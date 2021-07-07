Stephen E. Thorne of Pacific Dental Services: “Teamwork and collaboration are key to success”

…In order to improve access to oral healthcare it is essential to push for the integration of dental and medical services, include dentistry as part of Medicare, and for healthcare professionals to promote the practice of proper oral hygiene as a way of maintaining optimal whole-body health. There is overwhelming evidence to show that bacteria and inflammation in the mouth can indicate and even cause systemic conditions throughout the body. At PDS, we call this the Mouth-Body Connection®. These conditions of the mouth, including gum disease, have been linked with other medical conditions such as oral cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis and more. That is why we believe it is essential for the entire healthcare community to join forces and push for dental-medical integration to help provide patients with an all-inclusive continuity of care. For many seniors, they no longer receive dental benefits when they retire. This inability to receive necessary oral healthcare can lead to whole-body health consequences. By further integrating dental and medical care, including extending Medicare coverage for oral healthcare, this will allow even more people to receive the care they need and improve both their oral and whole-body health.

Stephen E. Thorne, IV, founded leading dental support organization Pacific Dental Services® in 1994 when he entered into his first dental practice management contract in Costa Mesa, California. Steve received his BA from UCLA and his Master’s in Health Administration from Chapman University.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series Stephen! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

After graduating from UCLA in 1989 with a degree in Business — Economics, I found myself in a tough job market and started working part time at my father’s dental practice in Victorville, California. My father asked me to install a computer system into his practice, and since I was pretty good with a computer, he asked me to fully computerize his practice. Shortly thereafter, I began to work for my father full time, learning the ins-and-outs of dental administration and helping to grow the practice. I received my Master’s in Health Administration from Chapman University in 1994 and that same year I decided to set out on my own, with a new idea and a vision to create the greatest dental company in America. Now, over 25 years later, with over 800 supported offices in 24 states, Pacific Dental Services (PDS) is one of the country’s leading dental support organizations, providing supported autonomy that enables dentists to concentrate on clinical excellence and the highest levels of cost-effective comprehensive patient care.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

Being able to see modern, proven technology for the first time, such as our CEREC® CAD/CAM same-day dentistry (computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing) and knowing the impact it will have on the lives of patients has been one of the most interesting and exciting parts of leading PDS. PDS-supported dentists can provide same-day dentistry for adult and pediatric patients with the use of CAD CAM dentistry. CEREC® CAD/CAM is less invasive, and it allows dentists to provide permanent, natural looking crowns for their patients in less than two hours. With this convenient technology, patients no longer have to schedule multiple office visits, reducing the time they’re in the dental practice and away from family and work. PDS is now the largest CEREC® same-day crown producer in the world and it is something that sets PDS-supported practices apart from other dental practices.

Can you describe how you or your organization is making a significant social impact?

Having a culture of service that inspires team members to serve and provide value to their communities was designed into the PDS framework. I’ve found that when people engage in the physical act of service — of giving oneself and one’s time and talents to serving others — it changes our hearts and minds about what is truly important in life. Over time this culture of service has evolved into many different areas, with a focus on improving access to oral care and strengthening communities. One Saturday each August, PDS®-supported offices come together for Smile Generation Serve Day to offer a day of free dentistry. It also includes local service projects, such as cleaning up community parks and volunteering at local food banks. PDS-supported offices team up with local organizations and community partners, such as Dental Lifeline Network and After Innocence to help provide patients the dental care they need. Patients receive anything from cleanings, exams and Digital X-rays to extractions and restorations. Since 2011 on Smile Generation Serve Day, PDS supported clinicians have provided over $35M in free dentistry, they have served over 19,000 patients, and PDS team members have provided over 240,000 volunteer hours. PDS-supported offices also partner with charity:water, a non-profit organization that brings clean, safe drinking water to people in developing countries. Since 2009, PDS and its supported practices have brought clean drinking water to over 200,000 people in need.

