Kris Kepler of Lava MaeX: “Stay connected with those you serve”

As part of my series about “individuals and organizations making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kris Kepler.

Kris Kepler is CEO of Lava MaeX, a nonprofit that teaches people around the world to bring mobile showers and other essential care services to the street, where their unhoused neighbors need them most. Using its Radical Hospitality® approach — meeting people wherever they are with extraordinary care — Lava MaeX helps restore dignity, rekindle optimism and fuel a sense of opportunity. Its new community-driven platform has a five-year goal of launching programs with this ethos to serve 100,000 unhoused people by 2024.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Before coming to Lava Mae, now LavaMaeX, I spent 20 years as a corporate consultant, playing dual roles as strategist and creator of physical and virtual experiences for private sector clients. I loved it, until one day I felt like what I was designing wasn’t truly making a tangible difference in anyone’s life. I knew I wanted a role in the social impact sector, but I wasn’t sure what that looked like, or how I could get there. Then, four years ago, I was sitting in my office, discouraged and burned out, when I saw a LinkedIn post about Lava Mae, an organization that brings mobile showers and other essential care services to those living on the streets. I was incredibly inspired by the approach and I knew then that I needed to be a part of this organization. I grew up serving the unhoused through my church so I saw this population as human beings worthy of love and respect. I knew I had found my calling.

I messaged the founder, Doniece Sandoval, with an offer to lead Lava Mae’s programs and impact and she invited me to present my ideas. I began volunteering at the Pop-Up Care Villages and absolutely fell in love with the guests, the staff and the mission and vision of the organization. My entire being came alive when I witnessed the powerful impact that the gift of respect and love has on someone who never receives it — both in their lives and in the larger community. In 2017 I was hired as the Senior Director of Programs and Impact, was promoted to Chief Strategy and Program Officer, and then became CEO in 2020.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

I became the CEO of LavaMaeX in the middle of the pandemic and in the midst of a major organizational shift. At the same time, my young children were in school virtually at home, and still are. I learned how resilient and innovative our organization can be in the face of a crisis: “Where there is a will, there is a way” is an old saying that sprang to life. In the beginning of the pandemic, we had to suspend our direct shower service and Pop-Up Care Villages. Unhoused people everywhere desperately needed a way to wash their hands, though, so we designed a do-it-yourself handwashing station and toolkit for anyone, anywhere, to build and deploy for their neighbors in need. We deployed our own handwashing stations locally throughout Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Oakland. Red Feather Development Group, a nonprofit that serves the Hopi and Navajo nations, took our design and built over 600 handwashing stations for and with hundreds of families who lack running water in their homes. Red Feather also hosts workshops and is teaching Native community members to do the same. This is the kind of impact our team thrives on. It’s an incredible testament to the power of the ripple effect, which is the focus of our work.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I have made a lot of mistakes! When I was first starting out, I wish I’d known the power of embracing failure, saying “I tried my best,” being OK with that and not being defeated by failures. I have learned to look at those moments with curiosity and optimism and know now that failure brings great opportunity for change both personally and professionally. It’s how you grow.

I think women are taught to “push through” any situation that arises, and we convince ourselves that if we just try harder, we can make it work. I’ve learned that life is about being committed to the process of testing and trying, which leads to outcomes you may not expect. You just have to have the courage to change course and, as I like to say, “be comfortable with the uncomfortable.”

Can you describe how you or your organization is making a significant social impact?

Lave Mae launched in 2013, offering shower services to those living on the streets, we quickly realized that it wasn’t just about providing a shower; it was about authentically connecting with our guests, treating them as old friends and cherished neighbors. When you treat people with the utmost level of care, especially those who are invisible (like the unhoused), it can have a profound impact on their self-worth; it sends a strong message of “you are worth it, you can make it another day” and rekindles a sense of dignity and optimism. We know the way service is delivered is more transformative than the service itself: it’s an approach we call Radical Hospitality®, and it is our biggest impact.

People around the world began to reach out requesting Lava Mae-style service in their own communities, and we met our initial five-year impact goal 16 months early, exceeding 30,000 guests served in September 2019. By then the organization had fielded more than 4,250 inquiries from city agencies, nonprofits, governments, refugee aid organizations and individuals in the U.S. and 39 other countries seeking to provide services like ours.

This is when we transitioned from being primarily a direct service provider to training others and building a global network of providers delivering Radical Hospitality to the streets. In January 2020, we rebranded as LavaMaeX — for exponential growth and impact acceleration. LavaMaeX’s mission is to change the way the world sees and serves people experiencing homelessness. We maintain direct service in our home cities in California to provide real-life training and engage guests in testing product and service innovations, while our main focus is on teaching people around the world to bring mobile showers and other essential care services to their own streets, where unhoused neighbors need them most. Our current impact goal is to create a global network of communities launching and sustaining LavaMaeˣ-designed programs that serve 100,000 people moving through homelessness by 2024. Our vision: a world where hygiene is treated as a human right and communities everywhere mobilize to provide Radical Hospitality.

