Jaclyn Bowen of Clean Label Project: “Don’t underestimate the power of social media”

Don’t underestimate the power of social media. When it comes to running a non-profit, you operate with a shoestring budget and always end up trying to do more with less. Social media can be a cost-effective means to communicate. Unlike traditional print and television media, social media provides an opportunity for your story and efforts to remain evergreen. Evergreen content provides a constant level of sustained interest with limited peaks and troughs readership.

As part of my series about “individuals and organizations making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jaclyn Bowen.

Jaclyn Bowen MPH, MS is a food and consumer product quality and safety systems engineer, public health professional, researcher, and executive director of Clean Label Project with over 20 years of experience in the testing, inspection, and certification of the natural products industry. Clean Label Project is a national non-profit with the mission to bring truth and transparency to consumer product labeling. Bowen and Clean Label Project’s mission is to change the definition of food and consumer product safety with a long-term view on environmental and public health.

Thank you so much for doing this with us. Before we begin our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”?

I grew up in the midwestern United States to a modest upbringing. Growing up on the shores of Lake Michigan, my love for nature was fostered at an early age. At the age of fifteen, I became a vegetarian and 25 years later I’ve still never looked back. It was this commitment to the environment that led me to pursue my undergraduate degree in Environmental Biology from Michigan State University. After finishing my undergraduate degree, 9/11 happened and it was difficult for recent graduates to get a job. I took a position at a hagwan (English Institute) in Seoul, South Korea teaching conversational English for a year for the adventure and to weather the job market storm. When my contract was up, I returned home to Michigan and took a position in the chemistry lab at NSF International, a World Health Organization collaborating centre for food safety and water quality. I was at NSF for 15 years, working in a variety of technical and leadership capacities including standards development, food safety, label claims substantiation around certified organic, Non-GMO Project, gluten-free, and others. During this time, I also completed my two master’s degrees in Public Health and Quality Engineering.

Can you tell us the story behind why you decided to start your non nonprofit?

What brought me to Clean Label Project is the fact that I have professionally served as a catalyst for the increase in consumer product label claims and certification logos. However, at the same time that you see this proliferation of “markers of quality” on product packaging, you see an increase in consumer, media, and academia interest and concern of pollution from mining, fracking, industrial agriculture and food production and the resulting industrial and environmental contaminants in our food and consumer product supply chain. Yet, so much of the food safety regulatory focus and framework in the US is based on short term adverse health effects from E. coli, salmonella, and listeria. What about long-term adverse health effects associated with chronic exposure to heavy metals, pesticide residues, chemicals and plasticizers in our food supply with known links to cancer and infertility? My mission, and Clean Label Project’s mission, is to change the definition of food and consumer product safety with a long-term view on environmental and public health though real and robust transparency for the public in what is in the products we consume.

Can you describe how you or your organization aims to make a significant social impact?

At its core, Clean Label Project aims to right the wrongs of information asymmetry in food and consumer product labeling. Information asymmetry is an economic concept that describes the relationship when one party knows more information than the other party. This knowledge gap allows the one party to take advantage of the other party- typically from a monetary and trust perspective.

In the case of the relationship between food and consumer product brands and consumers, the brands know more information about a product than is disclosed. However, once the consumer finds out, they feel duped, get pissed, and take action.

An example is decaf coffee. Many people chose decaffeinated coffee for health reasons such as pregnancy or heart conditions. Yet, most consumers including these vulnerable populations are not aware that many coffee brands utilize an antiquated decaffeination process that, of all thing’s methylene chloride the main ingredient in paint stripper, as its chemical decaffeination solvent when there are chemical free alternatives such as natural water decaffeination process. Yet, there are no labeling requirements to inform the consumer their cup of coffee was decaffeinated with a paint stripper ingredient.

