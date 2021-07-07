Judy Kalvin and Bonnie Rothman: “Root Your Topic in Your Values”

Root Your Topic in Your Values — Clearly articulate what your company stands for and then tell a story that shows what you are doing to promote your point of view. For example, the leader of a digital agency used his voice to make an industry-wide plea for companies to pay their employees to take civic action once his own company put that policy in place.

As part of our series about how to become known as a thought leader in your industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Judy Kalvin and Bonnie Rothman.

Judy Kalvin, President, Kalvin Public Relations : Judy, a former journalist, is known for creating award-winning PR campaigns that drive massive media coverage for her client partners.

Tenacity and creativity drive her towards success. She has consistently landed clients in top-tier press including: The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Reuters, Fast Company, Forbes, TIME, Business Insider, USA Today, CNN, CNBC, CBS and NPR radio, as well as top industry trade publications.

She has been honored at City Hall in New York at the City Council’s Annual Women of Achievement Pacesetter Awards, served on the board for New York Women in Communications (NYWICI) and often speaks and publishes articles on public relations topics.

Bonnie Rothman, Founder, Company B : Bonnie builds the profiles of high growth brands by telling their stories, sharing their vision and spreading their fresh ideas, to make them the go-to in their industries.

Known for her creative approaches to stories, the former New York Times journalist turned digital communications agency owner, knows what it takes to make brands stand out with thought leadership, press and content that connects. Bonnie has helped high-growth businesses in consumer tech and marketing tech clarify their stories. She’s made leaders into thought leaders. Her award-winning public relations work has helped clients secure funding and set them up to be acquired. The stories she placed in The New York Times, The Today Show, The Wall Street Journal, CNN and more paved the way to their success.

Along with running her agency, Bonnie is an instructor at Harbour Space University in Barcelona, where she teaches “Storytelling in the Digital Age.”. Enthusiastic about the accelerated change in the communications ecosystem, she lectures frequently at universities across the country and mentors through the Advertising Education Foundation.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

Bonnie here! Thank you for asking for our “founder story!” Judy and I are storytellers at heart, and when we met, Judy had a client with a story that had a beginning, but the middle was squishy and there definitely was no end in sight.

The client, a branding firm, had designed a brand for a not-yet-built luxury hotel, from the logo on down to the cocktail napkins and swanky swizzle sticks. Typically, Judy had promoted new brand designs after they were found in the wild. So she asked me to help her come up with a way to get the news out ahead of the hotel’s groundbreaking, which was still a year away.

The good news was that there was an inherent conflict for us to mine, one that put our client in the center of what could have been an ordinary story. There was no actual hotel to show off!

We’re both former journalists, I wrote for The New York Times and women’s magazines and Judy wrote for Corporate Design, a trade publication, so we came up with the idea that this resort brand was “built backwards.” We’re strivers. We landed the story on the front page of The New York Times real estate section, and it featured the clients’ evocative graphic designs. The client was the hero of the story.

Judy and I have been strategic partners ever since. We’re on a mission to ferret out those unexpected angles to put our clients front and center into high-value stories and make them sought-after thought leaders in their industries.

Can you briefly share with our readers why you are an authority about the topic of thought leadership?

We have a philosophy about thought leadership that we share with clients: “You can’t be a thought leader if you don’t want to think.” In a nutshell: your essays, podcasts, speeches, etc., cannot be so self-serving that you sound like a sales brochure, and your opinion won’t stand out if you simply follow the crowd and parrot the same responses as everyone else. Your voice/POV needs differentiation. The challenge for anyone who wants to influence and inspire is to tie your opinions back to the purpose of your business while sharing insights that show how you solve problems for your clients.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

There are so many to share!

Like many communications professionals, COVID-19 forced us to rethink how we were framing our clients’ news, none more so than for a professional association for human resources professionals. They published lots of newsworthy surveys.