Additionally, the Pacific Dental Services® Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization committed to providing oral health care to those in need, aims to increase access to oral healthcare for the special needs community and opened the first PDS Foundation Dentists for Special Needs office in Phoenix, Arizona. This unique office provides comprehensive dental care for people with special needs and is helping make oral health achievable for patients between visits. In response to the widespread need for oral healthcare, the PDS Foundation’s Mobile Dental Clinic traveled across the country (pre-pandemic) to provide donated dental care and oral health education to those in need. Looking beyond our borders, we also provide donated dentistry through annual international service trips to Guatemala, Fiji and Ethiopia. Over the years, in partnership with the PDS Foundation, PDS-supported clinicians have provided almost $75 million in donated dentistry to underserved patients.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

I have seen firsthand how serving other has impacted the hearts and minds of our PDS team members. Kyle Guerin, our Director of Corporate Social Responsibility, has participated in many serve days and international service trips. When asked about his service Kyle says, “the kindness that I’ve seen volunteers share is life-changing and the joy-filled gratitude that patients have shown is moving. The stories of what people have gone through on their journey are gut-wrenching but inspiring of what they’ve overcome. From the woman who can now smile and has the confidence to start a new career, to the veteran that can now eat his favorite meal, to the individual who is thankful simply because they are no longer in pain. It’s all so good. Kindness leads to smiles not only in the life of the one being served but in the server. It’s as simple as people helping people and just striving to be kind.”

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

In order to improve access to oral healthcare it is essential to push for the integration of dental and medical services, include dentistry as part of Medicare, and for healthcare professionals to promote the practice of proper oral hygiene as a way of maintaining optimal whole-body health. There is overwhelming evidence to show that bacteria and inflammation in the mouth can indicate and even cause systemic conditions throughout the body. At PDS, we call this the Mouth-Body Connection®. These conditions of the mouth, including gum disease, have been linked with other medical conditions such as oral cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis and more. That is why we believe it is essential for the entire healthcare community to join forces and push for dental-medical integration to help provide patients with an all-inclusive continuity of care. For many seniors, they no longer receive dental benefits when they retire. This inability to receive necessary oral healthcare can lead to whole-body health consequences. By further integrating dental and medical care, including extending Medicare coverage for oral healthcare, this will allow even more people to receive the care they need and improve both their oral and whole-body health.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

As a leader, your values, attitudes, and behaviors set the standard for what you expect from others. This is why at PDS we have a core set of values, our “We Believe” behavioral framework, that guides our daily lives, distinguishes the strength and character of our organization and directs all our critical decisions. By putting our We Believes at the center of everything we do, we transcend the limitations of a rules-based mindset. Our We Believes build trust, encourage self-governance, and inspire each of us to achieve at the highest level.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

You never know what God will bring you. Keeping this in mind, it becomes easier to appreciate each day and understand that constant learning and adaptability are essential. Stick to your goals no matter what challenges occur. In business, we will always have problems, and problems are just opportunities in disguise. Taking advantage of these opportunities makes it easier to achieve your goals and can lead to even greater success. Read information outside of your world. When I first started PDS, I was only focused on reading and learning about dentistry. Once I started immersing myself in other industries and learning more about what was going on in the world, it opened my eyes to all of the impactful work that PDS could do and the lives we would be able to change. Invest in the infrastructure to be able to scale profitably in the future. By building the scalable infrastructure that you need, you put yourself in a position to create a bigger return in the long run, and it helps minimize the growing pains associated with scaling up. The business also becomes more predictable which can help attract talented people. Teamwork and collaboration are key to success. When you work together with others and take the time to listen and learn, anything is possible. As a team, we fail or succeed together.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The movement I am most passionate about it increasing access to oral healthcare to better improve oral and whole-body health. The mouth is the gateway to the rest of the body and it is time to act on that knowledge. We are at a tipping point in dentistry as dentistry is being pulled into overall healthcare and oral healthcare providers are being viewed as key primary care providers to help prevent chronic inflammatory diseases. Inflammation is the glue that should pull medical and oral healthcare providers together to help patients be healthier and happier through managing chronic diseases. Medical testing for inflammation is key to evaluating underlying systemic problems. It’s the root cause of many major diseases. When infection and disease go untreated, including cavities and periodontal disease, the inflammatory response in the mouth creates an overflow effect — chronic inflammation — which can lead to systemic conditions. The more access people have to high-quality preventative dental care, the better our overall health becomes.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Be kind to everyone, you don’t know their story.” Please understand that I know I am far from perfect here, but I live by the belief that kindness comes back to you. Someone might remember that you showed them kindness or helped them out when they were in a tough situation, and in turn do the same for you when you need it most. You never know the impact that a kind act may have on someone’s life.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to sit down with Bono. Bono is someone that has used his influence to promote change for a variety of social causes and has appeared to not let his fame take over his life. He has done great work to help fight poverty, hunger, disease, and the educational programs he developed in Ethiopia have helped spread information on the importance of health and hygiene.