We recently completed a national survey of decaffeinated coffee drinkers that found:

87% of respondents are concerned about chemicals in their food and beverages, for themselves and their families

93% place importance on knowing the decaffeination process, with 42% saying its “very important” (knowing there are chemical v. non-chemical processes)

93% are to more likely to purchase decaf from a retailer that transparently provided consumers with information on the decaffeination process for brands

Growing consumer frustration with corporate apathy and government inaction has led to a shift in consumer purchasing behavior to support businesses that are proactively solving for nutritional and environmental issues. For us at Clean Label Project, we view compliance with federal laws as table stakes. That’s the compass. Let’s be honest, no one ever says congratulations for not necessitating a recall. I view compliance with the court of public opinion as the True North. Consumers are the new arbiters of truth with moms serving as the chief operating officers of their households. Meet the evolving consumer expectation of safety and quality and that will help secure loyalty, trust, and price premiums.

Arm consumers with more information and they will use their dollars as a vote for the food systems they believe in. I’m a fan of allowing consumer economics to pull through industry and regulatory reform.

Without saying any names, can you share a story about an individual who was helped by your idea so far?

The work we do at Clean Label Project targets public health policy reform. Our hope is that our advocacy efforts improve population health, most notably for vulnerable populations.

In 2019, the Environmental Protection Agency banned the use of methylene chloride for use in paint stripper because of its harmful health effects. Retail market leaders followed suit and stopped selling paint stripper containing methylene chloride. However, did you know that methylene chloride is frequently used as the chemical to decaffeinate coffee? Furthermore, the most frequent consumers of decaffeinated coffee include the elderly, individuals with heart conditions, and pregnant women. While the FDA has maximum residual tolerance limits for methylene chloride, these limits haven’t been revisited in over 40 years.

Clean Label Project conducted a study to evaluate if trace levels of these chemicals were still present in cups of America’s leading decaffeinated coffee brands. To our dismay, they were and continue to be. In 2020, Clean Label Project kicked off its Check Your Decaf campaign to empower consumers to see past the flashy marketing, ask for more information from brands and consumers, and demand change. Right now, in the US, it is illegal to use methylene chloride to remove paint from the walls, however, it is legal to use it as a chemical to decaffeinate coffee. Further, brands are not required to disclose the decaffeination method to consumers. Chances are, if consumers were armed with information that their decaffeinated coffee was decaffeinated with the active ingredient in paint stripper, they would make different choices.

We are just getting started on this campaign to right this wrong, so you’ll see more from us in the coming months.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Yes.

Recognize that the food safety regulatory fabric in America is fundamentally flawed and short-sighted. The food safety regulatory fabric in America is largely focused on microbiological and pathogen contaminants- things like salmonella, e.coli, and listeria. These can contribute to acute illness- things like vomiting, diarrhea or worse within 24–72 hours. You frequently will hear about these in the news as it relates to salad mix, burrito restaurant, or packaged chicken recalls. However, what I’m seeing in an increase in consumer, media, and legal attention being paid to industrial and environmental contaminants that are linked to long-term chronic disease- things like cancer and infertility. When it comes to heavy metals, pesticides, and plasticizers, it can take years, even decades of low-level exposure to manifest itself in chronic disease. However, these contaminants largely fall outside of the scope of food safety regulatory policy. As the regulatory regime fails to provide adequate protections Clean Label Project seeks fill the gap by providing valuable information or consumers about what is in products, they chose from baby food and decaf coffee to protein power and wine. Consumer can check out products on our website is CleanLabelProject.org or our decaffeinated coffee database checkyourdecaf.org We are not doing enough to protect vulnerable populations from food and consumer product contaminants linked to chronic disease. When it comes to our kiddos, the World Health Organization says that the first 1000 days of life (from conception until the 2nd birthday) are critically important to long-term health and wellness. It is the window of opportunity when optimum brain and immune system development are established. Now, make no mistakes. The jury is not out when it comes to hazards associated with exposure to these types of toxic chemicals. Take for example, lead. The World Health Organization, the Food and Drug Administration, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Centers of Disease Control, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the American Medical Association, are all on record as saying there is no safe level of lead for children. In fact, when it comes to lead and childhood exposure, studies show that it is associated with an increase in hyperactivity, a decrease in IQ, an increase in criminal mindset, and a decrease in upward social mobility potential. A report published by UNICEF and Pure Earth highlights that lead poisoning is affecting children on a massive and previously unknown scale. Around 1 in 3 children — up to 800 million globally — have blood lead levels at or above 5 micrograms per deciliter (µg/dL), the level at which requires action. Nearly half of these children live in South Asia. Lead is a potent neurotoxin which causes irreparable harm to children’s brains. It is particularly destructive to babies and children under the age of five as it damages their brains before they have had the opportunity to fully develop, causing them lifelong neurological, cognitive and physical impairment. It is estimated that childhood lead exposure costs lower- and middle-income countries almost USD $1 trillion due to lost economic potential of these children over their lifetime. Here’s the problem, even here in the US, heavy metals (including lead) are largely unregulated in the food supply. Our societal choices and the resulting externalities are affecting our health. We have to sleep in the bed that we’ve made. Because of societal choices including mining, fracking, and industrial agriculture, pollution occurs. These contaminants end up in the air, the water, and the soil, and plants have no choice but to suck them up from the ground. In the absence of federal policy requiring brands to evaluate ingredient purity, these contaminated plants end up in the food we consume and provide for our families. Including the food fed to the most vulnerable populations. From an engineering perspective, what gets measured gets done. The only way to avoid these contaminants is for progressive brands to proactively screen ingredients to ensure they source only the cleanest ingredients. Clean ingredients come from clean soils. Clean soils are the result of progressive environmental policy.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