Prior to the pandemic, our strategy was to lean into those numbers. But when COVID-19 hit, we knew we had an opportunity to take charge of the conversation and fire up thought leadership for the CEO. By mid-March of 2020, we were working hand-in-glove with him to ghost-write articles on topics ranging from employee retention to hazard pay to leadership during crisis. In all, we produced 13 stories in 9 months that were published in key media. Because he was out there with a unique perspective, he was quoted in the Wall Street Journal, interviewed on Scripps TV and mentioned in The New York Times. Our results earned us a finalist spot in the thought leadership campaign category for the Ragan/PR Daily 2020 awards.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

We were working with an organization to promote fire safety and the benefits of sprinkler systems at home. To tell the story, we planned to set fire to two living rooms live on national TV.

Our client had custom-fitted a trailer with two side-by-side rooms filled with furniture, one with sprinklers, one without. At the crack of dawn, the trailer was parked on the plaza in Manhattan. An hour before airtime, as we were sipping coffee in the greenroom with our spokesperson, we were told that we didn’t have the proper hook up for the fire hydrant, and there was no way to pump the water for the demo.

“We can’t do it,” they said. Our reply, “Oh, yes, we can!.” We ran to the street, flagged the TV station’s fire expert who was there to make sure all safety protocols were in place. He hustled to Home Depot, purchased the correct adapter and returned 5 minutes before airtime! The demo went off without a hitch and was viewed by over 3 million. Lesson learned: be prepared for any and everything that can go wrong during a live broadcast and think on your feet. Then go out with the client and celebrate with a really good breakfast.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. In a nutshell, how would you define what a ‘Thought Leader’ is. How is a thought leader different than a typical leader? How is a thought leader different than an influencer?

People want to be inspired and learn from leaders who are willing to share and help them make sense of today’s challenges. We’re advising them to provide helpful, human advice instead of stuffing stories with tactics. The challenge is to find a way to connect thought leaders as people back to the purpose of their business with insights that show how they solve problems for their customers.

Can you talk to our readers a bit about the benefits of becoming a thought leader. Why do you think it is worthwhile to invest resources and energy into this?

The purpose of thought leadership is to build trust. You use it to show how you can solve problems, which greatly increases your value and authority. It builds credibility and provides a halo of respect for clients, potential customers/clients. Why? Because we align with those who demonstrate that they can solve our problems.

Let’s talk about business opportunities specifically. Can you share a few examples of how thought leadership can help a business grow or create lucrative opportunities?

We’re PR people, so we believe and know that the stories that appear in the media and on channels that you control like your website and blog and social media convince people to pay attention to you and move your business forward. We are living proof! Whenever we appear on a podcast, are quoted in the press or do interviews like this one, we open up new opportunities. We’ve gotten new clients and forged new partnerships through our own thought leadership. We’ve been asked to speak on panels and be special guests at webinars, too.

Our clients experience this as well. If the story that you’re sharing is sharply focused on the people whose problem you solve, you put people at the center of your stories, and your point of view is differentiated and fresh, people will pay attention and you will benefit from being a true thought leader.

Ok. Now that we have that behind us, we’d love to hear your thoughts about how to eventually become a thought leader. Can you share 5 strategies that a person should implement to become known as a thought leader in their industry. Please tell us a story or example (ideally from your own experience) for each.

Your target audience does not want a list of tactics. They crave inspiration and are guided by leaders who share experiences that help make sense of the challenges we face today. In short: they need more empathy and humanity.

Here are 5 principles to help turn your thought leadership into more personal conversations:

Root Your Topic in Your Values — Clearly articulate what your company stands for and then tell a story that shows what you are doing to promote your point of view. For example, the leader of a digital agency used his voice to make an industry-wide plea for companies to pay their employees to take civic action once his own company put that policy in place. Include a Story About an Actual Person — People relate when they can actually see themselves in your story. Showing someone (like an employee) taking the action you are recommending will make a far greater impact. A creative services marketer shared a personal story about how trauma she experienced in the workplace was completely ignored, and how the pandemic and social justice was helping change the culture. Her perspective opened people’s eyes to a new wave of reckoning and rebuilding. Make it Newsworthy — Frame your story with what’s currently happening and is timely. You don’t have to take on the biggest political or economic issues of the day, but the big industry trends are definitely where you need to focus. During the height of the pandemic, a brand strategist cautioned direct-to-consumer brands not to be complacent or opportunistic, but rather to think long-term about how they want their brands to be perceived in a post-pandemic world that transcends the channel and positions them for growth. Solve a Problem — Lay out the challenges your audience is facing, and offer solutions that they can apply directly to their problems or use for their own strategies. Follow the, “So What? Who Cares? What’s in it For Me?” formula. That will keep readers coming back for more and thinking of you first when facing a challenge. A CEO of an HR association helped his stakeholders navigate a shifting workplace landscape with a series of articles including, “Setting Priorities Every 4 Hours,” urging leaders to be open and honest about their vulnerabilities. Stay Engaged and Stand Out — To become known and differentiated you must articulate your own opinions. Gaining valuable authority must be built consistently over time, so make sure you don’t sound like everyone else in your space. A growing brand agency looking to compete more effectively with larger agencies did not shy away from controversial topics. Instead, they embraced them and became known for a contrarian point-of-view. It helped us land them a regular column in Fast Company.

