Morgan Hare of The AiRS Foundation: “I think a great leader is also a great listener”

Morgan Hare is a Founding Board Member of the AiRS Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, dedicated to providing women access to breast reconstruction surgery after mastectomy due to breast cancer or BRCA and other gene mutations. AiRS advocates for, educates, and supports breast cancer survivors by raising awareness, building confidence, and restoring dignity through funding and the support of our professional network across the country.

Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Janet Denlinger (Jenti) and Ihave been friends for 46 years. Like everyone else, our lives have had ups and downs, but we consider ourselves blessed. We wanted to do something to give back and give a voicetoa problem that had no voice. Not only did Jenti and I want to give a voice to something, but also,we wanted to tell a story for the women who couldn’t tell it themselves — creating a venue to help spread the word.

To that end, we asked Dr. Rod RohrichClinical Professor of Plastic Surgery,Baylor College of Medicine, Founding Partner-Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute, and Founder and Board Member of the AiRS Foundation to suggest a problem that needed a voice. He told us that up to 70% of women who had mastectomies due to breast cancer didn’t know about theirreconstruction surgery options and/or they didn’t have the funds to meet their copays or had no insurance. This surprised us, as most of the women we know who had breast cancer never talked about this issue. This led the three of us to establish the Alliance in Reconstructive Surgery (AiRS) Foundation,to be a resource and a support system for the women who have had mastectomies as a result of breast canceror BRAC and other genetic mutations, educating them on reconstruction options, and ultimately assisting them with the cost of reconstructive surgery.

There are currently over 30 million people in the United States who have no health insuranceand a greater percentage with inadequate insurance. Of those who are women, most don’t have the option to have reconstructive surgery, much less the means. Losing a breast can be very traumatic and take a toll on a person’s self-esteem. Jenti, Dr, Rohrich, and I made it our mission to help these women — not only by giving them a choice, but also by being their advocate and voice when they couldn’t be their own.

The AiRS Foundation works in partnership with physicians across the United States, providing the resources necessary to make this surgery an option for women who would not otherwise have access to or the funds forbreast reconstruction. We partner with health care providers, health care centers and other groups to promote this service. We also have a group of dedicated volunteers who make up our advocacy program. Most of these women are breast cancer survivors who reach out to help the women who have applied for financial aid, as many of these women don’t have a support system. Our volunteers are there to listen and be supportive.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

There is never just one interesting story. Everyone who comes into contact with The AiRS Foundation has a story and one is more interesting than the next. I field most of the initial calls that come into the Foundation. What I will say is how quickly you realize how blessed your own life is when you are speaking to a 21-year young woman with no breast, or a breast cancer survivor who is hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt and whose husband just left her for someone else. What I’ve found to be so interesting is the effect of breast cancer has on relationships. We work to make a difference in these women’s lives — and make it not only about the cancer itself.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

There is unfortunately nothing funny about what we do, but we do try to make it as real as possible. We work to raise issues that no one wants to talk about — the low sex-drive, the early menopause, the chemo brain, among others. We touch on subjects beyond reconstruction, and at times we’ve learned that we all just have to laugh about some of them. We are giving a voice to all of the issues — the good, the bad, the funny, the embarrassing and in some cases, the downright hysterical. Laughter is a great form of medicine. I’m also severely dyslexic, so you can imagine I have some really funny stories I could share here.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

There are countless women who have been impacted and helped by our cause.

Angie, who is in her mid-30’s, was diagnosed with breast cancer last year after putting off a mammogram out of fear of having the same fate as her grandmother, who died from breast cancer four years earlier. She chose to have a double mastectomy because the tumor was growing rapidly, but because she had Medicaid, the insurance company would not cover breast reconstruction. As a young, single woman, she was devastated by this news. The AiRS Foundation was able to pay for most of the cost of Angie’s breast reconstruction surgery.

Heather, a mom of six, was undergoing treatment for breast cancer, and her doctor repeatedly told her she’ should have a mastectomy because she was triple negative and tested positive for the BRCA gene. She didn’t want her cancer to return, so she decided to have the mastectomy. Ultimately, after her mastectomy, she decided to pursue breast reconstructive surgery to feel “more like a woman”, but none of the doctors in her state who took her insurance specialized in this type of surgery. She ended up turning to the AiRS Foundation for financial support to be able to get this essential surgery and has gone on to become one of the AiRS Foundation advocates, helping women with similar problems.

Asia, a 34-year-old mother of two, was diagnosed with breast cancer. After undergoing chemo, radiation, a double mastectomy and finally breast reconstruction, she was having complications with her expanders. In order to resolve this issue, she needed another surgery, however, during this time her insurance lapsed because she couldn’t afford the premium. The AiRS Foundation was able to step in and pay for the premium on Asia’s insurance so she could have the surgery to fix her expanders. It was a relatively small expense for AiRS that made a huge difference for Asia.