I define non-profit leadership as unapologetically focused on the advancement of the mission through unbridled passion that fosters inspiration and action.

In 2017, Clean Label Project conducted an investigation into the true contents of America’s best-selling baby foods and infant formulas. We tested over 560 of the top-selling products for heavy metals, pesticides, and plasticizers and reported the findings. We were thrilled when the study went viral and received global media coverage. However, the response from industry was less than stellar. Even though the study went through peer-review academic publication, rather than viewing it as a call to action, Clean Label Project was public disparaged, attempts made to discredit, and the findings criticized. Since 2017, there has been five additional consumer advocacy investigative reports on the levels of heavy metals in best-selling baby foods. In 2021, the US House of Representatives conducted a congressional investigation into the levels of heavy metals in baby foods. The findings revealed that some brands were operating in “reckless disregard for children’s health.” Right now, there is a Baby Food Safety Act of 2021 working its way through regulatory rulemaking with proposed maximum tolerances of heavy metals in food marketed towards vulnerable populations.

While it took 5 years, I like to think that Clean Label Project served as the canary in the coal mine and as an awareness catalyst to help bring about this reform.

Based on your experience, what are the “5 things a person should know before they decide to start a nonprofit”. Please share a story or example for each.

Establish a mission statement that no one can disagree with. Your mission statement is your reason for being and your purpose. Having it encompass a universal truth makes it difficult for anyone to argue with the merits. For us at Clean Label Project, our mission is to bring truth and transparency to food and consumer product labeling.It would prove difficult for someone to campaign on the merits of keeping more secrets from consumers as being a good thing. Non-profits still need to generate revenue. Non-profits are focused on their mission, dedicated to a social cause, and don’t operate primarily to make a profit. However, there are costs associated with social media accounts, websites, even getting and receiving donations, among other activities. Remember, non-profits provide a service to their community, but can only provide this service if they are able to at least keep the lights. Generating funds in the term of donations, pro bono volunteer time, and resources needs to be a real consideration. Clean Label Project has been fortunate to have amazing army of volunteers that help with everything from technical expertise, website maintenance, public relations, to legal support. We’re a small team but generate funding through grants, our certification program, donations, and consulting activities. Identify your audience. Are you looking to communicate with industry, athletes, consumers, animal lovers, environmentalists, or maybe even veterans and their families? Typically, it’s difficult to create a non-profit that will appeal to everyone so it’s important to identify the populations with the greatest need and interest.