In your opinion, who is an example of someone who has that has done a fantastic job as a thought leader? Which specific things have impressed you about that person? What lessons can we learn from this person’s approach.

We love learning from big names like Brene Brown and even Oprah Winfrey, but day-to-day we’re inspired by small business owners who have found a way to make their mark.

JinJa Birkenbeuel, CEO, Birk Creative, is one of a handful of creative agencies led by a black woman in the U.S. She uses her brand-building, social impact and digital transformation skills to provide the technological tools, strategies and design thinking to help under-represented businesses and under-served communities succeed at scale.

She has her own podcast, The Honest Field Guide(™), about winning in business, is a collaborating architect of the Google Digital Coaches program, and passionately focuses on topics deeply rooted in her values such as, “Stop Paying Lip Service to Supplier & Agency Diversity.” JinJa recently was honored with a Female Frontier Award for Transforming Technology, profiled in Fast Company magazine and graced the cover of Graphic Design USA’s People to Watch 2021.

Another of our favorite thought leaders is Adam Kleinberg, CEO of digital consultancy, Traction. We met Adam when he had just instituted an industry first — giving employees paid time off to demonstrate, vote, volunteer — and the trolls came after him on social media. Adam lives our maxim to take and defend a strong point of view that gives his audience — the marketers who hire him — different ways to think about their challenges. Adam has a clear voice. He’s a sought-after contributor to Ad Age, Adweek and other marketing publications, and is a favorite commentator on local TV in San Francisco, where his company is based. If you’re in marketing and communications, he’s worth listening to.

I have seen some discussion that the term “thought leader” is trite, overused, and should be avoided. What is your feeling about this?

We agree, it is an overused term, but nevertheless valuable because, done well, thought leadership is shorthand for a strategy to share your point of view to change the conversation and influence people.

What advice would you give to other leaders to thrive and avoid burnout?

It’s easy to dash off one opinion piece, make one speech or publish a white paper. But producing a constant drumbeat of stories can be challenging. We offer the following advice: tap other people within your agency/organization by holding regular brainstorming sessions with rotating groups. This will produce the most ideas and demonstrate to your staff that you value their opinions and ideas. During these sessions: don’t negate ideas, keep control and focus by narrowing down the topics that align with your goals, answer the pain points your clients are grappling with to provide fodder for expert analysis and relevant advice that will serve you well for thought leadership.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The pandemic has exacerbated many issues, including the prevalence of domestic violence. It’s an issue that affects people in every neighborhood and across all levels of society. Through our house of worship, we’ve done volunteer work with a domestic violence shelter, helping victims of abuse relocate to safe homes and helping get them back on their feet. As more and more cities open up and relax restrictions, we want to keep the drumbeat of awareness going, work to educate young people about healthy relationships and give survivors of domestic violence a platform to heal and share their stories.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“People do not buy goods and services. They buy relations, story, and magic.” — Seth Godin.

We are blessed that very prominent leaders in business and entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you would like to have a lunch or breakfast with? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Judy would love to dine with Bruce Springsteen. Who wouldn’t? We’d both love the opportunity to sit down with Amanda Gorman, she’s an inspiration to us all.

How can our readers follow you online?

Readers can find us on LinkedIn where we share more advice and tips:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/judy-kalvin-1b50284/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/bonnierothman/

