:00 a.m. I was very tired from helping the woman deliver the baby. The nervous father asked me what gender the baby was and I told him it was a boy. He shrieked for joy. The mother was happy and the father began calling the whole family and telling everyone that they had a new baby boy.

Another volunteer came in and helped me clean the infant, and after properly cleaning the child I saw that I had made a mistake and actually it was a girl. I wanted to wrap the baby and leave at that very moment and let the other volunteer deal with it — I was so embarrassed. But I decided that I needed to face my mistake. I went over to the new mother and asked her how many children she had already, and she said she had three children. I asked, ‘“boys or girls?” To which she responded that she already had three boys, and really wanted a girl. I responded and said ‘Well, I’m fulfilling your wish. I made a mistake and your child is really a girl.” She was thrilled.

Can you describe how you or your organization is making a significant social impact?

United Hatzalah of Israel is the largest independent, non-profit, fully volunteer Emergency Medical Service organization that provides the fastest and free emergency medical first response throughout Israel. Our mission is to arrive at the scene of medical emergencies as soon as possible and provide the patient with professional and appropriate medical aid until an ambulance arrives, resulting in many more lives saved. With the help of our unique GPS technology and our iconic ambucycles, our average response time is less than 3 minutes across the country and 90 seconds in metropolitan areas.

We are available to all people regardless of race, religion, or national origin. United Hatzalah has more than 6,000 volunteers around the country, available around the clock to anyone who is in need. We also unite supporters from around the world. On Sunday, May 2nd, we held our annual telethon, Saving Lives Sunday, which successfully raised more than $1.3 million (up more than 30% from 2020) in support of its volunteers who were honored in a tribute to their tireless work, especially in reflection of their involvement in the recent tragic event in Israel. The virtual event featured Jay Leno as the MC, with special guests United Hatzalah chairman and author, Mark Gerson and actress Rona-Lee Shimon (Fauda). It was produced in partnership with Adam Kantor of Broadway fame, and each of the participants shared a heartfelt message saluting the first responders of United Hatzalah, a testament to the mission of United Hatzalah and the global support that it rallies.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

Even beyond answering immediate calls for help, United Hatzalah is sowing into the communities and neighborhoods through continuous service to anyone who might need it. For example, answering a need faced by many elderly or disabled persons who are without cars, and for whom the use of public transportation can be difficult, United Hatzalah has begun working with various cities and regional councils throughout Israel to transport those in need to local vaccination centers and back to their homes afterward. The program began earlier in January and will be continuing until there is no further need.

In one recent instance, EMT volunteers Yehuda Amitay and Meir Vaanunu were transferring elderly patients to receive their Covid-19 vaccines in Jerusalem. When they arrived at the home of the next person they were supposed to transfer, a man in his 70s, the pair of volunteers came across a most disturbing sight. The man who was awaiting transfer was blind and had not left his apartment in Jerusalem in over two years. His apartment was in total disarray as he was incapable of cleaning it, and to make matters worse, he had no food in his fridge or cupboards.

As they returned to the apartment, Yehuda and Meir could not leave the man alone in such a state. The pair of EMTs geared up in their PPE suits and proceeded to clean the man’s apartment from top to bottom. After half an hour of cleaning, Yehuda and Meir had managed to clean the worst of the mess and made the apartment livable once again. Lastly, the pair bought the man some groceries so that he would have provisions.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

United Hatzalah partners with countless incredible organizations, societies and communities all across the world who help mobilize the lifesaving efforts in Israel and beyond. At the core of United Hatzalah, we aim to serve all people of all nationalities, race, or religions, and have a special place in our hearts for those who are underserved. Organizational leaders can always be more aware of and connected to their local underserved communities, and help nonprofits such as United Hatzalah gain access to those who need it most by mobilizing us through financial support, community education, and partnering in community outreach.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

The ability to empower others to do the impossible together. When I was starting out, I was told that what I wanted to do was impossible. It was, for me, by myself as an individual. But when I kept working towards achieving my goal and others saw how important it was, how effective it could be, and how much of a difference it could make, they joined me and we made it possible to have a community based first response organization. As we got bigger, I was told it would be impossible to have a response time of less than three minutes. More people joined me, we continued to grow, and suddenly that three-minute response time happened. Then I set my sights on a 90 second response time and I was told that this was impossible. More people joined me, we continued to grow, and now it is happening. Don’t take no for an answer, take care of and be personable to those who work with you and help you along the way, and never be “too big” to accept advice or suggestions.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

The first thing I wish someone told me when I was younger would be “When you start something good, you are stuck with it for life.” When I began responding to emergencies on my own as a sixteen-year-old kid, I figured I would be doing it for 2 or 3 years at the most. Now 32 years later I’m doing this for life. Once you save one person’s life you get addicted to it and it’s an addiction that never leaves you. You get addicted to doing good, and it’s very much like any other addiction. No one ever told me that addiction to good things is also an addiction, and I’m actually glad that no one ever told me this. Maybe then I would have had a more relaxed life, but I think the good done has far outweighed that. Someone once told me not to hire Generals and that they need to take a few years after they finish their service before they can be a truly effective member of society once again. I thought I knew better and I hired a general once to be the CEO of the organization. I, unfortunately, had to let him go after 11 months and I told him that he needed a year-long vacation in India as an independent person before he could become the leader of an organization that is not a military. He was a really sweet man, and a few years later he told me that I was correct. Don’t rely on politicians and what they say they intend to do. Many influentials have wanted to be associated with United Hatzalah so they could use our organization to forward their own agenda, but we stand by our mission and main purpose, to help the people of Israel and beyond when they need us during emergency situations and global pandemics. If I suspect a person is working with us for any other reason, I kindly part ways with him/her. Always learn from your mistakes. — I know that I am always making mistakes and that is how I can keep learning. I always tell people that whenever I make a mistake I ask them to please tell me. I like receiving positive criticism. I always want to learn so that I will not make a mistake the next time.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I think that this is already happening. From a very young age I wanted to save people’s lives. I set out to do that, and now, in Israel 6,000 people have joined me. There are many others across the globe who are doing this as well: we have chapters in New Jersey, in Ukraine, in Panama, who are all doing the same thing. Other organizations across the globe have also taken note and are working with us to develop our model of community-based emergency medical response in their own communities and countries. I think that there is no greater thing that one person can do for another than save their life. When a person’s life is saved, it isn’t just them who is affected, it is their family, their friends, their acquaintances, their entire world is brought back and everyone is helped.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

If you know that you have a passion to help others, don’t let anyone tell you “no” or that you can’t do it. Find a way to do it. Use your resources, your chutzpah and your own talents, and those of the people who support you in order to make it happen.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I’d like to have the time to have breakfast with each and every single person who has donated to or is interested in donating to United Hatzalah. I believe that every person who wants to help out and save lives is an incredibly important person, and someone whom I have a lot in common with. I would like to show all of our supporters how much I personally appreciate them for what they do. Not too long ago, my life was saved by some incredible people. I would love to share the message of just how important the work that our volunteers do is with the entire world, especially those who have partnered with us in making that happen by making donations, large or small.