Identify your audience. Are you looking to communicate with industry, athletes, consumers, animal lovers, environmentalists, or maybe even veterans and their families? Typically, it's difficult to create a non-profit that will appeal to everyone so it's important to identify the populations with the greatest need and interest.

– For us at Clean Label Project, we consider ourselves a consumer advocacy organization. When thinking about consumers, we consider moms to be the chief operating officer of their household. However, when we did a consumer investigation into the true contents of America's best-selling CBD products, I was surprised by the number of medical practitioners and advocacy organizations within the neurology and epilepsy community that I heard from. I underestimated how the work of Clean Label Project also has an impact on secondary communities such as the medical community. Identify opportunities to coalition build. Partnerships can be a great way to amplify your message. Whether it's shared fundraising activities, joint white papers, or shared operational resources, sometimes the sum of one plus one can be greater than two. When it comes to our baby food advocacy efforts, Clean Label Project has been fortunate to collaborate to leading non-profits and consumer advocacy organizations including the Environmental Defense Fund, Consumer Reports, Healthy Baby Bright Futures, and the American Academy of Pediatrics. While all organizations have their own approach to advocacy, we each occupy our own niche within the science, research, consumer advocacy, and regulatory reform arenas making us more diversified and powerful front when we do collaborate on outreach efforts.

In 2018, Clean Label Project published a study on the true contents of America’s best-selling protein powders. So many of us reach for protein powders for breakfast to complement our already healthy lifestyle choices. We wanted to find out what was actually in this stuff. Clean Label Project tested over 120 of the top-selling protein powders in America and released the results on our website. At the time, we received significant media attention but what’s been even more interesting is how because of our social media strategy, we’ve been able to keep the story alive and referenced within subsequent studies and media coverage of the protein powder and nutraceutical industry press coverage.

Is there a person in the world who you would like to talk to, to share the idea behind your nonprofit?

Right now, there are some amazing global grassroots efforts to promote regenerative agriculture and carbon sequestration. Some of the largest most progressive companies including Amazon, Tesla, and Microsoft, and the big-idea CEOs behind them, support these efforts. To date, the narrative has been exclusively around the benefits to the environment. To gain even more consumer engagement, support, and action, let’s incorporate messaging about how what’s good for the planet is also good for human health. Let me share with you the data and science that proves the environmental, economic, and public health benefits of soil quality and lead policy reform.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) estimated that in 2017, lead exposure accounted for 1.06 million deaths and 24.4 million years of healthy life lost worldwide due to lead’s long-term effects on health. The highest burden was in low- and middle-income countries. IHME also estimated that in 2016, lead exposure accounted for 63.2% of the global burden of idiopathic developmental intellectual disability, 10.3% of the global burden of hypertensive heart disease, 5.6% of the global burden of the ischemic heart disease and 6.2% of the global burden of stroke. Let’s broaden the benefits and the narrative.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson” Quote? How is that relevant to you in your life?

From a professional perspective… “In God we trust, all others must bring data.” — W. Edwards Deming (Quality Engineer & Statistician)

From a personal and professional perspective, “Don’t believe everything you read.” I frequently see marketing departments putting the proverbial marketing cart before the science horse. Let’s be honest, marketing departments do an effective job at selling comfort and security. Walk into any grocery store and find me one product that reads “This product is entirely…meh. Frankly, it doesn’t taste very good, it’s arguably overpriced, we did a bigger production run to save on costs and in order to extend the shelf life, we needed to use the BPA-lined packaging. Listen, a little endocrine-disrupting BPA never hurt anyone. Besides, we made our margins.” Product packaging insists that everything is full of nothing but great ingredients and wholesome goodness. If that is the case, then where are the poor-quality ingredients? That’s where data and science separate fact from fiction.

How can our readers follow you online?

Clean Label Project’s website is CleanLabelProject.org

Our Facebook handle is: @CleanLabelProject

Our Instagram handle is: cleanlabelproject

We also have a new podcast- the Coming Clean Project that you can download episodes from your favorite podcast platform. You can listen from our website as well. https://comingcleanproject.org/