We are currently consulting with 65 service providers. Since 2020, we directly advised the launch of 19 providers, serving 15,000 unhoused neighbors. This work takes a village, and we’re committed to fostering collaboration and partnering with communities to provide hygiene services and galvanize action around homelessness. Over 860 people — from 337 cities in 19 countries — are active members on our online community platform, LavaMaeX Connect. To date, LavaMaeX has trained, advised or inspired more than 250 providers in 200 communities in 12 countries to create LavaMaeX-designed programs. Our do-it-yourself toolkits and resources across all programs (mobile showers, Pop-Up Care Villages, and handwashing stations) have been downloaded nearly 6,000 times.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

The best feeling in the world is to deliver a shower or hygiene kit to someone on the streets and see the smiles from our guests. To connect like this — with a laugh, a sharing of stories — and to witness how happy people feel after a nice, hot shower is incredibly humbling and makes my heart full. One of my most memorable guest stories was when I was at one of our Pop-Up Care Villages in San Francisco and met a young mom with two kids. She had never been unhoused before and was staying at a local shelter — all their belongings were in her car. I walked her children through the food and clothing booths and sat down with them to eat while their mom went to sign up for job hunting and other resource services offered at the event. Her son had a fever, and I went to find him medical help — my heart was breaking. I was so honored that she trusted me to be with her kids and to comfort them. I thought to myself, this could be me and my children. I knew the best thing I could do was to be present, helpful and kind so I might help alleviate their fears during that particular moment.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Re-humanize the unhoused by treating them with dignity and respect. Say hello, acknowledge them, listen and care. Have empathy — it could happen to any of us. Many of us are two paychecks and a crisis away from being unhoused. Put yourself in their shoes and don’t make assumptions as to why they are there. No one thinks “when I grow up, I want to be living on the streets.” Include the unhoused in your decision-making processes. Go to your unhoused neighbors, ask them what they need and what would be most helpful: you are solving an issue that they are experiencing. Their input and feedback is critical to ensuring local programs and policies are fair, human-centered and solve the actual problem at hand. Collaborate across sectors to problem-solve. People are addressing the same issues but in siloes, and this is ineffective. We need more collaboration, communication and innovation among many entities, such as between cities and among regions, with the grassroots nonprofits doing the work together with our unhoused guests.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Leadership is about rallying your team around a shared mission, vision and purpose. Set a bold and ambitious vision and goal, be agile and responsive along the way, and most of all trust and listen to your team. Encourage everyone to observe, listen, generate ideas and act. There’s no such thing as a bad idea; many times, all it takes is an “informed hunch.” At LavaMaeX, we’re not afraid to try, test, fail and iterate or change course when something isn’t working. Take a deep look at how you as a leader are modeling for your team. Ask questions and get feedback from them by asking, “Am I listening? What do you need? How can I be a better and more effective leader?”

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. Be an active and compassionate listener and communicator. Listening to our guests and to each other as team members with intent and authenticity builds trust not only with the unhoused but with each other. Ensure people feel seen and heard.

2. It doesn’t have to be perfect. Your idea doesn’t have to be perfect or have every exact detail thought through. Make it good enough, then test, try, and refine it along the way. When we first started training service providers on how to deliver mobile showers with our special ethos of Radical Hospitality, we put a training curriculum together. To perfect it, we asked for feedback and revised it along the way.

3. Trust yourself and your intuition. Trust in your innate abilities and in your own experience. If you have the passion, purpose and heart for your work, you can lead people to collectively do things you never thought you could achieve. Don’t let fear of the unknown get in your way — pave your own path.

4. Be proactive. Don’t wait for someone to tell you an idea is worth exploring. For example, when we first launched our mobile showers, we heard from our guests that they were spending all day going to different service providers for food, clothing, job resources, etc. So we created a one-stop destination (called a Pop-Up Care Village) that brings a variety of partners to the streets to dramatically improve access to critical services.

5. Stay connected with those you serve. The majority of the LavaMaeX team consults with service providers to help them launch programs modeled on ours, but we also stay close to those we serve. The entire team still delivers mobile showers and critical services to the streets, either bi-weekly or monthly. It keeps us humble, grounded and connected to the everyday lives of the unhoused.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

A movement where every community in the world mobilizes together to provide access to clean water and sanitation for all. It is a human right, not just for those who have access to running water. Everyone deserves to be clean, be seen, and be treated as a valuable member of our community worthy of love and respect. Real change in our communities will start from a position of empathy, with something akin to our organization’s Radical Hospitality®. It’s not “extra”; it is fundamental to recovery.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Seek first to understand, then to be understood” — Stephen R. Covey

When you start from a place of empathy and listening, you put yourself in the other person’s position. This broadens your perspective while others feel acknowledged and heard. This is always my goal when I’m on the streets talking with guests and in my interactions with our outstanding LavaMaeX team.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to have lunch with Michelle Obama (I’m not much of a breakfast eater)! She is incredibly authentic and is a role model for women and a fierce advocate for those experiencing poverty. There are so many people on the poverty line — all it takes is one or two missed paychecks because (often because of illness or care responsibilities) and then you are evicted and living in your car or on the streets. I would just love to brainstorm and get her perspective on our work — maybe I could convince her to join our board!

How can our readers follow you on social media?