Sheena has stage 4 breast cancer and had a double mastectomy in 2014. She is disabled and unable to work due to health issues and cannot afford out-of-pocket costs that come with reconstructive surgery. The AiRS Foundation helped Sheena to have breast reconstruction last year.

The list goes on and on…

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Tamera Sieger, our Director of Patient Services, hadworked endless hours with the Texas legislature to institute a National BRA Day (Breast Reconstruction Awareness Day) in the state. While having this day officially recognized that was a giant step forward, there is so much more that still must be done.

We need help reaching the women who need AiRS Foundation assistance, as well as finding the right influential people in the community who can help us continue to get the word out. We need women politicians who have had breast cancer or have been impacted by breast cancer to help us spread the word about our mission. Lastly, we need help with funding. This past year especially has been extremely difficult in terms of raising money. We must put the focus back on the issues surrounding breast cancer, and have supporters vocalize the options available for those who need reconstructive surgery.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Everyone leads differently. I think that in order to be an effective leader, you have to be upfront about your style. I’m self-motivated and work best with others who have that quality. I admit that I am not a good hand holder. Ialways say if you need me to tell you when to turn on the lights, I am the wrong person to work for but I’m a good coach.

I think a great leader is also a great listener. It’s very easy to tell people what to do, but great leaders listen to what others have to say before voicing an opinion. I have an opinion about most things but am smart enough to listen to others as they might have a better idea and certainly have other ideas. This helps to trigger something you may not have thought of — and helps lead your team to a better outcome.

When running a foundation, unexpected issues arise. As a leader, it’s my job to find out what that issue is, figure out how it happened (and not by pointing fingers), learn from it, and move forward — with the team intact.

Other things good leaders do:

Recognize contribution made and give credit where credit is due.

Trust you to do the job you were hired to do.

Treat others with dignity and respect.

Are responsive and care.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

How difficult it was going to be to give a voice to something that had no voice. When we started the Foundation, I had no clue where to begin or how to get there. Little by little, I’ve learned to be a voice, and find those other voices that ultimately helped shape the AiRS Foundation into what it is today. The importance of education. It wasn’t until things got underway that I realized how truly uneducated I was on the topic of breast cancer, how little I knew about reconstructive surgery, the options (and lack thereof), as well as the staggering number of women without health insuranceor who couldn’t meet their co-pays. I literally had to learn about what these women were not only experiencing, but the challenges they were facing. I truly schooled myself on the roadblocks to become the solution. Not to believe everything you read. As I was diving into my research, I quickly realized that there was a lot of bad, and incorrect information out there. I needed to be able to distinguish between those and the accurate sources. How hard it would be to find the right voices. In order to be authentic and have the right people “hear” us, we had to find the right voices. We’ve gotten much better at this but there are still so many people who don’t know about The AiRS Foundation and that we need to reach. Running a foundation is no easy feat! I never imagined how little I knew about running a foundation, until I was running a foundation. It took time, patience and grit to find the right people to help us along. Every single person we’ve encountered has in some way, shape or form helped us get one step closer to our mission.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Great question! If I could inspire a movement, it would be for women to help more women achieve their goals — professional and personal. Women have come a long way, but there is still so much left to accomplish. When I started out, it was never the women who helped me on my own road to success. Maybe that’s why helping women became such a large part of my life’s work. I experience great joy at seeing any woman achieve even the smallest goal, seeing women encourage each other. Imagine the magic that could happen, if more women simply just supported each other.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I read something not too long ago that resonated with me for so many reasons.

“To all the movers, the makers, the hustlers, the shakers. To those who shout loud, who stand strong, and when needed, those who quietly move on. Those who build empires, move mountains, push boundaries, raise babies, make memories and refuse to take no for an answer. You are the ladies paving the way for a new generation who are ready to play, stand tall and stand proud for all that you are. Not what the media says you should be or could be, but the you that is here standing now and amazing.”

Author unknown

I think it is a perfect way to say that all women are true heroes and that what we are doing at the AiRS Foundation is paving the way for women to speak with their own voices, spread their voices and being a voice for each other.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Former Secretary of State, Madeleine Albright. I heard her speak and thought she was just brilliant, and I admired the way she led as well. She has had many accomplishments that include being the Ambassador to the United Nations and as the first women who served as United States Secretary of State in U.S. history from 1997 to 2001 under President Bill Clinton, to name just two.

She has many great quotes, but I especially like “There is a special place in hell for women who don’t help other women.”

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Readers can follow Morgan Hare on LinkedIn or the AiRS Foundation on Instagramand Facebook.

